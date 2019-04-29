Boeing Cash Crunch Remains Absent

Boeing (BA) reported first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday (Apr. 24). Earlier we shared our estimate for first quarter earnings and it's needless to say that Boeing missed quite a bit. Boeing revenues were in line with expectations, but additional impairment charges made Boeing miss estimates. In this report, AeroAnalysis International will have a look at the results highlighting where Boeing beat, missed or matched expectations. As mentioned, overall Boeing missed expectations, reporting core earnings per share of $3.16, whereas the consensus was $3.19 per share and in our most upbeat scenario we expected earnings of $3.31. There’s a $0.15 per share difference, which we will try to explain to our readers in detail in this report, going from revenue to margins to impairment charges.

Revenues

Table 1: Expected revenues Boeing Q1 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Globally, we see that we underestimated revenues for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, but overestimated in all other segments leaving a $52 million "miss," which is just 0.2% of the reported revenues.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we saw quite a big difference between estimate and the reported figure, namely close to $400 million. That difference is primarily caused by the fact that we hadn’t modeled intra-company revenue of one Boeing 777F, pricing of the freighters sold was higher than anticipated while the Boeing 737 revenues per unit were slightly higher than expected. That does not take away that Boeing faced a $2.6B headwind due to the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues were slightly lower than we anticipated. You could attribute this difference to the fact that we used Boeing’s higher end guidance figure supplied during the Q4 earnings presentation to estimate the revenue, while Boeing reported in between the mid-point and the highest point. Looking at it the other way, lower revenues from the C-17 program partially explain the miss. Revenues were for Boeing Defense, Space & Security were more or less stable year-over-year, so those figures aren’t concerning.

Boeing Global Services revenues were $131 million lower, primarily due to uncertainty in our model about the contribution the KLX Aerospace Solutions Group would have. We were hoping to see 20% growth for the first quarter, but Boeing realized growth of 17% in the segment.

All with all, I’m not unhappy with Boeing reported revenues. We knew beforehand it was not going to be a quarter that would blow us away, and instead of showing top-line growth of 9%, Boeing saw its top-line decline by 2%, which was anticipated.

Earnings

Table 2: Boeing Q1 core and estimates (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What might be somewhat surprising is that segment earnings were more or less in line with expectations, but there were no costs directly related to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. That means that we have to look elsewhere for Boeing’s "miss." However, before, we do so it's important to note that Boeing’s Defense margins were driven by sales of property, so the strong margin we saw was not really reflective of strong performance across the entire segment or strong program performance. Boeing saw top-line growth of 2% for its Defense segment but 12% higher earnings driven by the property sale. I believe that net of this sale, earnings would have been flat. Boeing Global Services saw margin contraction of 2.3 points due to unfavorable services mix.

The main reason for Boeing missing the consensus as well as our estimate range is because a customer financing impairment charge in the sum of $250 million had been recorded, most likely related to Jet Airways. This already puts a $0.44 per share pressure on earnings. Next to that Boeing had higher deferred compensation and R&D costs, offset by other income and a lower tax rate.

Looking at Boeing’s earnings, we view the miss as a consequence of the impairment charge but there was no particularly strong performance for Boeing’s core business segments. If there's something we are positive about it is the $1B+ reduction in the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 program.

Cash flow

For the first quarter we had no expectations for the cash flow profile but did note the following:

The stop could shave off $2B in cash flows, but it remains to be seen whether Boeing has been able to quickly adapt its receipts and expenditures profile to minimize the in-quarter impact.

Boeing ended up booking operation cash flows of $2.788B, a 12% decline, and free cash flows of $2.287B which is a 16.5% decline. The cash flow pressures of $348 million (operational) and $455 (free) are nowhere close to the multi-billion cash crunch expected. Boeing’s cash pile did contract by $1B, which seems to be related to rate adjustment for the Boeing 737 program. So there has been a cash flow and working capital pressure, but not as severe as previously expected.

Conclusion

When looking at Boeing’s earnings and cash, we saw no segment performing particularly well for the right reasons and the impact of the Boeing 737 MAX delivery stop was clear. However, what has become clear after the Q1 conference call is that questions about the impact of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX remained unanswered. There was no clarity on the costs of the grounding and Boeing did pull its 2019 outlook. It strongly signals that Boeing has no clue about a return to service for the MAX and associated costs. The jet maker did not even provide a magnitude of added costs for the grounding. Investors seem to be somewhat unbothered by the fact that Boeing provided little to no clarity on the Boeing 737 MAX, but this certainly is a "to be continued" story.

