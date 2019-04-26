Psychemedics: A Profitable Micro-Cap With Risks

By Felipe Bijit and Stefan Larsen

Psychedemics Corporation (PMD), as might be expected from a micro-cap stock, has what we might consider a divided personality. On the one hand, the company offers the possibility of returns through its unique technology allowing for organic growth. On the other hand, the firm is threatened by international, legal, competitive and liquidity risks. While we account for the risk-reward dichotomy throughout our analysis, we feel that the risks outweigh the rewards and ultimately do not recommend buying the stock.

Introduction

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drug abuse through the analysis of hair samples. With its unique methodology, the company guarantees superior drug detection and allows clients to trace the amount and medium-term history of substance abuse. Additionally, a new offering was recently released which is able to accurately confirm quantities of cocaine consumption, an especially pernicious drug in the workplace. Despite the obvious value of hair analysis, a methodology that has been taken up by other industry players like Quest Diagnostics (DGX) in tackling the massive economic burden of drug addiction in the workplace, Psychemedics has run into problems causing a recent loss of more than 20% of its market value. As previously mentioned, even though the company has been consistently profitable, there are numerous risks associated with PMD which make it a challenging investment, and in our opinion, one that is likely not to end positively.

Customers

PMD generates revenues from different segments, relying mostly on big corporations. It operates in the United States and internationally with Brazil being the second most important market for the company. Last year alone it accounted for 31 per cent of its revenue, with one customer being responsible for all of it.

Since 2016, professional drivers are required by Brazilian law to successfully pass a hair drug test when obtaining or renewing their driving license. They represent a potential cluster of 12 million customers. Psychemedics Brazil, PMD’s independent distributor centre in the country and the source of all Brazilian revenue for PMD, had 55 per cent of its shares acquired by Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., a major medical laboratory holding with a market cap of almost 700 million dollars. It is highly unlikely that, following the acquisition, both parties will continue doing business together considering both the capacities and financial situation of the new acquirer, which likely intends to cut PMD out of the equation and distribute their own product instead. This means that PMD is likely to no longer have access to what will be a growing market amid regulatory tailwinds.

PMD has relied heavily on independent distributors for its international operations, and as a result the enterprise is, unfortunately, highly dependent on big clients, which account for the majority of its sales. In total, 51 per cent of the company’s earnings are contingent upon two big clients including Psychemedics Brazil. This heavy reliance makes PMD very risky, given the fact that there are several competitors in the hair analysis space like DGX, all of which have good underlying patents. PMD's large clients are able to switch providers at rather low costs, which could lead to massive cash flow volatility in the future.

PMD has also struggled to foster much of a non-corporate market segment. It offers its service through the internet, selling a home drug testing, known as PDT-90. On Amazon, the product is rated with mixed reviews ranging from “it is the best in the industry” to “huge waste of money”. Regardless of their personal experience with the kit, many customers agree upon one aspect of the service: the lack of an online platform for the testing results which are currently delivered via phone call for non-corporate customers. This is a drawback considering competitors, some of which much smaller than PMD, offered a better-interfaced product by proving results through their websites. In addition, there is a considerable difference in term of price which has made it somewhat unpopular among buyers who care more about convenience rather than quality.

Legal risk

Its competitive advantage to provide quality results is highly dependent on the company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, and while trade secrets in the United States are protected under federal law and subject to intellectual property rights, they are unfortunately less liable under Brazilian law, which does not consider them part of its legal code per se. While this does not directly translate into a sense of business uncertainty or lack of legal protection in the country, this approach certainly makes it more difficult to fight anti-competitive behaviour derived from the misappropriation of corporate secrets, often reviewed through a long process on a case basis. This is especially important now considering the growing uncertainty between PMD and its independently owned Brazilian partner, which could wrongly use valuable corporate information.

PMD’s unique technology guarantees a high-quality performance, reducing the prospects of error on testing, the so-called “evidently false positives”, to an absolute minimum. It makes it less liable to any potential conflict against clients, a factor that has become more relevant than ever before. Recently The Supreme Court of the State of North Carolina has ruled against Psychemedics Corporation, holding it accountable for any unjustified terminations of employment caused by failure to properly conduct a drug analysis. It is not likely the company will face any legal challenge in the near future; however, it is a variable that should be considered, mostly due to the enterprise’s size and potential effects that a lawsuit may cause. With these new laws, PMD will have to be extra careful compared to its larger competitors to make sure that the negative results are double-checked, which thankfully they are doing.

Acquisition Target

PMD is a small firm which is worth pocket change for a lot of the big drug test players. Given that PMD doesn't have much debt to buy, and DGX has almost twice as much as PMD's enterprise value in unrestricted cash right now without being very leveraged, in theory a DGX or a company with a similar profile could buy PMD with no problems. The question is why wouldn't they? PMD has good patents and was the first to innovate into the hair analysis area of drug abuse testing.

We believe that given the need to drop prices to increase market share in Brazil last year, the PMD product is probably not particularly differentiated from DGX's hair analysis tests (which are offered to Brazilian markets through its joint venture) from the consumer's point of view. The underlying technology may produce better results than competitors', but the marginal benefit of the accuracy of the product may be much smaller for the customer while being necessary to reduce potential crippling legal liabilities given their size. Furthermore, if pricing is the way to increase market share, PMD's competitors are much more equipped to sustain pricing pressures by subsidising their drug test segments with other business lines. They will also be able to establish relationships with clients much easier due to their more established brands and larger marketing force. Indeed, in the most recent earnings release, we've seen declines YoY declines in revenue of 10%. Given that the executives didn't cite anything more specific than "weakness" as cause for the worse than expected performance in its various segments, we should be wary of the fact that these declines maybe somewhat a consequence of loss of market share and ailing competitive position.

Additionally, with PMD losing its Brazilian business, interest in acquiring it will further dwindle, as the utility of being able to buy the operation for quick deployment of an acquirer's product in Brazil will disappear.

There is also the possibility that PMD doesn't want to be acquired, and that it's confident in competing against far more developed competitors who are only a few steps behind in the accuracy and range of their hair analysis drug tests. Indeed this is also a possibility given that PMD is still ahead of its competitors in identifying metabolites for very key drugs like hydroxycocaines.

Valuation

One of the most effective extensions of the standard CAPM is the consideration of a liquidity premium. Naturally, liquidity will have a huge impact on discount rates because lack of liquidity requires discounting a stock's value to generate demand, and you can't hedge a stock's lack of liquidity. PMD, like many micro-cap stocks, suffers from low liquidity. It trades thinly, with its 50 day MA volume at only 20,000 shares traded daily, and this is only after the massive spike in volume with the recent sell-off. Before that the MA volume fluctuated at levels below 15,000 (Tradingview). These low levels of liquidity can even affect small, individual investors by several percentage points.

The lack of liquidity for this stock is an important consideration in the following valuation, as we will be assessing expectations for the business' performance assuming no liquidity premium. The reason for this is that determining a liquidity premium is difficult to do with a good measure of certainty. Therefore, keep in mind that expectations around PMD's performance are going to be much steeper than what our model implies.

Now moving onto the valuation. We will be employing an expectations-based valuation methodology for PMD, determining whether the growth appreciation period for the stock, given its troubles, is reasonable. Being conservative, we will assume that PMD will lose all of its current Brazil business, which accounts for 31% of revenue. We will also assume for simplicity's sake that operating margins, currently at 17.8%, won’t suffer as a consequence. We will reflect PMD’s lack of capital intensity by assuming a 30% total incremental investment rate net of depreciation, with 30% still being a very conservative input. We will assume that in the near future, the US corporate tax rate will be a sufficient proxy for PMD cash tax rates given that its remaining business is domestic. The CAPM inputs come from Reuters for the beta figure, and KPMG’s implied equity premium study for the CAPM equity premium figure. Our risk-free rate will be that of yields on 5-year US treasury bonds. We take a book value D/E ratio of 13% to determine the degree of leverage.

YEAR 1 2 3 4 Sales 29445.06 31859.55 34472.04 37298.75 Operating Profit 5241.22 5671.00 6136.02 6639.18 NOPAT 4140.56 4480.09 4847.46 5244.95 Incemental fixed-capital investment -1984.34 362.17 391.87 424.01 Working capital investment -1984.34 362.17 391.87 424.01 FCF 8109.25 3755.74 4063.71 4396.94 PV of FCF 7588.29 3289.78 3331.42 3373.59 Total PV of FCF 7588.29 10878.07 14209.49 17583.07 PV of Residual Value 56437.31 57308.89 58034.29 58768.87 Corporate Value 64025.60 68186.96 72243.77 76351.94 Nonoperating Assets 6016.00 6016.00 6016.00 6016.00 Debt 1885.00 1885.00 1885.00 1885.00 SHAREHOLDER VALUE (MN) 68.16 72.32 76.37 80.48

Assuming sales grow annually at 8.2% after the initial sales decline (in line with industry standards), between 3-4 years of growth need to be sustained in order to justify the current price assuming a no-growth in perpetuity terminal value. All things considered, the expected growth appreciation period isn't excessive, it just doesn't provide a very substantial margin of safety, if any considering that a liquidity premium could add several percentage points to the discount rate.

Conclusion

It is quite unclear what is to come for this small enterprise. As mentioned, the public discontent towards it is not unbiased by any means. There are good reasons, considering both the legal aspects as well as the company’s dependency on external parties, which make it a highly risky investment. Brazil is an important market, and the current uncertainty that surrounds the business there should not be taken lightly at all. Its unique technology, low debt, and capital requirements are certainly positives, but regardless, they are not enough to guarantee a positive return if either short or long commitment is made. Investors should be extremely cautious in the near future as any unexpected announcement will strongly impact the company’s share price. Putting into perspective what was discussed throughout this research, it would be highly speculative to expect positive results from Psychemedics Corporation, even considering the quite conservative approach taken, as the risks involved in this micro-cap company are many.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.