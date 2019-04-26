Navient's Eroding Student Loan Portfolio Will Limit Growth Opportunities

On April 23, 2019, after the market closed, Navient Corporation (NAVI) reported their first quarter earnings. During the day before the announcement, the stock traded over 3 percent higher after being stuck in a consolidation pattern after peaking at $12.79 in February 2019. Unlike the market, NAVI's stock has failed to retrace to its 2018 high of $15.02. This trend suggests the stock could continue to underperform the market as it has done so far in 2019.

NAVI's earnings have been interesting as EPS and revenue trend in very different manners. In 2019 Q1, the consumer finance company posted another EPS high of $0.58 (which it also achieved in 2018 Q4), but on the revenue side, it posted all-time low revenue of $285 million. Though this revenue was expected with the end of the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) in 2010, two straight quarters of revenue missing Wall Street estimates suggest it could be shrinking faster than expected. While it has yet to affect the bottom line, as 2019 Q1 EPS was well over Wall Street expectations, investors buying for the yield might be concerned.

Net interest income, the main source of income for NAVI, was down in both the Federal Education Loans and Consumer Lending segment. In total, net interest income fell from $329 million to $285 million, a 13 percent decrease year-over-year caused by the natural paydown of the portfolio and lower net interest margin. NAVI only acquired $84 million worth of FFELP loans in 2019 Q1 while the overall FFELP portfolio dropped $9.6 billion or -12.0 percent. Net interest income for the FFELP fell 3 basis points to 0.83 percent or -3.6 percent. On the Consumer Lending side, both portfolio size and net interest income trended lower but to a much less degree.

Some positivity for NAVI came from a lower mix delinquency and forbearance. The largest improvements were visible in the Federal Education portfolio where 30-day delinquency fell 2.1 percent and 90-day delinquency fell 2.5 percent. On the Consumer Lending side, the forbearance rate saw the largest drawdown at -1.7 percent. These lower rates are representative of a strong economy that has been questioned over the past two quarters. The reversal may also have been enough to convince NAVI management that fundamentals are strong enough to raise guidance from $1.93-2.03 a share to $2.08-2.15 a share.

Even if the portfolio impresses in the short term, there are a lot of forces working against NAVI's portfolio in the long run. Student loan debt reached $1.57 trillion in 2018 Q4 according to the Federal Reserve and has been labelled by many as a "significant issue" (Jamie Dimon is one). If the level of student loan debt reaches its limit, there's bound to be a reduction in the amount that is issued especially if delinquency rates rise. Pressure like this would hurt NAVI's ability to rebuild its portfolio as demand in its market drops, and problems could compound if the company starts seeing higher delinquency again.

NAVI could also see some trouble from their own debt that they've decided to take on. The company has racked up over $95.6 billion worth of debt with $7.5 billion of that debt maturing this year. With a debt-to-capital ratio of 0.96x and current assets of about $4.2 billion, those liabilities will restrict NAVI's ability to operate freely. This include capital deployment like the $333 million worth of share buybacks the company still has available and $39 million of dividends that were distributed in 2019 Q1.

In addition to that, NAVI is attempting to expand its Business Processing operations by becoming a market leader in loan servicing after its 2017 purchase of Earnest for $155 million. The segment reported EBITDA of $14 million, down from $15 a year ago with margin at 21 percent, the same as a year ago. There's not enough cash flow in this side of the business to supplant its largest source of revenue, Federal Education loans.

From an objective viewpoint, investors don't normally want to invest in companies that are seeing their main source of revenue deteriorate at a rapid rate. In their outlook, analysts at Edward Jones wrote they "expect assets to continue to decline by over 8% annually" which would result in even lower net interest income especially if there are no significant gains in interest margin. From a macroeconomic viewpoint, mountain of student debt could reach its peak in the early 2020s resulting in demand for student debt taper off. On top of this, NAVI's debt totals are threatening its ability to deploy capital in investors' favor, and the company can't afford to risk its solid 4.94 percent dividend yield. For this reason, NAVI should underperform the market in 2019 and is probably a sell. The stock could even be a possible short opportunity if delinquency rates increase on lower economic growth as it would cause revenue deterioration to accelerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.