FXE: Brace For Another Drop

Since early April 2008, the Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) has given the foreign exchange market one of its most impressive downtrends. In just over a decade, the ETF has lost nearly 34% as the European economy has failed to match the post-crisis recovery signs that have become evident in the United States during the same time period. Recent business readings and consumer confidence surveys in the eurozone suggest regional currency declines are likely to continue. These combined factors could send FXE even lower, through current support levels, and eventually target valuations near $100.

(Source: Author)

Clearly, the dominant trend for FXE has been in place for more than 10 years. But continued worries related to a prolonged European growth slowdown have made it difficult for regional investors to buy FXE at the lows. One recent example is the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which fell to 51.3 this month. The monthly PMI report surveys 5,000 eurozone businesses in order to measure activity in the services and manufacturing sectors. This is the lowest PMI print for the eurozone in the last three months, and IHS Markit forecasts regional GDP growth of 0.2% for the second quarter as a result of this weakness.

(Source: IHS Markit / Eurostat)

Manufacturing PMI in Germany was particularly disappointing (at 44.5), and these contracting conditions suggest that Europe will be stuck in an industrial recession for the time being. In April's report, German manufacturers saw the second-largest decline in overseas factory orders in roughly 10 years. The effect of these declines appears to be seeping into the services sector, as well. Prior gains in regional wage and employment figures helped drive consumer demand in past years. But those previously supportive trends are not expected to have a material impact on economic growth for the region during the second quarter.

We can contrast this activity with recent economic data in the U.S., where retail sales for the month of March were the strongest since 2017. For the month, retail sales in the U.S. rose at a rate of 1.6% (versus 1.1% expected), and those figures came in conjunction with a recent report showing that the number of people making first-time jobless claims has dropped to the lowest levels since 1969 (at 192,000).

(Source: Author)

EURUSD valuations make up the most influential component of FXE, and the technical outlook for this currency pair seems to be presenting a clear match with the diverging economic fundamentals in both regions. After falling from July 2008 highs, the EURUSD pair has moved lower without much difficulty but still rests well above support zones from January 2017. Resistance failures near the $1.30 area suggest continued downside is the most probable outcome for EURUSD, and this should create prolonged headwinds for traders with long positions in FXE.

We can see these factors expressed in the market flow activities which have been directed toward FXE over the last year. During this period, the fund has been negatively impacted by massive outflows of $187.3 million. This is far above the averages for the fund, and it has placed FXE near the bottom end of its foreign exchange fund category. It should be noted that this selling pressure has been exercised even with FXE trading at rock-bottom prices. This means the market is showing no interest in the fund, even if it is trading at a 34% discount (relative to its April 2008 valuation). In the last 13 weeks, the fund is showing outflows of $32.6 million and its flow performances are roughly flat over the last month. If we do not start to see more market interest directed at Europe's regional assets, it is unlikely that FXE will be able to keep itself from falling back its December 19th, 2016 lows ($101.01).

(Source: Trading Economics / Eurostat)

Perhaps, the only event that could save FXE from further downside would be a change in interest rate policy from the European Central Bank. But even that possibility has distanced itself further from reality, as President Mario Draghi recently explained that stimulus programs remain essential for the region. Clearly, the concern is placed on consumer pricing pressures as the main trends in eurozone inflation have remained surprisingly subdued in 2019. After falling from highs of 2.3% in October 2018, regional inflation figures have hovered between 1.4-1.5% for the last four months. If we were to eventually revise the underlying outlook pressuring FXE, we would first need to see changes here (in consumer pricing pressures).

Among the major trading instruments, FXE has shown the foreign exchange markets one of its most extreme downtrends for roughly 11 years. The ETF has fallen from highs close to $160.50 to its current level of $106, which indicates sustained declines of almost 34%. In the European region, weak reports continue to reveal disappointing economic data and this suggests currency declines are likely to continue. Even with the fund's extended decline in valuation, the combination of each of these negative factors can still send FXE lower (with trend readings currently targeting the $100 handle).

