The U.S. Dollar And The Revaluation Of Central Bank Bullion

Even though the MSM (Main Stream Media) has for the most part ignored the change in the regulations of the BIS (Bank of International Settlements) being put into practice by the BCBS (Basel Committee for Bank Stability) that has raised the valuation of the gold bullion reserves of central banks from 50% to 100%, this does not mean that the new valuation is not important. Several articles have appeared on the topic. The new ruling has serious implications for the US dollar.

The change in the valuation most probably was opposed by the US in that it weakens the US dollar just as the position of gold bullion in the global economy is strengthened. This writer does not have access to the deliberations of the BIS, but can speculate on who was in favor of the new regulation and who was not. Germany, France and Italy may have been in favor as they have large amounts of gold bullion as part of their reserves. The fact is that China and Russia as well as some other countries have had their central banks increasing their store of gold bullion in their reserves. These reserves will double the value that they had under the old rules. Purchases of gold have increased since 2010. It is reasonable to assume that China and Russia would have been in favor of the new valuation of gold bullion in central bank reserves.

Below one can see which countries purchased the most.

China and Russia have already been mentioned. Kazakhstan, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Korea and Thailand were the other important buyers. Given these figures, one could think that it was China and Russia along with India, Saudi Arabia and Turkey that influenced the decision of the BIS to revalue gold. Of course, the IMF will follow the recommendations of the BIS as will all or almost all the world's central banks.

It is interesting in this connection to point out that the US dollar went off the gold standard in 1971 under the Nixon administration as too much gold was being drained out of the gold reserves of the US. It is difficult to know exactly how much gold the US has in its reserves, but there are probably over 8,000 metric tons. The informal institution of the petrodollar that followed soon after, thanks to the efforts of the indefatigable Henry Kissinger, helped to preserve the dominance of the US dollar that had lasted since the important Bretton Woods agreement of 1944. The US dollar's preeminent position in global finance has enabled Americans to live "high off the hog" since World War II.

With the US dollar figuring in 85% of the transactions of the five trillion dollar daily Forex market and still making up 62.7% of allocated central bank reserves in Q4 2018, the US dollar is clearly the principal global currency. This percentage fell from 62% (of a total of $ 2 trillion) in 2000 to 54% (of a total of $ 12 trillion) in 2012 and then rose to 61.24% in Q4 2013 with 62.4% in Q3 2018. The percentage of allocated reserves in US dollars obviously fluctuated over time, but now with the revaluation of gold, it remains to be seen how central banks will react when they can get a 100% valuation of gold for their reserves. Some central banks may hold fewer US dollars in their reserves. Of course the revaluation will increase the amount of the value of the gold held by the US Treasury.

It is not clear how the PBoC and the BoR (Central Bank of the Russian Federation) plan to base their currencies on gold, but it seems that they go on buying gold. India goes on buying gold even at very high prices because of the atavistic Indian belief in the power of gold. There is a lot of gold in India. This country would gain greatly with the introduction of an international currency based on gold.

It remains to be seen if the new regulations will have much effect on the value of the US dollar. The US dollar index is still holding up well.

The very large budget deficit of the current US administration, which this year is nearing one trillion dollars and which will be even more in following years, could result in diminished confidence in the US dollar. See the US debt clock. Servicing the national debt is going to become much more burdensome due to the rise in interest rates since 2015, and the global financial community may begin to doubt that Washington is going to remain solvent. It is unthinkable that US Treasuries, which are currently the most solid investment that one can make, would default. That will never happen because the Fed can create money to keep the Treasury in funds. What could happen is inflation and possibly hyperinflation. So it behooves savvy investors to keep a close eye on the level of national debt and how the Forex market reacts to new rules regarding central bank gold bullion. There are probably going to be changes in how gold figures in global finance. The Chinese and Russians and many other countries will not be buying gold because it is yellow. They must think that purchasing gold will be to their advantage. They are certainly not piling up gold to give support to the US dollar.

The bottom line for investors is that physical gold is now more attractive as a hedge in portfolios. Physical gold is still relatively cheap at around $1,300.00 an ounce. If central banks are buying the yellow metal in large quantities, an investor could allot a small percentage of his portfolio to physical gold. The central banks will know what they are doing.

