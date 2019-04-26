Facts Change: Why We Are Swapping To A Neutral Rating On Anworth

The combination of ANH's dramatic out-performance and a more difficult environment for the sector (elevated fear of dividend cuts) is less favorable.

AGNC's management put some fear into investors when they signaled a pending dividend cut. The market sent most of the sector lower.

ANH thoroughly outperformed peers since our buy alert on 3/11/2019 and since the public release on the morning of 4/22/2019.

It has been less than two months since we posted a buy alert for Anworth (ANH):

Since 3/11/2019, ANH has thoroughly outperformed the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM):

It has been only a few days since we provided our buy rating on ANH publicly.

Let's review how the main factors have changed in less than a week. These are the main points from our prior article. We've added commentary on the side:

Price Change

When we published the public article, the last traded share price for ANH was $4.10.

As of today (at time of alert), shares of ANH were at $4.30.

That represents an increase of about 5%. Our book value estimate over the last few days was roughly flat. That brings the price-to-book ratio higher by about .05.

Other Facts That Changed

We highlighted several other factors in a trade alert and notes for subscribers posted 4/25/2019:

The following section comes from that alert:

We’re dropping Anworth to a neutral rating. They rallied into our neutral range over the last few days. We were initially setting an exit target in the range of $4.40 to $4.60, but decided the current price of $4.31 is good enough. Why did we change our mind? Because the facts changed. The sector is down hard today, with the exception of ANH. Interest rates are not moving much today, but AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) dropped a bombshell earnings release last night. Following AGNC’s report and the sector dive, we’re going to use a little extra caution. This price chart goes through last night. That means it's excluding today’s significant outperformance. On the day ANH is flat to ever so slightly higher, but most of the other mortgage REITs are down significantly. Here's the chart for performance through last night: Now look at the relative performance seen so far today: AGNC and ARR are the bottom two performers. That makes this earnings season a bit scary. We’re sitting on a gain around 9% in ANH (including dividends). By contrast, (REM), a major mortgage REIT ETF, has returned 2.7% during this same period. This is the kind of outperformance we are seeking when we place trades in mortgage REIT common shares. We don’t wish to overstay our welcome. We couldn’t come to our conclusion until we saw how the market reacted. Since the market sold off AGNC hard, we see dividend fears outweighing gains to net asset value. We don’t believe ANH will post as large of a gain as AGNC just posted. If the market had sent AGNC’s shares higher due to the gain in book value per share, we would’ve kept looking for that $4.40 to $4.60 exit price. Since the market did not like AGNC’s significant book value gains, we are not inclined to stay in our position in ANH. Based on this reduction, we will be closing our position in ANH.

Does Trading Around Price to Book Work?

We've used price to book ratios as the centerpiece of our analysis for years. These are our results:

With an average duration of just over 100 days, our technique returned 8.15% compared to 3.01% for REM during the same periods. That doesn't mean it was flawless. A few of those trades still delivered negative total returns. A few of them lost to REM. No one will win every time. Yet the average outperformance of about 5% in 100 days still provides strong support for the technique.

Conclusion

Our public articles often include a fraction of the work done on the subscription. There's usually a significant delay in the time as well. However, we witnessed a very abrupt change in the facts over the last few days. The change in facts required us to change our opinion and made our old opinion irrelevant. If someone reads a report we issued within the last few days, it should still be relevant. In this case, the public report already was stale despite being published at the start of the week.

During that time, we saw ANH deliver a beating to peers. Annaly Capital Management (NLY), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), REM, and AGNC lost by a substantial margin.

Since the market is closed on 4/25/2019 by the time we submitted this for the public (writing takes a bit), we can add in a chart for the recent performance:

When we posted our buy rating:

ANH's share price was 5% lower (compared to $4.30, it dipped in late trading on 4/25/2019).

ANH's price-to-estimated-book-value ratio was about .05 lower.

Our estimated BV for AGNC was moderately lower (more than 2% difference).

AGNC's share price was moderately higher (more than 1% difference).

AGNC's price-to-estimated-book-value was about .04 higher.

AGNC's management had not just spooked the entire sector with talk of dividend cuts.

What Will We Do?

We'll keep watching the earnings releases to see what other opportunities may spring up. We also will be keeping an eye on the preferred shares for lower risk opportunities. When it comes to the common shares of mortgage REITs, we often step in when the discount to book value is unusually high compared to peers. We spotted that opportunity, so we purchased shares and issued our buy alerts.

ANH still trades at a discount to peers, but the gap isn't wide enough to entice us any longer. Despite book value performance that should be quite comparable to the sector average over the last 45 days, it delivered returns that more than tripled the sector. Those are the opportunities we want. They can develop quickly. Sometimes they disappear quickly, other times they could linger for a couple of months or even a couple of quarters. Regardless, we only want to step into the common shares when we see a significant disconnect in relative valuations.

There's nothing wrong with a buy-and-hold strategy. It can work great with investments designed for buy and hold strategies. It works well with preferred shares and it works well with many equity REITs. When it comes to the mortgage REIT common shares, we've found trading around the price to book values offers a better opportunity.

At The REIT Forum, we offer REIT ideas and strategies for every type of investor, from novice to ultra-experienced money manager. Want a simple, low-risk strategy that delivers sector-beating performance? Check out our Safe Income Portfolio. We also offer preferred shares coverage, and a deeper dive into the common shares of the stocks in our portfolio. We eat our own cooking, and we share our real portfolio with you, more than 90% of which is invested in REITs, preferred shares and cash to invest REITs and preferreds. Take a closer look at the #1 destination for REIT investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The preferred shares of NLY are not mentioned in the article, but we are disclosing our position in NLY-F since we mentioned the common shares.