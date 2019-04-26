CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: The Moment

Seladelpar is a new generation PPAR-δ agonist and a metabolism modulator known to positively regulate bile, lipid, and glucose homeostasis.

The 12-week interim data readout on the effect of seladelpar on hepatic fat and biochemical markers in patients participating in the Phase 2b NASH trial is due Q2/2019.

CymaBay recently announced that it had completed enrollment of patients with NASH in the Phase 2b study of seladelpar.

Market Assessment

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is a small-cap ($873M) clinical-stage biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for rare/orphan diseases and diseases with high unmet medical needs. Seladelpar is a new generation PPAR agonist with excellent safety profile that is devoid of serious adverse events seen with first generation PPAR agonists.

Seladelpar, the lead investigative drug candidate, is in clinical trials for Primary Biliary Cirrhosis and NASH. Recently, seladelpar was granted breakthrough designation for PBC based on the clinical benefits exhibited by seladelpar in the 52-week Phase 2b data readout. CymaBay has multiple shots on goal but is currently focused on the development of seladelpar.

Seladelpar was initially in clinical development as a lipid-altering agent. The pleiotropic clinical benefits of seladelpar at improving metabolic syndrome and dyslipidemia and exerting anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects should bode well for seladelpar in NASH. CymaBay is expected to release the 12-week interim data for the Phase 2b NASH trial on seladelpar in Q2/2019.

A positive data readout in NASH would positively impact CymaBay's valuation with a potential rally. It will be adversely impacted by a negative clinical outcome in NASH. CymaBay has an ongoing Phase 3 trial for seladelpar in PBC and the common consensus is that seladelpar would be an improved second line therapy for PBC if the clinical endpoints are met in the Phase 3 trial.

Institutional Investors, Insiders' Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Based on the latest 13F filings, Institutional ownership was 84.98% with 155 Institutional holders with 58,358,783 total shares held. Top holders are BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Baker Brothers. Strong buy from 10 analyst firms with a 12-month consensus price target of $21.5 is proposed. My perception is that a clinically promising interim NASH Phase 2b data readout on liver fat in Q2/2019 should drive the stock price over $21.5.

At the end of Q4/2018, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $198.1M enough to fund operations into 2021. At the end of Q4/2018, CymaBay had a cash burn of $17.4M versus Q3/2018.

Giving CEO Sujal Shah of CymaBay the last word :

The ability of seladelpar to lower bile acids, cholesterol and lipotoxic lipids, coupled with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic actions may position it as a foundational therapy for NASH.

Market Outlook

CymaBay has cleverly and meticulously executed two clinical trials for seladelpar in chronic liver diseases with limited or no-FDA approved therapeutic options. Clinically, seladelpar is positioned to be an improved second line therapy for PBC based on its Phase 2b data. Likewise, a positive clinical outcome for seladelpar in the ongoing Phase 2b NASH trial would make CymaBay one of the major players in this endless list of ant-NASH drug candidates.

