3M Decimated On Autos, Electronics, And Execution

The big drop in 3M's share price doesn't make it a clear-cut bargain yet, and the shares are likely to be in the doghouse for a while.

Thursday’s first quarter earnings report was the worst day for 3M (MMM) shareholders in a long, long time, as a huge double-digit miss at the segment profit line drove a double-digit decline in the share price. While 3M is not going to burn down, fall over, and sink into the swamp, the shares are going to be in the penalty box for a while, and management needs to prove convincingly that they can not only improve margin execution, but restructure the business in the direction of both great margins/returns and at least decent growth.

3M’s valuation is much more reasonable than it has been in some time, but it’s fair to ask and wonder if turning around this supertanker is going to be a longer process. If the problems really are confined primarily to auto and electronics, this is a name to investigate further, but I don’t think investors need to make a snap decision for fear of missing out, as the concerns about 3M’s growth and execution capabilities have been building for a while and won’t go away in quarter.

A Horrible Quarter

3M’s first quarter was awful.

3M missed by about 2% on the top line, with revenue shrinking 1.1% on an organic basis – the worst result since the fourth quarter of 2015. The Industrial segment saw 3% contraction, the worst performance since the third quarter of 2009, as the company’s large auto business underperformed a weak underlying market (auto OEM sales down 9%, and aftermarket down 7%, versus a 6% decline in production). While the abrasives and adhesives businesses also serve the auto market, the 8% and 4% respective declines do have me slightly concerned about some end-market weakness spreading from autos and electronics, but this is a controversial, unproven point so far.

Safety and Graphics contracted slightly, with personal safety down about 2% - not a major surprise in the context of Fastenal’s (FAST) early warning on safety and Honeywell’s (HON) slowdown, not to mention the tougher year-ago comp. Commercial (down 6%) and transport (down 8%) were also weak, though.

The Electronics and Energy segment saw 3% contraction, with a 5% improvement in Energy offset by a not-so-surprising 6% decline in Electronics. Health Care was up less than 1%, with particularly weak results in drug delivery, but some ongoing growth in food safety. Consumer was up a little less than 1% as well.

Gross margin was unacceptably weak; 3M’s price/cost mix has been a talking point for some time, but the 360bp reported erosion was bad. Segment profits declined about 13%, missing expectations by a low teens percentage. Only the Consumer business (the lowest-margin of the bunch) saw year-over-year margin improvement, and the erosion was greater than three points in both the Industrial and Safety & Graphics businesses.

Contrary to what most companies are reporting, 3M saw weakness in the U.S. (down 0.4%), while the weakness in Asia (down more than 3%) was somewhat less surprising particularly in the context of this weak quarter for autos and electronics (something echoed by Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), Rockwell (ROK), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) among others. Time will tell if that contraction in the U.S. is an early warning for the broader slowdown I’ve been expecting in the U.S. economy, or whether it’s simply a reflection of more company-specific problems in execution and end-market mix.

Revolution Or Evolution?

In the wake of this poor quarter, 3M management reduced guidance fairly substantially, with the full-year revenue growth outlook going from +1% to +4% to -1% to +2% and the EPS midpoint dropping 11% to $9.50. In the context of 3M’s typical seasonality and year-ago comps, there’s an argument to be made that management’s revenue guidance may yet be too bullish and this may not be the only guide-down.

Management also announced a restructuring focused on cost-cutting. While 3M’s core R&D investment policies don’t seem to be on the block, about 2,000 jobs could be cut to drive pretax savings of more than $200 million. Given the challenges in margins recently, I can’t say this isn’t needed, and it fits with the larger restructuring of the business (resegmenting and new managements for those segments), but I do have some concerns that the issues are more structural.

This seems like a reasonable time to bring up an issue I’ve had with 3M before – the question about whether past management has been too passive in maintaining the business as it was and focusing too much on “if it’s not broken, don’t break it”. In recent years, Honeywell has done some significant restructuring and pivoted more toward software and automation, while selling/spinning less promising business. Danaher (DHR), too, has taken similar steps, while companies like Roper (ROP), Fortive (FTV), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) have been investing in faster-growing, higher-margin businesses.

For its part, management says they’re focused on growth opportunities in auto electrification, structural adhesives, separation/purification (more industrial-focused than Danaher’s Pall business), and data centers (particularly the Novec liquid cooling tech). Management has also talked of improving its leverage to automation – though more in the context of developing more automation-enabling technology around core offerings like tapes, abrasives, and adhesives rather than going head-to-head with partners like Rockwell.

I don’t think 3M needs to try to change all of its spots overnight, but I think there needs to be a new, better vision. I think acquisitions like M*Modal (cloud-based medical charting, basically) need to stop and the company needs to look to shed more cyclical, lower-growth businesses and start thinking more about attractive markets with long growth runways where they can establish key differentiating capabilities (as companies like Honeywell, Danaher, Roper, and Rockwell have done to varying degrees).

The Outlook

I’m not burning my model down to the ground and rebuilding yet. At this point, I think the primary contribution to 3M’s pronounced weakness is its higher exposure to the weak auto and electronics markets, and I’m likewise still concerned that there is a broader slowdown still underway that just happens to be showing up in the results of companies like 3M and Illinois Tool Works before others.

If those are valid assumptions, I think 3% long-term revenue growth is still achievable, though I’d like to see more pronounced restructuring that shifts the mix towards end-markets with better long-term growth. On the margin side, 3M has the luxury of starting from a very good place, so I’m not too worried about long-term expectations of FCF margins in the high teens.

The Bottom Line

3M’s valuation was elevated to a point where even this sharp drop doesn’t really make it obviously cheap, and particularly in comparison to names like Honeywell, Danaher, Schneider, Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) and so on. I do think the returns are more reasonable from this level and I think this is a name to consider given the reset in expectations, but I don’t investors need to be in a rush to pile into 3M on the assumption of a V-shaped turnaround.

