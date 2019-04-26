Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/24/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/24/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Otelco (OTEL);
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI); and
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Anixa Biosciences (ANIX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Destination XL (DXLG);
  • Yext (YEXT);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • Torchmark (TMK);
  • Guardant Health (GH);
  • Carvana (CVNA);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Adobe (ADBE);
  • Accenture (ACN); and
  • Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Orbimed Advisors

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

JB*

$6,480,000

2

GlaxoSmithKline

DIR, BO

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

JB*

$5,850,000

3

Blackstone

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$1,086,327

4

Lu Hongbo

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

JB*

$1,080,000

5

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$589,475

6

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$537,011

7

George Whitney

DIR, BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$175,790

8

Woodgrift Randel William

VP

Abbott Laboratories

ABT

B

$146,798

9

Conacher Lionel F

DIR

Destination XL

DXLG

B

$49,727

10

Kumar Amit

CEO, DIR

Anixa Biosciences

ANIX

B

$42,700

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Eltoukhy Helmy

CEO, DIR

Guardant Health

GH

AS

$5,875,618

2

Morris Donna

VP

Adobe

ADBE

AS

$4,125,000

3

Conine Steven

F, DIR, BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$3,870,254

4

Shah Niraj

CEO, DIR, BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$3,866,571

5

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$3,600,575

6

Lumb Richard

CEO, FO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$3,200,062

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,942,384

8

Pressley W Michael

VP

Torchmark

TMK

S

$2,603,547

9

Distelburger Brian

PR, DIR

YEXT

YEXT

AS

$2,027,810

10

Casati Gianfranco

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$1,879,505

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.