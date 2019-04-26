NFI Group: Some Headwinds, But Undervalued With A 4.7%-Yielding Dividend

Investment Thesis

NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF) (TSX:NFI) ("NFI") delivered poor Q4 2018 earnings with double-digit decline in its EBITDA. There are still some headwinds that the company is going through such as low booking forecast and weakness in its aftermarket business. We think this might continue to compress its valuation. However, the long-term outlook remains favorable as there should be significant increase in demand in electric & hybrid buses. NFI's shares are currently undervalued against its historical average. It also has a 4.7%-yielding dividend. We believe this stock is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon willing to ride out any short-term volatility.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

NFI delivered poor Q4 2018 results with a slight increase in its total revenue, but a double-digit decline in its total adjusted EBITDA. Its revenue increased to US$662 million in Q4 2018. This was a modest growth rate of 1.1% year over year. Its total adjusted EBITDA declined by 11.7% year over year to US$79.9 million. Its EBITDA from its aftermarket business also declined primarily due to the cancelation of MCI's Distribution Rights Agreement with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). As a result of these headwinds, its total EBITDA margin declined to 12.1% in Q4 2018 from 13.8% in Q4 2017.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Near-term headwinds will likely continue in H1 2019

It may be challenging to maintain its book-to-bill ratio

NFI's last 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 103% is significantly lower than the ratio of 139% a year ago. Looking forward, we think it may be challenging to grow its bookings as bids in process in Q4 2018 was only 670 units. This was much lower than the 3,091 units back in Q4 2017. In the same time, NFI maintained its delivery guidance of 4,455 units (or an increase of 3.3% over 2018). This means that its book-to-bill ratio will likely decline in the next few quarters.

Headwinds in its Aftermarket business

NFI is expected to face some headwinds in its aftermarket business. In Q4 2018, its aftermarket operations adjusted EBITDA decreased by C$6.1 million due to lower margin and the C$1.2 million impact from Daimler's termination of the Distribution Rights Agreement. We think this might continue to cause some headwinds in H1 2019 to its aftermarket business.

Leverage ratio remains high

One area that investors may want to pay attention to is NFI's balance sheet. While its leverage ratio remains healthy, we noted that it has increased from 1.84x in Q4 2017 to 2.09x in Q4 2018 (see table below). Its interest coverage also declined to 13.39x in Q4 2018 from 17.15x in Q4 2017. The deterioration was primarily due to management's decision to pursue share buybacks and dividend payments. For reader's information, NFI doubled its share buyback program to up to 10% of the total shares in January 2019.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Long-term growth outlook appears to be okay

Electric & Hybrid bus market is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years

Management noted that the company's near-term headwinds are related to the future battery-electric vehicle adoption as many transport agencies are assessing the transition to a more environmentally-friendly option of electric vehicle. This has resulted in some delays in releasing their multi-year procurements. Nevertheless, the outlook for electric & hybrid bus market is still very positive. According to Goldstein Research, global electric & hybrid bus market is expected to reach 40,067 units by 2024. This is a growth rate of about 25% annually. NFI is well-positioned to benefit from this trend as it has a lineup of products in the electric bus market.

Valuation: Significantly Undervalued

Following several quarters of poor results, share price of NFI has declined by over 40% in the past year. As a result, its EV to EBITDA ratio has declined to only 7.3x (see chart below). This is significantly below its 5-year average of 10.9x.

Data by YCharts

A 4.7%-yielding dividend

NFI has raised its dividend for four consecutive years. As a result, its monthly dividend has increased from C$0.175 per share in 2016 to C$0.425 per share today. Its dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.7%. This dividend yield is currently towards the high end of its 5-year dividend yield range.

Data by YCharts

NFI's dividend is safe with a low payout ratio. Its payout ratios (declared dividends divided by free cash flow) in Q4 2018 and fiscal 2018 were 39.6% and 42.9% respectively.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Risks and Challenges

Business depends on government policy

NFI's business faces the risk of changing government policy. Demand for the company's transit bus market largely depends on government funding, which is often prone to change.

Competition

While the company has managed to grab a large market share in North America, the company faces the risk of losing bids if its competitors intentionally lower their bidding prices.

Foreign exchange risk

Since a significant amount of NFI's revenue is derived in the United States, its revenues and earnings can be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Investor Takeaway

NFI's headwinds will likely continue in H1 2019. However, its shares appear to be significantly undervalued. Since we do not see any near-term catalysts, we think conservative investors can wait. Nevertheless, NFI is still a good candidate for investors with a long-term investment horizon willing to ride out any short-term volatility.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.