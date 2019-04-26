Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's (KCDMF) CEO Pablo Gonzalez on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.A. (OTCPK:KCDMF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Pablo Gonzalez - CEO

Xavier Cortes - CFO

Azul Arguelles - IRO

Fabian Zambrano - IR

Robert Ford - Bank of America

Sergio Matsumoto - Citigroup

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS

Antonio Hernandez - Barclays

Miguel Ulloa - BBVA

Pablo Gonzalez

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for participating in the call. Let me start by making a few comments. Our first quarter results compare positively on a sequential basis what are mixed year-on-year as we continue to grow our top line but our margins are still below last year's.

Our pricing and cost savings initiatives are helping us deliver better results in a still very challenging cost environment. We are encouraged with our first quarter results and we need to stay the course to achieve further improvements.

On the revenue side, private consumption in Mexico is decelerating and we're experiencing sluggish growth in our categories. In addition, the stocking is also occurring and our efforts to increase price circulation and volumes under incremental pressure.

However, such efforts have resulted in a positive price and mixed comparison that allowed us to grow for the 18th consecutive quarter post record sales for a quarter and have helped mitigate the input cost pressures which has resulted in sequentially improved margins.

On the cost side, we continue experiencing significant raw material pressure particularly when compared to last year. It's important to note that even though the raw material cost headwinds have eased in recent months, the comparisons are still difficult as we had several quarters of continuous cost increases.

The exchange rate was also negative during the quarter. On the positive side, our cost reduction program yielded again very good results. In summary, we're still facing challenge in consumer and cost environment but our actions both on pricing as well as and costs allow us to sequentially improve margins and deliver better results. Xavier will provide additional details on the results.

Xavier Cortes

Hello, everyone. During the quarter, our sales amounted to a Mex$11 billion; a new record and an 8% increase versus the first quarter of 2018. Volume was in line with last year when price and mix were 8% higher. Consumer product sales were 8% higher as a result of better pricing and mix and a flat volume.

Away from home products grew 7% and export sales were down and we sold more tissue rolls domestically. Cost of goods sold increased 10% against last year. Against last year virgin and recycled fiber prices compared negativity while super absorbent materials and resins compared favorably.

Energy prices also compared very negatively and FX increased more than 6% over the last 12 months adding to the pressure. On the positive side, the cost reduction program which yielded approximately Mex$300 million of savings in the quarter helped partially offset the negative costing.

Gross profits increased 4% and margin was 35.2% for the quarter; 130 basis points lower year-over-year and 119 basis points better sequentially. SG&A growth of 6% reflects our efforts to maintain a linked operation while efficiently investing in advertising and point of sales to strengthen our brands and support our recent innovations.

Operating profit increased 2% and the operating margin was 18.7%, again a year-over-year decrease but a sequential improvement of 170 basis points. During the quarter, we generated Mex$2.6 billion of EBITDA; a 5% increase and EBITDA margin was 23.2% a sequential improvement of 250 basis points.

As mentioned in our press release, the effect of the accounting standard IFRS 16 of the course EBITDA was Mex$17 million or approximately 60 basis points from incremental depreciation and reduced leasing expenses.

The standard became effective on January 1st 2019 and requires recognition of write-off used assets and the related liabilities for lease contracts with significant value and with a term weighted and greater than 12 months.

Depreciation of the assets interest and yield exchange rate fluctuations under lease liability are also recognized. The impact on Kimberly-Clark de Mexico's balance sheet as of March 31st 2019 are the recognition of Mex$1.3 million of right-off used assets and the related Mex$1.3 billion in liabilities.

The effect on the quarter's operating profit and net income are not material. Cost of financing was Mex$368 million in the quarter compared to Mex$299 million in the same period of last year. Interest expense was hired from increased debt, higher interest rates, and the interest from the IFRS liabilities.

The foreign exchange gain in the period was Mex$25 million compared to Mex$43 million in the previous year. As a consequence, net income for the quarter was Mex$1.2 billion; a 4% decrease. Finally, earnings per share were Mex$1.38. Pablo will now talk about the rest of 2019 before we take your questions.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thanks, Xavier. Let me start by saying that there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the Mexican economy in general and private consumption in particular. The consensus is that growth could be lower than recent years with both public and private investment have slowed down significantly same as public spending which is usually the case when a new administration take the reins.

On the positive side however, the government social programs together with inflation being under control and we're just growing at a higher rate and inflation could support private consumption in the coming quarters. This of course is necessary for consumer product categories to grow and will be a determining factor influencing top line.

In addition as you are all aware, we're in the process of increasing prices given the significant cost built up we have faced over the past years. This will add pressure to our volume in the shorter. We will closely monitor how this evolves and we will react as needed. At the same time, we will continue to support our brands with a strong innovation plan for the remainder of the year.

We'll continue to work to improve our product mix. On the cost front, even though some raw material prices have decreased in recent months, the comparisons are still challenging on pulp and fibers for recycling as well as on energy. Near-term projections for prices of raw materials suggest they will remain around current levels but the environment is still volatile and uncertain.

Exchange rate at the current levels would be a headwind in the second quarter and be favorable in the second half of the year. Operating and executing efficiently while again achieving a very positive result in a cost reduction program will be key. We have now identified Mex$1 billion for the year and continue to look forward analyze additional opportunities in material savings, product specifications, productivity and distribution.

Also we will work to improve our working capital, particularly inventories which are higher given raw material prices and the fact that we experienced some restocking from clients at the end of the quarter. From the CapEx front, we will invest approximately $100 million mostly focused on innovations, capacity expansions, and cost reductions.

And finally, our shareholders meeting in February approved the payment on a Mex$1.55 per share cash reimbursement. This amount reflects a commitment to distributing cash to our shareholders while maintaining a healthy capital structure.

In summary, we had a challenging but better first quarter and we're engaged in executing important actions of the product, pricing, cost and expense fronts to continue improving our results. With that, let me open up for questions and thank you all again for participating on the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Robert Ford, Bank of America.

Robert Ford

Thank you and good morning everybody and congratulations on the quarter. Pablo, I was wondering if you could comment a little bit on the competitive dynamics that you're seeing. We think we're seeing some reasonable industry follow through on your price leadership and we think we're also seeing flat to improving shares and your core categories but I just wanted to get your view.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thanks, Robert. Absolutely. Look, firstly on the competitive environment, prices we implemented last year were followed by our competitors. Too early to tell about this last one because we just implemented it and we heard announcements by them but still no reflection or increased prices at the point of sale now with last year if any indication then we would expect them to the follow-through but again so far it has not reflected at the sale.

When it comes to shares, a mixed picture but yes overall shares either flat or in some categories we've seen some important improvements. We'll see what happens here in this month as our prices are higher than competitors and we'll wait and see how fast they move if they move and we'll react accordingly,

Robert Ford

Great. Good for you, thank you.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thank you, Rob.

Our next question comes from Sergio Matsumoto with Citigroup.

Sergio Matsumoto

Hi, good morning. It's Sergio Matsumoto from Citigroup. My question is on the raw materials. Can you give us the trend on the recycled fiber and the virgin fiber, where are they now and how do you see it in the next couple of months? Thank you.

Pablo Gonzalez

Sure, Sergio. As we mentioned, the prices during the quarter saw that they were higher quite a bit higher than last year but sequentially we did see some improvement. At this point, what we hear from the experts in the field is that the prices should remain at least where they are for the coming quarter but again it's still very volatile.

If that is the case, the prices stay where they are in the coming quarter, our competitor they will still be higher than last year but the comparisons will narrow and that might allow us to continue to catch up. At least we're not seeing prices come up, we again sequentially saw them come down and hopefully that's a trend that can continue but we will wait and see what happens and how it plays out.

Sergio Matsumoto

Okay, thank you.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thank you, Sergio.

Our next question comes from Rodrigo Alcantara with UBS Group.

Rodrigo Alcantara

Hey hi, good morning and thanks for taking my question. So, on the cost savings that you reported, I believed you raised your guidance something around Mex$200 million, right. So, my question would be in this quarter what is specifically throughout these incremental savings versus your previous plans? Thanks.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thanks for your question Rodrigo and let me use the opportunity to clarify something which is what we announced is always what we have identified and are confident that we'll be able to execute. We don't announce a target if you will and that's why you see our plan quarter-over-quarter sometimes increasing because we only announce what we have identified.

So, this quarter we saw around Mex$300 million in savings and we expect the second quarter to be around the same amount and we will continue to look for opportunities. Last year we reached Mex$1.4 billion. We have the Mex$1 billion mark and we will continue to look for opportunity to see if we can reach last year's objective.

Rodrigo Alcantara

Okay, thank you very much, Pablo.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Antonio Hernandez with Barclays.

Antonio Hernandez

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. My question is regarding the restocking, could you provide us a little bit of an update there and your expectations? Thanks.

Pablo Gonzalez

Sure, Antonio. What we saw late in the quarter was some clients in the modern trade trying to bring down their inventories and that's continued here early in the second quarter. We believe we are pretty much at the level that requires them to start or replenishing in a more orderly fashion but we will wait and see if that happens.

Antonio Hernandez

Okay. So, let's say second half of the year no impact whatsoever, right?

Pablo Gonzalez

I guess, again I would expect that most of the stocking has happened between March and April and that the coming months and certainly the second half of the year should not be an issue.

Antonio Hernandez

Okay, perfect, thanks a lot.

Pablo Gonzalez

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Miguel Ulloa with BBVA.

Miguel Ulloa

Hi, thank you for taking my question. And that would be if you could provide some additional color regarding volumes and particularly in the reconciling the flat volumes compared with a --.

[Call Ends Abruptly]