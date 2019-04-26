Aon PLC (AON) CEO Gregory Case on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Case - CEO & Executive Director

Christa Davies - EVP, Global Finance & CFO

Michael O'Connor - Co-President

Eric Andersen - Co-President

Conference Call Participants

David Styblo - Jefferies

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities

Charles Peters - Raymond James & Associates

Michael Zaremski - Crédit Suisse

Brian Meredith - UBS Investment Bank

Joshua Shanker - Deutsche Bank

Gregory Case

Thank you, good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2019 conference call. Joining me today is our CFO, Christa Davies. In addition, we have our to Co-Presidents, Eric Andersen and Mike O'Connor, joining the discussion to help lead our Q&A session with their frontline perspective of Aon United at work.

So in the previous quarters, we posted a detailed financial presentation on a website as we focus our time of these quarterly calls to provide you more insight into the longer-term view for the firm. I'd like to start today by acknowledging the tremendous work of my young colleagues around the world. Their collective efforts continue to the firm and create long-term momentum reflects positive performance across our key metrics in the first quarter, including 6% organic revenue growth, reflecting a strong start to the year with an increased rate of growth across all solution lines; substantial operating margin expansion of 190 basis points; 8% operating income growth; and double-digit or 11% growth in EPS, overcoming meaningful FX segments.

Our strong start to 2019 is a direct reflection of initial success from the strategic actions we progressively taken to drive Aon United. As we discussed previously, we've been laying the foundation for Aon United for over a decade, revolving our portfolio, investing on new content in capability and increasing our relevance with clients. In 2018, we take major steps to reinforce and amplify this progress through structural changes that broke down barriers and begin to make it easier to deliver the best of the total firm to clients. 1 brand, 1 leadership team, 1 P&L to deploy capital against, 1 operating model under Aon Business Services and most compelling, united global professional services firm. Also focus on increasing our relevance and strengthen our ability to self serve clients more effectively. We also organized focused teams of leaders to give more time to value creation for client solutions that can then be applied more broadly and faster with similar clients or industries with the information and the development of our enterprise client group to lead Aon United efforts with our largest clients by identifying superior solutions that address their specific business objectives. And our New Ventures Group to accelerate industry-leading innovation and scale our capabilities with greater speed to market.

During Q1, we announced our first commitment to develop our innovation portfolio with Intellectual Property Solutions. As businesses recognize a paradigm shift from tangible to intangible assets, IT is more important than ever tangible assets now comprising majority of assets in the balance sheet. Our clients need to both identify and manage risks surrounding business-critical and proprietary data and develop and execute strategies for maximizing shareholder value from their IP portfolios. Beginning with the acquisition of 601 West in 2018, the IPS team has already developed a set of consulting, evaluation and transfer offerings that establishes Aon as the trusted global authority in the intellectual property asset class, an area of opportunity that we believe will be substantial for Aon over the long-term.

With our strong start to 2019, we are truly in the era of Aon United. The foundation we've been putting in place, combined with our most recent actions, have already demonstrated accelerated revenue growth. As you can see from the improved trend of 3% in 2014 and 2015, 4% in 2016 and 2017, 5% in 2018 and now 6% to start the year in our largest quarter. And these actions will continue to be a driving factor, reinforcing our goal of mid-single digit organic revenue growth or greater over the long term. This improved growth outlook for the firm is predominantly driven by 3 key areas. First, as a baseline, we operate in markets with attractive long-term growth globally, continues to increase around the world in both magnitude and complexity. Health care has significant cost inflation in most geographies with deteriorating wellness. And many of the world's pension plans are underfunded with employees unprepared for retirement. Our core businesses across these areas are characterized by high recurring revenue of approximately 85% in primarily nondiscretionary markets with strong client retention rates of approximately 95% on average across the portfolio.

As the world increasingly faces political and regulatory changes or economic pressure, we find our clients need and our advice and core competencies even more as they navigate challenges and uncertainties across the topics of risk, retirement and health. This is reinforced by the data and side of our Inpoint team, a team comprised of more than 300 data professionals across 3 innovation centers globally. Through unique insight into the global P&C market, our team has developed a standardized data set which describes the size and segmentation of commercial lines insurance, unique in the market today. For example, our research for segments the global market in a detail by product, industry client size estimates of global premiums totaled approximately $625 billion in 2013, $730 billion in 2017 and to increase to nearly $900 billion by 2021, reflecting an increase in market growth rate to more than 5% annually. Using this proprietary data, we are identifying unique insights across solutions, industries and geographies for clients and Aon as well as prioritizing capital towards this highest growth opportunities.

Second, our strategic focus was reinforced by the divestiture of our outsourcing business in 2017 with proceeds from the transaction directed to our high-growth areas of client needs. In 2018, we delivered a record level of organic revenue across the portfolio with that momentum continuing in the first quarter of 2019, drawing from many of the areas where we continue to invest heavily, delivering double-digit growth, including cybersecurity, transaction liability, investment management, and voluntary benefits to name a few, while other areas of the business are just beginning to emerge such as intellect our property and data and analytics applications. While many people into cyber and the divisional of risk transfer premiums, we're working well beyond that with some of the technology industry's leading participants with solutions like Side Queue, a software assessment tool critical for implementing cyber resilience across our product portfolio.

And third, we're creating new opportunities for the clients through our Aon United model. With a business partner approach, we're looking more effectively across geographies and solution lines to help clients and ways to improve their growth profile, reduce volatility or strengthening our balance sheet. As I've already noted colleagues working together to form the group's letter enterprise group and our New Ventures Group, I want to highlight this period of Aon United to 2 colleague examples. Both of whom have already won accolades from clients as perineal players in the list. It's not that Aon is more industry recognized collates than anyone else or the accolade itself for their specific expertise, it's the underlying behavior they exemplified to solve unique solutions for clients. The first example highlights work within the autonomous vehicle start up where there is no loss data to model. With no protection, there was no future for this client. Our colleague was able to bring together capability across the firm, encompassing cyber and product liability, resulting in protection, capital and future for the client. My second example highlights the work of a colleagues on an M&A transaction for a client. The seller was unwilling to identify specific major liabilities that by the buyer. No solution, new deal. Working with colleagues across the firm to understand the risk, our colleagues was able to bring 13 carriers together and one of the largest tax insurance programs ever placed, ultimately, enabling the deal to get completed. Quite simply, this is the power of our colleagues and our Aon United approach. Our clients are driving this and our colleagues are responding.

In summary, our results reflect increasing strength from our Aon United initiatives as highlighted by increasing growth. We continue to strengthen our firm to investments and industry-defining content and capability while delivering strong financial results and increase value to our shareholders. Our team is excited about the future outlook for our firm, which is amplified by the considerable momentum we have built together. With that overview, I'd like to turn the call over to Christa for her thoughts on our progress and her long-term outlook for continued shareholder value creation. Christa?

Christa Davies

Thanks so much, Greg, and good morning, everyone. We delivered a strong operational and financial performance in Q1 to start the year. Q1 results were highlighted by strong organic revenue growth that translated to operational improvement while funding significant investment across the firm and overcoming unfavorable need to an impact from FX translation. As I further in the quarter. First, organic revenue growth accelerated 6%, continued improvement compared to trend as we delivered on our goal of mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth over the long term. In addition to accelerating organic revenue growth, discipline around capital allocation continues to shape the portfolio towards our highest growth and return opportunities as highlighted by the divestiture of certain businesses in our talent practice after the close of the quarter. While financials were not disclosed, divestiture of these businesses provide Aon capital can be reinvested while enabling the buyer to create value to clients.

Second, we delivered solid operational performance with total operating income growth of 8%, operating margin expansion of 190 basis points and double-digit earnings growth. As we noted in the earnings material, FX was modestly worse than previously anticipated due to a stronger U.S. dollar, resulting in a significant net unfavorable impact of approximately $0.13 in the quarter or a $38 million impact on operating income.

Looking beyond 2019 and our restructuring initiatives, organic revenue growth portfolio mix and ongoing productivity improvements are expected to drive continued operational performance and long-term core margin expansion annually, similar to the 70 to 80 basis points of operating margin improvement achieved annually over the last decade. We continued to successfully execute our restructuring initiatives with $45 million of incremental savings in the quarter before reinvestment, placing us well on track to deliver in our total commutative savings of $500 million in 2019. These initiatives are driving expense savings near term but more importantly, they're enabling growth of the firm as we unlock additional operating leverage through our Aon Business Services single operating model.

In addition to core restructuring activities, another Aon United initiative I'd like to highlight is sales process standardization. As a frame it was initially built through acquisitions and then organized around multiple businesses and segments, our colleagues routinely found a challenging and time-consuming to understand who our clients were and how to better serve them across Aon. With Aon United and a single operating model under ABS, our colleagues spent the last standardizing our client-facing sales process. With global agreement from colleagues to cover every sales process across the firm, we undertook an in-depth process to dissect and reassemble very disparate sales data into 1 instance. We began with 1.3 million accounts and through mastering account data and clean up, we eliminated more than 800,000 accounts, reducing the total of 500,000 client accounts and a standardized approach and process. Our 5 facing colleagues are no moving on towards increased time for clients as well as greater operating leverage through simplification of our sales process. A great example of our colleagues working together across the firm to drive long-term growth and operational leverage.

Lastly, free cash flow is $17 million for the quarter. Q1 is our seasonally smallest quarter from a cash flow standpoint due primarily to incentive compensation payments with results further impacted by approximately $85 million of net cash payments related to legacy litigation. As we think about cash flow generation going forward, we're focused on maximizing translation of accelerating revenue growth into the highest level of free cash flow through 3 ways: Operating income growth, continued progress in working capital initiatives and structural uses of cash winding down. 2018 was the peak year for cash usage, as shown in our presentation Slide 24. It was the peak year for restructuring cash outlays and certain discretionary pension contributions. Declining uses of cash for restructuring, CapEx and pension collectively are expected to free up roughly $620 million of free cash flow by the end of 2020. This had significant upside to a base of more than $1.45 billion in free cash flow in 2018 prior any operating income growth or working capital improvements. Together, these 3 inputs gives us confidence in our ability to deliver on our goal of double-digit annual growth and free cash flow over the long term.

Further, we have the opportunity to substantial incremental debt as EBITDA grows. Restructuring costs wind down and pension liability improves, providing significant financial flexibility over the next few years to further invest in value creation or return of capital to shareholders. We are diligent about maximizing return on capital and make all capital allocation decisions through this discipline. Share repurchase remains the highest return on capital investment today given our free cash flow valuation and outlook. In summary, our Aon United initiative continues to increase momentum as highlighted by our strong top and bottom line performance in the quarter, including significant investments to strengthen the long-term growth profile for our firm. Our approach to return on invested capital combined with significant free cash flow growth and increased debt opportunity over the next few years provide financial flexibility to unlock significant shareholder value creation over the long term.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator, and we'd be delighted to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Speakers, our first question is from Dave Styblo of Jefferies.

David Styblo

Congrats on the quarter. I just want to take a look back at the margins here for a second. And so the restructuring savings accounted for 140 basis points of 190 basis points margin expansion year-over-year, which leaves about 50 basis points related to more core expansion. And I think you guys typically characterized that that's net of reinvestments in the business so I just want to make sure I got those moving parts and if you could direct actually talk about how large those reinvestments were this year? And if there's anything else impacting the margin line, including FX? Did that affect the margin at all this quarter?

Christa Davies

Dave, we think about it. It's a terrific margin expansion. Total margin expansion in the quarter, 190 basis points. As you've highlighted, we have been investing significantly back into the business into high-growth, high margin, high return on capital areas. That was significant in 2019 Q1 as it was for the whole year of 2018. And so what you're seeing with the restructuring savings of 140 basis points contributing and cost core of the cost with a net of significant investments in the business. So we really think about as 190 basis points of margin expansion. And I did mention in my prepared remarks for the last 10 years, we've delivered 70 and 80 basis points a year of core margin expansion, and we expect that trend going forward post the restructuring. So we're very excited about the margin expansion in the quarter and for the calendar year 2019 outlook.

David Styblo

Sure. Okay. And then just on the reinsurance. Maybe taking more of a longer-term approach I notice our sales reorganization is helping that business to whatever extent it might be. But obviously the business has been running in high single digits organically for a year plus now, which will obviously quite strong relative to historical levels. I'm wondering if you can talk about if there's -- how durable that business is often times when we see growth that high, we think of one-off items maybe being spiked out and helping it. But it's been consistent for a longer period of time at this juncture. So maybe talk about some of the underpinnings of the market there from what you're seeing in the pricing side to capital supply and the demand.

Gregory Case

Dave, I appreciate you raising the question. Actually is an appropriate really without Reinsurance talk more broadly about drivers of growth in Reinsurance because they really are consistent what's happening across the portfolio for Aon. I need to step back and think about it. And Reinsurance colleagues they stayed did a phenomenal job and have for quite some time core treaty business and what we're doing on insurance like securities as well. But if you think about consistent with Aon growth overall, the team is really doing a great job. The solution lines, every solution line we have is up over the comparable period from the prior year. And it's the third consecutive quarter with Aon at 6%. So there's a lot going on here and it's not driven by one-off. It's not driven by market conditions. It's driven by fundamentally how we're approaching the market frontline, client, leadership and the commitment really to Aon United and it's really being at her best of our firm to our clients. Any things that are happening that haven't happened before. And we're strengthening our ability to scale that innovation more effectively across the firm.

And as I described in my comments, in essence, if you think about the core markets we operate in, these are markets with high recurring revenue, strong client retention and fundamentally, the demand is up and we still operate in a world in which we don't serve clients in a complete way. We, as an industry, all of us have the opportunity and were trying to take advantage of that. So either core markets with great opportunity. And then our investments that Christa just alluded to, both organic and by acquisitions are really focused on higher growth demand areas from clients. Cyber, IP, delegated, health, talent, et cetera. And in the end, what happens here is we're expanding markets and we're increasing relevance. And in doing so, we're winning more with clients, more with existing clients where our rollover is high the highest levels in improving. net new clients generations where new business generation is as high as it's been and improving. And again, we're back to creating net new areas to serve clients. Think about mortgage, ACT, delegated, health exchanges, World Bank cap on, MVG. And if you think about it, all of these areas really connect back to data and analytics. It's an absolutely vital piece of that overall equation. But maybe again just because this idea of growth is so fundamental to what we're doing Eric and Mike, let's go to a couple of examples sort of bring to life what's really different in which really driving the fundamental underlying growth.

Eric Andersen

Sure, Greg. Why don't I kick it off and Mike could follow. Staying with a Reinsurance team. One of the areas where we're really focusing our teams is being able to use our data and analytics capability to be able to provide actionable insight for our clients whether insurance or reinsurance partners. And one other key areas is by providing that insight, they're able to alter their strategy. They're able to look closely at their capital allocation capability around they drive product and geographies, et cetera. And just that may be because simple example. We're working with 1 reinsurer who had some challenges in their property portfolio and we were able to use our world-class capabilities along with our teams to be able to help them understand what was going on inside the portfolio and then make decisions around how they entered the market, where they entered the market and how they allocated capital towards those risks. So it affected their strategy as well as affected their capital allocation strategy, and honestly, created a great result.

Gregory Case

Fundamentally, a different kind of conversation we had before the placement of corporate strategy of the firm.

Eric Andersen

Ultimately, the placement is last thing we're doing. It's all the work done upfront helping them understand what the risks are and how it's working and how do you allocate capital to those risks.

Gregory Case

Mike, I do want to say something and

Michael O'Connor

Covered risks so maybe I'll touch on other parts of our business. And a recent example I talked quite good actually and I find it inspiring. We had a client in the technology services space, which we were serving across risk and health, doing a great job great client. But the teams Aon United's fashion was a big challenge that this client has in the biggest challenge this client has was talent. The growth of that firm, the growth of this client the success of this client is going to depend can they actually attract and retain talent. So our team said, "What can we do to help?" And we rallied.

We brought together color from health. We're brought together from talent remarks, brought together holes that we disclaim, what can we do differently. And reach back and grab the data and analytics that we have in all these practice areas and said, can we use this to actually improve performance. And on the health side, last year, we rolled out a set of tools that we called Aon Architect, which we built in our innovation center in Singapore. And that doesn't happen without bringing together our actuarial team, our data scientists and our practitioners to say, can we pull together all the data, all of our experience around the world and use it And what we ended up building within a cloud-based cannot be data driven machine learning tool which is an algorithm to draw upon that data it's as if the client gives as sort of parameters that they want to build their health program around, can we optimize it, can we actually improve it. And that's what we brought the -- with this client and with a click of a button, we can run thousands, even millions of simulations to come up with the optimal answer. And that's interesting. But what's even more interesting is we've coupled that with an employer perception database. We went and did research around.

We made changes to program. How our different public employees react. Will they be excited, we'll they be actually annoyed or will they be in different. And that combination allowed us for this client to bring not only an optimized answer but be able to show them how their employees would react, the different levels of the organization, different populations of their employers. That was the insight they didn't have before and allow them to improve the offering they had and have more impact with their colleagues. We couple that with our Talent & Rewards practice, and said, listen, we got to make sure that our remarks and recognition for this client are as competitive as they can be. We need to know what's going on in the market. We got to think about what the investment they can make us a client. How can you best optimize that answer for their employees. We coupled that and improved health offering with improved rewards and recognition. In this client was able to go to market with a more compelling offer to attract clients or attract employees into their firm and also retain them. And for me, it's just a great example of utilizing data and analytics to have real impact with a client.

Gregory Case

Listen, Dave, I know a little bit of an extended answer but we want to give you a sense on back to the spirit of what we're trying to do with these calls, it's about the long-term future of the firm what we're trying to accomplish. Fundamentally, underpinning what we're doing from a growth standpoint, starts and stops with clients and it's really a much, much broader approach and picture anything we've ever taken before. So hopefully that gives you some background.

Our next question is from Elyse Greenspan of Wells Fargo.

Elyse Greenspan

My first question on -- just on the free cash flow that you guys saw in the quarter. I know that Q1 is typically your low -- lower cash quarter but you did have a legacy litigation-related payment. Was this contemplated when you guys have said kind of the double-digit growth on an adjusted free cash flow basis for the year? And you could just kind of give us an outlook for the growth trends over the remaining 3 quarters.

Christa Davies

Thanks, Elyse. Yes. We definitely are on track with double-digit for the full year 2019 and that litigation was encompassed in that guidance, at least. And what we would say exactly what you said about Q1. It's our seasonally sensationally small this quarter. We have big outlays of cash. We always have big outflows of cash in Q1 due to annual incentive. In this quarter, we had additional outflows of cash related to legacy litigation and restructuring. And so what you see is well on track to double-digit free cash flow for 2019. And what we're really excited about is free cash flow growth over the course of '19 and particularly '19 and '20 given the declining uses of cash and restructuring CapEx and pension at $6.2 million of free cash flow just in the next 18 months.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. And then in terms of organic. Last quarter -- last Q1, sorry. There were some timing some business in a few overs segments that shifted into Q1 to Q2. Was there any kind of timing impact on organic this first quarter that we should think about when thinking about Q2 or any other quarters for the rest of the year?

Gregory Case

There really wasn't, Elyse. As we described before the fundamentals of the drivers of growth what we're talking about in terms of how we're interacting with clients and things we're bring to the table. So there is no -- there was nothing that have affected in Q1.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. Great. And then in terms of -- you guys mentioned you've done some acquisitions that have helped your organic growth. As we sit here today, can you just give us an updated view on the deal flow that you see out there and types of things and sizes and geographies of deals that you guys are looking at and contemplating?

Christa Davies

Yes. I mean, at least, we're incredibly excited about our M&A pipeline. It's the largest we have had in the company's history. I think I mentioned that in the Q4 call. And it is 100% focused on our highest revenue growth, highest return on capital area. It in the areas we have been investing in organically and inorganically in the last couple of years. So it's things like data and analytics, health-related benefits, Affinity, delegated investment management, cyber, intellectual property. And so we're incredibly excited about the M&A pipeline, Elyse. Having said that, we continue to be really disciplined about return on capital and I would say on a return on capital basis, that's exactly how we allocate cash across the firm and share repurchase remains the highest return on capital across Aon. And so we're very excited about the share repurchase outlook for Aon in the balance of the year.

Gregory Case

And these are really starting -- Elyse, as we think about sort of these opportunities, these are opportunities that bring in content capability that we can scale. This is back to kind of the data and analytics piece that we've talked about in terms of how we take this and how we actually broaden it out from a client standpoint or actually we're seeing action now. We're seeing clients who've asked us for this kind of insight. And that's a direct response to that or some of these acquisitions that we've done to bring in content capability. And particularly as you think about some of the things that we've done in cyber, and things that we've done in the health side, the talent side and the risk side they really started to make a difference. Again, just in the spirit of the call, a couple of examples sort of come in mind, I was thinking about, Eric, we talked about a couple of days ago, maybe share it to the group and [indiscernible]

Eric Andersen

Sure. There is a quick story just to underscore some of the points around how we're trying to globally integrate and use all the different solution lines to drive new outcomes for clients. We had a large European manufacturer who had a sizable Latin America presence but was having volatile challenges around the pricing of their health care for their employees in Latin America. And we were able to use the European client leader, the Latin American teams who then drew upon the global solution capabilities. And we were able to provide the solution that reduced the volatility and helped them better manage the outcome, with an added benefit of being able to collect the health data on their Latin employees, which will ultimately give them the tools that they need to improve wellness. And so that ability for our own employees to be able to work collectively like that is really exciting for them and really gets them going. So it's been a great example, I thought.

Gregory Case

Again, trying to help you understand it is really about content we scale and we scale it and it responds to client needs, and we're taking an approach fundamentally different around bringing colleagues together in unique groups. These are the kinds of outcomes driven by clients. So that's really what's driving our acquisition appetite.

Our next question is from Greg Peters with Raymond James.

Charles Peters

I'll take two questions. First, in your comments, you talked about organic growth driving margin expansion beyond 2019. I think you mentioned if you look over the last 10 years, you have an annual average increase of 80 to 90 bps. I'm just curious if you guys have a view about any type of structural ceiling that might exist on margin expansion, considering that many of your competitors are running at lower margins?

Christa Davies

Thanks so much, Greg, for the question. What I would say is we see substantial margin expansion over the long term for Aon, really driven by 3 things. The first operating organic revenue growth; the second is the mix shift to higher growth, higher margin businesses; and the third is the productivity we're building into the business through the Aon United operating model, driven by ABS. Through your kind of margin question, one of the things that we're observing is the investments we made in data and analytics, $400 million a year for the last 11 years now. We are getting greater operating leverage in the business because we're really driving greater value for clients. And are at the heart of that and this data and analytics solutions are having a huge impact on clients in terms of the value they provide.

Gregory Case

If you really back into it, Greg, and thinking about the definition of client need and our response to client need. Examples of Eric might have gone through today are really our traditional examples. There are sort of set of net examples that are out there and very high value-added examples with content capability didn't really create a way for us to add value in ways that client recognize, and frankly, we get paid for because we're adding meaningful value to clients. And for us, this is a massive opportunity. Again, back to growth drivers in the quarter. It's both kind of net new opportunities. We're creating new markets. We think about mortgage, that's net new market. What we're doing in cyber, taking a $4 billion business and driving it forward to more of a, hopefully, $10 million, $20 million, $30 million, $40 million, $50 million, $100 million business over time. This is a very, very substantial net new opportunity. So for us, as we add value to clients, with clients, we believe that we're going to continue to be confident margins will continue to go up.

Charles Peters

Okay. I realize your health business is a global business. And it also in the U.S., there's been a lot of attention around the political arena and recently Medicare For All. And I'm curious about your perspective on the health business in North America. I know you guys have been a leader in a bunch of different initiatives, including private health insurance changes. And considering the political landscape is changing, I'm curious about your long-term perspective on that business.

Gregory Case

For us, health comes back as everything else to clients and client needs. And if you think about what's really happening with all these different options. Are we fundamentally addressing questions around our -- is the population becoming healthier or are we decreasing the premium cost health care and really nothing addressing that at this point in time. But if you think about your broader question, start with Aon, we've got a your broader set of solutions globally starting clients of all sizes, segments, industries full spectrum of funding choices out there. As you said, roughly half of our business is outside the U.S., including frankly very, very productive strong growth in areas that support clients today in single-payer systems like the U.K. and Canada.

So let's assume that all happened, we've operated extremely successfully in those markets. Why, because were helping companies help their employees succeed and do better on the health side and that demand is going to continue and we can succeed in that marketplace. Our U.S. business as what you can describe it is really broken into 2 pieces. One, addressing the question you're asking specifically clients who are advising solutions for medical and dental; and the other, serving clients with advice and solutions around voluntary benefits, executive benefits, global benefits, et cetera. So we see a tremendous opportunity to help clients, help their colleagues, or help their employees on this really, really difficult topic of health. We will always come back to if we can help clients inject choice, transparency and accountability for their employees, we're going to improve the situation, and we are very confident we are going to have success in whatever sort of ends up. I would also observe if anything this monumental and obviously would be monumental happen, the transition also creates massive client uncertainty and ambiguity which we would be in the breach trying to help them sort through. So in the end, we are very confident in the end state and we are confident in the transition.

Our next question is from Mike Zaremski from Credit Suisse.

Michael Zaremski

First, I have a follow-up. In terms of the Intellectual Property Solutions and mortgage, which are areas that Aon is pioneering insurance demand for. What do you estimate the size of insurance for those lines of businesses today. Maybe you could help us frame how to think about their long-term potential size.

Gregory Case

Let me start actually with intellectual property. I think a good one to start back to the whole idea sort of net new on the horizon. If you step back in time and think about kind of intellectual property is always been out there. But 1975 is 20% to 25% of the overall kind of assets on the balance sheet. Today, it's more like 80% because if you asked the question how is our industry responded, how do we help clients think about that? And the answer is it's actually quite, quite limited. This is why back to kind of our New Ventures Group identify this as a priority area give assets around this focused in ways never have before. We're doing things to help clients understand how did they value their intellectual property, how do they think about it, how do they assess it. We also help them understand sort of how to benchmark it and understand how they create value and obviously how do you protect it around liability,.

I think that copyright enrichment, et cetera. Thinking about IPS collateral. It is truly an asset, how do you expect if someone does something bad to you, if they steal it, how do you protect yourself against it. So for us, this is a, we think, a massive emerging opportunity, largely underserved. And I want to be able to be clear, we've got -- we're in the market, we've got clients, ready-made clients are differentially doing we'll work with very meaningful way. Again Eric and Mike, you guys are living this every day at the front line. Pick a couple that you think are interesting to talk about.

Michael O'Connor

Sure Greg, maybe I'll start. And then Eric, if you have any that you wanted to add on. I mean I think this -- Greg, you noted it. As you think about IP and step back, the reality is this is relevant to all our clients, all around the world. And when you actually start to engage with the clients around it, you realize that this needs to be top of the agenda for a lot of those clients and I've just used one example. A very sophisticated financial services organization, we sat down and talked IP solutions team and it was really interesting. The dialogue really was in 2 buckets. One was around offense and one was around defense. On offense, that firm is literally spending their time in their IP organization within it just thinking about how do they actually define the spaces where the business can grow. How do they actually map the landscape and we were really engaged in strategy conversation. We were talking to them about what their current IP was, how the strong their portfolio was and where there was whitespace. And that to me is really interesting in building really strong client relationships. And that's all about their offense how they get stronger as a firm and how they grow.

And then we flipped over and talked about defense. That team internally had a responsibility and the client to defend the IP they had to basically make sure they were actually managing risk. And that quickly turned to how do we actually think about the risk they have. How do we quantify that with them. And then ultimately do we transfer some of that. And last year, we stood up in an industry leading IP liability solution in London. And the client quickly said, "This now is relevant. The capacity you brought, the sophistication of the underwriting community that you brought together is different than it has been in the past." And it quickly led to, we should transfer more risk. And to me, that's a perfect example of us engaging with clients in an Aon United way, helping them play both offense and defense.

Gregory Case

So again, so you see like there from that how many companies around the world had this issue. We would say most. What are the real solutions in the market that aided help them address it. And they're minimal and so we see this is a true kind of emerging area that we think could be substantial. Just quickly on mortgage. If you think about it, Once upon a time, mortgages are sort of funded and originated in a certain. We had some trauma in 2007, 2008, 2009 and created some need. We came in and actually helped bring insurance capital to bear on behalf of the U.S. mortgage instrument, which is the single largest financial instrument in the world and in creating literally is over time, a market that's greater than $10 billion in premium, really phenomenal and it was really on single-family. And when we sort of roll that now to multifamily, sort of in the next wave of that. So these are opportunities that bring real solutions, reduce volatility, bring real pricing insight into this marketplace and another example of where you can bring insurance linked capital sort of to bear on behalf of the client to reduce volatility or to improve operating performance.

Michael Zaremski

Okay. That's helpful. And one follow-up. In February, the U.K. financial authority published there wholesale broking practice study and essentially okay-ed the industry's practices for most part. Do you feel that will speed up the trend towards risk facilities?

Gregory Case

Yes. We don't really look at it that way. In essence, what -- the market overview, the work that was done, frankly, for us just reconfirmed what we see every day. This is highly competitive market transparent market. Our focus, our objectives remain exactly the same. And that is to match capital with risk around the world in any way we can. And that's traditionally based in capital from the insurance world but also the nontraditional capital as well. And so for us, it really didn't change our point of view in any way, shape or form. We're absolutely focused on helping clients understand measure and mitigate risk and bringing the bare solutions anywhere we can. So really it didn't change anything.

Our next question is from Brian Meredith of UBS.

Brian Meredith

I'm just curious, Eric and Mike, I'm wondering if you could talk about what's going on in the commercial P&T market. There's been a lot of discussion recently to the think that kind of picked up with respect to pricing in these markets given some stresses and voids in other carriers. Are you seeing the same things? And kind of what's your take in what's going on in the market right now, commercial market?

Gregory Case

Just quickly, Brian. So I will come back on pricing. Same conversation we've had really for the last number of quarters. We think about pricing overall as it relates to sort of the results for us and where we are. Pricings had minimal marginal impact, if at all, really from the standpoint sort of how it affected us. This is really about the market impact overall, its insured values and pricing on top of it. And the pricing piece has really been -- it's been marginal. The fundamentals of growth from our standpoint really has to do with the factors we talked about in the call today. It really is around sort of the underlying things we do with clients everyday and that's really what's driving overall performance and sort of that's the overall market view. Eric, anything else you like to add to that?

Eric Andersen

The only thing I would add to it, Greg, is when we take a client-by-client approach and they look at their own risk portfolio and their own risk program a lot of work goes into risk managing as opposed to risk transferring. But ultimately, when they risk transfer, they make the best trades for them. That makes sense.

Michael O'Connor

And I think the only thing I'd add, Eric, is we've enabled our with data and analytics to basically dive deep into each client and to be able to actually represent that effectively. And the second part is we have a global network. We would find the right solution to match capital need for whatever it is in the world.

Brian Meredith

Great. And Greg, my second question, I just noticed in the presentation you talked about double-digit growth in China health care. Could you just give us a sense of where you are in China? How big is that as a percentage of your overall business? And kind of what are the opportunities there for you all?

Gregory Case

There's a tremendous set of opportunities there, Brian, as you might have expect. We've been in China for well over a decade, very successful joint venture sort of in China. Joint venture, partner, and tremendous opportunity and were making substantial investments in fact our New Ventures Group is focused on China as one of the key areas we're looking at. And we see the opportunities, by the way, in the risk side. We see opportunities on the health side, on the talent side, on the retirement investment side. So it really is across-the-board. And while not a big part of the overall results today, we see tremendous promise going forward much like in commercial property. Not a big part of the results but with huge, huge upside and opportunity for us going forward, and China continues to be a big focus.

Our next question is from Josh Shanker of Deutsche Bank.

Joshua Shanker

Two questions that are basically around the same area. I'm trying to get a better sense of understanding how your working capital needs are going to change with regard to cash flow over the next 9 months and into the 2020 year? And also looking at the market rally in the first quarter of the year. Trying to understand how you think about contributions to pensions above expenses in the income statement.

Christa Davies

Sure, Josh. Firstly, on working capital. We see opportunity for improved cash flows working for capital. As I've said previously, we got about $500 million of excess receivables in working capital sitting on our balance sheet. We do believe that we're going to get to working capital neutral over the long term. And so there was about $500 million of excess cash coming from working capital over that period of time. So we do see the opportunity to improve cash flow from working capital. There's no need to increase working capital if that was really your question. And then on pensions, you can see on Page 24 of the presentation. Our pension contribution is coming down significantly. You saw in 2018, which is the peak year of pension contributions, $252 million. They're coming down to $117 million in pension cash contributions by 2020. So a substantial drop. And obviously if interest rates were continued to rise, the impact of the discount rate, you could see that come down even further.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

My question follows Elyse's question and really focused on financial balance sheet and policy. We're seeing a pickup of debt finance M&A on the space recently and wanted to know your thoughts and philosophy on the M&A pipeline using balance sheet to finance the potential deal flow and commitment to the 2 to 2.5 leverage rage that's in your presentation.

Christa Davies

Great. Thanks so much for the question, Andrew. Our current investment grade rating is incredibly important to us. We do have opportunity for more debt, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, given growing EBITDA are driven by growing revenue, operating leverage, disciplined expense management and decreased restructuring expense, keeping leverage levels the same. We think about the right leverage levels as debt-to-EBITDA in the 2.25x on a GAAP basis. So we absolutely see the opportunity for increased status as EBITDA grows but leverage will remain the same. And as I mentioned in terms of how we visualize the substantial free cash flow we're going to generate, we're deploying that on a return on capital basis. And we're optimizing share repurchase, organic investment and M&A based on return on capital. Share repurchase remains our highest return on capital opportunity across Aon given our free cash flow valuation of the firm.

And your last question is from [indiscernible] of KBW.

Unidentified Analyst

Obviously, Aon posted strong organic growth recently with organic growth, their margins for that matter to be stronger without Brexit as an overhang?

Gregory Case

Yes, Sean. When you think about Brexit, it has tremendous obviously trauma and implications for our clients around the world and we've gone to great pains and efforts to sort of protect them, sort of and frankly whatever scenario. And as you know, then let us know what that's going to be but we protected every scenario around that on behalf of our clients. It's been an added expense for us. No doubt about that. Added level of investment and frankly has drawn attention from our senior leaders down to our frontline leaders in every way. But net-net, we wanted to be prepared for our clients and we're going to work through it in every way we can. For us specifically, we feel very good about our ability to work around that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then, finally, on share repurchases have decelerated it looks like each quarter since first quarter '18. I know you have mentioned it as your highest return on capital investment, so I'm just wondering what's driving the deceleration whether you expected to pick back up for the rest of 2019.

Christa Davies

Thanks for the question, Sean. We certainly do expect it to pick back up in the balance of the year and as we think about Q1, it's our seasonally smallest cash flow quarter. We traditionally have big outflows of cash on our annual incentives in Q1. And in this Q1 specifically, we had additional cash outflows on legacy litigation and restructuring. We are on track for double-digit free cash flow for 2019 and share repurchase remains our highest return on capital opportunity, so you'll see share repurchase pick up for the balance of the year.

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Greg Case for closing remarks.

Gregory Case

I just want to thank everybody for joining us this quarter. I look forward to our discussion next quarter. Thanks very much.

