Contain Your Enthusiasm: Both Leading Components Of Q1 GDP Declined

Since one has declined for three quarters, and the other looks set to decline for two quarters in a row, a previous "Recession Watch" for Q4 is reconfirmed.

In particular, the two components of GDP that have historically been leading economic indicators - private residential fixed investment and proprietors’ income - both declined.

Introduction

By and large, the quarterly GDP report is like a minute examination in the rear-view mirror. It tells you in great detail where we've been, but with several important exceptions, which I'll discuss below, little about where we are going.

In the "where we've been" department, real GDP grew at a 3.2% annualized rate in the first quarter. Real personal consumption expenditures, which are the most important single component, however, grew at a lackluster 1.2%, the seventh poorest showing in the past nine years:

Both leading components of GDP declined

But as is my custom, I want to look forward. There are two long leading indicators in the GDP report: real private residential investment and corporate profits. Since the latter is not released until the second or third revision, the less leading proxy of proprietors' income serves as a placeholder.

Private residential investment declined at a -2.8% annual rate, following a revised -4.7% annual rate for Q4 (blue in the graph below). This is the third quarter in a row where this measure has declined nominally, and the eighth in real terms. Measured in real terms (red), the situation is even worse:

Prof. Edward Leamer, whose "Housing IS the Business Cycle" paper has been very influential, found that historically housing as a "nominal" share of GDP turned down 7 quarters before a recession began, which centers potential recession risk on Q1 2020.

Secondly, proprietors' income declined at a rate of -0.9% overall for the quarter, before adjusting for inflation, -0.2% for the quarter, meaning that on a real basis, it fell -1.1%. The below graph compares nominal proprietors' income with corporate profits, which had decreased ever so slightly in Q4 (and won't be reported for Q1 for another month):

Proprietors' income has historically turned either simultaneously with or slightly after corporate profits. That the latest read in both is in decline, as well as that S&P profits, according to the latest estimates from one week ago, are set to decline for the second quarter in a row, is not a good sign.

Conclusion

When the final numbers for Q4 were reported two months ago, I went on "Recession Watch" beginning Q4 of this year, meaning that I saw a significant possibility of a recession arriving by then.

With both leading components of Q1 GDP being negative, one for three quarters in a row, and the other most likely for two quarters, this "Recession Watch" remains confirmed centering on Q4 of this year, despite the very good headline GDP number.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.