China's Luckin Coffee Files For U.S. IPO

LK is growing rapidly, with nearly 2,400 stores in numerous provinces, and management believes the Chinese coffee market is still nascent.

Luckin Coffee has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may be higher.

Quick Take

Luckin Coffee (LK) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a coffee retail chain in Mainland China.

LK has grown at an extremely rapid rate and management believes China is largely underserved in the coffee segment.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and, as of March 31, 2019, operates a network of 2,370 coffee retail stores spread across 28 cities in China with over 16.8 million of cumulative transacting customers.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously director and chief operating officer at UCAR and has a background in the textile industry.

Luckin Coffee has also developed mobile apps that offer the user a completely cashier-free purchasing experience and give the company the ability to stay connected and engage its customers.

Below is one of the company’s commercials:

The company operates three types of stores - pick-up stores, relax stores as well as delivery kitchens - of which pick-up stores accounted for 91.3% of its total store count as of March 31st, 2019.

Luckin’s stores are primarily located in the Guangdong, Shanghai, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang areas, which accounted for 386, 343, 336, 250 and 210 of the company’s stores, as shown by the following graphic:

Management states that Luckin Coffee is “China's second largest and fastest-growing coffee network, in terms of the number of stores and cups of coffee sold, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.”

Investors in Luckin Coffee included Joy Capital, CICC, GIC, BlackRock, Dazheng Capital, and Decheng Capital among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

Luckin has adopted a multi-channel marketing and branding approach that consists of the expansion of its relax stores, engaging and collaborating with famous figures, such as the Chinese actress Wei Tang or actor Zhen Zhang, sponsoring events and movies, as well as viral and interactive marketing.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped as the firm has scaled operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 88.7% 2017 Partial Not Meaningful

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.1x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 1.1 2017 Partial Not Meaningful

Average Revenue per Customer has increased sharply in 2018 vs. a partial year in 2017, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance 2018 $10.00 193.0% 2017 Partial $3.41

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Statista, the Chinese coffee industry is expected to reach $2.34 billion by the end of 2019, a 13.4% year-over-year increase, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2019 and 2023.

The instant coffee segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Chinese coffee industry, amounting to $2.273 billion in 2019.

Luckin Coffee faces major competition from China’s coffee industry, mainly coffee shop operators, and from Starbucks (SBUX).

Starbucks currently has 3,600 stores in more than 150 cities across China. The firm recently posted strong financial results from its China operations and announced a strategic partnership with online giant Alibaba (BABA).

Financial Performance

LK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A sharp rise in topline revenue due to store openings

Steep operating losses and negative operating margin

Large comprehensive losses

High cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 125,267,000 330604.9% 2017 Partial $ 37,879 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ (238,111,000) 2696.0% 2017 Partial $ (8,516,212) Operating Margin Period Operating Margin 2018 -190.08% 2017 Partial -22482.80% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2018 $ (475,684,000) 2017 Partial $ (8,541,061) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (195,297,000) 2017 Partial $ (14,397,879)

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $172.7 million in cash and $160.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($345.1 million).

IPO Details

LK has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options, although the final amount may be higher.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, who are senior management, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

LK is also intending to conduct a concurrent private placement with the Louis Dreyfus Company Asia Pte of an as-yet-undisclosed amount. Luckin has agreed to a joint venture with Louis Dreyfus to build a China-based coffee roasting plant.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering and the concurrent private placement to Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. for general corporate purposes, which may include store network expansion, customer acquisition, research and development, sales and marketing, investment in our technology infrastructure, working capital, and other general and administrative matters.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, CICC, and Haitong International.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

