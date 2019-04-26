Well-Performing BJ's Wholesale To Rise Amid Deleveraging

Investment thesis

Smaller in scale, but not so in profitability, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) stands far superior to its larger competitors even through a debt-heavy balance sheet. While the member acquisition of BJ outpaces Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), the renewal rate is gradually growing as the company expands into new markets. Giving a hassle-free online shopping experience even for non-members, BJ's sales composition dominated by perishable goods insulates its brick and mortar business from the ever-increasing e-commerce threat.

Though margins could narrow amid rising gasoline prices and BJ's reinvestments in expansion, a favorable retail environment makes the modest profit targets achievable. Meanwhile, the fast-declining negative equity and improving credit ratios amid stable cash flows bring hopes of dividends. With a gain more than a third higher than that of COST since the end of June 2018, the forward PE BJ currently trades compared to its trailing PE and competitors seem too steep as the company further deleverages.

In recent months, BJ has performed well compared to COST

A leading warehouse club operator in the east coast of the United States, 216-store-strong BJ competes against much larger rivals such as Costco Wholesale Corporation and Sam's Club unit of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Since its re-entry to the stock market on June 28, 2018, BJ has gained close to 25.3% (compared to c. 0.2% decline of S&P Midcap 400 index and c. 17.7% gain of COST) as it beat all three revenue and earnings estimates since then. (Read my review on COST's latest quarterly performance here).

In terms of gross margin and membership growth, BJ stands superior to COST

In the recently concluded financial year ending February 02, 2019 (FY19), BJ's top-line (adjusted for the sales during the extra week in FY18) has expanded c. 3.8% YoY (cf. c. 1.3% growth in FY18). BJ's sales growth is in sharp contrast to c. 2.3% net sales decline of Sam's Club which closed more than 60 units in the previous year. BJ's unadjusted YoY sales growth of c. 1.8% for FY19, driven by a comparable sales growth of 3.7%, however, stands below that of COST at c. 9.7% for its latest financial year. Meanwhile, the successful membership acquisition efforts in FY19 Q3 and Q4 expanded the membership base by c. 10.0% YoY (cf. c. 4.6% YoY growth of COST as of FY19 Q2) lifting the membership revenue by c. 9.4% YoY (cf. 1.3% in FY18) amid a membership fee hike in January 2018.

With the gross margin for FY19 improving 60bps YoY driven by c. 8.5% decline in gasoline prices over the last year, BJ's gross margin at c. 18.2% stands far superior to c. 13.0% of COST. Operating margin meanwhile stood firm at c. 3.2%, despite onerous internal control requirements implemented following the stock exchange listing.

Robust cash position despite deleveraging

However, the EPS nearly doubled from the previous year to USD1.05 per share as the company paid down the high interest rate debt in early July 2018 narrowing the net interest expense by c. 16.4% YoY. The rising profitability amid impressive sales growth, higher membership fee income and better working capital management have enabled the company to pay down its debt while keeping a robust cash position. As a result, net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to c. 3.8x in FY19 from c. 7.1x in FY18 while the negative equity position has declined as much as c. 80.2% from the previous year.

Modest sales forecast looks achievable

BJ's sales forecast for the next financial year brings 1.5-2.5% YoY growth. It, however, looks modest given the upbeat labor market in the country powering the monthly retail sales for March 2019 to rise at its fastest pace in one and a half years. With Fed in January pausing rate hikes for the year, the labor market continues to gain momentum as initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 13, 2019, falling for its lowest level in fifty years. Capitalizing on the favorable economic conditions, BJ plans to increase its store count by 4-5 stores in FY20, the most in three years. New locations include two in Michigan, its latest market.

Compared to general merchandise, the perishable goods in a brick-and-mortar business are more immune to online retail competition as customers often prefer to purchase them only after physically seeing them in store. As for the latest financial year, the perishable goods make up 28% of BJ's total sales cf. 14% of COST, reducing the company's vulnerability to online competition from the likes of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meanwhile, BJ appears to be focusing on the expansion of its online sales at the same time as the company, unlike COST, doesn't apply a surcharge from non-members shopping at its site.

Prudent EPS guidance amid pressure on margins

Rising gasoline prices, c. 25.8% higher since January this year, could pressure future gross margins offsetting a favorable bottom line impact from a healthy sales growth in FY20. Meanwhile, BJ's membership acquisition efforts and reinvestments in data analytics amid renewed focus on perishable business, though supportive for topline growth, could moderate the profitability in FY20. Therefore, the YoY growth forecast for adjusted net income at c. 10.7% for FY20 (c. 51.2% in FY19) resulting in an EPS of USD1.42-1.50 per share looks prudent. Even though BJ pays no dividends currently, stable cash flows that improve credit ratios and decline negative equity meanwhile could support the case for a dividend payment in the foreseeable future.

Lower economies of scale and limited own brand penetration

However, BJ with its clubs located mainly in the eastern US, continue to operate on a much smaller scale with only c. 9.2% and c. 22.0% of net sales generation in the latest financial year compared to the top-line of COST and Sam's Club, respectively.

Meanwhile, BJ's private-label brand penetration at 20% of total sales still lags those of COST and Sam's Club where they made up 28% and 27% of total sales in the latest financial year. The prices of a number of household staples owned by traditional brands are set to increase this year. However, the opportunity for BJ to raise profitability through its own brands, which are priced low but at a higher margin, looks limited as a result.

The majority of BJ's debt carry variable interest rates. However, BJ has fixed more than two-thirds of its floating rate debt through interest rate swaps. As it is the fixed rate payer in the contract, BJ stands to lose in an unlikely event the Fed decides to cut the short term interest rates.

Amid dividend hopes, the well-managed BJ trades at a discount

In terms of forward PE, BJ currently trades at c. 37.7% of discount to that of COST and c. 25.9% discount to BJ's trailing PE. As the company emerges from a debt-heavy balance sheet with robust sales growth and impressive margins, the discount looks too steep allowing more room for capital gain in the medium term. The possibility of a dividend payment in the medium to long term amid improving credit ratios and declining negative equity could further lift the share price.

Conclusion

Given the highly leveraged capital structure and smaller scale of operations, BJ with its strong top-line growth and outstanding profitability lay claims to a well-managed company. A supportive retail environment amid a possible pressure on margins has made the earnings outlook more modest than last year. However, the current forward PE the company trades seems unfairly steep compared to its trailing PE and that of its main competitor, providing room for share price appreciation in the medium term.

