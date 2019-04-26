Bristol-Myers Earnings Call Positive For Celgene Holders

The earnings call has me thinking it may be on the early side of things.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) just held an earnings call. I've been writing a lot about the Celgene (CELG)/Bristol-Myers deal before it got approved by shareholders of both companies. I've owned it in the Special Situations Report since early 2019. Currently, the deal sits at a 1.8% absolute spread in our M&A dashboard (before CVR) and at a 4-5% annualized spread. It went out to a slightly better-annualized number because I moved the closing date up slightly after this earnings call. Closing dates are fairly crucial to returns. I moved it up mainly because the CEO said this on the call:

We are working on securing the required regulatory approvals for the transaction, and we remain on track to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Nothing earthshaking, but previously, I conservatively put in a date early in the fourth quarter; but with only regulatory approvals remaining, I think it's more accurate to move it up a bit. I may have moved it up a little too aggressively, but as long as it's in the latter two months of Q3, that comes down to the 4-5% annualized range (without taking the CVR - contingent value right) into account.

Here are the other most relevant comments in relation to the deal from the earnings call:

Our confidence in the transaction was enhanced by the milestones achieved by Celgene this quarter. First, the FDA accepted Celgene's NDA for fedratinib and granted priority review. In addition, ozanimod and luspatercept were both submitted to the FDA for review.

This is increasing the value of the combined company. This makes it slightly less likely it gets derailed last minute. It also makes it increasingly attractive to hedge out less of the BMY exposure. I've not been tempted yet, but with BMY stock falling, there could be a case for it.

We also saw three important developments regarding Revlimid IP. The U.S. patent office's dismissal of two key patent challenges combined with the Celgene settlement with Alvogen have provided further clarity and security around the patent estate for Revlimid. These milestones are consistent with our due diligence and support our conviction in the transaction.

Revlimid is a key Celgene drug that is nearing a patent cliff. Starboard Value (an activist opposing the transaction) made this a major point of contention. In their view, this will be a major risk for BMY going forward. Wins on the Revlimid front are very valuable. Especially as management had the differentiated viewpoint that Revlimid decline would be manageable. Emphasis below is mine.

Now let me touch briefly on our long-term outlook post-acquisition. This transaction allows us to stay ahead of the curve and strengthens our future position. The combined company is expected to have sales and earnings growth every year through 2025, despite the erosion of Revlimid. This growth will be fueled by Bristol-Myers Squibb's strong foundational products, Celgene's current product portfolio, our life cycle management programs, and our six potential launch opportunities.

If the company manages to grow sales and EPS every year until 2025, it is hard to argue it is expensive today:

Data by YCharts

That's something to keep an eye on because the Celgene holder receives one BMY share per CELG share.

Finally:

We are working on securing the required regulatory approvals for the transaction, and we remain on track to close in the third quarter of 2019. I fully recognize the importance and work required for a successful integration. We are putting the right resources in place to plan and manage this process, including Charlie's appointment as the executive lead for integration. And we are building in accountability for success, with senior management compensation metrics adjusted to reflect the importance of this outcome.

The key takeaway here is the timeline confirmation, but the secondary takeaway being Charlie's appointment. Appointing an executive lead for integration, setting up accountability metrics, and compensation metrics are awfully specific actions to be undertaking if the merger is six months away. Language like this gets my hopes up for a quick close.

Conclusion

In my most recent note on BMY/CELG, I favored decreasing the position speculatively with the intent to get back in later. That time hasn't come yet because it feels like the market won't close the spread based on this earnings call yet. However, I do believe the confirmation of the timeline to be very positive as well as the specifics around the merger integration. As time goes on and the spread closes and widens, I'll be looking to add opportunistically.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like Celgene. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short BMY as hedge in transaction.