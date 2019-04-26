New Gold May Develop Into An Interesting Momentum Play

With the major catalyst coming closer to the end of the year, New Gold may become an interesting momentum play with low headline risk in the coming months.

First quarter production report of New Gold (NGD) brought some hope that the shares may have upside momentum from current low levels. Now that the company has reported its first-quarter earnings, investors and traders can see whether such hopes are based on reality.

New Gold reported revenues of $167.9 million and net loss of $13.4 million or a loss of $0.02 per share. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,083 per ounce. The company believes that it is on track to reach its annual production guidance of 465,000-520,000 gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $1,330-1,430 per ounce. Obviously, such high AISC won't please anyone but they are inevitable at this point as the company intensifies capex spending to make the Rainy River mine work as originally planned. This process will require spending $210-230 million of sustaining capital on Rainy River, pushing the mine's AISC to $1,690-1,790 per ounce this year.

New Gold's idea is that after the above-mentioned investment, Rainy River will return to profitable operations and free cash flow in 2020. Since New Gold has $781.2 million of long-term debt, $495.6 million of which is due November 15, 2022, the current turnaround attempt is the company's last chance to save the enterprise with the current capital structure. It should also be noted that the company issued $112.8 million of letters of credit (reclamation bond and other financial assurances for the government) through the $400 million credit facility that matures in August 2021.

Should Rainy River turnaround fail for whatever reason, the company will be forced to enter restructuring negotiations since it simply does not have the resources for one more attempt. Also, it is clear that both lenders and equity investors won't believe that the mine is viable if it does not produce results after a serious investment. However, such worries are already included in New Gold's valuation since the stock stubbornly trades in the penny stock territory.

In this situation, Rainy River mine is the key catalyst to watch for investors. The numbers for Q1 2019 look promising: gold recovery increased from 89% in Q4 2018 to 90% in Q1 2019, while mill availability improved from 80% in Q4 2018 to 89% in Q1 2019. Gold production dropped from 77,202 ounces in Q4 2018 to 61,557 ounces in Q1 2019, caused by a big increase in strip ratio (the company mined plenty of waste) and a decrease in the gold grade. Interestingly, such unfavorable conditions with waste and grade led to AISC of "only" $1,330 per ounce, which I consider an optimistic factor highlighting future potential when the investments are made and gold recovery and mill availability stabilize at higher levels.

Currently, New Gold has the resources, including both cash on the balance sheet and money available under the credit facility, to invest in the turnaround of the Rainy River mine. The detailed new plan for the mine should be expected closer to the end of this year. In my opinion, it's hard to imagine more near-term downside at current stock prices. I continue to believe that New Gold can become an interesting momentum play above $0.94-0.96 level in case gold price cooperates a bit. Currently, the risk of getting a negative headline in the following couple of months is low, so such speculation makes sense. Speaking about longer-term bets, I think that current levels are low enough for a speculative bet for those investors who are willing to take the risk and wait until at least the end of this year for the new plan to be issued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.