Fresenius SE: Not Exceptional, But A Very Good Investment

In my last article about Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCQX: OTCQX:FSNUF), which was published in January 2018, I concluded that €52 would be a good long-term entry point for the stock, that had already been punished in 2017 and was one of the worst-performing stocks in the German DAX-30 (including the 30 largest German companies) in 2017. After the stock traded in a range between €60 and €70 for most of 2018, a steep sell-off occurred in the final quarter of 2018. A sell-off in the fall of 2018 is not surprising as stocks almost all over the world declined, but Fresenius declined from €69.88 to €38.28 – reflecting a 45% crash within three months. During its decline, the stock also triggered our €52 entry point – and fell right through it. Right now, Fresenius is trading slightly below the entry point from the last article, which is reason enough to take a second look at the company.

Company Description

Fresenius is a global health care group with over 275,000 employees in more than 100 countries around the globe. Most of the company’s revenue is generated in Europe (43%) and North America (42%) and about 10% of revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Relations)

Fresenius is operating in four different business segments. Most of the company’s revenue (49%) is generated by Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS), which is trading since 1996 on the NYSE as well as Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Fresenius SE owns 31% of the company. The other business segments are Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios (which are owned 100% by Fresenius SE) as well as Fresenius Vamed (77% ownership of Fresenius SE).

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Fresenius Medical Care is the world leader in treating people with chronic kidney failure and through its network of more than 3,900 dialysis clinics in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa, the company provides dialysis treatment for more than 33,000 patients around the globe. However, in 2018, revenue declined 7% (although 5% decline are due to currency effects). But North America, the most important market, declined 6% even without currency effects. But we also have to mention, that the application of IFRS 15 reduced revenue by 3% and the decline is not only due to weak business, but also due to new accounting standards.

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company, that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition to help critically and chronically ill patients. The product portfolio comprises a range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as medical devices for administering these products. In 2018, revenue increased 3% globally, while organic sales growth was 7% but influenced by negative currency translation effects (4%). In 2017, Akorn agreed to be acquired by Fresenius Kabi, but plans were abandoned by Fresenius after Akorn couldn’t meet basic requirements for an acquisition. After some legal dispute, the Supreme Court in the U.S. state of Delaware ruled in favor of Fresenius in the lawsuits against Akorn in December 2018.

Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator with more than 100,000 employees. Helios Germany operates 86 hospitals, around 125 outpatient clinics and 10 prevention centers. Helios Spain (Quirónsalud) operates 47 hospitals, 57 outpatient centers and around 300 Occupational Risk Prevention Centers. Both are the largest private hospital operators in the regional markets. Sales increased 4% overall and growth stemmed entirely from Spain where revenue increased 17% while revenue in Germany declined 2%.

Fresenius Vamed manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities worldwide. The portfolio ranges along the entire value chain: from project development, planning, and turnkey construction, via maintenance and technical management, to total operational management. In 2018, revenue from the project business increased 42% and revenue from service business increased 58%.

Good Investment…

Fresenius had a rough year in 2018 with revenue declining (due to FX effects and new accounting standards), but when taking a long-term view there are several reasons why Fresenius is a good investment.

First of all, Fresenius could be interesting for dividend growth investors. The company is one of the very few European companies with a long period of consecutive dividend increases as it raised the annual dividend for the 26th time this year and has a CAGR of 16% so far. For the future, Fresenius is aiming to pay out between 20% and 25% of its net income as dividend to its shareholders. Right now, Fresenius has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Looking at the stock performance, we can see that Fresenius clearly outperformed the German DAX-30 (in which Fresenius is also listed) since 1998. When assuming reinvested dividends, an investment in Fresenius would have generated an annualized return of 12.37% in the last 21 years. Without reinvested dividends, the return would still have been 10.92%, which is a very good return. Of course, the past is no guarantee for the future, but a stock that is outperforming several indices over a long timeframe is a good sign for a superior business and high levels of defensibility.

Long-term demographic factors will also benefit Fresenius’ business in many different ways. The aging society will probably increase the demand for several of Fresenius’s products. With an aging society, the demand for hospitals and care will rise (benefiting Fresenius Helios), but new facilities have also to be planned and managed (benefiting Fresenius Vamed). But an older society will have a much higher demand for dialysis treatment, infusion therapies or generic drugs.

...But Some Weakness

Fresenius is definitely a good and solid business with prospects and the potential for long-lasting growth and an outperformance of the general stock market. In my last article, I wrote about great numbers and strong financials, but I would like to revise that statement a little bit as there are some numbers that deserve a closer look.

As already mentioned above, Fresenius’ revenue growth was weak in 2018 for some business segments and overall revenue even declined 1% compared to 2017. For a growth company, this is not good news, but we also have to point out that revenue increased 11.5% annually between 2009 and 2017 and one bad year shouldn’t be a reason to assume the worst. But aside from the revenue decline in 2018, there are other numbers making us a little cautious.

When looking at the important margins, we can see that the net income margin could be improved from 3.49% in 2009 to 6.05% in 2018 which is good. But we also see that gross margin decreased from 34.1% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2018 and operating margin decreased from 15.5% in 2011 to 13.2% in 2018. Both declines are not dramatic, but should be mentioned as a declining gross margin can be a sign for price pressures and intense competition.

Similar to the company’s margins that were slightly declining, the return on invested capital was not bad, but also not extraordinary. On average, return on invested capital was 8.04% during the last decade and while a high single digit number is solid, it is not extraordinary and the RoIC also declined during the last several years.

The number of outstanding shares is also not reassuring for any long-term investor. During the past decade, management increased the number of outstanding shares constantly from 485 million in 2009 to 557 million in 2018. Although this reflects “only” an increase slightly above 1% every year, it is nothing I want to see as long-term investor.

Finally, Fresenius has about €2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet (which is good), but the company has also €25.7 billion in goodwill and €3.1 billion in intangible assets. Goodwill and intangible assets together reflect more than 50% of Fresenius’ total assets, which can be problematic in the future and there is definitely the risk of a goodwill impairment charge. Additionally, Fresenius has €4,944 million in short-term debt and €14,040 million in long-term debt. This leads to a D/E ratio of 1.23, which might be acceptable. However, when considering the operating income, it would take more than four years to repay the debt which is a rather high number.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

As Fresenius mentioned during the last earnings call, net income in 2019 will be about the same as in 2018. Capital expenditures will also be higher than usual in 2019. In the past, capital expenditures have been between 5% and 6% of revenue and will increase to about 7% of revenue in 2019, which will have a negative effect on free cash flow. For the years 2020-2023, Fresenius expects about 4-7% sales growth and about 5-9% net income growth. When we assume, that net income can grow about 7% we also have to consider that Fresenius constantly increased the number of outstanding shares in the past decade and might continue to do so in the next few years. As this will have an effect on the earnings per share as well as the free cash flow (per share) and hence the potential return, we will calculate with only 6% growth for the next ten years.

In a simple two-step discount cash flow calculation, we will use the free cash flow of 2018 as basis for 2019. Going forward we expect that Fresenius can grow 6% annually and then 4% for perpetuity. This would lead to an intrinsic value of €54.42. Considering the risks mentioned above (extreme amounts of goodwill and high debt as well as slightly declining margins) I would use a higher margin of safety. When subtracting 20% as margin of safety we get an entry point of €43.54.

Conclusion

In my last article about Fresenius, the calculated intrinsic value was higher, but I am a little more cautious right now. Don’t get me wrong, Fresenius is certainly a great company. Investing in Fresenius could make sense for several reasons: for US investors it could be a great way to diversify the portfolio and invest in one of the better German companies. An investment could also make sense for dividend investors. Although the current dividend yield is only mediocre, Fresenius has shown great consistency regarding dividend increases and with 16% annual average increase, dividend grew with a high pace in the past two decades. Finally, Fresenius is a diversified company. It operates in the healthcare sector, but in very different sub-sectors (hospitals, planning and construction of healthcare facilities or infusion technology) and has a high level of diversification.

But the combination of high amounts of goodwill and debt on the company’s balance sheet, the slightly declining margins and the only solid RoIC make me a bit hesitant if we are really dealing with a wide-moat business that can defend its advantage over time. Fresenius is a solid company and could be a good investment, but I am sceptic if we can invest in Fresenius and not look at the investment over decades. When comparing Fresenius to companies like CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), we see many similarities (high amounts of goodwill, high debt), but there are a few reasons why I would prefer CVS over Fresenius: The reported numbers (like RoIC) of CVS are better and rather indicate a wide moat and especially the valuation of CVS is so ridiculously low to make it a great investment. Why CVS’ valuation is even reflecting a declining free cash flow, Fresenius has to grow in the mid-single digits for perpetuity to be fairly valued right now.

--

Fresenius SE is a great company, but I wouldn’t include the company in my wide-moat portfolio that will be part of my marketplace, which I will launch next week. The marketplace will be interesting for long-term investors with an investing time horizon of several years (or sometimes even decades) and will be focused on companies that can defend an existing competitive advantage due to a wide moat and generate above average profits for a very long time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.