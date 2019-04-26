Rockwell Skids On A Weaker Auto End-Market

If industrial stocks are in fact still pricing in too much growth for 2019, there will likely be a better chance to buy Rockwell later this year.

The last three months haven’t been particularly kind to Rockwell (ROK), as the share price of what is usually a darling among industrials has lagged the broader industrial sector, and automation peers like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY), Emerson (EMR), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and even ABB (ABB). To be fair, it was the significant slide after second quarter earnings on Thursday that did the damage, though the shares had still been lagging most automation companies (except ABB) and were only slightly better than the average industrial before the report.

Like 3M (MMM), Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and the Japanese automation companies, weakness in autos is a major contributor to Rockwell’s present weakness, but I took management’s guidance and comments as reflective of some potential warnings about spreading weakness in other industrial end-markets – something that I’ve been expecting as this year rolls on. Rockwell shares are now in a tough situation valuation-wise; they’re not so clearly undervalued that I’m inclined to say “just buy and wait for the cycle to reverse), but the valuation is getting more reasonable and this is a stock to watch more carefully now.

Another Disappointing Industrial Report

I haven’t had a chance to read through the blizzard of earnings releases from April 26, but my overall sense at this point is that there’s an emerging divergence among industrials, with companies like Honeywell (HON) standing out on the good side, but many others getting dragged down by the auto sector (and maybe a broader weakening trend). With these results, Rockwell goes into the “disappointing” bucket, though I’m a little surprised this weakness wasn’t better anticipated given the earlier releases from ABB and Schneider.

Revenue rose a little less than 4% on an organic basis, but still came in about 3% below expectations. Both segments were weaker than expected, but moreso in the Architecture & Software (A&S) segment, which grew a little more than 1% as double-digit growth in process and ISCS was dragged down by 2% contraction in Logix (the company’s PLC business). In the Control Products and Solutions business, revenue grew a little less than 6% and the book-to-bill stayed firmly position (1.09x vs. 1.12x in the prior quarter).

Gross margin ticked up slightly this quarter, but operating income barely budged and segment-level profits grew less than 3%. Segment profitability was about 2% lower than expected, with A&S profits down more than 3% (30bp of margin contraction) and CP&S up almost 13% (140bp of margin expansion).

Although neither company really quantified it, both Rockwell and PTC (PTC) affirmed that their partnership is having positive effects on their business.

Healthy Process, Tough Discrete

In broad strokes, the weaker discrete automation and stronger process automation results at Rockwell are very consistent with the reports from ABB, Schneider and others. Discrete automation has definitely slowed, pressured by significant headwinds in the auto and electronics sectors, as these two end-markets account for more than 60% of discrete automation spending in some categories. For Rockwell’s part, the company said that auto sales were down a whopping 20%, and it doesn’t look like there’s any real momentum in the business, though the comps will be getting easier.

Process industries are healthier though, and Rockwell noted strength in mining (echoing Sandvik, ABB, and others) and oil/gas. Life science, which is more of a hybrid automation market, also remains quite strong, which is no real surprise given the recent report from Danaher (DHR).

As far as the outlook, management did trim off the high end of its growth expectations, adjusting its full year revenue growth forecast to 3.7%-5.3% from 3.7%-6.7%. Management also said it saw broad softness in the U.S. that recovered into the end of the quarter. Even so, U.S. sales were weaker for Rockwell than companies like Honeywell and Dover (DOV) had been indicating, and this is another sign of that bifurcation I mentioned before. Management sounded rather cautious about the prospect of further acceleration for the remainder of the year, and I’m still concerned that weakness is starting to spread into other short-cycle industrial end-markets (typically lumped together as “general industrial”). That said, this has been my position for a little while now, so I’m aware of the risk of confirmation bias and seeing/focusing on data points that support my position.

Still Building The Business

Rockwell clearly is not looking to stand pat. Last year saw the company forge an alliance with PTC to add more software capabilities, and more recently the company acquired Emulate3D to further build its software capabilities.

Then in February the company announced the creation of Sensia – a joint venture with Schlumberger (SLB) that looks to be a digital oilfield automation solutions provider. Schlumberger will be contributing about 100 engineers to this effort, and the business will skew more heavily toward the North American E&P market. This move is broadly consistent with Rockwell’s efforts to expand further into hybrid and process automation markets, even if it is late in the E&P capex cycle for such a move.

The Outlook

This was not a great quarter for Rockwell, but the company still outperformed the majority of its automation peers (ABB being the odd exception). Although there are some valid long-term concerns about how the “democratization” of software could impact the automation space, I think Rockwell has a strong suite of controls, motion control products, and software to address the evolving automation needs of customers across a range of markets.

My biggest concern now is how much worse conditions in the U.S. will get through the remainder of 2019 and into the first half of 2020. I’m still comparatively bearish on this point, so I am worried that Rockwell could see headwinds building outside of the already-weak auto market.

Longer term, I still see Rockwell as a mid-single-digit grower on the top line and a company capable of generating high teens FCF margins. Discounting the cash flows back, I think the shares are priced for a mid-to-high single-digit annualized return, which is below my typical hurdle rate. Margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA is more forgiving, but still not at an “obvious buy” point.

The Bottom Line

I don’t expect Rockwell to ever get shockingly cheap; it still enjoys far too much support and benefit of the doubt on the Street for that. Still, given my belief that the rally in industrial stocks has gone too far, I think there could be a chance to add shares at a better valuation. Today’s price looks more like a “close but not quite” situation to me, but it’s definitely prominent on my watchlist.

