Inter Pipeline Is A Great Dividend Play

Investment Thesis

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) is opportunistically investing in projects that will significantly grow EBITDA. The firm is growing its core oil sands pipeline business while diversifying further into bulk storage and petrochemicals. Demand projections for the firm's petrochemical outputs as well as production growth projections in the oil sands are both strong tail winds for the company. Inter Pipeline's ambitious capital commitments have been an overhang on the share price. The current dividend yield of almost 8% is well covered and has enjoyed a CAGR of 7.3% of the last decade. While dividend growth is expected to slow as capital is redirected to growth projects, Inter Pipeline's current yield and valuation offer investors a total return opportunity of ~20%. Inter Pipeline's long term cost-of-service contracts ensure stable earnings that have limited exposure to commodity or volume fluctuations.

Company Description

Inter Pipeline Ltd is a midstream, transportation and storage company with assets in Canada and Europe. With a market capitalization of ~CAD $9B, Inter Pipeline trades on the TSX as IPL. The firm currently operates four business segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Natural Gas Liquids Processing, Conventional Oil Transportation and Bulk Liquids Storage. Oil Sands Transportation makes up the bulk of the firm’s revenue, contributing 48% of EBITDA in 2018. Inter Pipeline is currently undertaking its largest ever capital project; a CAD $3.5B petrochemical facility which will add a substantial 5th business segment to the firm’s portfolio.

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

Operational Results

2018 was a successful year across Inter Pipeline's operating divisions. Total pipeline throughput volumes hit a record 1.42B barrels per day based on a 4% lift in oil sands transportation volumes. In the natural gas liquids processing division Inter Pipeline generated annual FFO of CAD $455M; a record high for the firm. Based on these positive operating results, the firm recorded total annual FFO of CAD $1.1B; the firm's best ever and a 10% increase over 2017. Over the same period, Inter Pipeline posted net income of CAD $593M, a company record and a 12% improvement over the year prior.

In 2018, Inter Pipeline advanced a number of initiatives including capital deployment for the Heartland Petrochemical Complex and the approval of an CAD $82M pipeline expansion project in central Alberta. Inter Pipeline also closed on a significant USD $270M acquisition of NuStar Energy, L.P's (NS) European liquids bulk storage assets. These facilities in the UK and the Netherlands will add CAD $40M in EBITDA annually and increase the bulk liquids storage capacity by 33%. Importantly, the acquisition will offer Inter Pipeline access to the ports of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, a critical hub in the Northern European energy supply chain, accounting for more than 25 percent of Europe’s total crude inflows.

Caption: Amsterdam Terminal, Source: Inter Pipeline

Heartland Petrochemical Complex

Inter Pipeline is currently developing a CAD $3.5B petrochemical facility expected to come online in late 2021 in Strathcona County, Alberta. The project consists of the construction of a propane dehydrogenation facility and a polypropylene facility. This transformational investment capitalizes on low local utility costs and plenty of cheap propane stranded in Alberta due to a shortage of pipeline egress. Western Canada is oversupplied with cheap propane offering Inter Pipeline cheap feedstock for the facility. The project enjoys strong support from the local provincial government which has granted Inter Pipeline CAD $200M in royalty credits. The Heartland project is expected to add CAD $450-500M in annual EBITDA; an attractive payback period for the firm’s expended capital.

Thanks to its low cost inputs, the Heartland Petrochemical complex is expected to have one of the lowest cash costs for delivered polypropylene in North America. Polypropylene enjoys strong global demand and will offer great margins. The North American market fetches the highest prices for polypropylene in the world. North American polypropylene demand is expected to grow 22% over the next five years. Global demand for polypropylene is forecasted to grow from 74,000 KTA to 90,000 KTA by 2023.

Caption: Global Polypropylene Demand, Source: Inter Pipeline

De-Risking The Heartland Project

In a recent interview on BNN Bloomberg, Inter Pipeline CEO Chris Bayle addressed investors' trepidations about the new ground being broken by the firm. With the development of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, Inter Pipeline will be the first firm in Canada to develop a polypropylene production facility, and the first firm in North America to combine both a propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene manufacturing in one complex. The massive capital expenditure required to develop this project coupled with the bold new foray into the petrochemical industry for a mid stream infrastructure firm has weighed on the company's share price.

Although Inter Pipeline will be the first through the breach on this project, midstream rival Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is in the midst of developing a similar project. Spurred on by local government subsidies and cheap propane feedstock, Pembina has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C. of Kuwait to develop a similar polypropylene facility in Alberta. While this project is awaiting a final investment decision, its development indicates that Inter Pipeline is not alone in seeing the economic opportunity of this new development avenue.

Inter Pipeline's standard midstream "toll road" style business model is being employed in the Heartland Petrochemical complex project. Revenues from this facility are expected to be 70-85% cost-of-service contracts which are designed to provide a fixed return on capital and recovery of transportation and operating costs. The long term contracts will insulate Inter Pipeline from exposure to propane commodity price fluctuation. In addition to a low risk operating model, the construction process has been partially de-risked as well with 45% of project costs awarded as lump sums so that Inter Pipeline is sheltered from construction costs overruns. In September 2018, Inter Pipeline announced the sale of the Central Utility Block of the Heartland to Project to Fengate, a private asset manager for CAD $600M. During the Q4, 2018 earnings call, CEO Chris Bayle stated that with this sale, Inter Pipeline has reduced its financial obligations to the project and has increased its expected return on invested capital for the Heartland Complex. While execution risk remains, Inter Pipeline has been effective in seizing the opportunity associated with the petrochemical complex while structuring the facility's operations in such a way that Inter Pipeline investors will be shielded from commodity price risk while benefiting from committed returns on capital.

Caption: Heartland Petrochemical Complex, Source: Inter Pipeline

Oil Sands Pipeline Business

Inter Pipeline's oil sands transportation network is the company's crown jewel. This 3,300 KM (2,050 mi) network of bitumen and diluent pipelines in Alberta, Canada along with the system's 3.8M barrels of storage capacity, contribute 48% of total EBITDA through long term cost of service contracts. With 20 years remaining on these contracts and an extension provision for a further 20 years, Inter Pipeline can expect consistent core revenue that does not have any exposure to volume or commodity price fluctuations.

Inter Pipeline has employed an overbuild strategy on their Cold Lake, Corridor and Polaris pipeline systems. Together, this system has 2.3M b/d of contracted capacity and 4.6M b/d of ultimate capacity. This unused transportation capacity and significant production growth projections in the oil sands leave Inter Pipeline well positioned to grow transportation volumes and EBITDA. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, total Canadian oil production is expected to increase to 5.6M b/d by 2035, an increase of 1.4M b/d compared to 2017. This growth will be led by oil sands production which is expected to reach 4.2M b/d from the 2017 level of 2.65M b/d.

Caption: Canadian Oil Production Growth, Source: CAPP

With almost 50% capacity available for growth, Inter Pipeline will be able to add significant EBITDA without having to deploy new growth capital. Sustaining capital for the current network of pipelines averaged just 9% of EBITDA over the last 24 months. The low cost to maintain this pipeline network coupled with the potential to double capacity and EBITDA as production grows, makes Inter Pipeline's oil sands transportation assets very attractive. Inter Pipeline has also identified CAD $2.8B in potential expansion projects for this network. Expansions to the Cold Lake and Corridor lines are listed as long-term growth projects, while the Polaris connection cold be executed sooner. While Inter Pipeline has identified growth projects in its conventional oil and NGL business as well, the focus will remain on oil sands as the heart of the Inter Pipeline's business.

Valuation

The share price decline in 2018 does not reflect the positive results in the period nor reflect the steady FFO per share growth that Inter Pipeline has experienced over the last decade. Shares of Inter Pipeline have been negatively impacted by the significant capital expenditures the firm has committed to over the next 3 years. It is likely that the share price will continue to be under pressure until the capital commitment for the Heartland project is completed in 2021.

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

While the firm will need to demonstrate to investors that it can execute on its growth plans, the market is not factoring in Inter Pipeline's solid record of FFO growth or the firm's positioning to benefit from growing oil sands supply. According to Morningstar Equity Analyst, Joe Gemini:

Overall, Inter Pipeline is in a strong position to benefit from growing oil sands production in Canada while rewarding investors with an industry-leading dividend. Additionally, we think that the market is underestimating Inter Pipeline's potential increased cash flows associated with the growing oil sands supply, and the stock looks undervalued at current levels

While shares of Inter Pipeline have rallied ~17% from the stock's December 2018 lows, the stock price is still down ~20% over the last 24 months. With a current P/E ratio of 14.3X Inter Pipeline trades a discount to its five-year average P/E of 21.8X. On a cash flow basis, Inter Pipeline's current multiple of 7.9X is well below its 5-year average of 13.3X. Similarly, on a P/B basis Inter Pipeline is trading at approximately 2/3 of its 5-year average 3.4X, price to book multiple.

Analyst sentiment has been improving for Inter Pipeline over the last few months with new "buy" and "strong buy" recommendations. Morningstar's fair value estimate of CAD $25.00 is consistent with the consensus estimate of CAD $25.62.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The CAD $25 fair value is estimate is based on enterprise value/EBITDA multiples of 12.5X for 2019, with EBITDA forecast CAD $1.2B. EBITDA could top CAD $1.4B in 2020 with growth in oil sands production, and reach well over CAD $2.0B in 2022 when the Heartland Complex is expected to add up to CAD $500M in EBITDA annually. A CAD $25 valuation implies ~12% upside on the share price over the next 12 months coupled with a 7.7% dividend for a total return of almost 20%.

Dividend

A recent Morningstar report described Inter Pipeline as a “Great Dividend Play” for its sector high yield, long term growth prospects and reasonable pay out ratios. Inter Pipeline currently offers investors a 7.7% yield through a monthly dividend of CAD$ .1425. The current yield of 7.7% is well above the sector average of 3.75% and above the firm’s 5-year average yield of 6.13%.

The firm has increased its dividend for the last 10 years consecutively. Over the last decade the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.3%, over the last 5 years, this growth has slowed to 5.3%. Dividend increases have been supported by FFO growth which have grown at a CAGR of 12% since 2013. Over the last decade, FFO per share has grown at CAGR of 8.3%. The payout ratio has continued to shrink from 77.3% in 2014 to 60.2% for the full year 2018. Inter Pipeline’s current payout ratio after sustaining capital is 65%, is well below the firm’s target of 80%. The dividend is supported by Inter Pipeline’s stable cost-of-service and fee-based revenue streams and is therefore not impacted by its more variable commodity price or product margin sources.

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

Inter Pipeline most recently increased its dividend by 1.8%, its lowest increase to date. This modest increase is likely a result of the firm’s high current yield and the need to allocate its surplus cash to its massive capital program. According to Morningstar Equity Analyst, Joe Gemini, dividend growth will likely slow as the firm focuses cash flow on long term growth opportunities. Gemini expects that Inter Pipeline will likely grow the dividend at ~2% a year as it focuses on maintaining a safe distributable cash coverage ratio of 1.8X.

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

Inter Pipeline currently offers investors the opportunity to enroll in a DRIP program that offers a 5% discount on the share price. This generous discount has been used to encourage investors to forgo cash distributions in lieu of new shares. The proceeds of the DRIP program conserves ~CAD $300M in cash flow annually. However, the firm has stated that as the capital program has secured funding, this premium DRIP program will be suspended by the end of 2019.

Risk Analysis

Most of Inter Pipeline's cash flows, including all dividend payments are covered under long term cost of service contracts that ensure revenue stability regardless of commodity price fluctuations. In the firm's core oil sands transportation business, 97% of EBITDA is underpinned by investment grade counterparties including: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), CNOOC Limited (CEO), Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell plc. (RDS.A) and Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

Commodity-Based pricing accounts for ~29% of 2018 EBITDA which can impact utilization and timing of through put and storage. Commodity price risk is also related to volumetric risk. Inter Pipeline’s volumetric risk exposure is evident through the 2018 results in the conventional oil business which was down 3% from the year prior on lower production. Similarly, bulk storage utilization in 2018 was down 20% over 2017 on lower volumes.

Inter Pipeline has done a good job of maintaining its balance sheet and ensuring the company does not take on too much debt to fund growth. Recent financing has involved the successful issue of CAD $750M in hybrid securities and the securing of CAD $1.5B in credit facilities for low cost financing. Inter Pipeline maintains its investment grade credit rating of BBB+ & BBB with S&P and DRBS respectively. The Corridor pipeline structure has its own debt structure that is non recourse to parent company Inter Pipeline.

Source: Inter Pipeline Investor Presentation

Aside from the standard operational risk that mid-stream companies face, the most obvious risk associated with Inter-Pipeline in particular is the execution risk associated with completing the Heartland Petrochemical Complex and demonstrating to investors that the midstream company can effectively operate a petrochemical complex and provide an adequate return for invested capital. Lastly, as a Canadian company, U.S. based investors receiving this dividend would be subject to a withholding tax in unsheltered accounts.

Investor Takeaways

The overbuild strategy employed by Inter Pipeline gives the firm capacity to double its oil sands transportation volumes based on growth in oil sands production. The Heartland Petrochemical Facility has enduring cost advantages thanks to cheap propane feedstock. The production of polypropylene at the Heartland Complex will benefit from a low risk business model, growing product demand and one of the lowest cost structures in North America. The current dividend yield of 7.7% is among the highest in the midstream sector and is well covered with a 65% payout ratio. While dividend growth is expected to slow in the next few years as capital is redirected to growth projects, Inter Pipeline's current yield and valuation offer investors a total return opportunity of ~20%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.