SolarWinds: Valuation Blowing In The Winds At This Level

Valuation continues to be near the company's all-time highs and does not appear to be a good entry point at this time.

SolarWinds is new to the public market, with shares up over 30% since going public in late 2018.

SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) is a recent software IPO which has shares up nearly 60% since their late December low. The company was off to a rocky start with shares trading in a volatile fashion, as much of the market was during the later months of 2018. However, after reporting a strong quarterly earnings and management installing confidence in business fundamentals, the stock seems to have found its footing.

Management recently raised their guidance and sees revenue growth of 12-13%, slightly ahead of prior consensus expectations from ~11% growth. The acquisition of Samanage adds another layer of the company's TAM and management's discussion of a $2 billion cross-sell opportunity in IT Service Management by selling to the installed customer base is an encouraging sign of potential revenue acceleration.

The chart above shows how SWI was off to a rocky start after going public in October. Shares popped very quickly, amassing a ~25% gain in a short few weeks before contracting nearly 35% the next few weeks. However, after late 2018, market turbulence calmed down and the company reported a string on strong earnings in a row, investors started to fully appreciate the long-term potential of the company.

Brief Background

SolarWinds offers IT management software that helps manage and monitor an enterprise's IT infrastructure, capable of operating in a cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environment. The company offers a suite of software for network management that operates in real-time, giving the users increased visibility for decision-making. The software has the ability to identify, diagnose, and solve network performance issues. SolarWinds offers products on a standalone basis including software such as archiving and email protection against malware and phishing.

The company recently passed by their 180-day lockup period, in which pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders now have the opportunity to sell their shares. There are ~300 million additional shares available to sell, significantly more than the 25 million offered at the IPO, thus, increasing the stock's liquidity.

SolarWinds competes with a variety of other competitors offering IT infrastructure management solutions. Some of their primary competitors are larger IT vendors and network management service providers such as IBM (IBM), NetScout (NTCT), CA Technologies, and many more. There are dozens of other smaller, more localized service providers that the company also competes with.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During Q1, SolarWinds reported revenue of $215.8 million, which grew 9.6% yoy. Revenue for the quarter was largely in line with consensus expectations, however, constant currency revenue growth was slightly better. The company has ~35% of international revenue which can have quite a big impact on revenue growth when the dollar gets stronger. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth for the quarter was ~11%, which came in ahead of consensus expectations.

The company also reported subscription revenue of $71.6 million, which grew over 13% yoy and maintenance revenue of $106.3 million, which grew ~9.5%, in line with the overall company growth. Together, these two segments of revenue represent the company's recurring revenue, which is ~82% of total revenue and grew just over 11%. The recurring revenue stream is typically considered to be a healthy stream of revenue, as it is more predictable recurring in nature. As a result, investors tend to place a higher revenue multiple for companies which are able to demonstrate a fast growth recurring revenue stream.

The other revenue stream the company reports is license revenue, representing the remaining ~18% of revenue. License revenue of $37.9 million grew only 3% yoy, well below the recurring revenue growth of just over 11%. Although license revenue remains a drag on total company revenue growth, as the recurring revenue stream continues to grow at a faster rate, the license revenue will naturally decrease in proportion and not be as big of a drag.

During the quarter, SolarWinds reported a gross margin of 71.2%, which increased from 68.9% in the year ago period. The company's margin expansion of over 200bps was quite impressive, even as revenue growth remained ~11% on a constant currency basis. Over time, as the software/recurring revenue becomes a larger portion of overall revenue, I would expect gross margins to continue to improve. Also, as the company continues to scale, margins will naturally expand.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 48.0%, which slightly expanded from 47.9% in the year ago period. After adjusting for ASC 606 impacts, adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 48.6%, expanding almost a full percentage point. Despite the company showing stable revenue growth compared to last quarter, margins continue to expand, thus generating more cash flow for the company.

The better than expected margins help lead to EPS of $0.20 for the quarter, slightly better than consensus estimates of $0.17. As the company continues to scale and expand margins, any additional upside to revenue will be a positive surprise to EPS, something investors love to see.

During the quarter, SolarWinds acquired Samanage, an IT service desk solution company with a SaaS-based offering that will complement the on-premise products SolarWinds currently offers. This acquisition, which is expected to be added to SolarWinds IT Operations Management portfolio beginning in Q2, will serve the needs of IT enterprises of all sizes, includes SMBs and larger enterprises (Source: Company Presentation).

With the addition of Samanage to the company's portfolio and a strong Q1 earnings, management raised their guidance for the full year. Management noted they estimate there is ~$2 billion of revenue potential from cross-selling into the installed base of the IT Service Management cloud management business focus.

For the full year, management raised revenue growth to 12-13%, up from their previous guidance of 10-12% growth. Although a majority of the raise was likely due to the Samanage acquisition, there could be some additional upside to a strong IT spending environment. Even though guidance was raised after Q1, the company could set themselves up for a nice beat and raise potential throughout the rest of the year as stronger than expected IT revenue could drive additional upside to revenue.

Management guided full-year EBITDA to be roughly flat yoy at ~48% margin, including an $8-10 million dilutive impact from the Samanage acquisition. This led to EPS guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the full year. I believe there could be some additional upside to EPS as margins could show some expansion throughout the year, despite the dilutive impact from the acquisition.

For Q2, management expects revenue of $224-229 million, representing growth of 10-13% yoy or 12-15% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $107-109 million, representing ~48% margin. EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.18-0.19.

Valuation

Admittedly, valuation was more attractive a few months ago before the stock went on a 50%+ run. Right now is probably not the best time to build a new position; however, the company continues to grow at a solid pace and their strength in recurring revenue could lead to a longstanding premium multiple.

Below is a chart of a few SaaS companies with similar growth rates and path to continued profitability. I also included both IBM and NTCT, competitors more in line with SolarWinds in terms of the markets they compete in (not so much on financial characteristics).

SolarWinds has a current market cap of ~$6.0 billion and with cash of ~$435 million and total debt of $1.9 billion at the end of the quarter, the company has an enterprise value of ~$7.5 billion.

For the full year, management guided revenue of $934-949 million and adjusted EBITDA of $446-453 million. Using these figures, SolarWinds trades at a ~8x 2019 revenue and ~16.5x adjusted EBITDA. Although their adjusted EBITDA multiple is nothing crazy, companies with a multiple in the mid-teens typically have higher margins, thus generating increased cash flow.

From a revenue multiple standpoint, it appears valuation has ramped up quite a bit and is not currently an attractive entry point. Management does expect 12-13% revenue growth in 2019 and if we assume natural deceleration to ~10% in 2020, we could see 2020 revenue near $1.04 billion, which would be a ~7.2x revenue multiple.

The company has a strong recurring revenue stream, growing in the mid-teens the past few quarters. As this revenue continues to outpace license revenue, investors will slowly put a higher multiple on valuation due to the highly visible and more predictable revenue stream.

With current valuation near the high end of the company's short public life, I would be cautious to build a position in the name. However, if the company sees a dip in share price and valuation comes down closer to 7-7.5x 2019 revenue or 6.5x 2020 revenue, I would be more tempted to build up a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.