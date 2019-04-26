Coupa Software To Acquire Exari For Contract Lifecycle Management Tech

With the deal, COUP will add significant and complementary capabilities as it seeks to gain a greater share of wallet from enterprise spend managers.

Coupa Software has agreed to acquire Exari for $215 million in cash.

Quick Take

Coupa Software (COUP) announced it has agreed to acquire Exari for $215 million.

Exari operates as an enterprise contract lifecycle management [CLM] software company.

With the acquisition, COUP is adding important functionalities to its business spend management system as the firm seeks to expand the breadth of its offerings to enterprise customers.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Exari was founded in 2000 to help enterprises gain better contract visibility, reduce costs and optimize contract lifecycle time through its cloud-based, AI-powered CLM solutions.

Management is headed by CEO Bill Hewitt, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously CEO at Vorago Advisors.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Exari

Exari’s primary offerings include:

Exari Contracts

Exari Vision

Exari DocGen

Exari Match

Contiki ECM

Company partners or major customers include:

DocuSign (DOCU)

SalesForce (CRM)

Jaspersoft

Alfresco

Source: Exari

Investors have invested $34 million in the company and include Wellington Financial and Beacon Equity Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global CLM software market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 14% between 2019 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the numerous benefits of CLM, such as improved lifecycle efficiency, ensured compliance with regulations, reduced risk, enhanced decision making, and transparency, among others.

Major competitive vendors that provide CLM solutions include:

CLM Matrix

IBM Emptoris (IBM)

Icertis

SAP (SAP)

BravoSolution

Contracked

Contract Logix

Determine (OTC:DTRM)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Coupa disclosed the acquisition price and terms in a form 8-K filing as $215 million in cash.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of January 31, 2019, COUP had $321.4 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities and $426.8 million in total liabilities, of which deferred revenue represented $182.6 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2019, was $29.9 million.

In the past 12 months, COUP’s stock price has risen 115.6% vs. SAP’s (SAP) rise of 14.3%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have exceeded analyst consensus expectations over the past ten quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are currently split between Buy, Outperform, and Hold. The consensus price target of $99.23 implies a potential downside of 2.1% from the stock’s current price at press time of $101.35:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Coupa is acquiring Exari to extend its existing contract management functionalities.

As Coupa CEO Rob Bernshteyn stated in the deal announcement,

By unifying Exari’s advanced CLM capabilities with this transactional spend, we will enable companies to further decrease maverick spend, drive more savings, reduce risk, and spend smarter. This acquisition will further cement our leadership position in business spend management and our commitment to deliver measurable business value.

The combination of the two firms promises to provide Coupa customers with both a robust business spend management system and a contact creation, discovery, and collaboration system from Exari.

Independent firms such as Coupa are under pressure to bundle greater functionality in their offerings as larger players such as SAP or others can exert pressure on pricing by bundling new capabilities into their existing systems.

By adding CLM functionality, Coupa can go to market with a broader set of offerings and gain greater share of wallet from enterprise customers.

Once the two companies combine, Exari will be integrated into Coupa’s contract repository.

The deal is expected to close before April 30, 2019.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.