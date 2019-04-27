Lessons Learned Series: Location, Location, Location

This is why I always fall back on the lessons I learned from my days as a real estate developer.

If you learn absolutely anything worthwhile while working in real estate, it’s the No. 1 rule.

Take a mental vacation for a moment and picture these three scenes, one after another…

First, you’re on a sandy beach, with the shoreline stretching out to your right in a curvaceous line as far as you can see. To the left, there’s nothing more than sand and shore for about a mile until it meets a long, majestic pier that points out into the ocean.

Even from where you stand a ways off, you can still see a little through the arches. There’s another swath of sand and shore beyond it that beckons you to go for a walk: To get lost for a while in the beauty of waves lapping at your feet and gulls crying overhead and the scent of the salty air surrounding you.

Don’t you want to go?

Or perhaps this is more your scene. Solid, structured concrete sidewalks and asphalt roads for your polished pumps or expensive Oxfords to stride down after a stop at your favorite coffee shop. Take a sip of your dark roast – two creams, no sugar – as you turn right onto Duke Street, past the conveniently located grocery store on the corner and another 55 confident steps further beyond the Italian restaurant you’ll be having your business lunch at next week.

It serves exquisite risotto alla Milanese, don’t you know.

That’s for then though. For now, you’re headed through one of the clean and clear glass doors of one particular skyscraper to get to your office on the 27th floor. You’ve got work to do and money to make.

Admittedly, that kind of scene might be more fast-paced and hard-nosed than you’d prefer. In which case, how about something a little less built-up but still thriving?

Our third scene features a intriguing intersection between city and country: A burgeoning community that’s breaking new ground every other week to put up new businesses buildings, new shopping communities, new apartment buildings and new schools to accommodate the influx of young, vibrant families moving in from surrounding areas.

The economy here is growing, yes, but it’s not choked by smog and litter. A 15-minute drive or less in almost any direction will find you down some idyllic back road or through some farmer’s field.

There’s sunshine to be had in so many ways. Sunshine and possibility.

So where do you want to go? It’s all up to you.

The No. 1 Rule of Real Estate

That question – “Where do you want to go?” – is the first and foremost force behind the profit power of real estate. Those six simple words somehow contain a thousand hopes, dreams and outcomes.

For instance, where do you want to go to work? How are you going to best support yourself, your family and your financial future?

If you’re still pursuing a public or private education, where do you want to go to school? How accessible will the institutions you’re enrolling at be to where you live?

What about necessities such as food and safety? Where is the nearest police station and hospital?

If you learn absolutely anything worthwhile while working in real estate, it's the No. 1 rule. Which, incidentally, is also the No. 2 and No. 3 rules:

It's all about location, location, location.

It’s all about location, location, location.

For that matter, if you learn anything worthwhile while working with real estate – as in owning, renting or otherwise existing around it – it’s the No. 1, 2 and 3 rules that it’s all about location, location, location.

As someone who’s been on every side of that equation, trust me. I know. Sometimes from painful experience, I know.

For the renter or buyer, location determines convenience and comfort. For the seller, it determines how much money he or she can expect to make from the property.

If that sounds simple enough, I can safely say that you’ve never been in the seller’s shoes.

Behind the Cameras

I know those popular house-flipping shows feature a single house per episode.

The well-dressed couple or business partners (you know they’re making money hand over fist) see a piece of property.

They buy the piece of property.

They renovate the piece of property.

They sell the piece of property for some impressive amount.

All in the space of a half-hour or hour-long show. Minus the commercials, of course.

In case you didn’t know this already, working in real estate isn’t quite that easy-peasy. Or glamorous, for that matter. It involves a lot of long hours, careful research and tough decisions in order to be successful.

The stars behind those TV shows know this. They do so much more than the cameras ever pick up or the production crews ever air. So do the countless real-estate-involved individuals and businesses out there who aren’t household names.

And almost every single bit of that hard work they do is determined by location.

Attractive Locations. Attractive REITs

That’s why, when I’m researching a REIT opportunity, I don’t just look at its current financials. Those are very important, to be sure, as are its future projections. Yet it’s location that drives both.

This is why I always fall back on the lessons I learned from my days as a real estate developer. If I want to be recommending the best of the best, it’s my job to evaluate how profitably placed a REIT really is.

And that involves seeing how healthy the community or communities it operates in actually are.

What pieces of property surround the facilities it runs? What systems or routes of transportation make them easily accessible? What about them would make renters go, “Ooh!”

When it comes to REITs like Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (ROIC), Essex Property Trust (ESS), and Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), the answers to those questions appear very attractive.

Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (ROIC) is a shopping center REIT that owns a portfolio of 89 shopping centers focused exclusively on the West Coast. These markets (Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego), are well located in the heart of mature, affluent communities - all enjoying strong, densely populated trade areas with lower unemployment. Also, these top-tier markets enjoy above-average household income levels and disposable income to support the retail investment model. In addition, ROIC was targeting markets deemed historically difficult for new development, as zoning tends to be more restrictive.

ROIC has maintained consistent occupancy (19 Consecutive Quarters at/or Above 97%) and strong releasing spreads (the largest first quarter releasing spreads on record) and strong same-center cash NOI growth (2.9% in Q1-19). Also, ROIC maintains a very healthy balance sheet – in Q1-19 the company had a total market cap of approximately $3.6 billion with roughly $1.5 billion of debt outstanding (majority is fixed-rate and unsecured). The interest coverage remains steady at a solid 3.4x.

ROIC’s record of occupancy and releasing spreads are indicative of the location and demographic attributes of the portfolio as well as the strength and ongoing performance of the existing tenants. Given these dynamics, we believe ROIC deserves a premium valuation. Currently shares are trading at $17.60 with a dividend yield of 4.5%. The P/FFO is 15.4x, well below the intrinsic value (orange line) represented on the FASTGraph below (normal P/FFO is 17.4x). We maintain a BUY on ROIC.

Source: FAST Graphs

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is the only public multi-family REIT dedicated exclusively to the coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry, favorable demographics, and diverse demand drivers. The company's unique footprint sets it apart from the peers and has led to the highest total return of all public REITs since the initial public offering in 1994. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., ESS is a fully integrated REIT that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast communities.

Since its founding in 1971, ESS has developed a clearly defined approach for creating value and managing risk. The company's approach has three components - a sound real estate strategy, an experienced management team, and a strong financial condition. These three factors have contributed to ESS's historical results and future growth potential. The portfolio consists of ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional seven properties in various stages of active development. Fast growing and innovative companies continue to attract top paying talent from across the country, leading to higher average incomes and improved rental affordability. Several West Coast-based unicorns are expected to complete their IPO in 2019 and much of this liquidity is likely to be reinvested back into the local economy.

ESS’s Q1 core FFO per share grew 4.5% to 3.23% exceeding the midpoint of guidance by $0.04 which resulted mostly from one-time revenue items. For the full year ESS raised the midpoint of its core FFO guidance by $0.05 per share to 13.08 overall (equates to a 4% growth in core FFO per share for 2019). The company has more than $1 billion in availability on its line of credit, 22% leverage and net debt EBITDA of 5.5x, thus the balance sheet remains in excellent shape. As much as we like ESS’s business model, we are maintaining a HOLD, based solely on valuation – shares are a tad rich as evidenced by the FAST Graph below.

Source: FAST Graphs

Alexander & Baldwin is a unique player (in the REIT sector) that has an interesting history that goes all of the way back to 1843, when Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin (sons of pioneer missionaries) met in Lahaina, Maui. They grew up together, became close friends and went on to develop a sugar-growing partnership that spanned generations and left an indelible mark on Hawaii. What started off as a partnership between two young men, with the purchase of 12 acres in Maui for $110, has grown into a business with $2.2 billion in assets, including approximately 87,000 acres of land.

Today, ALEX is a premier Hawaii-based REIT that owns, operates and manages 4.7 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawaii and on the U.S. Mainland. ALEX also is the largest owner of grocery/drug-anchored retail centers in Hawaii. The Hawaii footprint extends beyond commercial real estate. ALEX is the fourth largest private landowner in Hawaii with operations on 87,000 acres of land, primarily on Maui and Kauai, and Hawaii’s largest materials and paving company.

With ALEX’s Hawaii net operating income (or NOI) reaching $85 million in 2018, the company has more than tripled its Hawaii NOI over a six-year period. The significant growth in the portfolio in the islands proves the merits of the Hawaii-focused investment team. In Q4 2018 ALEX’s same store cash NOI increased 3.6% compared with 2017 and occupancy in the same-store portfolio ended the year at 91.9%. At year end the debt to total market cap was 37%, net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.7x, and fixed charge coverage was 7.4x.In 2019 the real estate segment is expected to produce same store cash NOI to grow by 2% to 3%. I plan to meet the company’s CEO in a few weeks (at ReCon in Las Vegas) and I’m waiting on that meeting before initiating a recommendation. Shares are now trading at $23.87 with a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Photo: ALEX website

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.