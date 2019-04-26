Brookfield Renewable Partners: Safety, Stability, Growth, And Yield

The Brookfield Asset Management management team is savvy, with a remarkable record of buying assets when they are cheap and out of favor.

The investment thesis for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) (TSX: BEP.UN) is simple, solid and straightforward. Climate change presents a growing threat to sustainable economic development and the welfare of the world's citizens. As a result, there is a growing global appetite for renewable energy. The Brookfield management team is savvy, with an impressive record of buying assets when they are cheap and out of favor.

On Wednesday of last week Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, warned in an open letter that the global financial sector will have to engineer a "massive reallocation of capital" in order to meet the challenges of climate change, and industries and companies that fail to adjust will die. The report was issued by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), a group of more than 30 central banks and financial regulators.

The first paragraph of the letter reads:

The catastrophic effects of climate change are already visible around the world. From blistering heat waves in North America to typhoons in south-east Asia and droughts in Africa and Australia, no country or community is immune. These events damage infrastructure and private property, negatively affect health, decrease productivity and destroy wealth. And they are extremely costly: insured losses have risen five-fold in the past three decades. The enormous human and financial costs of climate change are having a devastating effect on our collective wellbeing.

NGFS has recommended that central banks and financial regulators take immediate steps to assess the broad risks to the financial sector from climate change and include the destruction of property from severe weather events and the impact on firms, their lenders and their investors in a transition to a lower-carbon economy.

In the letter posted on the Bank of England and Bank of France websites (linked to above), the two governors say the world is already experiencing "enormous human and financial costs" from climate change and will be compelled to reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically in the coming three decades. "This requires a massive reallocation of capital. If some companies and industries fail to adjust to this new world, they will fail to exist."

Global clean energy investment totaled more than $330 billion in 2018. Last year was the fifth year in a row in which investment exceeded the $300 billion mark. Photovoltaic (PV) installations increased from 99 gigawatts (GW) in 2017 to approximately 109 GW in 2018, as countries took advantage of the technology's improved competitiveness (1 GW equals 1 billion watts).

Renewable Energy - Main Sources and Usage

Source: Natural Resources Canada

The levelized cost of energy (LCOE) - the average price needed to break even over the life of a project - for onshore wind, solar PV and offshore wind have fallen by 49%, 84%, and 56% respectively since 2010. The LCOE for lithium-ion battery storage has dropped by 76% since 2012. The rapid decline in the cost of batteries is important because it opens up new opportunities for intermittent renewables, including solar and wind, to do many of the jobs that coal- and gas-fired power stations and nuclear, currently do.

Battery energy storage co-located with solar and wind farms are becoming competitive with coal and gas power in providing "dispatchable power" that can be delivered when it is needed, rather than only at the time it is being generated (when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining). Solar PV and onshore wind have won the race to be the cheapest sources of new bulk generation in most countries, but the encroachment of clean technologies is now going well beyond that, threatening the "balancing" role that gas-fired plants have been hoping to play.

Source: Energy.gov

The advance of offshore wind is also significant because the technology has long been seen as an expensive generation option compared to onshore wind or solar PV. But those costs have come down much more quickly than forecasts thanks to technological advances, larger turbines and auction programs for new capacity - offshore wind is now below $100/MWh globally, with some European projects coming in well below that, compared to more than $220 just five years ago.

Offshore wind was a major recipient of clean energy investment in 2018, attracting $25.7 billion, up 14% compared to the previous year. Countries such as the U.K. and Germany pioneered this industry and will remain important, but China is taking over as the largest market, and new locations, including the U.S. East Coast, are seeing strong interest from developers. In addition, onshore wind saw more than $100 billion of new assets added globally last year.

In 2018, China was again the leading country in clean energy investment, with a total investment of some $100 billion. The U.S. was the second largest investing country, at $65 billion, up 12% over the prior year. Europe saw clean energy investment jump 27% to $74.5 billion, helped by the financing of five offshore wind projects in the billion-dollar-plus category. There has also been a boom in both the U.S. and Europe in the construction of projects benefiting from power purchase agreements signed by large corporations such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

New York-based asset management firm Lazard Ltd. produces an annual survey of average electricity prices around the globe, a work that is considered the bible among industry executives because it calculates the levelized cost of energy over the life of a project. The takeaway from the most recent survey, released last November, is that prices of electricity from large-scale solar and wind projects had declined to the point that, even without subsidies, they were at or below the cost of power from conventional sources such as coal, nuclear and even natural gas in some locations.

Source: Energy.gov

Brookfield Renewable Partners CEO Sachin Shah said during an investor-day presentation last September that renewable energy has captured $1.5-trillion in capital spending over the past five years, adding a million megawatts of capacity to global grids. Investments in solar and wind made up 75% of the total. And, the potential is far larger according to Mr. Shah. Replacing just half the thermal power in Brookfield's core markets of Canada, the United States, Britain, China, India, and others with renewable energy would require an investment of about $5 trillion.

On April 17, Rob Morgan, Energy Storage CEO for GE Renewable Energy, stated that

"The world is seeing an increased penetration of renewable generation, driven by the declining LCOE of wind and solar. In addition, with the declining costs of battery storage, combining renewable energy generation sources together with storage will help unlock new revenue and value streams in the renewable hybrid industry and accelerate the energy transition to more renewables."

Mike Crawley, CEO of Canadian-based Northland Power Inc., which has wind farms and solar facilities in Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, agrees:

"The cost of renewable power has been falling so dramatically that government intervention is not nearly as imperative to the sector as it was 10 years ago."

In fact, government incentives supporting renewable energy are now mainly legacy policies from when wind and solar needed a helping hand. U.S. federal incentives are now being phased out.

This high level of confidence among executives should resonate with investors. Investing in wind or solar generation and the technologies that drive them used to be a risky bet that was best suited to investors who wanted to align their investment dollars with environmental responsibility.

Not all players will succeed as competition intensifies. But it is striking to see that some of the world's largest pension funds are on board, indicating the potential recognized among shrewd investors with long investment horizons. For example, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) created a renewables group in late 2017 to focus on investing in wind, solar, hydro and other renewable energy assets. The group made investments totaling CAD$2.9 billion in 2018, its first full year of operation, and expects to make similar investments in this and future years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a leading global, publicly-traded, pure-play renewable power business and one of the world's largest investors in renewable power, with 18,000 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity and annualized long-term average (LTA) generation of approximately 53,400 gigawatt hours (GWh), in addition to a development pipeline of approximately 8,000 MW, making it one of the largest pure-play public renewable companies in the world. BEP has assets located in North and South America, Europe, India and China, comprising a diverse technology base of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage and other renewable technologies.

Hydro, wind and solar portfolios continue to trade at premium valuations globally, which highlights the value proposition of renewables, as well as the intrinsic value of BEP's own portfolio. Brookfield Renewable, like its sister company, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (TSX:BIP.UN) and parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) [TSX: BAM], is a value investor. It buys distressed assets and then generates lucrative cash flows from them.

Brookfield Renewable is selective in pursuing only investment opportunities with strong return potential and where it possesses a competitive advantage. Specifically, BEP focuses on opportunities requiring operating and development expertise and access to large-scale capital and restructuring capabilities. It deploys a long-term, countercyclical investment approach.

BEP is the flagship renewable energy company of Brookfield Asset Management, recognized as a premier global alternative asset manager with over $225 billion in assets under management, 23,000 operating employees and 500 investment professionals. Brookfield Asset Management owns 62.5% of the company and provides management and operations services. BEP has a strong parent and partner in Brookfield Asset Management. Together, BAM and BEP excel at finding and acquiring high-quality companies at attractive (at times distressed) prices.

BEP, through its parent company BAM, has more than a century of experience in the power sector, helping to launch Brazil's first electrical and transport utility in 1899 and listing it on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1912.

Source: Brookfield Asset Management website

BEP primarily sells the power it produces under long-term contracts to utilities to lock in pricing. These agreements provide Brookfield Renewable with steady cash flow. The company distributes the bulk of this money to investors via a generous dividend that currently yields 6.57%.

Since its inception in 1999, BEP has delivered a 15% per unit compounded annual return to unitholders, excluding the distribution. However, the units have delivered a five-year return of only 9% - including a sharp recovery in the first four months of this year. The recent lackluster performance is largely from volatile output from BEP's hydropower assets, which have endured historic droughts in the last decade.

BEP owns a very attractive hydroelectric portfolio, with 88% of its generating capacity coming from more than 200 high-quality, long-life hydroelectric generating facilities across 82 different river systems, representing significant resource diversification. BEP's hydro power assets - with some 7,900 MW of generating capacity - are characterized by virtually "perpetual" asset life, high cash margins, and storage capacity.

BEP's hydroelectric assets represent one of the largest hydroelectric businesses in the world, which it has doubled in size and expanded across multiple geographies over the last five years. Almost 90% of its generating capacity comes from more than 200 high-quality hydroelectric generating facilities across 82 different river systems, representing significant resource diversification. These assets contributed $671 million to FFO in 2018. Hydroelectric assets benefit from long useful lives (often over 100 years), low operating and ongoing capital costs, and the ability to match power supply with demand, given their embedded battery-like characteristics.

Hydroelectricity is high-grade renewable energy, harnessing the energy of running water to produce electricity. Hydroelectric power plants with accumulation reservoirs offer unmatched operational flexibility since they can respond immediately to fluctuations in the demand for electricity. The flexibility and storage capacity of hydroelectric power plants make them more efficient and economical in supporting the use of intermittent sources of renewable energy, such as solar energy or aeolian energy.

BEP's hydropower assets saw FFO drop by $15 million year over year in 2018 following record rainfall in BEP's hydro territories in 2017. But that was more than offset by a $55 million increase in FFO from wind assets, a $70 million increase from solar assets, and a $12 million increase from energy storage and other assets. I believe that BEP has turned the corner with respect to the recent lackluster performance due to the volatile output from BEP's hydropower assets, thanks to rapidly rising contributions from modern renewables: wind and solar.

The emergence of modern renewables has led to rapid diversification for the business, dropping hydropower's share of total FFO from 85% in 2017 to 72% last year. BEP is becoming much more resilient to unpredictable rainfall in North and South America. BEP's growing wind portfolio, with 4,800 MW of installed capacity, is diversified across attractive power markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. One of the fastest-growing sources of renewable energy is utility-scale solar, which offers high cash margins and diverse and scalable applications. BEP now has 1400 MW of solar capacity.

In 2018 alone, BEP invested $550 million into growth initiatives, including acquisitions, development and unit buybacks, capitalizing on market volatility by repurchasing 2 million units at $27 per unit, primarily in the fourth quarter. From an asset growth perspective in 2018, BEP commissioned some 60 megawatts of new wind and hydro development and advanced another 350+ megawatts of development in its pipeline.

In 2018, BEP generated funds from operations (FFO) of $676 million, a 16% increase over the prior year, or 14% on a per unit basis as all of BEP's businesses performed in line with expectations.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners 2018 Results conference Call

BEP's FFO from hydropower dropped by $15 million year over year in 2018 following record rainfall in 2017. But this was more than offset by a $55 million increase in FFO from wind assets, a $70 million increase from solar assets, and a $12 million increase from energy storage and other assets. The emergence of modern renewables has led to rapid diversification for the business, dropping hydropower's share of total FFO from 85% in 2017 to 72% last year.

BEP's funding capabilities are strong, as it maintained its investment grade balance sheet and increased liquidity in 2018. Liquidity will exceed $2.2 billion, once its previously disclosed assets sales have closed. The company executed on its asset recycling strategy, selling a partial interest in mature assets and exiting non-core markets. And, it extended all near-term debt maturities during the year, increasing the average duration of its debt to 10 years. BEP now has no material debt maturities until 2023. BEP also improved its distribution payout ratio, which ended the year at 95% of FFO on an actual basis and 90% on an annualized basis.

BEP's strategy is to couple best-in-class operating platforms with superior transaction execution to acquire targeted assets, then actively manage those assets to achieve superior returns on a long-term basis. Brookfield Renewable is selective in pursuing only investment opportunities with strong return potential and where it possesses a competitive advantage. Specifically, BEP focuses on opportunities requiring operating and development expertise and access to large-scale capital and restructuring capabilities. In doing so, it deploys a long-term, countercyclical investment approach.

Data by YCharts

In early 2018, Brookfield Renewable acquired all of TerraForm Global and a material piece of TerraForm Power (it has since added to its TerraForm Power stake). These actions added more than 950 megawatts of solar and wind to BEP's global portfolio. They expanded BEP's long-time presence in Brazil and established a foothold in the attractive, high-growth renewables markets of India and China. TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power, with 3.6 gigawatts of power between them, have a huge pipeline of solar and wind projects and broaden BEP's global reach. BEP now has assets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, further extending its opportunity set.

BEP's investments in TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power (with sponsorship from BAM) has allowed the two companies to stabilize their operations, reinstate preventive maintenance programs and establish new teams and processes, which should lead to improved asset availability, resulting in enhanced operating margins over time.

In addition, through TerraForm Power, BEP completed a significant acquisition of recently built wind and solar assets in Spain, which almost doubled the cash flows of TerraForm Power on an annualized basis and facilitated the overall improvement of the company's capital structure. This, in turn, eliminated negative financing covenants and improved TerraForm Power's balance sheet rating. BEP's ownership stake should provide stable long-term cash flows to TerraForm Power at accretive, low-teen returns and, based on recent announcements of improving tariffs in Spain, could exceed BEP's expectations.

Safe and Stable Income, Steady Growth in Distributions

BEP's stated distribution policy (from the company's website) targets a distribution level that is "sustainable on a long-term basis while retaining sufficient liquidity for capital expenditures within our current operations and general purposes."

Since its IPO in 2011 to the present time, BEP has raised its quarterly distribution every year for a total increase of 52.5%. In light of BEP's steady growth, strong balance sheet, and access to capital, on February 8th, BEP's board of directors approved a 5.1% increase to its quarterly distribution, bringing it to $0.515, or $2.06 per year. The current yield is 6.57%. The company targets a distribution payout ratio of 60% to 70% of FFO - which maintains the safety of the distribution - and an annual growth rate of 5% to 9%.

New investors to BEP should note that a portion of the distributions are considered dividends paid by a Canadian corporation. This portion is considered an "eligible dividend" under the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act of Canada. Under these rules, dividends issued by Canadian companies to resident Canadian shareholders get preferential tax treatment - Canadian domiciled shareholders pay the government less on them than on other income. Because only a portion of the distribution is considered an eligible dividend, BEP unit holders in Canada may wish to consider holding the units in a tax-sheltered account, such as a RRSP.

Investment Thesis Remains Intact

Brookfield Renewable continues to apply a strategy of buying discounted assets that required some fixing and added its expertise, as well as access to lower cost financing, to drive positive returns.

With a portfolio of high-quality assets, strong growth opportunities and a significant pipeline of development projects, Brookfield Renewable is strongly positioned to produce attractive long-term total returns, with growing cash flows and distributions to shareholders. Its low-risk, high-quality portfolio provides an ideal shelter in volatile markets. Over 90% of its power production is secured by long-term take-or-pay contracts, with an average term of 17 to 18 years.

Brookfield Renewable is also well positioned to fund growth through capital recycling. The company actively develops renewable projects in addition to acquiring assets. BEP's management has indicated that sources of funding could include financing initiatives, potential sales of contracted wind facilities, as well as opportunistic equity offerings.

Share prices of senior operators in the Canadian Alternative Energy sector have gained 13%, on average, since their nadir at the end of December 2018. Brookfield Renewable has been the best performing stock among the group since the end of December, posting a 22% gain. Over this time frame, both the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P 500 have gained 16%. The WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation Index (a global renewable energy composite) is up 19% since the end of December.

Brookfield Renewable Partners will report first quarter 2019 results on May 2, 2019. I expect FFO/unit to be $0.65 - slightly above the actual results of $0.62 for the first quarter of 2018. I expect Adjusted EBITDA to be $355 million, also slightly higher than the $351 million reported in Q1 2018. My projection reflects the incremental contribution from BEP's additional investment in TerraForm Power in June 2018 and TerraForm Power's acquisition of Saeta Yield - also June 2018 - largely offset by the lost contribution from the sale of a 50% interest in the 413 MW Canadian hydroelectric portfolio and lower expected results from the hydro facilities in Brazil and North America, due to above-average hydrology in Q1 2018.

I expect BEP management commentary regarding Q1 2019 results to be on capital recycling opportunities, organic development activities, margin expansion, and cost savings opportunities, as well as additional colour regarding the pending transaction involving TransAlta's Alberta hydro facilities. The analysts' consensus estimate for FFO/unit estimate for Q1/19 is $0.68.

BEP has an S&P investment-grade BBB credit rating. The company has a strong balance sheet, with $27 billion of assets, and it maintains a conservative capitalization profile, with $1.3 billion of available liquidity and multiple sources of funding.

BEP's valuation multiple is higher than its peer group. I believe the premium is justified due to the company's large, high-quality hydro portfolio weighting, global diversification and the strong corporate sponsorship from Brookfield Asset Management, which opens up global investment growth opportunities unavailable to many of BEP's peers.

Brookfield Renewable is well positioned to drive further value from existing assets to deliver long-term organic growth. I expect BEP's management to continue to execute on accretive acquisitions and to invest $500 million to $600 million of capital annually to lever its operating, development and marketing expertise to deliver 12% to 15% of predictable annual growth in cash flows.

Target Price Range

My one-year target price range of $33.00 to $37 is based on 14.5x to 15.5x 2020 analysts' consensus EBITDA forecast for BEP, which is a slight premium to the peer group because of BEP's large hydro portfolio. I expect that management will continue to make accretive acquisitions and execute on its development pipeline to support annual growth of 7% in the distributions. In addition, my target price range assumes that hydrology is in line with the long-term average (LTA), interest rates remain low, and power prices gradually trend higher over time.

Potential Risks

Brookfield Renewable is exposed to a number of potential risks, including variations in water flows; BEP's ability to realize higher power prices upon contract expirations; its future ability to maintain income tax efficiency; foreign-exchange-rate risks; its ability to secure various leases, permits, and regulatory approvals upon their expiration on similar terms to those currently in existence; rising interest-rate risk for its financings and given BEP's positioning as a yield-oriented investment; and the availability of adequate capital for development projects. Despite its long-term contracts, the company is still subject to some pricing risks for its non-contracted revenue streams and at contract expirations.

Given BEP's large exposure to hydro, there are risks due to variations in water flows, specifically from low hydrology. In wind generation, there is a risk from lower-than-normal wind conditions. The company is also exposed to specific project risks, particularly delays or cost overruns during construction. There is also the risk of environmental damage in the case of any disaster.

Other risks to my target price include control by BAM and the dependence on BAM as manager; counterparty risk; changing regulatory and political landscapes; potential equipment failure; developing projects on time and on budget; financing risk; re-contracting risk; merchant power exposure; and acquisition and integration risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.