The Past And The Future Of Bed Bath & Beyond

One of my worst investments so far was Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) - a chain of American merchandise retail stores, which sells primarily home goods for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and dining room. I already wrote about BBBY at the end of 2017 as it was already among my worst investments back then when the stock was still trading above $20. At that point, BBBY already lost about 75% of its value since the highs in 2014 and 2015, but the decline continued during 2018, and BBBY once again cut its value in half and bottomed at $10.46. Although Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price rallied since December 2018 and gained more than 85% (and clearly outperformed the S&P 500), it already declined again in the last two weeks after earnings and is still a terrible investment for me.

Data by YCharts

Like almost everything else in life, investing should be a reflexive process with investors and analysts analyzing past events and determine potential mistakes and also think about how to avoid them. This article will be split in two parts. In the first part, we will look back at the reasoning to invest in Bed Bath & Beyond and try to determine what we could have done better and what we overlooked in our investment decision. In the second part, we will look at the future and determine if BBBY is a good investment now.

I. Could We Have Known?

Although I didn't buy even close to the top - BBBY already fell more than 50% when I initiated a first position in BBBY - I still had to suffer through a decline that didn't seem to end. So, it is important to reflect on the decision and ask myself: Could we have known beforehand? Of course, we could have known - despite several great metrics that BBBY was reporting over several years.

A first metric we have to look at is the performance of the stock in the past. In the last few years, almost everybody was bashing BBBY and claiming that it is a crappy company and how terrible management is. And, we don't have to argue that Bed Bath & Beyond was a horrible investment in the recent past, but when looking at the bigger picture, we see that BBBY clearly outperformed the S&P 500. Even after the 80% decline, it still outperformed the index clearly (although most of the performance was achieved in the 90s).

Data by YCharts

Aside from the stock performance, the company's income statements also looked quite compelling until recently. Revenue could increase 6.16% annually during the last decade and increase every single year - until 2018 where revenue declined about 2.6% compared to 2017. It is true that revenue growth slowed down and the company could only report low-single digit growth rates, but revenue was still growing.

BBBY was also financially stable in the past. For several years, the company had almost no debt. Right now, the company has about $1.5 billion in long-term debt, which leads to a D/E ratio of 0.51. In the last four quarters, operating income was slightly above $500 million, and it would take the company about three years to repay the debt. But BBBY has also $1 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet and we can, therefore, state, that the company is financially stable.

Especially impressing was the return on invested capital the company could report in the past. Despite the troubles in the last years, BBBY could still report a high single-digit RoIC, which is a decent number. When looking at the average RoIC of the last decade, we get a very impressive number of 19.71%, which is indicating that the company must have a wide moat protecting its business (although that is not the case).

Despite several good numbers, there were some hints that BBBY might run into trouble. While revenue could still grow (admittedly only in the low single digits), earnings per share decreased during the last years (EPS peaked in 2016). Net income peaked already in 2013, but due to the massive share buyback program BBBY was executing for several years, EPS could still grow despite declining net income.

Especially, the gross margin and operating margin showed very clearly that BBBY was in trouble. Over the last decade, margins were constantly declining - reflecting the price pressures of BBBY - and especially a declining gross margin is an indication for price pressures. Management was only able to increase revenue by offering discounts (the coupons), and while revenue could still grow, profitability suffered.

And finally, comparable sales are an extremely important metric for retailer. As Bed Bath & Beyond had to report declining comparable sales for several quarters in a row, this should also have been a clear warning sign that the retailer is in trouble and is not really able to grow.

II. Valuation Instead Of Quality

It was a mistake back then, that I rather focused on valuation instead of quality. First of all, I was searching for cheap and undervalued companies instead of focusing on high-quality businesses and then deciding if the company was a good value. The fact that Bed Bath & Beyond lost about half of its value made the stock seem cheap at about $40. Of course, it is a lousy argument to look just at the performance and conclude the stock must be a good value as it lost about 50%. Back then, the EPS for the full year (2016) was $4.58 leading to a P/E ratio below 10, which made the stock look really cheap. However, when considering how much earnings per share fell, the stock wasn't so cheap back then. Taking the adjusted, non-GAAP EPS of 2018 ($2.05), the stock would have traded at a P/E ratio of 20 back then, which doesn't make the stock look so cheap anymore.

Like most other retailers, BBBY has no bargaining power over the buyers despite high fragmentation among the demand side. Customers can choose to buy from another retailer, and the switching costs are very low. There are several other retailers and stores offering similar or the same products as Bed Bath & Beyond, and hence it is very easy for customers to switch when not satisfied with the price or service of BBBY. This means that the company doesn't have any pricing power and while some retailers - like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Aldi can create a competitive advantage by cost advantages, this is also not the case for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Like most retailers, BBBY doesn't have any moat around its business, and although the company has been very profitable over two decades and could grow at high rates and generate high amounts of free cash flow, it is rather easy to put the company under pressure, and management has to respond with discounts. Without a wide moat around the business, the company can still be very profitable, but stability and consistency might be missing. It is very difficult to predict future cash flows with high certainty.

It was a big mistake to just focus on valuation and search for companies that seem cheap, but to ignore the quality of the company and not check close enough why the company is cheap and if the sell-off is justified. Searching for companies that are cheap on a P/E basis is much easier than looking for high quality companies because searching for high quality companies is often a qualitative process and one can't just scan for certain metrics to identify these companies.

III. Can BBBY Be A Good Investment?

Although BBBY performed horribly over the last few years, and despite the missing moat, the stock can still be a good investment. It doesn't take a superior business for a stock to be a good investment. And, the decline in the past also doesn't tell us much about the future performance of a company and a stock, but can even create a buying opportunity when the stock is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value.

Bed Bath & Beyond declined in the last few years as management missed to invest in the business at the right time in the right way. Management overslept some trends and probably underestimated the threat of e-commerce to its business. It also underestimated the competition and realized too late that coupons to save 20% will not compete with algorithms, big data and dynamic pricing over the long run. Finally, it missed out on investing in its stores to attract customers and drive sales.

(Source: BBBY Earnings Presentation)

But it seems like BBBY finally saw all the warning signs and is taking the right steps. And, although the company is really late to the party, we can see positive effects nevertheless. First of all, BBBY is now investing in technology and IT. About two-thirds of capital expenditures are related to IT investments. The retailer is investing in enhanced analytic tools as well as new internal reporting capabilities that provide greater visibility. Management also announced it will optimize the coupon strategy through coupon exclusions, adjusting the value offers and limiting coupon availability. Bed Bath & Beyond is also implementing tools to support marketing personalization and has seen first positive results (customer engagement has grown about 15-20%). Management is aware this will have a near term impact on sales, but they are expecting these actions to benefit the overall profitability of the company. The activist investors Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors, and Ancora Advisors, however, were not pleased with the strategy and took shots at the management of Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath's fourth quarter earnings provided another example of why the Company needs new leadership. Under CEO Steven Temares' direction, the Company has fallen far behind retail peers and the operating deterioration is accelerating. (…) We were deeply concerned to hear management suggest, during the fourth quarter call, that they were going to reduce coupon availability to improve profitability.

Second, BBBY is also trying to improve its stores. Currently, the company has 21 next generation lab stores, in which management is testing new and different assortments and visual merchandising to reimagine the in-store experience. So far, first results are positive: Sales in these stores were about 2.2% higher than in comparable BBBY stores. Aside from sales, transactions were about 3.7% higher, and product margin dollars were higher by 3.6%. Additionally, these lab stores also achieved about 7% better inventory reductions than the inventory reductions achieved by comparable stores.

Third, BBBY launched the first of six new private label home furnishing brands. The first label launched is "Bee & Willow Home", and the other five labels will be launched during fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020. With the trend going towards private labels and other companies already being successful with this strategy, it might also pay off for BBBY.

Finally, BBBY started its loyalty program Beyond+ a few quarters ago. Once again, the company was rather late to the party, but it might have been a right step nevertheless. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had about 1.1 million members in its loyalty program, and the members are among the most valuable customers for BBBY. Not only are they shopping 2.5 times more than an average customer, but they are also generating 4 times higher revenue than an average customer.

(Source: BBBY Earnings Presentation)

We probably shouldn't expect huge effects from the individual steps and innovations, but combined they might lead BBBY back on the path towards moderate growth and higher profitability. At least management's expectations are also reflecting these positive developments. While management primarily expected earnings to be flat in 2019 (compared to 2018), they are now expecting EPS growth already for 2019 and especially for 2020. For 2019, expected EPS is between $2.11 and $2.20, and diluted EPS for 2020 should be in the range between $2.60 and $2.70. However, the company is still expecting comparable sales to decrease in a low- to mid-single digit percentage range, and sales are also expected to decline and will be between $11.4 and $11.7 billion in 2019 as well as in 2020.

(Source: BBBY Earnings Presentation)

IV. Valuation

Despite first hints that Bed Bath & Beyond made some positive strategy decisions, it is still not a company with a superior business model, that is granting stability and consistency over decades. The main reason to invest in BBBY is still its valuation.

In past articles, I already calculated the intrinsic value of BBBY assuming a no-growth scenario and always concluded that the stock must already be undervalued. I have to admit that I was too optimistic in the past years and didn't see the steep decline coming (slipping from over $5 EPS to reporting negative GAAP EPS for the first time since the IPO), but I also think that the stock was unfairly punished in 2018, and sentiment drove the stock down more than necessary. Considering that guidance for 2019 and 2020 is already expecting growth again, I think a no-growth scenario for the next decade should be realistic and also reflecting potential setbacks. We will also take the free cash flow of 2017, which was $425 million and the low point so far (in 2018, free cash flow was $665 million and already much higher). Using these numbers and a 3% growth rate till perpetuity after the next decade and a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $35.52.

Additionally, Bed Bath & Beyond will continue repurchasing shares. For 2019, the company plans buybacks worth of $225 million, and for 2019, it plans even buybacks worth of $400 million. The company also increased its dividend again and is now paying $0.17 quarterly.

Conclusion

BBBY made several mistakes and ignored some trends for many years and is now late to the party. This means that BBBY will have to invest heavily in the next few years, which will be a drag on profitability (and free cash flow), but I don't see why BBBY should produce stable results. And, a company doesn't have to grow at similar rates as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to be profitable and rewarding for shareholders.

I probably wouldn't invest in Bed Bath & Beyond today - mostly because I modified my investment style. Two years ago, when I invested in Bed Bath & Beyond, I was rather searching for cheap and undervalued companies and now I am searching for high-quality companies with consistency, defensibility, and a wide moat around the business. But I also don't see any reason to sell my shares now as there are first hints on the horizon that BBBY might manage the turnaround.

--

If you are interested in companies that show higher levels of stability and defensibility than Bed Bath & Beyond due to a competitive advantage, you might be interested in my marketplace I will launch next week. The marketplace will be interesting for long-term investors with an investing time horizon of several years (or sometimes even decades) and will be focused on companies that can defend an existing competitive advantage due to a wide moat and generate above-average profits for a very long time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.