Copart: A Profitable Growth Company

The company has a solid history of revenue and earnings growth with more growth expected for 2020.

The company has the potential to further increase its global facilities through acquisitions.

Financials

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has produced strong growth over the last decade and the analysts are expecting more growth for 2020. The company operates with high profit margins and strong returns on equity. Over the last decade, the company's profit margins have averaged around 20% and its return on equity has averaged around 25%.

The company is financially sound with moderate debt levels and operates with ample working capital. Copart's total debt is 36% of the value of its assets and it operates with a generous amount of working capital (with a current ratio of 2.6). The company can easily pay its bills with its working capital rather than having to dip into its long-term debt.

With the moderate total debt level, the company can easily take on more debt if needed (for any future capital expansion or acquisition plans, the company may have). I prefer companies that have a total debt that's under 50% of its total asset value - as this gives the company plenty of leeway before debt becomes excessive. When debt levels rise, so does the bankruptcy risk which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

Copart's forward PE multiple is 27x with a stock price of $66. The company's trailing PE multiple is 33x and its book value multiple is 10x. These multiples imply that Copart is expensive.

Copart has a strong history of growth with its revenue increasing 10% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Copart's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Copart data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Copart has a history of revenue and earnings growth. The analysts are expecting Copart's strong growth trend to continue into the 2020/07 fiscal year.

Business Plans

Copart's growth is driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Copart has been active over the last couple of years with three acquisitions. Prior to this period, Copart was busy acquiring eight businesses from 2007 until 2013.

Copart's most recent acquisition is Vincent Auto Solutions. The business was acquired in March this year and will enhance Copart's presence in Kentucky. Copart also acquired AVK in March 2018. AVK is a Finland-based salvage auto auction company. In June 2017, Copart acquired Cycle Express, LLC, which conducts business as National Powersport Auctions (NPA). NPA currently operates facilities in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, and San Diego.

Copart has also expanded its facilities organically with William Franklin, Executive Vice President, stating in the company's recent earnings call:

Currently in the U.S. we have 17 expansion projects in the construction phase and 29 projects in the engineering phase.

The company continues to experience increased auction activity which requires more storage for the vehicles it sells at action. The increased demand comes from a variety of sources including insurance companies, dealers, fleets, and finance leasing companies.

Copart's organic growth is fueled not only from increased volume but also increased prices that the vehicles are receiving at action. The Executive Vice President stated:

Our average selling prices for vehicles at Copart auctions in the United States excluding Hurricane Harvey, grew 15.4% year-over-year.

Copart's auction process is online via their VB3 platform which functions through web browsers without the need for plugins. I think this is a good idea as downloading and installing software is somewhat of an inconvenience compared to simply using a browser. This also has the added benefit that any mobile device can use Copart's bidding system through the mobile device's internet browser. The company is making every effort to attract as much bidding as possible, which helps to increase the volume of vehicles for action and the prices received.

Copart has facilities across the globe including Canada, the U.K., Germany, Ireland, Finland, Brazil, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.

The company is experiencing strong demand from Germany with the Executive Vice President stating:

At Copart Germany we are now running daily auctions across those locations with a strong majority of our volumes sold to buyers outside of Germany. We think that reflects the power of the Copart brand name.

The brand in itself I think is another growth driver as the name Copart is well known within the vehicle auction industry. The brand name will also help with recurring revenue as most of its customers are businesses that have accounts set up with Copart.

I find it interesting that bidders outside of Germany actually bid on vehicles auctioned in Germany. While it's certainly easy to bid on vehicles due to Copart's internet-based action system, these vehicles still have to be transported to their home country. I would suspect that these foreign bidders at German Actions would likely be located in a European country - so that the vehicles could be freighted via truck or railroad as opposed to overseas freight via shipping.

Having foreign bidders does, however, provide additional competition at auctions helping to drive up prices and the extra demand makes it more attractive for vendors to list more vehicles. In both cases, this helps boost Copart's revenue.

I think that Copart will likely continue increasing its operations both in the United States and across the globe. While the company may have experienced faster growth in auction prices than the increase in used vehicle prices, I would think that over the long run, these will converge with auction prices increasing at the same rate of used vehicle prices. I see Copart's main growth in future years to be more acquisition based than organic based. While Copart has ventured into numerous countries, there are still many more countries that Copart could venture into in order to expand its global operations and cement its brand name as a leading company in the vehicle auctioning industry.

Stock Valuation

Copart has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 17% per year over the last decade. The forecast growth rate is 13% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 13% gives a forward PEG of around 2.1 with a 2020/07 PE multiple of 27x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Copart is overvalued with a stock price of $66. Its fair value would be around $32.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Copart chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Copart's stock price initially climbed up until 2013 where the stock traded sideways until the start of 2016. From here, the stock surged higher to peak in 2018 before pulling back as the stock market declined towards the end of that year. From the start of 2019, the stock rallied strongly as the stock market rallied.

In the short term, the stock could continue to rally if the stock market continues to rally. While the stock has already had a strong run-up, it could replicate last year's strong rally started late in 2017. This rally started at around $32.50 and peaked at around $65.50. This $33 rally, when added to the low of the current rally of $46, gives a short-term target of $79. This is an optimistic rally that could be achieved if the stock market continues to rally.

Copart has a history of earnings growth and this growth is expected to continue. Over the longer term, Copart has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its earnings continue to increase.

Conclusion

Copart has driven its growth both organically and through acquisitions. The company has expanded into several foreign countries and there's potential to expand into many more foreign countries through acquisitions. I think that the company's organic growth will continue, but this growth may slow a little as I don't think that it can continue to increase auction prices at a faster rate than used vehicle prices for an indefinite period.

Copart is a profitable company that operates with moderate debt levels and ample working capital. The stock is expensive but it's also a stock with a history of solid growth. I think that management will maintain Copart's growth at a reasonable rate going forward, even if it slows a little from its current fast pace.

The company does not pay a dividend and its stock is quite expensive. However, most good growth stocks tend to be expensive as investors bid their prices up to secure these growing companies. The stock's strong uptrend may pull back again to provide a cheaper entry, but then again, the stock could just continue trading higher. In my opinion, the stock would suit investors with a long-term view as I think Copart's earnings will continue to increase over the long term along with its stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.