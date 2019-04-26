Viemed - Sleep Easy With This Fast-Growing Home Healthcare Stock

Despite it's spectacular growth, the stock price is undervalued, but that could change this year when the company plans to list on a major U.S. exchange.

Viemed is one of the fastest growing companies in the secular trend of home healthcare with an attractive sticky recurring income business model.

I constantly search for stocks that I think can be 10 baggers within a 10-year time frame. A potential candidate is Viemed Healthcare (OTCPK:VIEMF), which exhibits most of my criteria. Although there are risks and I suspect the stock price will not increase in a straight line, I think the recurring income business model resulting in fast growth and consistent cash flow in combination with a large market opportunity, support an attractive long-term investment.

Company Profile

Viemed is the largest independent, specialized provider of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in the U.S. home respiratory healthcare industry. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides equipment and 24/7 home therapy service to patients with various respiratory diseases. Viemed's vision is to become a leading healthcare technology company by leveraging their existing successful home care business model.

Originally called Sleep Management when it was founded in 2006, the company changed its name to Viemed in 2014. In 2015, the business was acquired by Patient Home Monitoring and spun off in 2017. The company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VMD and on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol VIEMF.

Management

Casey Hoyt, CEO, co-founded Sleep Management in 2006 with the objective of becoming the leading respiratory disease management company in the U.S. Prior to starting Sleep Management, Mr. Hoyt had a successful record of running businesses, including Nimlok Louisiana which offers a line of trade show display and marketing services.

Michael Moore, president and co-founder, combines his clinical and healthcare expertise with Mr. Hoyt's marketing and operational knowledge to run and successfully grow the company. Insiders own 11% of the shares and have been acquiring more recently.

Financials

The company has an attractive recurring income business model of renting out NIV equipment and respiratory support staff that is reimbursed by insurance and covered by Medicare. For instance, a ventilator costs about $6,500 and rents out for approximately $950 per month, so the payoff period is less than 7 months.

The success of the model is reflected in their revenue growth of six fold from $10M in 2016 to $65M in 2018 and EBITDA from $3M to $17M over the same period. In 2018, the company generated free cash flow of $11.6M with a net profit margin of 15.6% and ROE of 34.6%. The company has about $10M in cash and $3.4M in outstanding debt. Currently the market cap is about $200M, or 3 times 2018 revenues.

Market Opportunity and Competition

The following graphic from the company's fact sheet illustrates the market opportunity for future growth.

More than 100,000 people die each year in the U.S. from COPD with the majority older than 55. The graphic above shows that there are about 1.25M potential patients in the U.S. who can benefit from the company's technology and prolong their lifespans. This potential market is growing with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day and this is expected to continue into the 2030s.

There is also an increasing need for effective home care solutions to reduce patient hospital re-admissions and Viemed provides this solution to COPD patients. In fact, a recent study from KPMG titled "CRF/COPD 4-year CMS Data Comparison of Mortality & Cost, (2013-2016)" concluded that NIV helps COPD patients live longer and saves Medicare money. This study is a great tool to help educate COPD healthcare providers in the medical and financial benefits of Viemed's products.

The company currently operates in 25 states with almost 6,000 active rental patients and plans to get licensed in the lower 48 states in the next 1 ½ years. The company is also making inroads with the Veteran Affairs (NASDAQ:VA) facilities where there may be as many as 600,000 potential COPD patients.

The company is using its existing distribution network to market and sell related ancillary products. This upselling strategy and higher patient density in existing markets helped average revenue per patient increase to $12,350 in 2018 from $11,882 in 2017 and this trend should continue.

Risks

The main risk to the business model, is that about 60% of the company's revenues are paid for by Medicare. The Company is a participating Medicare provider under the Medicare Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, & Supplies (DMEPOS) reimbursement code. When Medicare cut reimbursement rates by 35% in 2015, Viemed's revenues declined 16% from $37.6M in 2015 to $31.4M and EBITDA from $11.9M to $1.9M.

In 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that all Competitive Bidding Program (NYSEMKT:CBP) contracts will expire on December 31, 2018. As of January 1, 2019, there is a temporary gap in the DMEPOS CBP that CMS expects will last until December 31, 2020. On March 7, 2019, CMS announced plans to consolidate the competitive bidding areas (CBAs) included in the Round 2 Recompete and Round 1 2017 DMEPOS CBP into a single round of competition named Round 2021. NIV is included in the Round 2021 contracts that are scheduled to become effective on January 1, 2021, and extend through December 31, 2023. The Company is currently serving CMS patients in 39 of 130 CBP areas included in the latest rounds of CBP or about 25% of its revenue.

Approximately 60% of the market is held by the top 10 providers. The rest of the market is served mostly by mom-and-pop operations. Viemed is the third largest player in the industry with an 8% share of the market and faces competition from a couple of big players, including Apria Healthcare and Linde. Based on growing revenues, though, it appears that the company is gaining market share by providing a unique offering of equipment rental and homecare service.

Another concern is accounts receivable which, as the summary above shows, were at $13M end of 2018 with $5.5M over 90 days outstanding and an allowance of more than $4M for doubtful accounts. In it's 2018 year end financial statement, the company notes that continuing changes in the healthcare industry and third party reimbursement can have a material impact on their operations and cash flows. They also do indicate that as of December 31, 2018, no one customer represented more than 10% of outstanding accounts receivable. Receivables from Medicare and Medicaid represents 47% and 13%, respectively and since these receivables are from government programs, there is very little credit risk associated with these balances.

Despite these perceived risks, the company's successful recurring income business model and rapid expansion have allowed them to respond and overcome challenges fairly rapidly. For instance, after Medicare cut their reimbursement rates, financial performance recovered in 2017 when revenues bounced back to $46.9M and EBITDA to $11.6M.

Stock Price Catalysts

In addition to the high growth rate of the company, there are a couple of catalysts coming up this year that can potentially support a higher stock price.

Probably the biggest catalyst for 2019, is the pending dual-listing of the stock on a U.S. exchange. Management is also actively promoting the company to new and prospective investors and this combination should provide more exposure to the Viemed growth story. Furthermore, the company is using its financial liquidity to buy back stock that should act as a floor for the stock price.

Target Price

The following table summarizes forecast growth for the company over the next 10 years.

Year Rental Patients* Revenues** Earnings per Share*** Actual Numbers 2016 3,077 $31,400,000 $0.03 2017 4,400 $46,900,000 $0.22 2018 5,905 $65,271,000 $0.26 Forecast Numbers 2019 7,086 $89,262,342 $0.37 2020 8,503 $109,257,107 $0.45 2021 10,204 $133,730,698 $0.55 2022 12,245 $163,686,375 $0.68 2023 14,694 $200,352,123 $0.83 2024 17,632 $245,230,998 $1.02 2025 21,159 $300,162,742 $1.24 2026 25,390 $367,399,196 $1.52 2027 30,469 $449,696,616 $1.86 2028 36,562 $550,428,658 $2.28

Assumptions:

* Rental patients grow 20% per year

**Revenue per patient increases 2% per year

***Earnings per share based on net profit margin of 16%

The forecast 36.5k patients by 2028 should be a reasonable and attainable number based on historic growth and a potential market of 1.25M patients. The table indicates projected annual earnings growth of 22.4% resulting in earnings per share of $2.28 in 2028. At 25 times earnings, the share price should be about $57 in 10 years' time, or 10 times today's price.

The following chart shows the price of VIEMF from 2017 to date.

Mainly because of thin trading volume, the price is volatile and it may benefit an interested investor to wait for a pullback that will provide a better entry point. Investors can also consider buying Viemed on the Toronto Exchange where the trading volume is more liquid. Regardless, based on a price today of $5.45 and anticipated price of $57 by 2028, I believe the stock provides an excellent opportunity to be a 10 bagger in 10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIEMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.