DouYu Files For $500 Million U.S. IPO

DOYU has grown rapidly due to its strategic relationship with Tencent but is still losing money due to intense competition in the industry.

The firm is an online streaming game and eSports provider in China.

DouYu International aims to raise $500 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

DouYu International (DOYU) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $500 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a Chinese live streaming service with a focus on games and eSports.

DOYU is growing quickly due to its strategic relationship with Tencent, but competition is intense and all firms in the space are losing money at a high rate as they compete for market share.

Company & Technology

Wuhan, China-based DouYu was founded in 2013 to develop and operate a game-centric live streaming platform in China.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Shaojie Chen, who previously founded and managed Shenzhen Zhangmenren Network Technology.

The firm’s monetization channels consist of live streaming, advertisements and others, of which live streaming accounted for 86.1% and 80.7% of its total revenue for 2018 and 2017, respectively. Its live streaming income is generated mainly by the sales of virtual gifts.

For Q4 2018, DouYu had 153.5 million average total Monthly Active Users [MAUs], an year-over-year increase of 14.3% from 134.3 million average total MAUs during Q4 2017.

As of the end of 2018, the company had 6 million registered streamers, of which 5,200 were ‘top streamers’ with whom DOYU has signed a contract - an increase from 3.9 million streamers and 2,000 ‘top streamers’, respectively, from last year.

DouYu’s average total eSports MAUs about 80.9 million and 95.8 million in Q4 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Investors in DouYu included Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), CMB International Capital, Nanshan Capital, Phoenix Capital, and Sequoia Capital China among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

The company depends primarily on organic growth and states that more than 92% of its new mobile users for Q4 2018 installed DouYu’s app without third-party marketing.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the firm scales operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 14.7% 2017 16.5% 2016 28.4%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 3.1x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 3.1 2017 3.5

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per MAU (Monthly Active User) has been rising, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per MAU Period ARPM Variance 2018 $2.10 33.6% 2017 $1.57 29.9% 2016 $1.21

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

According to a 2018 market research report by Streamlabs, the global live streaming industry was valued at $10.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.1 billion in 2019.

DoYou competes with other large social networks, video streaming platforms, and other online entertainment services that provide alternatives to watching eSports competitions.

Direct and indirect competitors include:

Huya (HUYA)

Huajiao

Youku Tudou

Bilibili (BILI)

iQIYI (IQ)

Financial Performance

DOYU’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth

A swing to positive gross profit and gross margin

Increased negative EBITDA but reduced negative EBITDA margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 531,507,981 86.0% 2017 $ 285,714,697 139.7% 2016 $ 119,218,481 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) 2018 $ 21,965,951 2017 $ (704,815) 2016 $ (55,793,903) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 4.13% 2017 -0.25% 2016 -46.80% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $ (124,953,821) -23.5% 2017 $ (93,695,078) -32.8% 2016 $ (117,634,592) -98.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2018 $ (80,094,047) 2017 $ (92,863,325) 2016 $ (118,619,963) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (49,099,907) 2017 $ (57,732,789) 2016 $ (108,199,218)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $809 million in cash and $416.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($53.9 million).

IPO Details

DouYu intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing ordinary shares, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for investment in our content with a continued focus on providing premium eSports content and further expanding our content genres; for research and development, to continue to strengthen our technologies and big data analytic capabilities to enhance user experience and achieve operational efficiencies; for further investing in marketing activities for promoting our brand and increase our user base; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.