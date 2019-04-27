3 S&P 500 High-Dividend Stocks, Up To 8% Yields, 4 Tax-Deferred, High-Yield Trades - No K-1s

These three S&P 500 stocks yield 4.5% to 8.2%, with no K-1s.

We recently wrote an article about the Dogs Of The Dow, but what about the S&P 500, a broader index? Aren't there some S&P dividend stocks, which, for one reason or another, find themselves among the highest yielding stocks in that index?

We found three such high dividend stocks, two in the tech sector - Iron Mountain (IRM), Seagate Technology (STX), and one telecom - AT&T (T). STX has the highest yield in this trio, at 8.23%, followed by IRM, at 7.57%, with T bringing up the rear, at 4.56%.

To put this into perspective, the current yield of the S&P 500 is ~1.87%.

Performance:

Looking at the year-to-date performance of this trio shows STX actually outperforming the S&P, whereas IRM, nearly flat, and T, up 6.3%, have both lagged the index.

But go back a bit further, over the past year, and you can see that all three have lagged the S&P by a wide margin, with STX down the most, -20.94%, followed by T, - 13.3%, and IRM - 3.29%, while the index gained 9.46% over the past year:

Analysts' Price Targets:

The spread between their current prices and analysts' consensus price targets shows IRM with the widest margin of 17.45%, followed by T, at 10.55%, whereas STX is right around its $44.79 price target.

T already reported Q1 earnings this week, and is down ~-4.6% since then, with EPS ~in line with analysts' estimates, but revenue lower than estimates.

IRM also reported Q1 earnings this week, and missed adjusted funds from operations - AFFO estimates, with AFFO down by over -12%, vs. Q1 '18, and missed revenue slightly, by ~$10M, reporting $1.05B. Pro forma EPS of $.17 also missed analysts' forecasts of $.24. IRM has fallen ~-10% since reporting.

STX will report its fiscal third quarter next week, on 4/30/19, before the market opens. The EPS consensus forecast is $.71, and revenue of $3.2B, vs. year ago figures of $1.46 and $2.8B, respectively. STX has beaten analysts' estimates for the past four quarters.

Dividends:

Since IRM is a REIT, its management uses cash available for distribution - CAFD, as its dividend sustainability metric, in addition to adjusted funds from operations - AFFO. For full-year 2018, IRM's CAFD/dividend payout ratio was 88.56%, which is probably one of the reasons for its poor price performance. However, its AFFO payout ratio was 78%, which is roughly in line with industry averages. It also guided to a similar AFFO payout ratio of 78% for 2019.

source

We used diluted EPS as the payout metrics for STX and T, so it's not exactly apples to apples for all three firms, due to the different structures and business models of these three disparate companies.

However, here's a chart that points out the direction of the payout ratios for these two companies - STX's payout ratio, in green, has mainly been on a downward, more conservative trajectory in the past three years.

T's dividend payout ratio, (in orange), was initially flatter in 2016 - 2017, initially moved lower in 2018, then moved higher.

Although STX has the highest yield in this group, at 8.23%, its five-year dividend growth of 12.08%, while attractive, trails that of IRM's, at 17.76%.

T, meanwhile, clearly lags on this metric, with a measly 2.13% dividend growth figure.

IRM and STX go ex-dividend again in mid-June, and pay in a Jan/April/July/Oct. cycle. T should go ex-dividend again in early July, and pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle.

All of these companies issue 1099s at tax time.

Can They Pull It Off?

What if you like the business models of these stocks, but you're leery of the near-term future?

For example, T's management is planning to pay down debt in 2018, but this will take a few quarters to play out.

STX's management is balancing traditional demand for its legacy hard disk drive storage devices, with expanding its presence in the newer SSD flash drive business.

Or how about IRM's 2019 guidance range for CAFD, whose high end would equal ~8.5% growth, but would also create ~49% more available money for core and discretionary investments than IRM generated in 2018? Management also is targeting more emerging market growth in 2019 and 2020:

(Source: IRM site)

Options:

4 Tax Deferred Trades:

On the flip side, what if you think the analysts' price targets are a bunch of baloney?

One way to put your foot in the water would be to sell cash secured puts below the stock's current price, but, in this case, use a January 2020 expiration, to give the company's plans time to progress.

In addition, these trades offer a tax deferral advantage - even though you receive the option premium money in 2018, if the option isn't exercised or closed in 2018, you won't have to pay taxes on the gain until mid-April 2020.

Here's the blurb from the IRS site:

source

STX: This January $40.00 put strike pays $3.85, a bit over 2X the three quarterly payouts from STX during the term of this trade. It gives you a breakeven of $36.15, which is ~2% above STX's 52-week low, and 19.3% below the average target price of $44.79.

T: T's January $29.00 put pays $1.60, slightly more than its next three dividends. The breakeven is $27.40, which is ~2.2% above T's 52-week low and 23.5% below the average target price of $33.85.

IRM: The IRM January 2020 $30.00 put strike pays $1.45, less than IRM's next three dividends, but it gives you a breakeven of $28.55, which is ~5.5% below IRM's 52-week low, and ~24.7% below its $37.90 average target price:

You can track all of these trades on our Cash Secured Puts Table, along with over 40 other put-selling trades, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

But maybe you own STX already, and you want to gain a little downside protection for your position? This out of the money January 2020 covered call trade has a $50.00 call strike, which pays $3.35, and is $5.25 above STX's current price:

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for this trade, and over 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

One caveat - STX is reporting earnings next Tuesday, 4/30/19, and its price could make a big up or down move that day, depending upon how the market reacts to its report.

Valuations:

We added two other stocks, to these next 2 tables, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) and Verizon (VZ), to compare to STX and VZ.

IRM's 25.41 P/E puts it at the low end of its five-year range. Its price/sales is much lower than its industry averages, and its dividend yield is nearly twice as high.

STX shows a much lower P/E than its competitor, WDC, with a yield that's more than 2X WDC's. Its P/E is also lower than the low end of its five-year range, but its P/sales and P/book are both higher however.

T's 10.74 P/E is also at the low end of its five-year range and is lower than VZ's, as are its P/sales and P/book:

Financials:

One of IRM's other negatives is its high debt load - it's much higher than the industry average, while its operating margin is much lower. However, its ROE is much higher.

STX has a much higher ROA and ROE than WDC, but its debt/equity leverage also is higher, while its current ratio is poor. However, STX's EBITDA/Interest coverage factor is a healthy 9.71X, and it also has a higher operating margin than WDC.

We've offered you these four alternative trades as a way of potentially profiting from these three stocks. We've held T for years, and yes, it has been testing investors' patience over the past year, as it progressed through its big acquisition.

We like the business model of IRM - companies will probably always have a business and legal need to store documents, in the US and abroad.

We'll be watching STX's earnings report closely next week - for results and potentially jumping into a short put position

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy service, www.DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on selling options on dividend stocks for over 10 years.