NTT Docomo, Inc. (DCMYY) CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you very much for your precious time today this afternoon. I would now like to begin the presentation mainly on the results for the fiscal 2018 results. We'll divide into 3 parts. First part, I'll talk about the results highlights for 2018. I would also like to talk about the guidance for 2019 and the shareholder returns. And in the third part, I would like to talk about the actions envisaging 2020 and beyond.

Now, I would like to begin with the financial results for 2018. Operating revenues increased by ¥78.6 billion year-on-year to ¥4,840.8 billion. Operating profit increased by ¥26.7 billion to ¥1,013.6 billion. So we recorded an increase in both revenue and profit on the operating level. In 2017, we received the arbitration award from Tata Sons of India. And because of this impact, the profit attributable to the shareholders of NTT Docomo Inc. decreased by ¥127.2 billion year-on-year to ¥663.6 billion. Accordingly, free cash flow also decreased by ¥243.4 billion to ¥619.4 billion.

This is the results by segment. Telecommunications business, operating revenues increased by ¥82.7 billion and operating profit increased by ¥12.1 billion. As for Smart Life business and other businesses combined, operating revenues decreased by ¥1.1 billion and operating profit increased by ¥14.6 billion. The decline of operating revenues in Smart Life business was due mainly to the transfer of Radish Boya shares and therefore the revenues of the affiliates and subsidiaries decreased compared to the previous fiscal year.

And this shows the key factors behind the year-on-year changes in operating income -- operating profit. The operating revenues on the left-hand side and operating expenses on the right-hand side. First, operating revenues increased by ¥78.6 billion year-on-year. The key factors of this include the decrease of mobile communications service revenues of ¥22.9 billion, due to the customer return measures, increase of customer return measures, and the optical fiber service revenues increased by ¥60.9 billion and other operating revenues decreased by ¥13.9 billion due to the transfer of Radish Boya shares. And on the other hand, handset sales-related revenues increased by ¥54.6 billion due to the increase of wholesale price per unit. On the other hand, the operating expenses on the right-hand side, increased by ¥51.9 billion, consequently operating profit increased by ¥26.7 billion to ¥1,013.6 billion.

Now, the operational performance. First, I would like to talk about the d POINT CLUB members. The membership base is the focus of our business management, we made that declaration. So I would like to talk about the membership of d POINT CLUB first. This exceeded 70 million and reached 70.15 million, up 7% year-on-year. The total number of d POINT CLUB registrants, who are the users, who are able to use d POINT services at the stores on the street, increased by 1.54 million to 33.72 million.

Telecommunications operations results. Mobile telecommunications service subscriptions increased by 3% to 78.45 million. Churn rate on the right-hand side, excluding the MVNOs numbers, was 0.57%. The handset churn rate, in particular because of our efforts, such as the rate consultation fair and the smartphone classes, because of these efforts, handset churn rate was maintained at a very low level of 0.47%, achieving an improvement compared to the previous fiscal year. Next the smartphone and tablet user base, exceeded 40 million and reached 40.53 million, up 6% year-on-year. Of course, we still have so many feature phone users, so in fiscal 2019, leveraging the introduction of the new rate plans, we would like to further migrate the subscriber migration from feature phones to smartphones. And the docomo Hikari subscribers increased by 1 million to about 5.76 million -- 5.76 million. ARPU. The negative impact of the customer return measures have been offset by the increase of docomo Hikari subscribers.

So the fourth quarter aggregate ARPU, including the impact of discounts such as Monthly Support discount increased by ¥50 year-on-year to ¥4,770.Now, the network, we have made this comparison of the network effective speed. This is based on the effective speed that was measured and announced by each company based on the guidelines of the MIC, we were the fastest for both downloads and uploads in Japan. And we would like to continue our efforts to provide a comfortable network environment for our customers.

Next, cost efficiency improvement. In the fourth quarter alone, we achieved improvement of ¥22 billion and for the full year of 2018, we achieved cost efficiency improvement totaling ¥120 billion. So we achieved the target that we have declared. We will continue to work on cost efficiency improvement in fiscal 2019.Next, Smart Life and other businesses operating profit.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, we achieved 11% increase and the operating profit reached ¥147.3 billion. Although there were impairment losses from the overseas subsidiary, we were able to achieve a higher operating profit compared to our initial guidance of ¥140 billion. I would like to give you the breakdown of the profit contribution of the principal services that you see on the right-hand side. The mobile device protection service and other peace of mind support accounted for 45%. The top one, content/commerce services such as DTV and DAZN for Docomo, those content/commerce services accounted for approximately 20%, and then financial -- finance and payment services such as d CARD and d Payment accounted for approximately 20%, and the remaining Enterprise solutions such as corporate IoT solutions accounted for the remaining 15%.I would like to go into the details of those service domains. First, about the finance and payment service. This is a transaction volume that was processed. This increased by 24% year-on-year to ¥3,910 billion. The d CARD members increased to 19.95 million, and on the 16th of April, it exceeded the 20 million mark. And especially the d CARD GOLD members continued to increase its subscriber base, increasing 36% year-on-year and reaching 5.28 million. d CARD, we are seeing an increase in the usage of d CARD and the payment services, and accordingly, we have achieved significant -- favorable increase in the transactions amount processed with our finance and payment services.

Next, I would like to talk about d Payment, the QR code payment service. Both the users and the merchants are increasing at a favorable pace and on the 7th of April, the total number of apps downloaded topped 4 million. All those merchants and the member stores are listed up on the right-hand side and we will continue to work with a large number of partners to further expand the d Payment services going forward d POINT, the d POINT usage on the left-hand side. The d POINTs used increased by 30% year-on-year to 162.7 billion points, of which the d POINTs use at partner stores accounted for 47% of the total, up 1.8-fold year-on-year and reached 76.8 billion points.

The d POINT partners on the right-hand side, it also increased by 1.8-fold to 418 partners and the number of our participating stores exceeded 100,000 on the 11th of April. Going forward, we will continue to work together with our partners, so that we can make the program attractive and more convenient for our partners as well as the members.

Next, the promotion of +d activities. The number of +d partners continued to increase at a favorable pace, and these are partners that you see on the screen, have joined this program in the fourth quarter and the total number increased to 843 now. We will continue to work with those partners to accelerate the value co-creation under that +d program.

Next, I would like to talk about the progress of implementation of declaration beyond our medium-term strategy 2020. As for the initiatives to deliver value and excitement to customers under declaration #1, we have introduced Disney DELUXE, under the declaration #2, we started the operation of AI-operated bus service, and declaration #3, we are working to reduce the attendance time and wait time at our shops.

And next, I would like to talk about the value co-creation with partners for the -- under declaration #4, we have continued to implement various new strategies towards the commercialization of 5G service, under declaration #5, we have concluded the capital and business alliance with M3, and under declaration #6, together with Dentsu, we created a new company for OOH digital advertisement, Life Board Inc.

And in 2018, for the full year, these are the actions that we have undertaken in order to deliver declaration beyond, including the customer return measures, the active expansion of the 5G Open lab, and including all those measures for 5G era, we have steadily implemented various initiatives under declaration 1 through declaration 6.And here we have shared with you the medium-term strategy and we have indicated the medium term operational indicators, and for 2021. In 2018, this is a track record. As you can see here, we are making a steadfast progress towards the target of 2021.Next page, at the time we announced the second quarter results, we talked about the measures to reinforce our disaster preparedness and it's in the left-hand side. What we will do is introduce and begin introducing storage batteries at 1,100 Docomo shops, and by the end of May, we would like to install to all the shops throughout Japan. And as with regard to the use of multiple transmission routes, we have already completed the roll-out in Hokkaido. Going forward, Docomo will continue to reinforce the disaster preparedness on a day in/day out basis, and so that we will be able to improve our network safety and reliability down the road.

Next, with regard to ESG evaluations, at Toyo Keizai Corporate CSR Ranking 2019, we earned #1 overall ranking for the second straight year. And as with regard to Nikkei Smart Work Management Survey, we were awarded the highest 5-star rating for the second straight year as well. And also we were recognized for the encouragement and empowerment of women, as you see on the bottom, we were selected to the Nadeshiko Brand. And also with regard to Eruboshi Certification, we were awarded the highest certification of Grade 3 in this particular segment as well.

So I've talked about the financial results of the fiscal year 2018, the summary is on this page as you see. So that is the results and the summary of fiscal year 2017 (sic) 2018 financial results. So part two, let me talk about the guidance and shareholder returns for fiscal year 2019.So let me now give you the fiscal year 2019 guidance. With the introduction of new rate plans, the Gigaho and Gigalight, for the purpose of reinforcing our customer base, we will carry out roughly ¥20 billion worth of customer return for this fiscal year. And in line with that, operating revenue, as you see on this page, will decline by ¥260.8 billion, down to ¥4.58 trillion and operating profit will decline ¥183.6 billion down to ¥830 billion. So we expect decrease in operating revenue and operating profit for this year.

With regard to operating profit for Smart Life business and other business is expected to increase ¥12.7 billion, up to ¥160 billion, CapEx ¥570 billion, free cash flow ¥530 billion, and cost efficiency of ¥130 billion, will we exceed the level of the previous year is to be expected. And this is reflected in our guidance. So that is the guidance we have for this fiscal year.

Now with regard to the actual initiatives, what are we going to do? Well, 2019 will be the year to execute change to propel further growth. So of course, with the dynamic change of the market environment, we'd like to reinforce our competitiveness in anticipation of these changes, and this will introduce new rate plans Gigaho and Gigalight, and will enhance our relationship with our customers and at the same time promote the most optimal proposal to each individual customers, thereby enhancing our customer base and translating that into increase in operating revenue and that is the one -- the first pillar.

As for the medium-term growth, we're focusing on finance payment and enterprise solutions sector. We want to further see steadfast growth in Smart Life business sector. And also we will tackle 5G commercialization, and at the same time, we'll achieve cost efficiency improvement of higher than fiscal year 2018 of ¥130 billion. So that is what we would like to do. So as for fiscal year 2019, we would expect decline in both operating revenue and operating income or profit, as just mentioned, however, with these initiatives. And also, we hope that we'll be able to accelerate these efforts through promotion of digital marketing and leverage data, and to realize and seek further increase in operating revenue down the road. [Indiscernible] those efforts, so we have to make sure that fiscal year 2019 is the bottom year in terms of the operating profit and realize quick recovery of profits as soon as possible. So we want to make sure that we bottom out in terms of our operating profit at fiscal year 2019, that is our thinking. We would like to see and recover our operating profit as soon as possible.

Now with regard to the promotion for digital marketing, up until now Docomo has expanded our business partnership through +d program as you see on the top. And at the same time, as you see on the bottom, under the policy of business operations leveraging membership base, we've tried to provide subsidy -- services rather to our non-subscription -- non-Docomo subscribers and joining [indiscernible] and d POINT CLUB. So we hope that will use these services -- we hope that these customers will use these services and promote digital marketing. And as you see on the right-hand side, we talk about rolling out marketing automation, and so we want to make sure that we accelerate commercial transactions, strengthen partnership relationship with our members. And so agent financial and payment services all are incorporated, and through these, we want to make sure that we create new value for the customers. So that's what we want to do.

Next, let me now talk about new rate plans, and we would like to recap the new rate plans. The first is that it is very simple and straightforward. So we have Gigaho, where you can use network and also we have the Gigalight based on the amount of data usage. It's a very simple rate plan where you can choose only from the two. There are concerns that other basic monthly charges will be charged or the other charges we charge, and we received those calls through call centers, it seems that they're misconceptions. So we have to make sure that high-speed, basic plan and packet pack, all are integrated as one package in these rate plans, so -- and you can make voice calls based on these plans. And we have to make sure that we advertise that fact going forward.

And also Minna DOCOMO Wari. So we have -- it's promised on family discount, so the -- and the recognition about the family discount plans are not still well established among the customers. Some customers don't know if they're not -- if they're part of this plan, if they make a call through the [indiscernible] and also -- and if you want to join the family group discount you could do so through phone calls, so that's been the case as you see. So 3 or more members or approximately 70% of people are joining the family discount group with 2 or more members and also 15% of the customers with 2 or more members are joining the family discount. So, obviously 85% of the customers are now using Minna DOCOMO Wari in a very beneficial manner. And so I just want to reinforce this point once again. And so with regard to family discount, you'll be able to do the procedure through phone call very easily, so you can make subscriptions very easily over the phone, please bear that in mind.

And also next, compared to the existing rates how much benefits can you gain, and to reinforce this point once again. With regard to Gigaho, compared against 30 Giga data L-pack or LL pack rather, compared against that, Gigaho represents 30% reduction. As with regard to Gigalight, low volume customers who use less than 1 gigabyte are actually 40% of the total, for them this represents a 40% reduction. So roughly 40% of the customers use less than 1 gigabyte. For example, let's say, 20% of the customers are between 1 gigabyte to 3 gigabyte, and this represents 30% reduction for those zone. And also above 7 giga, that represents roughly 20% or more of the customer base and they'll be able to see 30% reduction as well. So therefore for most customers, I would say, that they'll be able to see more than 30% cost reduction as a result of this new rate plan. So therefore, I believe they'll be able to experience this reduction. So with these reductions, as new rate plans, we believe that 2019 will have ¥20 billion impact from the customer return program for this fiscal year.

Next, let me talk about our shareholder returns. So we'll carry out dividend increase and share repurchase. We'll continue dividend increase and share repurchase for this fiscal year and the dividend per share will be ¥120, an increase of ¥10 from the previous fiscal year. And also today, we talked -- we announced the setting of the authorization for share repurchase and also carrying out share repurchase from the market, we've made those resolutions at the Board of Directors. And from May 7th through April 7th -- April 30th of 2020, we'll carry ¥20 billion share repurchase and we will continue to reinforce our shareholder return and seek efficiency and capital efficiency.

And as you see, this is the history of -- historical expansion of shareholder return. For 6 years, we have continued to increase our dividend per share. And as with regard to share repurchase, we've been doing so for 7 years since -- 6 years consecutively from 2014, and we'll continue to reinforce shareholder return. So that's all for the actions in the fiscal year 2019 guidance and shareholder returns. Let me talk about actions envisaging fiscal 20 -- 2020 rather and beyond. Let me now talk about 5G spectrum. On April 10th, we received spectrum allocation on April 10th from MIC. So 20 MHz band in 3.7 and 4.5 GHz , and also in 28 GHz band, 400 MHz of bandwidth. That's what -- that was the spectrum allocation and with this we will now commence area construction that takes advantage of 5G's unique properties. And we believe that we are now making a strong start toward the pre-commercial service for September this year.

With regard to 5G pre-commercial services, so we have 2019 Rugby World Cup, and with that take advantage of that. From September 20th of this year, we will begin 5G pre-commercial services. So in stadiums and live viewing venues, we will introduce multi-angle of viewing and also eSports and also a new sensory live service we will provide the new services whereby one can experience and leverage 5G. And also in conjunction with that, as you see on the right-hand side, industry creation and solution of social issues. For this project, we want to further pursue co-creation with a wide variety of partners. Already, as we speak, more than -- we have ¥280 billion -- we have more than 2,500 of partnership members and we want to make sure that we do this through the 5G pre-commercial services.

And this is something I'll be sharing for the first time. This is the My Network Kousou, which is a new initiative for the 5G era. So My Network Kousou. It's not just for us in order to link diverse devices such as external device with service solutions with -- of the 5G era in not just smartphones. We will use the 5G Open Partner Program and create a new view of the world with device vendors and service application vendors. So 5G era isn't just about smartphones. We can equate a sense of the world just with smartphones. We need a hub and gateway for the smartphones, and so with reality and wearables, cameras and hearables, all of these must be incorporated unique to this network that surround you. That is the type of universe that we want to create for the 5G.And one major concrete example for that and this is something we announced today.

We want to provide new value for the 5G and so for the purpose of creating a new video service of 5G era and enhancing our efforts in the mix reality using spatial computing, what we have done is to carry out a -- announcing a partnership for Capital Alliance, if you will, with Magic Leap. So by combining state-of-the-art spatial computing MR technologies of Docomo's -- correction, combining the state-of-the-art MR techniques and Docomo's as a single membership base, we would like to deliver XR based service unique for Japan and Docomo [indiscernible] market putting MR at the core.

To be more specific, we'll provide services where one can experience a new world such as 3D based immersive games and live performances in living space. And also -- and at the same time, as you see on the right-hand side, it seems that you have the breakdown of the core. But for the enterprise services, we'd like to contribute to the acquisition of technology and improved operating efficiency, based on 3D in various factories and hospitals using this technology and we want to make sure that we really capitalize on this effort.

Last, but not least, strengthening recruitment of external professional talent. From April this year, we have introduced and established this so called Senior Professional system and it's already up and running. So, toward a new business creation, we will hire from the outside talent with outstanding expertise and know-how and experience who can really start on the ground with remuneration commensurate with market value. So we talk about job types and fields. So we want to really hire these type of experts. Last, but not least, 2019 will be a year to execute change to prevail further growth. We'd like to bottom out. We'd like to see the operating profit bottom out from this year. And from 2020, we want to recover our profit as soon as possible. Docomo will continue to link customers and society with ICT and will continue to make efforts so that we can be a company that can connect to deliver new values and excitement and inspiration to the customers.

Satoru Kikuchi

SMBC Nikko, my name is Kikuchi. I've got the permission to ask two questions. I would like to give you two questions, one is about the results and the other one is about your investment, your new initiatives rather. So the first question regarding your results. This fiscal year, ¥180 billion operating profit decline is projected for this fiscal year. And you are estimating a ¥200 billion customer returns. So, ¥180 billion of this operating profit decline, could you give a breakdown of that number? And also you said that this year will be the bottom of the profit and you are expecting a recovery from next fiscal year onwards. So, can you also give us a breakdown on the recovery path? Telecommunications service revenues, Monthly Support and acquisition cost and Smart Life, I think there are many different building blocks to that projection. So what kind of combination, at what kind of speed are you expecting the recovery to be achieved with? That's my first question.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Okay, so I'll go one by one, will that be okay? So you just mentioned regarding the breakdown of the recovery, the customer returns are estimated to be ¥200 billion and operating profit is expected to be ¥180 billion of decline, and of course there are many components behind this, that's correct. But the negative impact on the operating profit is not really coming only from the ¥200 billion customer returns, there are some other elements such as, compared to ¥200 billion customer returns, one thing is that we will be introducing this handset separation model, after sales method of handsets and the equipment sales profitability is going to turn negative. So that will have a approximately ¥80 billion of impact, I believe, so the negative impact from that will be ¥80 billion.

And just like last year, we have made investments for our future growth, including 5G and video services and this time around towards our medium-term growth 5G related initiatives are planned. And we have also decided to increase the investment by ¥55 billion or so compared to last fiscal year, that is that's earmarked for this year's budget. So when these are combined ¥300 billion plus negative impact is expected. And of course, there are some positive impact that will be offsetting this impact. And so one of that is cost efficiency improvement, which is estimated to be JPY130 billion. We will look into marketing area network related expenses to -- for -- as a target of cost efficiency improvement and also Smart Life will also make a positive contribution of about ¥13 billion or so. So with that, we are expecting a net negative impact of ¥180 billion on operating profit level.

So the negative impact is not limited to customer returns. And then, so how are we going to achieve a recovery? As you rightly pointed out, telecommunications -- as far as the telecommunications business is concerned, this time around since we decided to introduce the new rate plans, of course the feature phone customers will find it easier to switch to smartphones, because of the new rate plans. So we would like to facilitate the migration from feature phones to smartphones and we would also like to seek up sales. We talked about increasing the membership and of course we will like to propose the optimal service for individual customer. And by having customers utilize those supplementary services, we would like to achieve an increase in the usage of telecommunication service and therefore achieve an up-sell to larger data buckets. And as for the Smart Life area, the payment services that we are already offering and content services and safety and security-related services, those areas I think have plenty of potential for further expansion.

So we would like to achieve an expansion in these areas naturally and we are going to promote digital marketing towards our membership base. And I think we are expecting some revenue and profit growth from those efforts as well. And further, in fiscal 2019 and subsequent years, we will continue cost efficiency improvement, cost reduction, we will have to step up our efforts in that area. So with those -- these efforts, we would like to achieve a recovery of profit from 2020 onwards. So we will have to maintain an uptrend of profit after hitting a bottom in 2019. Will that -- did I answer your questions?

Satoru Kikuchi

And you said that -- yeah, as soon as possible what is the speed that you're anticipating here, because in October last year you explained a scenario, but are you expecting something faster than that?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Yes, we will make efforts towards that target.

Satoru Kikuchi

Second question. On page 18 of the presentation, you are currently engaged in many different activities on page 18. This may be categorized under Smart Life or other segments. But how much revenues are expected from these initiatives and how much profits will they deliver in the end? And of course, maybe the contribution at this point of time may be limited and insignificant, but how will these initiatives make contributions to your profit in the future? Can you give us some guidance? Do you have any prospects about that? If not, then how are you going to achieve a recovery of your results, because otherwise we cannot expect the recovery in results if you cannot quantify that? Or are you expecting maybe be needed for you to invest more, I think this is just a start of your efforts. But you may have to increase your investments in terms of OpEx and CapEx. So what is your prospects in that area, as you move ahead with these initiatives? Can you elaborate on those points?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Of course, this relates to Smart Life, so maybe Mr. Mori can explain a little bit more as to the initiatives that you're planning.

Kenichi Mori

Yes, on page 18, we have just introduced some cases, these stems from the enterprise solutions as well as Disney DELUXE services and this is a mixture of many different services. And the -- of course, some of them are more like a trial and some of them are more full-fledged services. I think we cannot give you a quantitative answer regarding how much more contribution this can bring to the profits and we are currently working on 5G related and the content/commerce services, including the integration of Plala as our subsidiary. So with these efforts, we would like to offer new 5G and content services as well as the new sensory services and I think these will be developing such pillars. And the other focus area is the finance and payment solution, cash less and QR code with the endorsement of the government, and we are now expeditiously promoting the uptake of these services.

So definitely as a market, I think we can foresee the emergence of such markets. So how much customers can we accommodate with our d CARD and d Payment and d ID service is the question here, I think. And on page 18, MVNO this is a new joint venture that we have established with M3 and this is a company engaged in healthcare and medical services. So, of course, I've been walking in order to maintain my health and that we have been providing such solutions for that. And of course given that Japan is headed for ageing society, we are expecting a significant increase in medical expenses as the whole of Japan. So we would like to provide helpful solution for that with our collaboration with M3, so as one potential business segment I think we expect hike -- this to start making contributions to our results. Of course, there are many other efforts that are not written here, but in the case of digital marketing, advertisement business and also the CRM for enterprise customers through which we would like to further expand the transactions of our payment services. So these are the areas that we are expecting to propel our medium-term growth. Thank you.

Satoru Kikuchi

The Smart Life profit for this fiscal year is expecting ¥12.7 billion increase in profit, which I think is smaller than expected in my view in relation to declaration beyond. From next fiscal year onwards, will this be larger, will this be expanding at a faster pace or do you think that the investment period will be prolonged?

Osamu Hirokado

The Smart Life profit for fiscal 2019 is somewhat small as you mentioned in terms of the growth rate, because we are first making investments to propel growth in the future and this is a technical factor. The telecommunications business and Smart Life business and the expenses allocation, the expense is allocated to a large extent in 2018, because we are having a negative profit -- the profit decline in operating expenses in 2018 for the telecommunications segment, so the allocation is limited. But when the telecommunication starts to recover in 2020, the Smart Life contribution will also start to increase in a -- at larger a pace, so that is the expectations that we have for the future.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Thank you. We'd like to go to the next question. The gentlemen in the front row, please. Please wait for the microphone.

Daisaku Masuno

Masuno from Nomura Securities. First, about the increase in operating profit. There were many things there that I was not clear about. Well, ¥20 billion reduction as a result of rate plans. In the case of mobile telecommunication services, your plan says it's about the ¥170 billion. So that's roughly ¥40 billion plus or positive impact from that. So ¥160 billion decline and expenses ¥130 billion, so that been the case only ¥30 billion impact in terms of decline in revenue. So rate plan impact is probably -- well, within the scope that is probably within the expectation of the market. But as for the -- ¥150 billion reduction in operating profit is derived from non-rate plans. So ¥5 billion decline, ¥80 billion as a result of change in the sales method. So there are other declines. So in areas outside from the introduction of new rate plans, you have already said these plans are forecast. So, how can I put it? It seems that these are areas where outsiders really cannot delve into, cannot understand.

Last year, I think you did a sizable growth related investment and you have increase of ¥50 billion. So we're not talking about the investment exceeding ¥100 billion in terms of growth investment. But a net company of course, when they do this type of initial investment, they identify how much investment they will make to switch areas and how much returns they get. But for the past two years, on a cumulative basis you have invested enormous amount of initial investment as an anticipatory investment. So how will that translate into profit for you? I think that's one thing that you really -- you really need to make clear. And also with regard to ¥80 billion decline in operating profit, as a result of the change in sales method, this -- I know that this will not have a full year impact for this fiscal year, I mean, the next fiscal year, this is going to have a full year impact.

The impact will be much larger. So you talked about your plans to increase your operating profit from next fiscal year, but then the impact of the rate plans will be larger and the burden as a result of change in sales method will be much larger next year. And I suppose that you're trying to make a recovery by reducing your expenses next fiscal year. So can you talk about your growth investment and also the financial position of the equipment sales? And also how much growth investments are you going to do, in which areas and how do you intend to recoup those anticipatory investments? I would appreciate your elaboration on this point.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

With regard to growth investment, well, Mr. Masuno, a ¥120 billion, your number, I do not understand where this number came from because last year we did not carry out that level of investment. Now this year as well, I talked about increase of ¥55 billion increase. I think last year, it was about ¥15 billion. So I think overall, it should be ¥70 billion, overall. So ¥15 billion, ¥55 billion, so altogether ¥70 billion for the past 2 years. So your number of ¥120 billion, that's the first that I hear about it. Maybe there's a misconception on your part or maybe you just perhaps picked up numbers from the past, but let me clarify that. But still, you want to know how we intend to realize return on these investments. Indeed it's not that we can immediately expect return on these investments. With regard to 5G, for example, we need to take expenses for pre-commercial service launch. There's going to be sizable investment for that. And also FinTech related investment in order to grow FinTech business, various policies will have to be introduced. So for this fiscal year, we want to reinforce our efforts in these areas. And also Magic Leap -- Magic Leap, for example, this is for the purpose of expanding our video service delivery and we're trying to incorporate policies to expand our video service delivery. And so this is to pave the way for the next stage of growth. And that being the case, we have decided to gear out these initiatives. And also ¥80 billion, you talked about ¥80 billion, but can one of my colleagues take this? Mr. Hirokado will address your question about ¥80 billion.

Osamu Hirokado

Well in the past, when we made the financial results, I think over the phone call, I think we talked about ¥80 billion, that's for the amount of growth investment for 2018 and the breakdown. Well, we talked about growth in property-related investment and other narrowly defined growth investment, for example, membership related services and enhancing a Smart Life business delivery, and so forth, and also [indiscernible] this measures are included. So, it's about ¥80 billion or ¥60 billion is related to that. As for the remaining ¥20 billion, this is for innovation related. In other words, more edgy type of -- on the edge type of investment. So the remaining ¥20 billion is for that purpose. So the first ¥60 billion that I talked about, for this -- for that part this year we will add further ¥50 billion investment on top of that, so that meaning that, so it can be said that for the past 2 years, we have been spending ¥110 billion. Last year, ¥20 billion. We actually -- we say ¥20 billion, but ¥5 billion remain and we want to maintain ¥20 billion for this year.

Daisaku Masuno

And what about the return?

Osamu Hirokado

The return from this investment will be translating into profit for the Smart Life business and other business, right. So ¥100 billion, hopefully that this will increase to ¥200 billion to ¥300 billion, so that represent the return in relation to investment we made for Smart Life.

Daisaku Masuno

And also what about the equipment sales? Also with regard to profit and loss from equipment sales?

Osamu Hirokado

Well, the drivers for decline in this performance are two-fold. First is the number of equipment sold is declining and also the gross profit is also on the decline. With regard to gross profit, there are 2 components for this. As you know, with regard to handsets, we cannot provide discounts going forward, so therefore, in the case of Android gross profit, high-end devices will be roughly ¥10,000 or several hundred. So we can no longer gain that level of gross profit down the road. So for fiscal year 2019 in the case of Android and iPhones in the high-end models, it will be less than ¥10,000, for the mid-range devices will be less than ¥5,000 as a way of gross profit per unit. So downward trend in gross profit. As with regard to high-end devices it's likely that the sales will drop off for these high-end devices. So, there will be a sizable contribution from devices, that only have ¥5,000 less or less gross profit, but this is not going to be a continuous trend. It's not going to be a sustainable trend. So the number of devices sold, if they become -- if they recover then we can say -- we can see an upside from this picture.

Daisaku Masuno

And also my second question for next fiscal year, you mentioned that you want to make recovery in your profit. So for this fiscal year, you're going to see this very major decline. If possible, if you could provide a guidance covering 2-year period instead of one-year period, that we would appreciate it. You just mentioned that negative ¥20 billion and plus ¥400 billion for the rate plans, so therefore, this will fall -- the impact from this will fall within the expectation of the market. I know that we've been focusing on rate plans. But I think the impact of the rate plans is probably more manageable. So next fiscal year, the impact of the new rate plan will probably felt -- will continue to be felt. But then we're likely to see upside factors as well for next fiscal year. And also it's likely that the cost reduction efforts will probably be done in the scale of ¥100 billion. And if that is the case, then if -- then I think if we can maintain the impact from the rate plans on ¥100 billion, we probably would be able to offset that through cost efficiency improvement. So, if possible, if you could talk about the next fiscal year, I know you cannot be totally accurate. But if you could perhaps organize the magnitude of the impact of different elements for next fiscal year, we would really appreciate it.

Osamu Hirokado

With regard to the Monthly Support and the impact thereof, I think you're probably thinking of something double the ¥50 billion. But in the case of Monthly Support, the impact is over ¥50 billion. But the docomo with, this is still on the increase. So ¥50 billion is the addition -- is the number if you add the Monthly Support and docomo with. But for me, we will no longer be accepting docomo with after May this year. So it will not be increasing any. So the recovery in relation to Monthly Support will be much larger for fiscal year 2020. And also the impact of the new rate plans, initially -- well, compared against our initial expectation, we found that the customers recognition about the new rate plans are much more significant. So when we introduced the new plans back in 2014, we had sizeable subscriptions, I think we're lucky to see the same for this time as well. So we would likely see a very large application for the new rate plans in 2019, but not so much in 2020. So as you mentioned, Mr. Masuno, so the impact by offsetting the Monthly Support impact will probably be in the room of tens of billions of yen. So it will be only tens of billions of year if you compare to 2019. So it's going to be fairly contained, if you will, it's going to be muted. So we've been carrying on a rate reduction since the past, and that being the case, so acceleration of migration to the new plans and also increasing upselling and also enhancing Smart Life business and also cost efficient improvements, I think we'll be able to offset the impact through all these aforementioned initiatives.

Daisaku Masuno

My last question. So several tens of billions of yen as a way of impact, so migration from feature phones to smartphones, I think there are other factors that play here as well. But you've been carrying a sustainable cost reduction up until now. If that is the case, if you add all these efforts together, you saw so much just absorbing the impact of the new rate plans, perhaps it could be that you could have an upside even beyond that. And then Smart Life business since you've already made anticipatory investments, then -- and this investment will continue next year as well. But at minimum, in terms of revenue, you're likely to see increase for Smart Life business, right. So it's not -- I think it's not just at the level of being able to absorb the impact through these different elements.

Osamu Hirokado

Well, hopefully, a decline in telecommunication business can be halted in 2019, and then in 2020, we hope that the improvement in operating profit for Smart Life can be translated into improvement in operating profit for overall -- all the company.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Any other questions? Yes, I see a hand in the second row from the front on this block, the gentleman wearing a black shirt. We'll bring a microphone to you. Please wait.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

My name is Tsusaka from Morgan Stanley. The results of the other competitors are not available yet, so I'm not really sure what happens to other companies. But I perhaps believe that under these circumstances, the results are flat or just slight increase in profits. I think that is I think the guidance that they're going to announce. That is my assumption and I think the market -- that's the consensus of the market, I believe. But if that is the case, then of course after adjustments of the rate plans, NTT Docomo alone is the only company suffering a huge loss in operating profit. I think as management, I think you have to take this very seriously and sensitively, I believe. So Docomo, would you admit that you were receiving excessive amount of profits and when the industry normalizes those profits will be peeled off from you, I think that's what will be the perception of the market. And of course if other companies are suffering a huge amount of losses and profits, my logic would prove to be wrong. But now -- and the fact that you are now facing this situation, how do you evaluate the fact that you are facing this situation? That's my first question.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

According to your statement, I'm not really sure about the other companies, what kind of projections that they will publish or I'm not really sure about the results for the last fiscal year on the part of our competitors. Maybe you are making projections, and we are reading your analysis. But I'm not -- if all other companies move in tandem you will say that Docomo is wrong and Docomo is strange. But I don't think that is the case, that doesn't apply to us. This time around by introducing a new rate plan, we believe we are taking action to strengthen our competitiveness, we have made up that resolve as a company. Naturally, the current -- the new rate plan that we have unveiled, maybe other companies will say that's nothing significant and they don't have to take on any counter measures and they can compete without changing their plans at all. I am not really sure if that will be the case.

We anticipate that other companies will also take some action. But of course the opinions are divided on that I think. But we believe it is necessary for us to reinforce our customer base. We have to pull back, the profits back to the hands of customers. That was the decision that we made as a company and because of that this sizable negative impact on operating profit was anticipated then and of course we don't intend to leave things as is. After the reinforced customer base, we would like to achieve an up-sell as a result of these increased customer base and then achieve a recovery of profit. So the path that we are going to follow, maybe different, so it's that that we are taking a different path from -- on the return road compared to the road coming here. So, therefore, that is the determination that we have in our business management.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Maybe it is too early to comment on this one at this point of time, but you have a larger customer base compared to your competition by tens of millions. And then because you are engaged in infrastructure business, the larger the customer base, the larger the profits and the higher the profits and margin. That is the norm. So long as you have a efficient infrastructure utilization, I think that is a matter of fact. But let's say that EU has ¥1 trillion of profit and then SoftBank ¥700 billion of profit and I think compared to yours, I think in terms of customer base, there is a significant gap between new and these other 2 companies, but your profit is lower than them or just slightly above the other company. So with 50 million customer base, I think it is naturally expected that you have to deliver this kind of profit level. If you have that prospect, I think if and when you are returning back to ¥1 trillion of operating profit, so long as you're able to achieve a customer increase until that point of time, it's still inefficient in terms of profit generation. That's what I have to say to you. Maybe you may not have any answer to my comment, but in terms of scale of business, you should have a higher profit margin compared to the other companies. Don't you think so?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

In that regard, the business structure, are they really having a -- same business structure, which is centered on mobile communications. But I don't necessarily believe that they -- our business structure is identical to them, because, for example, the optical fiber business or the fixed line kind of contribution may be different. They have CATV business, so -- and of course the overseas contribution may be different. So the structure is different from company to company. So I don't think we can draw a common line and a common answer for that. But if you single out the mobile communication piece alone, maybe it may make sense to make a comparison. But when you look at the overall structure of the business, it's not really identical, totally identical, and it's not proportional. We don't have a proportional structure, so I don't think your statement applies in that regard and we don't necessarily have to have a same structure.

Tetsuro Tsusaka

Okay, understood. Regarding your returns this time around, you against a net profit of ¥600 billion or slightly less than that, you are going to pull back several hundred billion yen back to the hands of shareholders of course. And when you look into the balance sheet as to the amount that you can dispose of to the hands of the shareholders, I think you can continue shareholder returns going forward. So shareholder returns in excess of 100% of profit, that -- can we expect that to happen going forward?

Osamu Hirokado

This time, the shareholder returns will exceed our net profit this year and we had a ¥300 billion of cash on hand as of during the March and including the shareholder returns this time around, we will have ¥140 billion as at the end of the fiscal year remaining as cash. So we don't have to add additional borrowings and still make this shareholder returns -- achieve that, we were able to achieve that. And in fiscal 2020, I am not really sure about 2020, but the securitization that we talked about earlier is currently contemplated. We are currently consulting with the accounting firms and we are at the final phase of this discussion, so the senior and subordinated, we don't want to divide between that. We would like to transfer this altogether to a third party, and that will allow us to off balance those -- the installment, the receivables and so forth, which will allow us to increase the free cash flow, because that will be accounted for in the balance sheet. So effectively, and in terms of the cash flow, cash flow on the statement for that near term, we will be able to -- we have no concerns with respect to our working capital.

Keisuke Yoshizawa

Next question.

Yoshio Ando

Ando from Daiwa Securities. If I could ask two questions myself. The first question, it's about the rate reduction, you've introduced the rate reduction. And I think the other agenda is the entry by Rakuten. You shared with us guidance and also the number of subscribers. Well, there are various guidance about the performance and the subscribers. To what extent have you reflected the possible impact from entry of Rakuten in your guidance? If you can give us perhaps a quantitative or qualitative assurance -- qualitative rather, guess?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Tsujigami will respond to your question.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well, first of all, the net increase for next fiscal year-end potential impact on ourselves starting from this fiscal year. I think that's where we need to start our response to your question. So the impact of Rakuten, we're not sure about what specific rate plans they'll be introducing and also we're not sure about what potential campaigns they'll be carrying out, that is not yet clear. So I think down the road, we need to reflect the potential impact while we take a look at that. But we cannot do that at this point in time. So therefore how did we come up with our guidance next fiscal year. As was mentioned in the previous questionnaire, our business is based on stock. So just because of change in rate plans and also in terms of sales method, things are not going to change overnight. We need to focus on what is taking place right now in front of us. For this fiscal year, [indiscernible] the module accounts for half of the increase of 28,000 increase.

So, -- but when you take a look at that, the substance is quite different from the previous year. So half of this 2.0 million will come from modules. And, so the improvement in handsets, this is due to the consultation fairs and also the introduction of fresh plans of ¥1,180 that's contributed, but with the Hikari and also d CARD reverse point programs were also established. And I think these services really penetrated among the customers for the past 2 years or 3 years. And also in terms of -- we have introduced new sales channels through electronic household source and so forth, but these efforts are not going to change. So therefore improvement of handsets, I think this momentum can be sustained. So that can be reflected in our guidance. But at the same time as we have discussed, this was clear, we're likely to see enormous change in the marketplace. If, obviously the entry by Rakuten, there is going to be -- the implementation of amended telecom business law and that -- so the separation of networks and also handsets will now be prohibited as a result of this new law.

And also to [indiscernible] contracts, these retention related measures, we cannot introduce similar measures as we did in the past, meaning that there's greater liquidity, if you will, in the marketplace, so inclusive of all of that we have decided to introduce rate plans ahead of the potential change in the marketplace. And for new sales method that we introduced, we want to make sure that we make necessary preparations. The main drivers for people switch is due to rate -- expensive plans. So that's why we introduced new rate plans before the potential migration. And also after October, since we'll have new entrant, we do anticipate various campaigns. So I think there's going to be a potential outflow and we have already incorporated that in our guidance, but since we have taken the lead ahead of this potential change, I think we'll be able to have great awareness of the customers and you know that we have spread the scope of family discount. So from the existing MNO, we believe that we're likely to see inflow of potential subscribers from other network carriers.

And of course the -- of course, we no longer have [indiscernible] so that is true. But I think we through various commercial transactions, we'll be able to protect our customer base. And so for this, we hope that we'll be able to continue on with the momentum, which has been in place last year. But then one thing you might have noticed, next fiscal year -- net increase from this fiscal year seems perhaps small for you. And you probably are questioning whether we can achieve what we are talking about, but then there is another element, this time there is competition. This is relation to the efforts we have made up until now and this relates to the data plan. Now we're seeing drop in net adds for these data plans in the recent. Especially this fiscal year, [indiscernible] separation between the handsets or else we can only can provide subsidy, so therefore new acquisition is going to be even more challenging going forward. As Mr. Hirokado has mentioned already, the change in the selling method of equipments and handsets, this had major impact through 2018 through 2019. From 2019 to 2020, the impact will probably be eliminated. But for this fiscal year, with regard to digital plans, unfortunately, we're likely to see a potential entry into a net decline territory. But in terms of the competitive landscape, we believe that will -- the improvement trend will continue.

Yoshio Ando

Second question. Page 26 in your presentation material, you talk about digital marketing on page 26 and you talked about increasing your membership base and that you want to link your membership base with partners. I think this is the type of marketing method that you're talking about. And I'm not sure whether my understanding is correct or accurate, but in the past, these type of roles were played by shops. But now with digitalization, I guess the issue is to what extent can you really make this type of business ticking, how can you appeal your strength [indiscernible] to capitalize on this particular trend? I know that this picture only represents a very vague picture at this point in time. Maybe it's simply a matter of receiving a lot of mails, I hope that is not the case. It maybe quite a nuisance if that is the case. But can you try to describe what type of services that you're talking about?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Mr. Asami would like to respond to your question.

Hiroyasu Asami

Well, in a nutshell, up until now what we have done is to carry out business operations based on our Docomo shops. But then as you're probably aware, the wait time and the attendance time in the shops are quite lengthy, so we want to improve that. That is the first and foremost thing that we need to do. On the other hand, our competitor will be the players in digital marketing field. I'm sure that is also very clear to all of you. So that's been the case naturally our opportunity for customer interface. In the case of Docomo shops, it's a place where people come only maybe once or twice a year. But then there, we need -- we are committed to our players, who have much more frequent interface through mails and so forth. So we don't want to -- of course, we're not going to eliminate our shops, we're not going to weaken our shops. But it's important that we need strong customer interface point that is given self explanatory. So that's been the case from fall of 2019 -- 2015 rather, we've been trying to improve our d POINT program and provide added value in order to reinforce our customer base. So over the past 3.5 years [indiscernible] strides.

So we have done something that would have taken 10 years for other point players. So we have really been able to structure, create a base at a very rapid pace. At the same time, the partners that we do transactions with, our partners are now increasing in number in a surfaced manner. And as Mr. Yoshizawa mentioned, the membership base that we have at Docomo and also the business that are provided by our partners, of course Docomo is part of this ecosystem, but the issue is how we can really provide these realized customer relations without having to issue a lot of nuisance mails. And I think this is going to be the key for our business. So intentionally this time we decided to utilize the keyword promotion of digital marketing on this page, but we just want to point that we're not just based on Docomo shops, we want to be a player that really is involved in the support business. This is the message we want to share.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

As far as the substance and the content is concerned I tried to cover this probably during the presentation, but so with our partners, we are trying to engage in many different businesses, for example, the advertisement distribution and also customer referrals and also in signage in the outer environment, I think these are all part of digital marketing activities. We are trying to analyze if we're most effective in relation to signage, as of agents, points and payments, and we believe that revenues can increase when we do business with our partners, and as a result we'll be able to gain commissions from those businesses. So naturally Docomo's own services such as the marketing and also point programs, card programs, and so forth, they're there as well. But this is where we'll be able to leverage digital marketing and that's how we want to generate profits. And we believe that we've been able to create a substantial structure for this. But the digital marketing in this picture and also the partner, Docomo, Docomo partners, the link between the 2 -- links between the 2, it's just started out. It's important that this link need to be reinforced and hopefully that impact can be felt towards the second half of this year and perhaps next fiscal year in earnest and we tend to pursue this in a very strong manner at this moment. Have we answered your question?

Kei Takahashi

UBS Securities, my name is Takahashi. I have two questions. First question is about the new rate plan. Basically you're offering a family discount and the said discount with the optical fiber service, these are the two major discount plans. When this is applied, I think people will find it very affordable. But on the other hand, put it the other way, the customers who are only subscribed to one line, who are not entitled to these discounts, they account for I think 15% of the total according to your explanation. So a few million, I think customers will fit into this category. So do you plan to offer something additional for those customers? That's my first question. Can you respond to that?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

The subscribers, who are only subscribed to only one line, we are not trying to disadvantage them. They are also eligible for the discounts that we have rolled out this time around. So we would like to make an appeal of that. The family discount group, you can easily form a group family discount. Of course, even if you are living alone, there is family living in a distant location and this could be applied to your cousins for example, so to that level of degree of relatives, this will be entitled for the family discount. So, of course, you need to have a mobile subscription with Docomo. So I think they can take an action to form a family group and we hope they will do so. And going forward, those -- without being bound by whether they have a family group or not, the -- when 5G is introduced, the rate plan for 5G -- because we're talking about a significant amount of data then we don't want to discriminate based on the number of members of family. So we may have to standardize the rates. But -- so we don't immediately have any plan to do anything additional for the single subscribers, the single line users. But there are so many options for them to form a family group, so we would like to make a good communication to appeal that.

Kei Takahashi

Those are users who have only one subscription using high-end handsets receiving Monthly Support today, they claim that they are not going to receive any discounts with the new rate plans. So do you have any plans to tackle that problem? Otherwise, I think there is a risk, I believe for those customers to lose -- you may lose those customers. So when you think about the recovery plan, those customers who were disadvantaged by the new rate plan, do you -- are you making assumption that they will continue to stay in your network? Or are you planning a scenario whereby some of them will flow out from your network?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Mr. Maruyama, can you comment on that?

Seiji Maruyama

Yes. The initial questions that you mentioned at the outset, as Mr. Yoshizawa mentioned, the family discount I think is a very powerful offer that we offer. So those customers are within the 3rd degree of [indiscernible] I think we would like to mention that in our communication and if you carefully scrutinize the rate plans, I think there is many benefits. If you apply the Gigaho Wari discount, although this may be useful for 1 gigabit or less usage customers, but of course for those customer who has a heavy usage, who wants to use tens of gigabytes of customers -- megabyte of data, I think it's a quite affordable service. And if you have second device such as tablets, the -- if you combine that you can share that with a single subscription. So I think that's a very advantageous offer that we're making to customers.

So I think depending on the customer request, we will like to meticulously respond to those customers at the shop front and also utilizing our micro marketing, we will like to make a proper proposal to each and every customer in a customized fashion. And for those customers, who maybe disadvantaged, my answer to that is that well, if they are still using Monthly Support, those are Monthly Support users, who are continuing to receive discounts, accounts for a large bulk of our customers and 90% of the customers have received the Monthly Support. And so we have made an extension of that number when we -- and that was applied to our inference and we hope that they will continue to use up the Monthly Support until it expires. So -- but of course those customers in terms of volume, though they may -- who may switch to the new plan may not account for the bulk of the Monthly Support users who are using the Monthly Support today.

Kei Takahashi

And regarding the presumptions that you have used in your predictions for the full year results, what is the number of subscribers that you are expecting for the year -- for the fiscal year-end? Especially those customers who have already finished the Monthly Support discount program, at which pace do you think these customers will migrate to the new plan? When do you introduced the Kake-hodai plan in 2014, I think 10 million customers switched to new plan in the first 4 months. Are you expecting the same pace of shift this time around or slower pace this time around?

Hiroyasu Asami

Back in 2014, when the Kake-hodai and Pake-aeru plan was introduced as of the end of fiscal 2014, 17 million plus subscribers have switched to that plan. This fiscal year, we are still awaiting the same number of subscribers moving to the new rate plan. But the initial 4 months, initial first month 5 million subscribers already migrated to that first of, I think that happened in 2014. This time around, we are expecting a slower pace, but of course we will catch up in the end -- at the end of the fiscal year. That is the scenario that we are predicting.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Tsuruo from Citibank. Since you have already covered many ground, I would like to have some numbers on page 14, it's about the d POINT program, d POINT page 14. So it seems that various companies are providing cash back and they're trying to create new ecosystems, they're trying to capture customers. So these points are becoming very important for fiscal 2019. How much amount you're expecting for the d POINT program, I know at this point you owe some investment or money your part. So how do -- so how have you reflected this potential d POINT expenses in your guidance for this fiscal year where you're expecting downturn in your operating profit?

Osamu Hirokado

Well, for fiscal 2018, we are anticipating ¥130 billion, ¥130 billion impact. For fiscal year 2019, it is -- we believe that it will be increased -- there will be an increase by as much as ¥20 billion on top of the impact from fiscal year 2018.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

The second question about the cash flow. So the guidance for free cash flow this year, for this time rather is quite low. On page 25 of the earning release, you talk about material events, Mitsui Sumitomo Card event, is that reflected in your free cash flow related guidance?

Osamu Hirokado

Well, I think this is when we announced our second quarter results last fiscal year. If we do have a downturn in operating profit in fiscal 2019, we mentioned that free cash flow would not significantly decline. That's what I mentioned at that time. But then the thing is the competitiveness the number that I had at that time, the number you see here is lower by as much as ¥20 billion. In the Mitsui Sumitomo bank -- well, Mitsui Sumitomo related asset sales that is reflected, with that this could be used to offset that. But there were 2 factors involved here, the Magic Leap investments that we announced today, and also entry related investment, this involve ¥30 billion each. But since then we had ¥80 billion additional new investments that we decided after that. So that is now reflected in the number. And also credit card business, it has been very strong. And d CARD subscribers are increasing. At the same time the d CARD GOLD subscribers are -- members are also increasing much more significantly. So that being the case, amount being utilized per customer. It's not just -- not just on top of credit, but ID and also other plastic cards, Visa, Master, so the usage is like increasing. So credit card accounts receivables are now increasing by almost ¥100 billion. So it's much higher than we had initially expected. So it's not a bad negative or it's not -- this not bad news. Through securitization, we will be able to get this back, we'll be able to make a recovery. So we're not concerned about this particular portion.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Okay. Point taken. Then additional question then, in the period that just ended, in the case of free cash flow, net working capital seems to be declining. Is that due to credit card business? If that is the case, maybe not this year, but next fiscal year, if you securitize, to what extent do you believe that working capital would improve? Can you give us a number of the possible improvement in your working capital?

Osamu Hirokado

For the year that just ended, credit card receivables increased and also installment related accounts receivables are also increasing and that has been the downside relation to free cash flow. Now, for your reference, in relation to the installment accounts receivables, for fiscal 2019, the handset sales will probably decline, so the number will be smaller. But fiscal 2020, we believe that the number will once again begin to increase. And what's the other point?

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

So that's been the case. What about securitization? And how much improvement will you see in working capital?

Osamu Hirokado

Okay. In the case of securitization, we believe that we have [indiscernible] credit card receivables in installment accounts receivables and this will be increasing. So hopefully we'll be able to use this for growth investment and also translate this into share repurchase. But the usage will be depending on the requirement of capital. But I think there is potential usage for most of this amount.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

So your solution -- your conclusion is that you'll be able to -- you'll be able to have a sufficient level of free cash flow -- sufficient to cover your shareholder return needs?

Osamu Hirokado

Well, for the past two years, free cash flow will be carried out to shareholder return that exceeded free cash flow and that is a possibility -- that is within a possibility.

Shinji Moriyuki

SBI Securities, my name is Moriyuki. Regarding the handset sales methodology, now you are contemplating a new method of sales and you are contemplating a new round of discount. The JPY80 billion profit and loss from the handset sales, is that included -- is that number included in the projected P&L from equipment sales? And is this related -- confined only to this fiscal year? Are you going to expense out in the first year? And then would that turn positive in the future? What is the sales method that you are currently contemplating? Can you elaborate, just give us an image at least.

Osamu Hirokado

The telecommunications and handsets -- telecommunications service fee and the handset costs will be separated under new model. It doesn't mean that the handset discounts will be eliminated altogether. We are now planning to develop easy-to-purchase handset sales method for the customers, and of course, that's factored in the P&L for the equipment sales business.

Shinji Moriyuki

So if we do this -- if it increases into 2020 or deteriorate in 2020 so you have to incur expenses first. And then you will -- like in the case of -- like in the form of installment plan -- payments that is going to turn positive next fiscal year, that's not the case, right. So you are now looking into a near-term cycle, is that what you're talking about?

Osamu Hirokado

We cannot divulge the secret because if we talk too much I think our methodology will be able to be estimated. I think when we announce the new products, we will make an announcement as appropriate. Will that be okay?

Shinji Moriyuki

Now depreciations are increasing significantly. I think this relates to the change of the IFRS accounting item, but that is there anything else like accelerated depreciation that will result in a decrease or increase in depreciation next fiscal year? Can you elaborate on the prospects of this depreciation next fiscal year?

Osamu Hirokado

Yes, the increase this year is due to the elimination of the remaining balance of ¥10 billion each quarter and residual value add of elimination. So that was until 2 years ago, that -- the impact eliminated last fiscal year. So we didn't have some significant burden last fiscal year. But from 2019 onwards, we are using the straight-line method of depreciation. This is the reshuffling point, the reimbursed point of 2019 due to changes in the past. So that's the reason why we're expecting an increase this fiscal year, and nothing else than that. Nothing other than that.

