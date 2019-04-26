BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESIY) CEO Richard Blickman on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Blickman - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Olofsen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Nigel van Putten - Kempen & Co.

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Marc Hesselink - ING

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Besi's Quarterly Conference Call and Audio Webcast to discuss the company's 2019 First Quarter Results. You can log into the audio webcast via Besi's website www.besi.com .

Joining us today are Mr. Richard Blickman, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Cor te Hennepe, Senior Vice President Finance.

I would now like to turn the call for to Mr. Richard Blickman. Please go ahead sir.

Richard Blickman

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. We will begin by making a few comments in connection with the press release we issued earlier today and then take your questions.

I would like to remind you that some of the comments made during this call and some of the answers in response to your questions by management may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve uncertainties and risks as described in the earnings release and other reports filed with the AFM.

For today's call, we'd like to review the key highlights for our first quarter ended March 31st and also update you on the market our strategy and the outlook. First some overall thoughts on the first quarter. Besi reported solid results for the first quarter 2019 with revenue and operating profit exceeding expectations. After three consecutive quarters of sequential revenue decreases, customers' demand appeared to stabilize.

As such, orders were up by 0.4% versus the fourth quarter last year as we saw a modest uptick in bookings by Asian subcontractors and for orders in certain multichip die bonding applications.

Cash flow generation was also strong with net cash increasing by €30.3 million or 15.2% versus the fourth quarter of last year even after share repurchases of €12.8 million during the quarter.

First quarter profit metrics remained healthy in this difficult market environment. Besi's gross margin held up well at 55.9% in the first quarter versus 56.4% in the fourth quarter and 56.5% in the first quarter last year in face of the revenue decreases of 12% and 47.4% respectively.

The maintenance of gross margin levels above 55% during this down-cycle has been accomplished by tight controls of production labor, materials, and supply chain activities in alignment with order activity.

In addition, we've made significant progress in reducing SG&A to aid profitability both in headcount and fixed overheads. As a result, baseline operating expenses declined to €25.3 million in the first quarter, a 1.6% decrease versus the fourth quarter and a 20.2% decrease as compared to the last peak in Q1 2018. Management has made their efforts of realignment of production, supply chain, and overhead activities a priority since the downturn began in late spring last year.

As you can see in this next chart, both temporary and fixed headcount have been decreased significantly over the past three quarters in parallel with revenue trends. In total, we've reduced headcount by 21% since the first quarter 2018 and by almost 4% since year end demonstrating the flexibility and scalability of our business model. Given continued profit generation.

And reduced working capital needs Besi's net cash rose to €229.7 million at the end of the first quarter versus €199.4 million at year-end. The liquidity base continues to be very strong, with total cash and deposits reaching €507.7 million at quarter end.

Now just a brief update, on the status of Besi's share repurchase program. Through consistent daily activity, we've repurchased accumulative total of 1.8 million shares through quarter end under the current €75 million program.

We purchased the shares at an average price of €19.36 per share for a total of €35.3 million. Of note, since we first started share repurchase in 2011, we've accumulated a total of 7.1 million basic shares in treasury, by the end of Q1 at an average price of €13.40 per share.

In addition, Besi will have distributed almost €620 million to shareholders since 2011, including dividends paid and payable this year. As Besi has become a larger more and profitable player in the advanced packaging space, we've seen a corresponding shift in our shareholder base.

Notably shares owned in the U.S. and U.K. now represent almost half, of our shareholders this year versus 32% two years ago. We've also noticed increased volume and market liquidity in the stock, which have facilitated share purchases by institutional investors.

We held our AGM this morning in Duiven at which all agenda items were approved. In particular shareholders approved a proposed dividend of €1.67 per share, over the fiscal 2018 payable starting May 6.

The ex-dividend date for the distribution is April 30, and the record date is May 2nd. In addition, there were some changes to the composition of our Supervisory Board. Our Chairman Mr. Tom de Waard retired after 19 years of service and Mr. Kin-Wah Loh retired after having served for 24-year terms.

Mr. Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh joined the Board to replace Tom and the Board will revert back to five members. Mr. van den Bergh is a well-known Dutch and international lawyer currently working at De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek.

He also served previously, as Chief Corporate Governance Counsel and member of the Executive Board of the Royal Ahold. Next, I'd like to speak a little bit about the current market environment and Besi's strategy.

Recent announcements by customers, in our mobile, computing and automotive markets indicate continuation of weak industry conditions. Similarly, VLSIresearch recently revised downwards their assembly equipment forecast for 2019 to minus 18.3%.

They expect a market rebound each in 2020 and 2021, as capacity utilization rates increase in a favorable GDP environment. From our perspective, semiconductor inventories have not yet reduced sufficiently to generate large additions to assembly capacity. As such, we remain cautious as the industry trajectory in the near-term. We are hopeful that the stabilization of Besi's order rates this quarter represents a trough level for the month. With this in mind Besi's strategies – strategic agenda for 2019 focuses primarily on maintaining attractive levels of profitability and cash flows generation. We continue to push structural overhead cost reduction, while increasing development spending and headcounts targeted to customer road maps.

In this way, we seek to extend our revenue and market share potential in the next upcycle. Particularly, areas of R&D focus currently include TCB, wafer level processing, and 5G-enabled devices for next-generation applications in our principal end user markets.

Now a few words about Q2 guidance. For Q2 2019, we expect Besi's revenue will grow by approximately 5% versus the €81.4 million reported in the first quarter. Gross margin is anticipated to remain in the range of 55% to 57% versus the 55.9% realized in the prior quarter. In addition, operating expenses are forecasted to decrease by approximately 5% versus the €30.7 million reported in the first quarter.

Summing it up, we expect a modest uptick in sequential revenue and operating profit in Q2 in a market that remains challenging. However, if the cycle turns Besi is well positioned to capitalize on upside opportunities from its advanced packaging portfolio to achieve attractive levels of financial performance from its highly scalable business model.

That ends my prepared remarks. I would like to open the call for some questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler. Your line is open. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Olofsen

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. A couple of questions from my side. I might be taking by one-by-one. Starting with the sales guidance for the second quarter so the 5% uptake that you are expecting could you shed some light on what you're seeing in the various end markets? I mean, is this driven by seasonal pickup in mobile, while automotive and computing are more flattish? Or could you share – shed some light on that please?

Richard Blickman

Well, it's a bit as you said. Automotive is somewhat slower. On the other hand, it should pick up at some point. We see in the space of mobile communication some new features, some capacity adjustments, but not a big volume rise. On the computer space, we also still see on the high-end cloud server business continuing. But again as said, it's not a big ramp we have enjoyed in the previous years.

Peter Olofsen

And when it comes to mobile that is just the end market weakness and the lack of features. It's not timing and it's coming later this year. That is not the case?

Richard Blickman

We don't know. As we've said many times, until about early June, the final cutoff in new feature content in next generation phones will only be visible. So we have to be a bit patient. A month away will give us some better feeling whether there's more needed or not. The current market environment is very short-term, but we're ready for that. So if more orders come wonderful. If the new models for next year will only be rolled out next year, also fine. So at the current run rate again our margins are very sound and their adjusted to current levels. So concluding Peter, time will tell.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. Maybe a more technical question related to memory. In earlier calls we touched on the potential for increasing use of flip chip technology in the memory market. And well there have been a fresh report that the big -- one of the big Korean memory makers is looking to ramp 60-nanometer DRAM production next year also using EUV technology. Could this technology transition provide a boost to the adoption of flip chip? Or is that not directly linked to the geometry that they use? And is it more linked to specific applications or end markets like mobile or server?

Richard Blickman

The latter. So don't expect that the big Korean memory will all of a sudden switch from wire bond to flip chip. We are excellently positioned for the transition of those applications using flip chip. But it's fair to say that in the current market environment where memory is again hit probably the most major CapEx is not expected to ramp quickly. But it could well be that in 2020, we will see that next generation with tighter design criteria forcing some of the applications into flip chip which in a positive effect gives us somewhat more time to further improve and qualify our absolute industry-leading solution for high-speed low-cost flip chip for memory.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. And then my final question on your exposure to IDM customers. When listening to some of your front-end peers here in the Netherlands, it seems they are quite confident that spending by your large U.S. logic customer will continue throughout the year. Are you expecting something similar? And do you share their yes positive view? Or is this -- or is there a likelihood that spending by this customer on die attach and die sorting could slow in the second half?

Richard Blickman

Well, that's -- again that's hard to – yeah, we have a quarterly feasibility. But mentioning that customer, yes they have ambitious CapEx plans. They made some shifts recently, moving out of certain 5G modules modems, because of patent settlement between Apple and Qualcomm. But it's fair to say that the investment rounds, we benefited a lot from that our focus on high-end server markets, also some unexpected recovery in the laptop, desktop arena. So, yeah, they are still for many, many years as long as I can remember a major customer.

Peter Olofsen

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Blickman

Thank you, Peter.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Nigel van Putten, Kempen. Your line is open. Please go ahead sir.

Nigel van Putten

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. First, just a follow-up on the patent settlement. I know it's early days today. But does that settlement make you incrementally more positive on the one year, two year outlook for mobile?

Richard Blickman

Well, I think that market is not driven by a patent settlement. The question is more relevant will the next-generation product with partly new content, partly further innovative better functioning contents will that ignite a major next market route.

We have seen in the past every three, four years' cycles 2020, 2021 will be the logic next upcycle after the peak 2017. So we do see many programs being development -- being under development for introduction into the versions in 2020 and 2021. And that could certainly with the 5G infrastructure coming along as projected, meaning that all phones should be 5G compatible at the minimum that bodes well for recovery of that part in 2021. And we've seen in the past even with moderate GDP high-end smartphones outperformed the market trends.

Nigel van Putten

Yeah. That's clear. And maybe then on -- also a follow-up on the questions around foundries and IDMs. Both seem to accelerate node transition and also move towards integrated chip designs. In your press release, you stated particular areas of R&D include TCB and wafer level processing. So just on -- not to quantify the outlook, but when should we expect these road maps to come to fruition for you? Is that 2020 or maybe more 2021?

Richard Blickman

Well 2020 to some extent maybe -- and likely even more in 2021. So that rollout is happening. The only thing the extent to which -- because it's all driven by, yes performance on the one hand, but cost on the other hand. So all the wafer level solutions are factors three, four -- depend a bit on what -- even five times, six times more expensive than using still certain substrate solutions. Although, in today's high-end smartphones already 30% of the content uses some sort of wafer level technology. And that will further increase. So that transition is one of the growth drivers.

Nigel van Putten

That's clear. And maybe just a quick clarification on the end market application for the multichip bonders. I assume that that will be mobile then in the quarter?

Richard Blickman

Mobile and automotive.

Nigel van Putten

Automotive. That's very clear.

Operator

And next question is from Mr. Robert Sanders at Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead sir.

Robert Sanders

Yes. Hi there. My first question is just on your order number in Q1. I mean, traditionally your Q1 was the strongest quarter of the year for bookings I mean, going back quite a way. But I'm assuming that's not the case this year, but I'd love to get some clarity on that. And related to that, since Chinese New Year what have you actually seen? Because part of the reason I think Q1 was strong was because of the post-Chinese New Year effect and smartphone cycles. So what do you're actually seeing out of China? And I have one follow-up. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

Well first of all, your assumption is only partly the case. I can say these are more specific. Usually after Chinese New Year, there's a ramp mostly significant ramp. That didn't happen this year. Yes, there were some orders as we also explained, but not to the extent what we're used to. Q2 looks somewhat better. Q2 should be -- order intake should be higher than Q1, so a careful recovery, but still early days. We're only in April. It depends what happens in May, June. And in line with the answer to one of your colleagues earlier that caution is the name of the game.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And on the whole company's transitioning out of China into Philippines and Thailand, have you seen that accelerate or slow down since the discussions of Trump et cetera? Because I remember you're talking about how that could actually create overcapacity in industry? So have you seen people changing their plans? What are you seeing at the moment?

Richard Blickman

Well what always has to happen you first need the infrastructure in place before you can install new equipment. And even more important, you need to hire staff which can operate these facilities. So given that it is a transition or let's say a restructuring of the whole supply chain base in the Far East. And certainly you see continued efforts in expanding and planning new operations in the Asia-Pacific rim.

You can also see that, by the way, interesting the development of the Malaysian ringgit the currency. So people anticipate growth in that country, but that trend is continuing. With the, let's say, new or new -- with the agreement still pending between the U.S. and China, the uncertainty is growing rather than decreasing. But that may have a positive effect for us certainly for more equipment. But then it will take a while that it will lead to overcapacity.

We're not at that stage by no means. We're seeing overall for the industry healthy correction after two years of major capacity expansions. So, we're now in a digestion phase plus preparation for a new technology phase cycle however, you want to call it.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And just related to what you just said about Q2 orders being up from Q1. I think your major peer talked about being double-digit up sequentially and what they were talking about there was android smartphone ramps for CMOS sensor where I think they claim to be the leader in android whereas I think they would have met you as a leader in the Apple supply chain.

So is -- do you see the android guys starting to build up capacity for trio cam and all of this sort of thing? Is that actually starting to kick-off again?

Richard Blickman

So, yes. To be a bit more precise, you -- it's not all the android people. But there's a certain part of that market which is trying to distinguish itself by adding new features onto their devices to gain some share in that highly competitive market.

How large that volume will be remains to be seen. But we all know that only one or maybe two very the high end suppliers are earning any money in that business and the others are struggling to maintain a certain market share and maybe expand that by introducing new features which have already been introduced on the high end phones. We're also part of that world so benefiting from that. So that's part of the story.

I also mentioned there's some recovery in the auto space. Where that is directly tied to -- is still difficult to retrieve. But there are some small bright spots I would say. But again caution. Don't expect that you will see an V-shaped recovery.

Robert Sanders

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Marc Hesselink, ING. Your line is open.

Marc Hesselink

Yes. Thank you. My first question actually follow-up on the TCB and the wafer level processing one. Could you indicate what is then would be the magnitude of that one in the total revenues compared to the flip chip? Is it then still relatively small or it's getting significant size versus the flip chip business?

Richard Blickman

No. So let's say, in the 5% max arena for the next two years maybe three years. It is still only for very unique applications, no mainstream yet. But that's not unusual. I mean, simply look at it, what you can solve with wire bond is the lowest cost. Step up is flip chip, to step up from that is wafer level. So the industry will only move to those technologies if the others are not feasible.

Marc Hesselink

Okay. Clear. And then maybe second question that I have is on the -- been very good cost control both the gross margin ticking up well and OpEx are down. If the market turns, is it -- should we expect that completely goes the other way around that is you also have to ramp up those costs pretty quickly? Or might there be an opportunity to keep a bit of that and move towards higher margins?

Richard Blickman

Well, there's a very interesting slide I think it's 47 or 46, which shows you the historical development of revenues since 2006, but also the gross margins for that matter. And you see every cycle that further increase and that is due to product positioning. So, our system are a much improved choice cycle-over-cycle and that gives us certain pricing power.

And at the same time the ongoing reduction of cost and our -- improving our supply chain model and we are continuing with that. So unless the whole situation changes, and if you look at the direct competitors peers for that matter, there's not a picture I haven't seen it where their margin development currently is better than ours.

So it's not only the cost-cutting element trend. Certainly, not. It is definitely first the market's product position, which determines your price competitive strengths versus customers' other choices. So when the tide turns that should look positive. Also from point of note also very important is the dollar. The dollar is more stronger, which give us with still major cost in euros a competitive advantage.

Marc Hesselink

Okay. That's great. And final one then, we've seen obviously -- regards to inflows from working capital, which is I think are logical in a downturn. What's the timing I guess? So if the market now turns up, for how many quarters, you will still have left inflow working capital before it's -- they move the other way around?

A – Richard Blickman

Well if you look at the working capital development, 2017 versus 2016 and 2018 versus 2017, you can clearly see quarter-by-quarter how much working capital is needed versus revenue growth. And you have to pick, yes which part of the cycle you want to look at. But I would say there's about a quarter lag in working capital needs and revenue and then customer cash back. So you can witness those trends, but they are -- with our cash structure easily manageable and also our supply chain. So that's least of our concerns.

Q – Marc Hesselink

Okay, thank you.

Operator

There is some additional question from Mr. Peter Olofsen, Kepler. Your line is open.

Q – Peter Olofsen

Yes, thank you. So I understand it's of course difficult to predict when the cycle will turn. But when it turns, on which side of the business do you expect to see the first pickup? Is it on the IDM side? Or is it on the subcontractor side? And would that also affect the gross margin profile?

A – Richard Blickman

Well, you've seen that turn already a little bit at the subcontractors in the past quarter. You may also see that it's a difficult balance. The first signs of again capacity turns is at the subcons. They are the most vulnerable. And those are from well-established products. For new products, it's always the IDM. So IDMs drive the bus on new product features and evermore so because the complexity is increasing. So in the past there were some thoughts that that would also be off-loaded to high-end subcontractors. But the IDMs have pulled that back and there is no change to that model at this moment.

So you see capacity adjustments maybe some shortages in the mainstream volume products at subcons, and you see new features at IDMs. Your next question was the margin impact. We have the same prices for everyone. So the subcontracting world is not a lower pricing world. And it's very simple. If they need our equipment, they pay the price because it's very transparent. IDMs know our prices, and IDMs load certain subcontractors and dictate the equipment and the price. So lowering the price is not an option.

Okay. It’s clear. Thank you.

Operator

There is an additional question from Mr. Robert Sanders, Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Robert Sanders

Yeah. Actually I was just wondering given the whole move towards chiplets, and more interest in packaging. If you could just give us an idea of what revenue contribution roughly would let's say, just the leading U.S. logic company adopting eMay across its entire product line. Would that be equivalent to an Apple big iPhone cycle for you in terms of size? Or would it be bigger or smaller? I mean just in term...

Richard Blickman

Smaller.

Robert Sanders

It would be smaller. Okay.

Richard Blickman

Yeah. Because – yes, it's very simple to explain. A smartphone product as such is a consumer product. And the high end logic devices are going into server and maybe high end laptops desktops. The volume of those products, have always been lower than the consumer market end products.

Robert Sanders

Got it. Thank you. Thanks.

Richard Blickman

But that doesn't matter. The pricing, and that's very important, is of course higher on the high end logic than -- and we discussed that before is on the consumer high-end smartphone world. That's a tougher pricing world. So with us when revenues go down, and the percentage of mobile goes down, the margins go up. There always have been, the exchange.

Robert Sanders

Thanks.

Operator

Mr. Blickman, there are no further questions. Please continue.

Richard Blickman

Well, thank you all very much. And in case, there are any other questions, don't hesitate to contact us. Have a good weekend. Bye-bye.

Operator

