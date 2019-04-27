The Goals Of Passive Investing: Uncomfortable Facts And Surprising Myths

Passive investing does not have as a goal to obtain a reasonable rate of return, the historical rate of return or one that satisfies the actual needs of investors.

The goals of passive investing are not well understood - even by many of its promoters.

A large portion of people who attempt to follow the passive investment philosophy – including many of its vocal promoters - don’t actually understand what this investment approach is designed to achieve, much less what it actually accomplish for the individuals that employ it. In this article, I will attempt to spur readers to think critically about what the goals of the passive investment philosophy truly are and to what extent these goals are compatible with their own personal objectives.

The Goals of Passive Investing: Stated Positively and Explicitly

The argument in favor of passive investing almost is always stated in negative comparative terms. It typically goes something like this: “Active portfolio managers, on average, underperform the benchmark index (SP500) after expenses are taken into account. Therefore, you are better off passively investing in a passively managed index fund (SPY), with lower expenses, which attempts to replicate the returns of a benchmark index.”

An astute reader will note three things about this line of argument. First, the goal of passive investing is stated in terms of something to be avoided rather than in terms of something to be positively achieved. Second, the goal of the passive investing approach is stated only implicitly and rather vaguely. Finally, the positive objectives of the passive investing approach are left largely undefined.

Rarely do the promoters of passive investing address questions such as: What goals does the passive investment approach actually attempt to achieve? Will this approach satisfy your needs and expectations? How so?

So, let us now flesh out explicitly and in positive terms - without relying on any negative comparisons - what the goals of passive investing really are:

Goal #1: To Achieve Mediocre Investment Returns

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word mediocre means “of only average quality.” The main goal of passive investing is, precisely, to achieve mediocre investment returns. More specifically, the goal of the passive approach to investing is to obtain returns that are equal to the “average” aggregate return of all investors that trade in the securities of a particular financial asset market such as stocks and/or bonds during the specific period of time that the person is invested.

The word “mediocre” is not used in the literature that promotes the passive investing approach. However, as a factual matter, to obtain mediocre investment results is, in fact, the primary goal of the passive investing approach.

Goal #2: To Achieve Random Investment Returns

According to the passive investment philosophy, stock market returns, over any given period of time, are essentially random. Therefore, the explicit goal of the passive investing approach is to achieve whatever random return happens by chance to be obtained on aggregate by all investors/traders in a particular asset market during the period in which the passive investor is invested. Whether the return is high or low or whether it meets the needs/expectations of investors is irrelevant to the design of the passive investment approach, the goal of the passive investing approach is simply to achieve results that are equal to the random return that is obtained on average in the market during the time-frame that the investor happens to be invested.

Again, the literature which promotes passive investing does not emphasize that the returns obtained by following this approach will essentially be random. However, the passive investment approach is based on this assumption and is explicitly designed to achieve a return that's presumed to be random.

Goal #3: To Achieve Returns Equal to That Which Can Be Obtained by A Pack of Monkeys

According to the passive investing philosophy, the return that can be obtained by a pack of monkeys throwing darts at a list of stocks will be no better or worse than the returns that will be obtained by active investors. Therefore, according to the passive investment philosophy, people are better off “joining the monkeys” in trusting their fate to the random roulette of market returns than burdening themselves with the trouble and expense of trying to obtain better-than-average returns.

The promoters of passive investing don’t generally frame their goals in terms of equaling the returns that could be obtained by a pack of monkeys. However, as a factual matter, this is the goal that the passive investment approach is explicitly designed to achieve.

Goals that Passive Investing Does Not Seek: Myths About Passive Investing

I have just described, in positive terms, the main goals of the passive investing approach and the assumptions that underlie them. Most people – including many of its followers - are not aware that these are, in fact, the key goals and assumptions of the passive investing approach.

Most people, including many followers of the passive investing approach, have many false ideas of what the goals of passive investing actually are. Let us examine just a few of these false notions.

Myth #1: The Goal of Passive Investing Is to Obtain A “Reasonable” Rate of Return

Many individuals operate under the false assumption that the passive investing approach is designed to earn a “reasonable” rate of return. For equity investments, the “required rate of return” that's considered “reasonable” is generally defined in terms of the rate of return that can be obtained from an investment in a risk-free asset, plus an “equity premium.” Since the premium that's required by every particular investor is different, the “required rate of return” for equity investment is, in fact, different for every single investor.

A key fact that needs to be clearly understood by investors is that the passive investment approach does not even attempt to obtain any specific rate of return, nor a “reasonable” return – much less a rate of return that's required by a particular investor. The passive investing approach merely attempts to obtain the average aggregate return that randomly will be obtained from being invested in the market during any given time period. Because the return obtained is random by design, it will bear no causal or statistical relation to the return that is required by a specific investor - or even by the “average” investor. Such random results will very often disappoint even those passive investors who have only “average” expectations.”

Myth #2: The Goal of Passive Investing Is to Obtain the Average Historical Return

Many passive investors operate under the false belief that the returns that are sought by the strategy of passive investing are the average returns that investors have historically obtained. This is a false belief. The “average return” that a passive investing strategy attempts to obtain has nothing to do with the average returns that have been historically obtained by investors in a particular asset class.

The average aggregate return that's actually obtained from investing in financial assets during any specific period of time (five years 10 years, 20 years, etc.) – and which the passive investment approach explicitly targets – is virtually never average. The actual returns obtained by investment in financial assets in any given time period are generally either below average or above average. Historically, a very significant percentage of the time, the historical returns obtained for any given time horizon have been very bad, compared to the average for that time horizon.

Not only is there no guarantee that passive investors will obtain returns that approximate historical averages, it's virtually guaranteed that they will not obtain those returns.

(In point of fact, any equity investment – including passive equity investments - made toward the end of the business cycle and/or when stock market valuations are high are virtually guaranteed to obtain lower-than-average historical returns. These subjects are discussed in-depth in Successful Portfolio Strategy).

The fact of the matter is that the passive investing philosophy makes no attempt whatsoever to obtain returns that approximate historical averages. This is simply not what passive investing is designed to do.

The passive investment philosophy simply assumes that future returns are essentially random. Therefore, the entire narrative of the passive investment philosophy is designed to persuade individuals to be content with whatever returns that randomly happen to be obtained during the timeframe that they invest. According to the passive investing creed, if future returns happen to be sub-par, there's essentially nothing that investors can do to prevent this.

Myth #3: The Goal of Passive Investing is to Obtain an Adequate Return That Meets Actual Needs

Most individuals invest because they have actual concrete needs and/or goals. When they invest, their expectation is to obtain a return that's adequate to meet their needs and/or goals.

The problem is that the philosophy of passive investing is not designed to help people obtain a return that is adequate to their needs and/or goals. The goal of passive investing is to obtain rates of return that are completely random, and which have no relation whatsoever with their needs and goals.

As stated previously, the goal of passive investing is to replicate the returns that would be obtained by a pack of monkeys throwing darts at lists of stocks. As such, it's not surprising that the returns obtained by many passive investors will be completely inadequate relative to their actual needs and/or goals.

Strictly speaking, in the design of the passive investment approach, there can be no consideration given to the specific needs and or expectations of individuals. You cannot logically tailor a financial plan to meet the needs of an individual if you start from the assumption that market returns are random.

The philosophy of passive investing explicitly requires its adherents to be indifferent to inadequate and disappointing outcomes. Indeed, passive investing requires its participants to disavow any intent to achieve any concrete personal goal. The only goal of passive investing is to obtain the average aggregate return – whatever that return randomly happens to be.

Passive investors are urged to blindly and indiscriminately throw themselves to whatever fate financial markets have in store for them.

The only goal of passive investing is to obtain the average return of all market participants.

One very momentous consequence of this - which I elaborate on in this free report - is that this investment approach is designed in such a way so as to ensure that its practitioners will never obtain a result that exceeds this aggregate average. Passive investing practitioners can, and generally do, in practice, obtain results that are worse than this aggregate average. But the approach is designed to ensure that they never exceed the average. Thus, for passive investors, the probability distribution of their outcomes are drastically skewed toward failure.

For passive investors, obtaining the average aggregate return – the mediocre return - is the absolute best-case scenario. However, as I discuss in this report, the likely scenario for passive investors is one in which returns are worse than mediocre. Why? As is detailed in the aforementioned report, and in future articles that I will publish on Seeking Alpha, the answer is that the passive investment philosophy contains several elements which tend to cause the majority of its adherents to fail to obtain their “best-case scenario” of mediocrity.

Conclusion

You are very unlikely to achieve your desired outcome if you don’t have the appropriate goals. Furthermore, you are unlikely to achieve your desired outcome if you not understand the approach that you are employing to achieve it. These are general maxims of life. They apply to investing as much as they apply to almost every other area of human endeavor.

Many investors that attempt to employ the passive investing approach don’t truly understand the goals that this approach is designed to achieve. As a result, in many cases, these investors are unwittingly following an approach that is absolutely wrong for them in terms of achieving their own personal goals. Indeed, I venture to say that most people who follow the passive investing approach would stop following it if they actually knew what the goals of this approach are and if they were more knowledgeable about the assumptions that underlie it.

Many people, after thorough consideration, will reject the passive investing approach for numerous reasons. For one, the premise upon which the approach is based - that returns are essentially random – is demonstrably false. I demonstrate this in detail in Successful Portfolio Strategy, and I will be sharing some of this work in future Seeking Alpha articles. Another reason for many people to reject this approach is because embracing mediocrity as a goal is simply not compatible with their character and personality. Finally, for most investors, to the extent that they aspire to obtain investment results which actually meet their specific goals and needs from a return and risk perspective, they will necessarily have to employ an approach which differs substantially from what can be obtained from the sort of indiscriminate investing which the passive investing approach advocates.

When people truly come to understand what the goals of passive investing are - and what they are not – they will usually reject/abandon the approach and will seek better alternatives. Better alternatives do exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.