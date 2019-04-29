2 REITs Yielding Over 6% For Your Portfolio

Spirit Realty Capital has completed its restructuring and now mirrors a portfolio similar to that of Realty Income, but for over half the multiple.

MAC sports one of the highest quality portfolios in the nation across many of the top locations in the US.

Retail REITs in general have been survival of the fittest, and with a class A portfolio like MAC, the long-term payoff could be exponential.

After shooting out of the gate strong in 2019, REITs have finally taken a little breather. Through April 12th, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was up nearly 20%. In the week following, the VNQ slipped 5% as investors continue to dig through economic data. REITs had been outperforming the S&P 500 until the week following, and as of April 24th, the S&P 500 is up 16.8% vs the VNQ up 15.7%.

After the short-lived bear market to close 2018, the market as a whole is back to business as usual climbing to new highs yet again this week as the Bull Run carries on into its 11th year. In fact, the S&P 500 is closing in on its all-time high in terms of valuation with a P/E of 22.11. On average, the S&P 500 has traded at a P/E closer to 15x.

With the market at all-time highs again, I am again seeing valuations stretched and opportunities few and far between.

REITs, in particular, have provided investors a number of in past quarters, after a lax luster. This is because while high-flying growth stocks ruled the headline in the recent years, REITs were left behind with stagnating share prices. Now, REITs have recovered well, and those too have become overvalued in some cases. However, opportunities do exist, and I am going to give you two that sport a dividend yield north of 6% today.

#1 Macerich Company (MAC)

When REITs in general shot out of the gun in 2019, outperforming the broader market, Macerich Company had different plans. Year-to-date, MAC is down 5%. Over the course of the last year, the stock is down nearly 30%, which is common for many retail-related REITs over this time due to the transition to e-commerce within the industry.

In 2018, retail bankruptcies hit an all-time high, with the likes of Toys 'R' Us and Sears being two of the notable names that filed bankruptcies during the prior year. However, the common theme amongst these retailers, and others that filed bankruptcies, is the fact they are big box. The big box retailers have struggled to adapt to the changing environment, which is why it is more important than ever for landlords to perform in-depth research before partnering with any tenants. They must only partner with those retailers that resonate well with today's consumer, but also fit into the strategy at each property. Not all retail is bad, despite the negative news. Lululemon (LULU) has been one of the hottest names in the space the past few years and is only continuing to grow. Nike (NKE) also had a strong bounce-back year in 2018, as did adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UAA). The athleisure brands are resonating well with the consumer, particularly the millennial generation.

The mall sector has been a true tail of two stories. One story you have the traditional mall (Class C malls and lower) that has not evolved over time with the sector to not only be a place to house retail tenants, but rather be a place for entertainment as well. Below is pictured the Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio that was a traditional mall that over time lost its appeal.

Or you could have a mall like the Houston Gallaria (Class A malls), which is one of the top 10 largest malls in the U.S.

Those that are big believers in the aforementioned "retail apocalypse" point to many of the malls that have closed down like that in the first picture above, but there are also hundreds of examples of thriving malls, similar to the Houston Galleria, which is owned by Simon Property Group (SPG).

Malls are classified into different classifications based on their sales per square foot, which distinguishes the best performing malls from the worst. Here is a look at a chart prepared by Korpacz showing the different classifications from 2016 to 2017.

Source

As you can see above, the chart illustrates that sales per square foot exceeding $540 fall into the "Class A" category.

As big box retailers continue to shutter stores, the gap between America's best and worst malls is widening. As lower end malls close their underperforming malls and shopping centers, the best performing mall and shopping center owners are pouring money into growing their existing portfolio. This is what continues to separate the best.

Based on the company's performance the last few years, one would think that the company was underperforming and going the way of many Class C malls with declines in sales per square foot, ABR, same-store NOI, and occupancy, alongside negative leasing spreads similar to the likes of CBL Properties (CBL).

In fact, that could not be further from the truth. Here is a look at some of their most recent data:

Four-year average Same-Store NOI growth of 4.1%

Occupancy levels have remained strong at 95.4%

Sales per square foot, a closely followed metric for malls, have increased 10% to $726

Average base rents up 3.7%

Despite the company's weak stock performance over the past few years, MAC's retail real estate portfolio is arguably one of the highest quality in the country. What makes the mall operator so attractive is their portfolio of class A properties located in top markets. In addition to having quality properties in ideal locations, the company is investing significant amounts of cash into their properties in order to continue to attract unique tenants becoming a landlord of choice for retailers.

Though the rise of e-commerce is undeniable around the globe, many e-commerce or "e-tailers" are choosing to go the route of physical stores in order to further market their products. Here is a look at a few e-tailers that have stores with MAC:

Photo Credit

Conclusion: Macerich has one of the finest portfolios in the country and has been re-investing into their properties in order to attract new tenants that attract today's evolving consumer group. I believe MAC will provide great upside to patient REIT investors in the long term. Trading at a P/FFO of 10.5x compared to their 5-year average of 18.4x, the stock is trading at a significant discount. In terms of dividend yield, the stock currently yields a GENEROUS 7.39%, compared to their 5-year average of 3.51%, again suggesting the stock is extremely undervalued. Though retail risks are evident, we believe the company will continue to invest in their properties and bounce back in a strong way.

Source: FAST Graphs

#2 Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital is a net-lease REIT that invests primarily in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, containing long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company portfolio was comprised of 1,514 properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 28.6 million squarer feet. The company leases their properties to 252 tenants across 49 states.

Spirit Realty has gone through a tough past and is looking forward. A few years back, the company was left out to dry when major tenant Shopko, which accounted for 30% of SRC's revenue, filed bankruptcy.

Fast-forward to today, and the company has undergone a full restructuring to strengthen their portfolio through the spin-off of these less favorable assets, to build a portfolio eerily similar to that of Realty Income (O), but without the extreme premium of Realty Income. The tenant mix is much stronger, and the company does not have any heavy reliance on a single tenant like they did with Shopko. In addition to trading at a steep discount to Realty Income, SRC offers a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Photo Credit

Here is a look at the company's most recent annual results:

Source: Chart created by author

As much of the transition to a pure-play triple net REIT has been completed, the financial results are sure to follow. It was a year and a half ago that the company first announced the SMTA spin-off, and with that behind them, I believe they have a bright future. You can see many improvements in the few metrics within the snapshot above. The company maintained an occupancy level of 99.7%, which was the highest in the history of the company. Only five properties were vacant at the conclusion of 2018.

The company has been focused on strengthening their balance sheet in order to attain on-going success. Expense management and debt ratios saw positive steps in the right direction this year. Same-store sales grew 1.6% during the quarter, benefited from the QSR movie theaters. The company continues to make strategic acquisitions to build their portfolio of high-quality tenants, which we will look at next.

Here is a look at the company's top 20 tenants:

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

Almost half of the company's top 20 tenants are shared with industry leader Realty Income. The remaining tenants not shared are either similar or investment grade tenants, which gives shareholders further assurance.

Here is a comparison Spirit breaks out in their investor presentation comparing the overlap of percentage of contractual rent between the company's two closest rivals, Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN).

Source: Investor Presentation

You can see the similarities between the three rivals, but once you look closer from a valuation perspective, you will see the opportunity. When similar portfolios then are priced at very different market rates, it gives public investors the chance to buy similar assets at very different prices.

Conclusion: Spirit Realty Capital is one I have been excited for now since last year. The stock has its peaks and valleys as investors continue to figure them out, but when you dive into the details, you can see it is a very different company than before. Some investors say, "well they just spun off their underperforming assets", and that is a valid point, but I believe the company is far different than the SRC a few years back.

One potential catalyst on the horizon for SRC would be a credit rating upgrade. The low cost of capital for the likes of Realty Income is a major advantage for the REIT, and this would help SRC close the gap.

SRC trades at a P/FFO of 8.5x compared to their 5-year average of 10.2x, the stock is trading at a sizable discount especially when you compare it to Realty Income, which trades at a P/FFO of 22.5x. In terms of dividend yield, the stock currently yields 6.16%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.