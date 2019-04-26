Visa: Growth Story Continues At Reasonable Valuations

Although it may be a stretch to consider Visa's quarter an overwhelming success, I believe the results looked quite solid.

Despite a few negative factors that were outside the company's control, Visa (V) delivered yet another solid quarter.

In fiscal 2Q19, revenues of $5.49 billion landed just above consensus expectations, pointing at top-line growth of 8.3% that was the most timid since mid-2016. GAAP EPS of $1.31 topped expectations by a very respectable seven cents. The per-share, adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full year was upgraded from "mid teens" to "higher end of mid-teens," despite a small bump in projected currency headwinds.

Credit: Visa

Understanding better what the above numbers mean requires a bit of unpacking. Starting from the top, the slowdown in revenue growth from 13% YOY last quarter can be in great part attributed to FX pressures. Visa is a very geographically diversified company, and the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against virtually all major global currencies.

As a result, service revenue growth, whose main driver is payments volume (in turn barely higher year-over-year on a nominal currency basis), eased to 7% this quarter - see chart below. Another drag to revenues was the timing of the Easter holiday. The calendar factor probably best explains why payments volume in the U.S. already increased drastically to 12% YOY in the first three weeks of the new fiscal quarter, with process transactions up an impressive 15%.

Once the non Visa-specific factors are taken into account (i.e. currency, calendar shift), the company's top line performance seems reasonable to me and roughly in line with the solid results delivered in the past several quarters.

Source: earnings slides

Looking further down the P&L, Visa seems to have done a good job at keeping operating expenses under control, despite increased personnel costs that I believe to be largely associated with expansion efforts in Europe outside the United Kingdom. As a result of slower cost growth relative to the top line, opex as a percentage of revenues dropped, while op margin of 66.3% increased 51 bps over last year's already rich levels.

Lastly, investments in private companies that saw their values increase in the quarter provided a noticeable boost to earnings. I estimate that this one-off occurrence increased EPS by three or four cents in fiscal 2Q19, which I believe explains why the earnings beat and guidance raise did not trigger as much bullishness as one might have expected from looking at the headline news alone.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Although it may be a stretch to consider Visa's quarter an overwhelming success, I believe the results looked quite solid, once the pluses and minuses are carefully taken into account. Revenue growth opportunities continue to exist, and they include the ongoing transition to plastic and electronic payments, geographic expansion into under-penetrated markets, growth in e-commerce, and the rise of peer-to-peer and other "alternative" transaction forms. Meanwhile, Visa's earnings continue to march forward at an encouraging double-digit pace, aided by the top line performance and competent cost management.

Therefore, I maintain my investment thesis intact, one that's founded on the recurring-like nature of this business - i.e. a strong merchant-consumer network that generates an increasing number of transactions on a regular basis. I also believe that Visa could weather a hypothetical deterioration in macroeconomic factors better than most, making the stock's "storm-resistant growth" feature well worth the current valuations of 30.5x earnings and 1.8x P/E to next-year's growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.