Is Now A Good Time To Buy Micron Stock?

It's still a bit too early to jump on Micron with both feet, but the timing for a position seems to be clearly improving over the middle term.

Sales are still declining, but management is expecting an improvement in the second half of 2019, and other industry players such as Lam Research are providing reasons for cautious optimism.

Micron is a spectacularly cyclical and volatile stock, so timing is of utmost importance when investing in Micron.

Micron (MU) stock has been spectacularly volatile in the past year. The stock is still trading 35% below its highs of the past twelve months, but it has also gained more than 45% from its lows of the past year. These numbers show that Micron stock is clearly not for the faint of heart.

The bears would say that we are just seeing a dead cat bounce in the midst of long-term downtrend, while the bullish argument is that the worse is already in the past for investors in Micron judging by both financial trends and price performance.

Being such a volatile name, Micron can produce phenomenal gains when rising and devastating losses when declining. With this in mind, let's take a look at some key timing considerations for investors in Micron stock going forward.

Early Signs Of Stabilization

Micron is a top player in memory chips. The company's main products are non-volatile memory chips and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products. Micron sales its products to industries such as PC and smartphone manufacturers. This means that the company has benefited from material growth opportunities over the past several years, but industry demand is also quite cyclical and hard to predict.

Industry-level demand has substantially declined in recent quarters, and this is having a negative impact on the business. Revenue during the most recent quarter came in at $5.84 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations by $20 million, but still declining by 20.5% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Looking at revenue growth over the long term, these kinds of declines are not unusual at all for Micron. Interestingly, during cyclical turndowns in the past, revenue growth has bottomed at levels similar to the ones that we are seeing today.

Management admitted in the most recent earnings conference call that market conditions were worse than expected in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. However, the company is still expecting improvements in the middle term.

In the words of CEO Sanjay Mehrotra:

Since our last earnings call, DRAM pricing weakened more than expected. Our demand outlook for calendar 2019 has moderated, led by somewhat greater levels of customer inventory, weakening server demand at several enterprise OEM customers and worse-than-expected CPU shortages. We believe macroeconomic uncertainty is also contributing to hesitation in buying behavior at some customers. However, as we discussed on our last earnings call, we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid-year. NAND markets remain oversupplied from the acceleration in bit growth driven by the industry transition to 64-layer 3D NAND. Although fiscal Q2 pricing came in below our expectations, we are optimistic that demand elasticity and seasonal trends will support improving demand growth in the second half of the calendar year.

It's interesting to note that Lam Research (LRCX), a key manufacturer of equipment used to fabricate semiconductors with a big presence in NAND and DRAM products, reported both better than expected earnings and solid guidance numbers this week. Lam Research is expecting a more visible recovery in industry spending in late 2019 or early 2020.

The financial data from Lam Research was mostly positive for Micron, but Lam Research is being more conservative regarding management expectations for a recovery in industry demand.

The Fundamentals Remain Strong

When investing in a company that is facing declining sales, one of the main considerations for investors is evaluating what kind of damage the decline in revenue is producing to the company's fundamentals.

It's one thing to see a contraction in earnings and cash flows, and a very different scenario when the company is losing big sums of money and issuing debt to access financial resources. In the second scenario, the downside risk and the chances of permanent loss of capital are obviously larger.

Fortunately, Micron is still making money. Gross profit margin stands at 49% of sales and operating profit margin amounts to 24% of revenue as of the most recent quarter. The company has also been able to sustain positive margins through the ups and downs in the business cycle over the past decade.

Adjusted free cash flow amounted to $1 billion last quarter, and the company deployed approximately 70% of such a free cash flow towards its share repurchase program. Micron repurchased approximately $700 million of stock in fiscal Q2, representing 21 million shares.

In other words, Micron is generating more cash than it needs to retain in the business and management is also demonstrating confidence by allocating a large share of those cash flows to buybacks. When a management team is worried about business prospects in the long term, it tends to hold on to cash as opposed to rewarding investors with cash distributions.

Unless we see a massive deterioration in both industry conditions and Micron profitability in the coming quarters, the data is indicating that the company's economic fundamentals remain healthy in spite of industry tailwinds.

The Trend Is Your Friend

Micron is a spectacularly cyclical stock. The returns can be outstanding when the price is moving in the right direction, but the losses can also be breathtaking when the trend is down.

In these cases, applying trend-following strategies in order to control downside risk can be particularly effective. The chart below shows the evolution of the stock price and the 200 days moving average since 1999. It's easy to see how the moving average has signaled the main trend in the stock price over the years.

The following backtest is remarkably simple. The strategy is long Micron stock if the price is above the 200-day moving average, meaning that the stock is in an uptrend. Alternatively, if Micron stock is in a downtrend, the strategy remains in cash.

Since December of 1999, the strategy produced a total cumulative return of over 2343.2% far surpassing the 37.5% produced by a buy and hold position in Micron stock over the same period. Even more important, the strategy also outperformed in terms of downside risk, substantially reducing drawdown.

This massive outperformance by the trend-following strategy is due in good part to the fact that Micron suffered devastating losses during the explosion of the tech bubble in the year 2000 and then again during the credit crisis in 2008.

With this in mind, let's take a look at how the trend-following strategy performed since global stock markets bottomed in March of 2009. Like the chart shows, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have delivered massive gains since that date, and market pullbacks have been mostly moderate.

Once again, even during a long-term bull market for stocks in general, the trend-following strategy in Micron substantially outperformed versus buy and hold. Cumulative return for the trend-following strategy is 772.6%, more than double the 370.3% obtained by buy and hold investors in Micron.

The downside risk is also much lower, maximum drawdown is 48.5% for the trend-following strategy versus a maximum drawdown of 73.8% for buy and hold.

Being Micron such a cyclical stock, it makes a lot of sense to watch the main trend in prices in order to improve performance and reduce downside volatility in the position.

As of the time of this writing, the stock has just crossed above the long-term trend indicator, and it seems to be retesting such a level. If Micron can keep moving higher in the middle term, this would be a major positive development in terms of price action.

The Bottom Line

Micron is providing some mixed signals for investors. Management is optimistic, but the management team is obviously an interested party in these conversations, and their comments should always be taken with a grain of salt. Besides, the reported numbers last quarter were still mediocre.

That said, the economic fundamentals remain strong in spite of industry headwinds, and the trend indicators are approaching a key inflection point.

It's still too early to say that the coast is clear, but the timing for a position in Micron stock is getting increasingly better. If the data keeps improving in terms of both industry demand and price trends, we could be facing a smart entry point in Micron over the coming days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.