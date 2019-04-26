Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) CEO Len Williams on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Thank you, Jamie and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter 2019 financial performance. Joining me this morning on the call is Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer for People’s Utah Bancorp. Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement released last night. To obtain a copy of our earnings release, please visit our website at www.peoplesutah.com.

I will now turn the call over to Len Williams. Len?

Thank you, Mark. Good morning and thank you for joining us on the call today. People’s Utah Bancorp achieved another quarter of strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2019 even as we continued to position strength in the fourth quarter by our balance sheet. We have realized the return on equity of 14.4% from the first quarter after building our average equity to average assets to 13.6% from 12.2% a year ago. We also increased our allowance for loan losses from 1.2% a year ago to 1.6% at quarter end.

While the Utah economy continues to be strong, we believe that there are beginning to be signs on the general economic slowdown, including the flattening of the treasury yield curve and the Fed comments regarding holding interest rates steady near-term. We believe it’s prudent for us to ensure that we are prepared for an economic slowdown so that we are in a position to take advantage of market conditions to expand our market share either organically or through acquisitions. We have also aggressively managed our loan concentration levels and have become more selective with type and size of construction projects we are willing to finance given our perspective on the economy.

We have reduced our acquisition development, construction portfolio to a total capital concentration ratio of 109% at the end of March compared to 149% a year ago. Excluding our ADC portfolio, the portfolio increased $63 million or 5% year-over-year, while our ADC portfolio declined $51 million or 13.9% over the same period. It’s been a long and wet winter season this year in Utah and we expect to see a pickup in construction loan growth as it begins to warm up and dry out. We anticipate that our annualized growth rate for the year will be in the mid single-digits for 2019 and we continue to staff up our C&I business and our construction business growth during the summer months.

Looking at deposits, we achieved 5.4% or $95.2 million year-over-year average deposit growth with total average deposits ending the first quarter 2019 at $1.87 billion. Our commercial treasury management team has been successful in focusing on raising commercial deposits both from existing clients as well as the acquisition of new client relationships. We recently signed a contract for new treasury management platform that we believe will help us continue to grow our commercial deposit base and improve our fee income. We anticipate rolling out this new platform by the end of 2019. We achieved this growth despite experiencing greater competition for deposits and competitive deposit pricing pressures from our peers. Our cost of deposits increased 24 basis points to 0.73% for the first quarter of 2019 as we matched our competitor deposit rates and enhanced our deposit pricing programs to reward and retain high value client relationships. With the flat yield curve and the Fed pausing on rates, we expect that the rate of increase in our cost of funds will slow.

As mentioned earlier, we continue to focus on diversifying our loan portfolio in particularly growing our C&I portfolio. Currently, we offer two commercial banking centers that are located in Salt Lake County. We are now hiring for a previously announced third commercial banking center to be opened in Utah County and we expect this to be fully staffed this quarter. We are continuing our efforts to automate and digitize our commercial loan origination process through the implementation of an online commercial lending application. We have begun the building phase of nCino which is an industry leader in the commercial banking loan operating system space. The goal of this project is to ensure that we continue to provide the high touch and unparalleled responsiveness we currently offer as we grow and scale the operation. We expect to have this project complete early in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Looking at our asset quality metrics, non-performing assets were $4.7 million or 0.21% at March 31 compared with $7.4 million or 0.34% a year earlier. Our annualized net charge-off for the first quarter of 2019 was 0.21% compared with 0.29% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.10% for all of 2018. Allowance for loan losses increased $5.2 million or 25% at March 31, 2019 compared with same period a year ago. In addition to our allowance for loan losses, we have $8.3 million in discounts remaining on our acquired loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses plus total amount of accretible discounts to loans held for investments was 1.71% at March 31, 2019. We believe it is prudent for us to continue to build our overall allowance for credit losses given that we believe we are nearing the end of an overall credit cycle.

On a retail banking front, we mentioned on our last call we are planning to build a new business oriented branch in the fast growing Pleasant Grove area, where a number of technology firms have recently built in corporate offices. The branch will focus predominantly on small and medium sized commercial clients and we expect to have that office opened this quarter. The manager has already been hired and is actively soliciting and booking new business accounts. We are also rebuilding our Alpine branch with an expected completion date of sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Alpine branch is one of our oldest and largest branches with $120 million in deposits. We have recently hired an outside marketing research firm to evaluate our overall brand strategy as we completed two acquisition transactions and added another branding to our organization. The research firm provided us with enlightening information about our organization. The research indicated that our existing clients are extremely satisfied with the relationship with us and are loyal to our people inside that business. They believe that we provide excellent client service, deliver customized financial solution, are responsive to their needs and are quick to complete financial transaction. This has confirmed our belief and direction.

We also discovered that non-clients are not highly aware of this or if they are aware, they believe we are too small to meet up making needs given our brand names. This use of multiple brand names is causing confusion both internally and externally it has for a period of time and diluting our brand awareness. As a result, we have decided to simplify our branding strategy and come together in all respects as one unified community bank. We have hired a new marketing director and in the process of hiring a new outside marketing agency. We have begun the process of identifying a single name for our bank, a new logo and more contemporary look and to formally define our brand from the store clients. We expect to rollout our new single brand strategy around the end of the year. We have had some ongoing expenses associated with this brand realignment for the past year and expect them to – to continue at the current rate throughout the remainder of 2019. We continue to actively evaluate potential acquisition opportunities both in Utah and states contiguous to Utah, particularly along the I-15 corridor. I am also pleased to announce the Board of Directors declared an increase in quarterly dividend $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2019.

I will now turn the call back over to Mark to discuss our financial performance. Mark?

Thank you, Len. Net income was $10.5 million or $0.55 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019 compared with $10.7 million or $0.56 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $9 million or $0.48 for the diluted common share for the first quarter a year ago. As a result of strong financial performance, our return on average assets improved 14.7% to 1.95% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with 1.7% a year ago.

For the first quarter of 2019 net interest income grew 3.7% or $1 million to $26.9 million compared with $25.9 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase is primarily the result of average interest earning assets growing 2.3% or $46.1 million and yield on the interest earning assets increasing 21 basis points to 5.73% for the same comparable period.

Our yield on interest earning assets were primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 24 basis points to 6.53% for the same comparable periods offset by the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets declining to 81.2% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with 82.4% in the first quarter of 2018.

For the first quarter of 2019 total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 24 basis points to 0.73% over the same period a year ago, and as a result of cost of interest bearing deposits increasing 34 basis points to 0.72% for the same comparable period, while short-term borrowings declined $19.7 million or 19.2%, the $9.8 million for the borrowing rate increasing 90 basis points to 2.63% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period a year earlier. As a result, our net interest margins widened 7 basis points to 5.29% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with 5.22% for the same period a year earlier.

For the linked-quarters our net interest margin declined 12 basis points while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 9 basis points and our yield and interest-bearing assets declined 7 basis points. The declining yield on interest bearing assets is primarily the result of percentage of loans to total interest earning assets declined to 81.2% for the first quarter compared with 83% for the linked fourth quarter. The decline in average loans is primarily the result of our average ADC loan portfolio declining 11.8% for the first quarter to the linked fourth quarter.

As Len mentioned we expect our ADC loan portfolio to grow as we enter into the spring and summer months. Acquisition accounting adjustments including the accretion of loan discounts and amortization of certificate of deposit premiums added 11 basis points to the net – to our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019, compared to the 14 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 24 basis points in the first quarter a year earlier. The positive impact of acquisition accounting adjustments will continue to decline going forward.

The first quarter of 2019 provision for loan losses was $1.6 million compared with $2.1 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease in provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 is primarily due to a decline in loans held for investment from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, compared with an increase in loans held for investment for the same comparable period a year earlier. For the first quarter of 2019, the company incurred net charge-offs of $0.9 million compared with net recoveries of $0.4 million for the same period a year ago.

For the first quarter of 2019 noninterest income was $3.3 million compared with $3.7 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to $0.2 million decline in mortgage banking income resulting from lower loan originations for the same comparable periods and $0.1 million decline in card processing fees due primarily to conversion related costs.

In the first quarter of 2019 noninterest expense was $14.9 million compared with $16.1 million for the same period a year earlier, as primarily the result of $0.5 million lower in salaries and employee benefits, $0.3 million in lower acquisition related costs incurred in 2018, and $0.3 million in lower marketing and advertising, and $0.2 million in lower FDIC premiums.

As Len mentioned, we’ve begun our rebranding initiative and we have discontinued many of our current marketing and advertising campaigns to prepare roll out a new brand later in the year. We anticipate higher marketing and advertising costs over the next several quarters resulting from the rebrand. For the first quarter of 2019, the company’s efficiency ratio was 49.3% compared with 54.1% for the same period a year ago. The first quarter of 2019 income tax expense was $3.3 million compared with $2.6 million for the same period a year earlier. For the same quarter – for the first quarter of 2019, the effective tax rate was 23.8% compared with 22.1% for the same period a year ago.

I will now turn the call back over to Len.

Thank you, Mark. I appreciate it. We are pleased with our financial performance for the first quarter of 2019, particularly regarding our deposit momentum and expense management. We continue to focus on taking advantage of the outstanding economic prospects in the market we serve. We believe we can continue to grow our business organically, diversify our loan portfolio and expand our low cost core deposit base. We are passionate and enthusiastic about our prospects to expand our commercial and industrial lending to small and medium sized businesses with our commercial banking centers and increased emphasis on growing our commercial deposits with the expansion of our treasury management services team and through improving the products and services we offer. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to actively pursue potential acquisition opportunities throughout the Intermountain West, which we believe is a crucial component to our business strategy and shareholder value creation model going forward. Thank you so much for joining us on the call today. At this point, I will now turn it back to Jamie to open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question today comes from Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead with your question.

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Good morning, Jeff.

Hi, Jeff.

I guess the first question I had was on the expense base you talk about this – the marketing and brand efforts as well as some of the branch openings and you have alluded to some of these expenses have been feathered into the run-rate, but that’s a lot of moving pieces, you are at 49 base this quarter, thoughts on the remainder of the year with little more specifics about how that grows or some inputs to think about? Thanks.

Yes, Jeff. I will take the first part of it and then to some of the specific dollar amount back to Mark on the run-rate. But this is a project, the branding projects is a project we undertook a year ago and we had a lot of research and consulting fees involved with us throughout the past year and they continue. Our attempt is to cover as much as that through reduced standard marketing expense and putting in this re-brand type of marketing expense was really kind of a shift in the use of a look on lot of the funds that we have budgeted at the end. Regarding the new branch location, it’s an existing facility that just requires some modest leasehold improvements to get it open and we are doing it with existing staff. So again that’s something that’s not going to show up in a big way in the numbers. I will turn it back to Mark for any further comment on that.

Yes, sure. You bet. Marketing average obviously is lower than what our historically run-rate has been and we would expect that to be a little bit higher actually than our normal run-rate. We would anticipate marketing that I think being around $1.5 million for the year something in that area. We don’t know all cost yet related to the re-branding, but that’s probably a good broad number that we expect there. Also we will have some additional depreciation with the new service center. So, our occupancy costs go up a little bit. Salary and employee benefits were down a bit. Part of that has to do with adjusting some accruals, but we also paid lower quarterly commissions to loan officers based on loan lines. So, as the volume increases we would expect that our costs there would increase as well. So if you are looking at the numbers, I would expect them to be kind of in that 15 to 15.5 range for the next couple of quarters.

Okay. That’s 15 to 15.5 for the remainder of the year on a quarterly basis?

Yes, roughly. I mean, it will go higher as we finalize what all the re-branding costs are going to be.

Yes, no, I appreciate it. And then Mark while I have you the accretion benefit last quarter versus this quarter is 11 basis points?

Yes, that’s correct.

Yes, got it. And then on the credit quality side just the charge-offs have been in the 20 to 30 basis points for the last several quarters, where is that coming from and is that a portion of Len, kind of your comments on being cautious in this part of the cycle, but what are those charge-offs largely coming from?

Yes. It’s an area that we, as you know Jeff has paid a lot of attention to forever. As we have got a new Chief Credit Officer on hand going through the portfolios, spending time in the non-performing and we have been a little more aggressive than we historically have been. As a matter of fact every one this quarter that we charge the whole thing off even before completing the recovery process which is now underway. So, we do expect some return over time on the charge-offs we have this quarter. That pipeline today looks pretty good going forward over the next period as far as continuing to charge-off we are doing pretty good about where we are.

Actually, I will step back. Thank you, guys.

Thank you.

Thanks Jeff.

Our next question comes from Andrew Liesch from Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead with your question.

Hey, guys. Nice job on the deposit growth, the treasury management group looks like it’s doing a really nice job. I am just curious what was the rate that these funds were added during the quarter?

It’s mixed as you guys will look at and what we did with our treasury report is we actually instituted new products for corporate investment with a little higher than market rate. It actually brought in close to $100 million in new business. Of that new business we are also now reaping the benefits of operating accounts, which I think over time will reduce that cost. So, it was a strategic move to bump it through what’s normally a down quarter for us. We have got some momentum with that group and are pretty encouraged on the deposits side right now.

Okay. How is the pipeline for further inflows look from this team?

It’s looking pretty good actually. Again, we had a pretty good pickup this past quarter. And I would expect I don’t believe we will be at the same level next quarter, but the pipeline is strong and we are really excited about what that team is doing and the value that they are adding to the program overall.

Right, certainly. And then it sounds like overall though you do with the Fed pausing the rate of the increase in cost of fund is going to slow, will that still be the same case with this group and with the deposits they bring in?

Yes.

Okay. And then just on the yield side you mentioned typically have stronger commercial growth here in the spring and summer, I mean – I am sorry construction growth in the spring and summer months and this tend to be a little higher yielding? So should we see the loan yield rise as well even though the Fed maybe on pause?

Well, we will certainly get the benefit from the construction side of things. But having said that we are also expanding the C&I business and that is a little bit lower yielding loans as well. So, I would expect as we have talked earlier kind of north of 5% is probably where we are going to be overall. Just to add a point and I might even pre-empt some of the other questions that will be coming on this Andrew. But we’ve talked about the rate differential, the volume is the area we’re spending a ton of time on right now as well building those pipelines for construction growth. But also kind of increasing the ramp rate into the C&I. We have mentioned a couple of quarters that we’re opening a new center Utah County, which is where we are housed and we are starting to get some momentum there. We gave some guidance which is something we rarely do on loan growth rates for the year. We sure like to make that look conservative as we push along, but that’s the internal focus that we are pushing pretty hard on right now is the loan growth and margins of function of it, but the volumes as or more important right now. We don’t have an issue with margins.

Got you. You guys have covered all my other questions, I’ll step back.

Thank you.

Thank you, Andrew.

Our next question comes from John Rodis from FIG Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Good morning, guys.

Hi. Good morning.

Len, maybe just your comment you said on the reserve you said we need to continue to build the reserve. Can you maybe try to quantify that a little bit for us going forward?

I think we’re pretty close to a total reserve percentage for where we’re comfortable. And we want to hold around that, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of additional build on that other than we just want to make sure we’re prepared to not dilute things as we go into the seasonal requirements next year.

Okay. Fair enough. So just so at 1.55% of loans plus or minus that level you don’t see it going substantially higher from here?

We’re pretty comfortable where we are.

Okay. And I apologize, I had to jump off for a second. But on the margin the core margin was down what 9 basis points to 5.18% in the quarter. Where do you sort of see that over the next couple of quarters if you addressed that I’m sorry I had to jump off a second?

Yes. I think It was I just want to confirm the number. I think it 11 basis points in the first quarter, it was 14 basis points in the quarter before and 24 basis points a year ago. So, I would expect that kind of same decline trend to continue on.

Well yes. So that’s the yield accretion right. But I mean if you strip that out the core margin was down 9 basis points. Do you what sort of do you still think you’re going to have some compression in the core margin going forward or do you think you can hold it around 5.18ish?

As we have said earlier, we’re looking at kind of 5% is where we feel like that that core margin will be overall. I mean obviously as we said construction loans into the next couple of quarters are going to help with yield. But as we grow that C&I portfolio that’s the lower yield as well, so 5% is a pretty robust net interest margin and we will be happy with that.

Okay. And it would take a couple of a few quarters to get there. Correct?

Yes. It will and volume is going to drive a little bit too or at least mix of volume we’ll drive it. We are right now heading into a little bit more of the construction season. That’s we tend to get pretty good yields on those, but as we continue to crank up the C&I at lower yields, it’s kind of a mix and timing overtime long term guidance. I think as Mark stated that 5% number is a core where we’re working to try to hold as close to as we can, but the quarterly ups and downs are really mix driven and combined with volume. I would say if we have a type of volume that we hope to have it would be probably down a little bit from where it is today still over 5%. If we have low volume and more in the construction season than we currently anticipate, I don’t think you’d see it drop much.

But obviously that’s the margin you talk about loan growth and you provided some guidance. Like you said that you don’t rarely you don’t typically do a mid-single-digits and you hope to do better. So obviously even with some margin compression you’re still going to grow net interest income dollars correct?

Exactly, John

And do you think as far as net interest income dollar growth. do you think that sort of low to mid-single-digit growth year-over-year is that achievable?

We hope so. We knew we were stepping out of giving the guidance on the growth, and this is normally a place we don’t go, but you can make your assumptions from it.

Okay. Okay. Thank you, guys.

You bet. Thank you.

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from Don Worthington from Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.

Thank you. Good morning.

Good morning, Don.

Hi, Don.

Couple of things. One mortgage banking income looks like it’s holding at about $1.4 million in the last couple of quarters. Do you kind of see that continuing that level?

Yes. The mortgage income this quarter, we actually were a little bit disappointed with the results. I would check as recently as this week on the pipeline, we’re a little more bullish for Q2. We’re actually doing some internal structuring issues to try to drive that a little harder than we hope to see over the next couple of quarters. So yes, I don’t see it going down.

Okay. All right. And then a couple of lines in the noninterest income. Mark you mentioned, I guess the card processing was impacted this quarter by I guess some offset costs. Do you see that rebounding more into the $700,000 level or?

Yes.

Okay. And then service charges on deposit accounts those were down this quarter or maybe they were elevated last quarter. I don’t know. But...

Don it’s elevate it is elevated in the fourth quarter, but we would expect that would grow as well assuming with the Treasury Management team, we would expect there would be some seasonal growth going on there.

Okay. Great. All right. Thank you.

Thanks Don.

Thank you.

And ladies and gentlemen, at this time I’m showing no additional questions. I’d like to turn the conference call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Okay, thank you all again for joining us. We appreciate the questions and as always if you have any additional questions, feel free to give Mark and myself a call and we’ll do our best to find the information that you’re looking for. Thank you for your support. We appreciate you joining in the call. Have a great weekend everyone.

