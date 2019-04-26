Why The Market Is Wrong On The Occidental Bid For Anadarko

I'm going over the facts again to weigh the pros and cons to see what the right path forward is.

The market seems to put a higher probability on Anadarko going with the original Chevron deal than I did in an earlier note.

After taking into account analyst and market responses, it seems the consensus is rather skeptical of the OXY bid.

This is a note on the bidding war for Anadarko (APC) after the market has had some time to process the Occidental (OXY) bid. The spread to the OXY offer is still 4%+ (see M&A dashboard), this translates into an annualized return of 17%+ if my closing date is about correct.

Analysts and the market are skeptical because:

APC's board did not appear very willing to engage OXY's board.

Anadarko's board rejected the offer from Occidental because of perceived greater deal risk.

A potential transaction would blow out OXY's leverage ratios and stretch its balance sheet.

The FT reported a few crucial pieces of color:

Chevron is seen as unlikely to attempt to offer more than Occidental, as its board is uncomfortable with taking on further risk, according to two people close to the company. Ms Hollub said on a call with analysts that she was "highly confident" that she would be given the backing she needs. She later told the Financial Times that when the company had spoken to a few large investors on Wednesday morning to explain the details of its plan, the reaction had been "OK, we get that now" Paul Sankey, an analyst at Mizuho, wrote in a note: "We think the bid is a very bad idea. So does pretty much absolutely everyone we talk to."

Lots of reasons reported by the media to be skeptical. I have to say that I was skeptical of another bid emerging too. See my public article here. It did not make a lot of sense to me. After all, there are a lot of energy assets out there. Even if you want Permian acreage specifically, you can get it through buying out various publicly-traded companies. Why get into a bidding war over Anadarko specifically?

Then, when it turned out OXY had been bidding, I immediately had similar misgivings about how it would stretch OXY's balance sheet. I'm still sympathetic to that argument. But OXY seems to have the financing in place and shareholders may come around after Occidental tours them and makes its case.

Occidental's CEO also appeared on Bloomberg and this interview conveyed to me that OXY is probably willing to improve their offer further if necessary. She doesn't directly say so, but it's how I read her responses to questions about whether they would offer a collar, etc. We have the potential for a really interesting (and rare to the sector) bidding war here.

The negative responses from Occidental shareholders did not sound very encouraging, but if we check out the large shareholder data from Morningstar, a familiar pattern emerges. It is all these passive shops. Are these really going to stop this deal?

Anadarko shareholders:

Data: Morningstar

Occidental shareholders

Data: Morningstar

The FT also reported a few less bearish facts (emphasis mine):

Ms Hollub said on a call with analysts that she was "highly confident" that she would be given the backing she needs. She later told the Financial Times that when the company had spoken to a few large investors on Wednesday morning to explain the details of its plan, the reaction had been "OK, we get that now".

Also, I don't believe the sources talked to by the FT that a bump from Chevron is off the table. Chevron will want to try to have this OXY bid go away without having to pay up but yeah… Of course, that's what they prefer.

Then again, I have no evidence of activists coming into Anadarko as was rumored at the time of the original Chevron bid.

Finally, one of the reasons I'm inclined to believe there is further upside in this deal is that Anadarko has traded in excess of $100 per share in the past. And very interestingly just before this deal action, there was quite a big gap between the recovery in WTI prices and Anadarko's share price. Either buyer is being at least somewhat opportunistic here:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The market seems to put a higher probability on Anadarko going with the original Chevron deal than I did in an earlier note. I still favor the most greedy path forward of holding onto my shares and draw out a bump. Since I actually disagree with the market and have a less skeptical view, I've increased my position slightly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.