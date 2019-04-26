Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Market May Have Priced In All The Bearishness

We estimate summer gas prices have to be at least $2.75/MMBtu or the market may actually shift into a small deficit.

Fundamentally, we are seeing the large storage builds get priced in already, but there's still the risk the end of May builds will surprise to the upside.

Technically, the rally in natural gas this week was significant as it pushed prices back above the multi-year support line.

For the week ending April 26, we have a storage build of 110 Bcf. November EOS is forecasted to be 3.7 Tcf.

EIA reported a storage build of 92 Bcf for the week ending April 19. This compares to the +94 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +91 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 92 Bcf for the week ending April 19. This compares to the +94 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +91 Bcf. The +92 Bcf was significantly higher than the five-year average of +47 Bcf and last year's -18 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending April 26, we have a storage build of 110 Bcf. November EOS is forecasted to be 3.7 Tcf.

Market May Have Priced In All The Bearishness

On the technical front, this week was notable. Natural gas prices broke down from a multi-year support zone last week, but regained the support this week with a nice Friday rally.

On the fundamental side, TDDs have been projected to be higher than average into the first week of May.

As you can see, this should provide support for natural gas prices in the short term. Storage builds also have been revised lower recently thanks to the bullish weather and lower 48 production is stalling right at ~89 to ~90 Bcf/d.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

All of this is not to say that the short-term headwinds are over. One issue the market will have to face in the coming weeks is the lower seasonal demand into the end of May. ECMWF-EPS long-range projections show neutral conditions for the second half of May, so this would still pressure storage builds to the upside. With CDDs eclipsing HDDs on a seasonal basis by the second half of May, we should start to see power burn pick-up. But the incremental increase from low natural gas prices won't really start to pick up until June.

This would then still leave the market susceptible to big storage builds at the end of May.

But what's clear from the fundamental standpoint is that prices should start to bottom out around here. We estimate that summer gas prices have to be around 2.75/MMBtu or the surplus in the market today might actually turn into a small deficit.

We calculate that the market surplus today is around ~4.73 Bcf/d so power burn will have to play a big role over the summer to prevent us from building much more than seasonal averages.

But for the natural gas bulls counting on a spike above $3 for a long period of time this summer, that's very unlikely. November storage is projected to be at 3.7 Tcf at the moment, so the risk of a storage shortage going into winter is low at the moment.

Again, we think the most important variable today going forward remains to be lower 48 production. If we don't see lower 48 production averaging above ~91 Bcf/d by June, then we think production growth this summer may disappoint, leaving more upside for bulls this winter.

For now, we think the market is pricing in all of the bearishness. We will be watching closely for a shot at going long soon.

For readers that have found our natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. We are now offering a two-week free trial, and we have the largest natural gas trading community on Seeking Alpha. Come and see for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.