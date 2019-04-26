Cabot Oil & Gas: Fully Valued After A Strong First Quarter

Cabot is a strong company, but appears fully valued now with its enterprise value at around 8.1x 2019 EBITDAX (including hedges) based on $2.75 NYMEX gas.

It's projected to deliver around $621 million in free cash flow during 2019, with seasonality contributing to lower regional gas prices in the near term.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) has performed well, achieving Q1 2019 production slightly above guidance as well as generating $308 million in free cash flow during that quarter. It also increased its quarterly dividend from $0.07 per share to $0.09 per share.

Cabot should be able to generate substantial free cash flow over the remainder of 2019, with a full-year projection of $621 million in free cash flow at current strip prices. The rate of free cash flow generation is expected to be lower in the remainder of 2019 due to significantly lower realized natural gas prices (with Q1 typically being seasonally strong).

While Cabot remains a strong operator, I recently sold my position in it since I believed it was fully valued. This is consistent with my previous article in which I noted the low-$20s as a good entry point for Cabot and the high-$20s as a potential exit point.

Q1 2019 Results

Cabot posted strong Q1 2019 results, with its average production of 2,276 Mmcfe per day coming in slightly above its guidance range for 2,250 to 2,275 Mmcfe per day.

Cabot also delivered $308 million in free cash flow during the quarter, helped by high regional gas prices (Cabot realized $3.09 per Mcf for its natural gas before hedges, only $0.06 below NYMEX) and strong hedges. For example, Cabot had NYMEX hedges at average of $4.14 for Q1 2019, which was nearly $1 above NYMEX.

Cabot should still be able to generate a fair amount of free cash flow in the remaining three quarters of 2019, although the amount per quarter will be substantially lower due to lower NYMEX gas prices, wider differentials and weaker hedges.

2019 Outlook At Current Strip

The current NYMEX strip for 2019 appears to be around $2.75 now as it has generally been pressured by concerns about increasing supply. This would result in Cabot realizing around $2.43 per Mcf for its natural gas with the forward curve pointing to it realizing around $0.30 to $0.35 less than NYMEX for the full year.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

This would result in Cabot generating around $2.143 billion in gas revenue in 2019, with its hedges adding another $82 million in positive value. The majority of that hedge value has already been realized, with it receiving $53 million in derivative settlements in Q1 2019.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 882 $2.43 $2,143 Hedge Value $82 Total Revenue $2,225

With its $800 million capital expenditure budget and increased dividend, Cabot is projected to have around $1.748 billion in cash expenditures for the year.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $75 Transportation And Gathering $591 Taxes Other Than Income $22 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $52 Capital Expenditures $800 Dividends $144 Total Expenses $1,748

This would leave Cabot with around $477 million in positive cash flow (after dividends) and a projection of $621 million in free cash flow. This is consistent with Cabot's estimate that it could generate $600 million to $650 million in free cash flow in 2019 at $2.75 NYMEX.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

Valuation

If we assume that Cabot keeps its debt relatively constant at $1.224 billion during 2019 and uses its positive cash flow to repurchase shares, it may end 2019 with around 405 million outstanding shares. This would put its enterprise value at approximately $12 billion using that share count and today's share price.

Cabot's 2019 EBITDAX is estimated at $1.473 billion at current strip prices ($2.75 NYMEX), including hedges. Without hedges, its EBITDAX would be around $1.391 billion.

Cabot's EV to 2019 EBITDAX multiple would therefore be around 8.1x (with hedges) or 8.6x (without hedges). This is around the higher end of what I believe Cabot should be valued at, so I have no position in Cabot at the moment.

Conclusion

Cabot Oil & Gas is a strong company that's still able to generate a solid amount of positive cash flow despite weaker near-term natural gas prices. It had a very good Q1 2019 due to seasonally high realized natural gas prices, and should still be able to generate positive cash flow during the rest of 2019.

However, while Cabot is a good company, it also appears to be fully valued now. I'd consider re-establishing a position in Cabot if its price fell 10%-plus from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.