LINE Corporation's (LN) CEO Takeshi Idezawa on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Satoshi Yano – Investor Relations

Takeshi Idezawa – Chief Executive Officer

In-Joon Hwang – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yoshitaka Nagao – Nomura Securities

Seungjoo Ro – CLSA Securities

Taewon Kim – UBS Securities

Han Joon Kim – Deutsche Bank

Haruka Mori – JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for joining LINE Corporation’s Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call. The presentation material is available on LINE Corp’s IR homepage. We have scheduled one hour for this call. Please note the presentation will be conducted in simultaneous translation and the Q&A session in consecutive translation. Please also note that this call will be recorded and available on the IR website.

We will now like to start the call, and I will hand over to Mr. Yano.

Satoshi Yano

Thank you for joining today’s call. I am Satoshi Yano from LINE IR. Today, we have CEO, Idezawa; CFO, Hwang; and CSMO, Masuda joining the call. Our CEO will present the financial year 2019 first quarter results and business update, followed by CFO who will explain the financials. After the presentation, we will hold a Q&A session.

I would now like to hand over to CEO, Takeshi Idezawa, for his presentation.

Takeshi Idezawa

This is the CEO, Idezawa. Thank you for joining LINE Corporation’s fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings announcement call. I would like to start with an overview of our first quarter results and explain our future business strategies. MAU for the LINE Messenger this quarter was 164 million in our four key markets. In Japan, MAU was 80 million, an increase of 5 million in one year. Further, the DAU to MAU ratio that measures engagement maintained a very high level of 86%.

On the business side for display ads, we started ad placement on Smart Channel, which has countless user touchpoints. Also the new pricing plan for the redesign account has also received positive feedback and new official accounts have increased significantly. In our strategic business, LINE Pay’s Pay-Toku campaign and other user-focused marketing have received a great response. We are progressing user expansion at a good rate as we work towards our LINE Pay KPI of 10 million global MAU also recently announced a tie-up with Merpay for a mobile payment alliance, an initiative aimed at increasing merchants.

On the organization side, we’ve introduced a structure to help achieve major business growth. First, we reorganized to a company-based structure to enable a more agile business development. Second, we decided to implement a new large-scale share-based compensation plan to edge out the competition and attract and develop world-class talent. In implementing the plan, we established a compensation committee led primarily by external director. Here, we decided on a compensation policy and plan and will continually enhance our mid to long-term corporate and social value and thus broadly provide value to all stakeholders. We will describe more on the cost involved regarding the new share-based compensation plan after issuing.

Next is our overall revenue. Consolidated revenue for this quarter was JPY 55.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.5%. Ad revenue accounted for 54% of our overall sales and 75% of sales in Japan. Next I will explain our revenue and operating income by segment. The first quarter revenue for the core business was JPY 48 billion, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 12.3%, thanks to the steady growth of our ad business. Our operating income margin improved to 17.2%.

For our strategic business revenue, LINE FRIENDS sales decreased due to seasonality factors, but overall, revenue increased 21.8% year-on-year. Investment has been on track and we recorded operating losses of JPY 15 billion. The CFO will elaborate more on this later.

I will now explain about our core business. Overall revenue from the ad business increased 18.6% year-on-year to JPY 29.9 billion. For account ads, the revamp of the new ad platform, including redesign efforts have been successful with the number of official accounts increasing globally quarter-on-quarter by 151 for a total of 925 and LINE ad accounts increasing by 600,000 to top 9.74 million. As a result, account ad sales were JPY 15.6 billion, a 16% growth year-on-year.

For display ads, we completed the upgrade to our new app platform that is more scalable and can accelerate the development speed. At the same time, we added product improvement such as DPA and features for app ads as well as improving targeting and our logic behind ad distribution. Thanks to the growth of both of our domestic and global services and the launch of our Smart Channel, the number of ad impression significantly increased by 49% year-on-year. As a result, display ad sales increased 16% year-on-year to JPY 10.6 billion.

Regarding our Smart Channel, we have carefully conducted testing from November and are on track to begin delivering content and ads to all domestic users during April. Content will be personalized for each user including weather, news, fortune-telling, comics and other recommended stickers and we will gradually expand ad placement. From April, we will also begin providing content to users in Taiwan and Thailand. Going forward, we will continue to expand content and improve the UI as well expand video ads and other ad formats developed – to develop this into a pillar of our business growth within display ads.

Our sales and promotion-related solution, LINE sales promotion, is producing good achievement. LINE’s astounding engagement, location data and messaging features are highly compatible with sales promotion solution and we believe it will revolutionize the flow to digitalize sales and promotion market.

On top of our current diverse product offerings for promotional campaigns, in Q1, we began offering an ends to our notification solution utilizing Beacon, resulting in 16 new projects and a growth of 5x from last year.

Further, we recently partnered with Daiei for a proof-of-concept on e-flyer utilizing location data. We were able to verify that leveraging LINE sales promotion significantly increased store visits and purchase of verified project. Going forward, we will work to develop a highly versatile solution that can be used by many businesses, push ahead with link up with LINE Pay and LINE Wallet, and grow LINE sales promotion into our third business pillar alongside account ads and display ads.

Next is the communication and content businesses. We recorded similar result as last year at JPY 7.4 billion in communication from New Year’s sticker sales and other campaign efforts. Content sales increased 3% year-on-year to JPY 9.5 billion as a result of IP collaboration within Bubble 2, an event to mark Disney Tsum Tsum’s fifth anniversary, as well as an ongoing growth of LINE Manga and LINE Music. Also, we released our new game, LINE Disney Toy Company on April 17, and have Dr. Mario World title released with Nintendo scheduled in early summer.

Next, I will talk about our strategic business and O2O and e-commerce domains. Our online e-commerce service, LINE Shopping, has steadily increased GMV, thanks to more new partners and improved features. At the end of last year, we launched our offline service SHOPPING GO. It has exceeded expectations and rapidly expanded turnover and become available at major electronic chain, Yamato Denki from March. As a result, GMV for the shopping domain grew substantially, a year-on-year increase of 69%.

In the gourmet domain, GMV for LINE Delima grew substantially with a 79.6% increase year-on-year due to various initiatives, including a limited time half-price sale and a promotion that encourage users to use the app together with the LINE Pay. In April, we launched LINE Pocoyo a takeaway food service initially at selective restaurants. With this, the entire user journey is completed on the LINE platform, including location-based restaurants search, ordering on the LINE app and making advance payment with LINE Pay.

This not only provides a compelling user-friendly user experience, but also contribute to resolving eatery problems such as food waste and rising labor cost. More venue from device switch honors are coming soon in or after June, where we aim to enlist 30,000 merchants by the end of 2020.

Next, LINE Travel jp made a full-scale launch, which recorded a 456% growth against the immediate previous quarter. The growth of each service not only increases the value of our O2O and commerce business, our aim is to create synergy through cross collaboration with LINE Pay and our ad businesses. For example, the payment ratio on LINE Delima using LINE Pay was 4% last year. Recently, this figure has increased to 18%. Offering a seamless user experience accelerates the business on both sides, which leads to realizing a robust LINE platform ecosystem.

Next, I would like to discuss the progress on the LINE Pay business. Our global GMV for the first quarter was JPY 252.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 45.8%. In the previous quarter, insurance payments in Taiwan temporarily raised LINE Pay GMV, however, lowering LINE points rewards for Taiwan users from 2% to 1% from January caused GMV in Taiwan to decrease quarter-on-quarter, while domestic GMV continues to increase steadily.

Marketing initiatives including the monthly Pay-Toku campaign in Japan have greatly enhanced LINE Pay’s brand awareness for a global MAU as of the end of the first quarter reached 4.3 million, a 85.2% increase year-on-year and we’re making steady progress towards our key KPI of achieving 10 million global MAU by the end of this fiscal year.

Let me introduce a few of our domestic initiatives. In efforts to expand our merchant base, we announced that the LINE Pay global alliance presented last year will be expanded domestically and formed a business alliance with Merpay as our first domestic partner. The two companies will allow mutual access to merchants accepting either of their company’s payment services, which will further strengthen our efforts to enlist more merchants. The two companies plan to establish a merchant alliance tentatively named Mobile Payment Alliance, and by encouraging other payment services – businesses to join, further take the lead in realizing a cashless society.

On the service side, we have released a LINE Pay app this month. Based on request by a large number of users, this app includes our merchant map, LINE coupon and other convenient features for users who frequently use LINE Pay to make payments in order to realize a much simpler payment churn.

In addition, we have announced today the launch of LINE Pay e-KYC, an online identity verification service for Japan. Users can utilize this in addition to the traditional identity verification process through linking bank accounts. Using the LINE app, users can have their identity verified by simply entering their information and taking a photo of the ID and face photo. With a simpler verification process, it’ll be easier to use money transfer and other features, and we expect this will lead to an increase in LINE Pay users.

Recently, we also announced a major partnership with Starbucks Japan. In this comprehensive business alliance, we are partnering to provide a convenient and seamless customer experience with Starbucks utilizing not only LINE Pay but also LINE Wallet and LINE official account. Additionally, LINE Pay will be accepted and expand from the existing location to Starbucks nationwide.

On top of payment, LINE transfer official accounts, LINE Wallet and more are all seamlessly linked with LINE Pay offering a value proposal that is very convenient for users and a valuable use for companies and retailers. We believe this is a great strength of ours. Going forward, we plan to further popularize and develop LINE Pay by improving the services convenience, aspiring users to use the service, increasing merchants and strengthening collaborations with various services offered on the LINE platform.

This concludes my summary for the first quarter. Now CFO, Hwang, will explain the details of the first quarter financials.

In-Joon Hwang

Hello, this is CFO, In-Joon Hwang. Let me highlight some of the financials for the first quarter’s earnings. Our consolidated revenues and other operating income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was JPY 55.5 billion with an operating loss of JPY 7.9 billion. As for the revenues, we reported JPY 55.3 billion, this is an increase of 13.5% year-on-year and a decrease of 1.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Our total first quarter revenue for core business was JPY 48.0 billion, 12.3% growth year-on-year, 3.2% growth quarter-on-quarter. Operating income was JPY 8.3 billion, on operating income margin of 17.2%, which is 56.6% increase quarter-on-quarter. The margin increase is primarily due to the growth in revenue of ad and stickers as well as controlled marketing spend, particularly in gaining.

Next, our total revenue for the strategic business was JPY 7.4 billion, on operating loss of JPY 15.0 billion. This is mainly due to the increase of personnel cost for financial services and aggressive marketing for usual occasion related to LINE Pay.

Next, I will discuss operating expenses. First quarter operating expenses were JPY 63.4 billion, 29.4% increase year-on-year, 0.2% decrease quarter-on-quarter. Since personnel cost and marketing expenses is covered in detail on Page 18, I will discuss the breakdown of the other expenses.

Service commission decreased to JPY 4.3 billion, 12.8% decrease quarter-on-quarter. This is primarily due to the decrease in LINE FRIENDS and LINE Baito service. Outsourcing expenses were up JPY 9.1 billion, 3.3% increase quarter-on-quarter due to the increase in outsourcing expenses in financial-related development work in preparation and for good leases.

Depreciation expenses incurred to – increased to JPY 5.2 billion, 57.9% increase quarter-on-quarter. This is due to the new lease accounting standard IFRS 16. Rent expenses related to office and shop, which are included in other operating expenses are now recorded under depreciation from this quarter.

Other operating expenses decreased to JPY 8.6 billion, 39.6% decrease quarter-on-quarter mainly due to the aforementioned reason regarding IFRS 16. Additionally, decrease in LINE FRIENDS has decreased the cost of goods sold.

Employee compensation increased to JPY 17.2 billion, 11.7% increase quarter-on-quarter as a result of the continuous hiring of employees, particularly to aggressively expand the strategic business including LINE Pay and other financial businesses.

Majority of the marketing spend were allocated to the strategic business, marketing expenses increased to JPY 5 point – JPY 7.5 billion, 26.1% increase quarter-on-quarter, particularly for aggressive promotions related to user expansion for LINE Pay. Our operating loss for the first quarter was JPY 7.9 billion, and our net loss was JPY 10.7 billion.

This concludes my presentation. We would like to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Satoshi Yano

[Foreign Language]

We will now start the Q&A session, which will be conducted in consecutive translation. Please note, we will entertain two questions per person. Please ask your questions individually. Our conference call operator will explain how to connect your line.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Yano. [Operator Instructions]

[Foreign Language]

This section will be conducted in consecutive translation. [Foreign Language] We will entertain two questions per person, however, please ask your questions individually.

[Foreign Language]

The first question is from Mr. Nagao from Nomura Securities.

[Foreign Language]

Please go ahead.

Yoshitaka Nagao

[Foreign Language]

My first question is about the LINE Pay. If you look at Page 12 in the PowerPoint slide, you have disclosed GMV and MAU globally. Can you please also share those for Japan market and also overseas?

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

I understand that this question is regarding LINE Pay and about GMV and MAU for LINE Pay. We do not disclose the breakdown of those per country. However, for your information, as I mentioned – as we mentioned before, while we – our GMV in Taiwan decreased in this first quarter in – first quarter, it’s for Japan market improved in the first quarter.

[Foreign Language]

And also for MAU, we – the MAU in Japan has been growing, and we do not go into detail number for MAU either, however, again, the MAU in Japan has become virtuous among all markets.

Yoshitaka Nagao

[Foreign Language]

I have another question regarding LINE Pay. Can you please tell us that the number of merchants for LINE Pay in Japan?

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

The latest number of merchant in Japan is 1.36 million.

Yoshitaka Nagao

[Foreign Language]

My second question is about the display ad. I understand this – that the number for the impression for display ad contained those in Taiwan and Thailand. It means like as those numbers in Taiwan – as the numbers in Taiwan and Thailand increased, the CPM for Japan gets diluted. So what I’d like to know is that the average CPM in Japan market?

In-Joon Hwang

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your question. As you mentioned, if we include those numbers in overseas, the numbers – those numbers for Japan market will become lower. But as we move to the new system, we have been able to increase the CPM, and we are now disclosing the detail number for those. However, we are growing – our CPM in Japan market has been growing.

[Foreign Language]

And as we migrated to the new platform, we believe that we’ll have a further scalability and we’ll be able to speed up development. With those, we believe that we’ll be able to accelerate the growth in this area as well.

Satoshi Yano

Thank you for your questions. Next question please.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

The next question is from Seungjoo Ro from CLSA Securities. Please go ahead.

Seungjoo Ro

Thank you very much for your opportunity. So I have two questions. First is regarding the Smart Channels, and I was just wondering whether we could get a bit more comment on this in regards to impression trends, CPM as well as if you have a revenue guidance for 2019? And then, I was also wondering whether does this mean that there will be ads on the first tab in the LINE app in the future as well?

My second question is actually regarding margin transfer. The core business margin has improved to 17%, and I was wondering whether the current core business margins is sustainable throughout the year because I would assume, if the Smart Channel gets ramped up and increases, there could be a further margin expansion in the core business. So any comment would be appreciated. Thank you.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

You first ask your questions on Smart Channel. In terms of the placement of this ad, Smart Channel will be displayed on the second half of the top tab on the LINE app. This is the tab – this is the place where the users time spend is most on the LINE app.

[Foreign Language]

In terms of answering your questions regarding revenue, CPM and impression, let me first respond to your question on impression. As I mentioned, this tab is where users spend most of their time on our LINE app. Comparing to ads on the news and time line, we are hopeful to see a huge growth in impression by Smart Channel.

[Foreign Language]

As I mentioned, the time spent on this tab is the greatest on our LINE app. The balance will be the key when we display the ads here. So we’re taking a very careful approach in displaying ads in Smart Channel. We have also tested displaying ads on this platform. Right now, CPM is extremely high as ad load increases, we believe that CPM will also balance out.

[Foreign Language]

And as a overall comment, their displays also has vast inventory. So along with news and time line, we believe that Smart Channel will have great potential to produce ad revenue.

In-Joon Hwang

For the core margins, during the first quarter due to a very healthy growth in ad business and less spending in marketing for other core business, we could have recovery in core margins. And – but with Smart Channel business, it may be too early to talk about some – the leverage in core business margin yet. And therefore, we still keep the – our guidance to 15% of core business margin for this year.

[Foreign Language]

Satoshi Yano

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your question. We ask that you ask your questions individually, one by one. Next question, please.

Operator

The next question is from Taewon Kim from UBS Securities. Please go ahead.

Taewon Kim

Thank you very much for the opportunity. I just have one follow-up question regarding Smart Channel. I was just looking for additional color on this because I agree that this has the potential to be perhaps the most important and popular ad inventory in all of mobile services in Japan. So my question is, could you provide any color on the kind of user feedbacks and engagement that you saw in Smart Channel during the first quarter in terms of some of the ad that you tried on and some of the contents that you put on? Could you provide some more color?

And you also mentioned that you’re looking to launch more products, including videos and different types of UIs for ad. You said you’re going to take some time, but since you mentioned about video and some of the UI plans, would that be some time in – within the next quarter? Or would that be some time that you would like to adopt in second half? So any color on the timing of the new product enhancement by Smart Channel will be very much appreciated.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

As for the – first of all, for the user feedback, we have started out with a few number of user. As we go, the number of users has been growing.

[Foreign Language]

And we have tried various types of contents for the Smart Channel. And we have received good reactions from end users. And we especially pay attention to negative feedback from users as well so that they send those feedbacks. We have judged that this will has the potential and we’ll be able – it is ready to launch too against all the users.

[Foreign Language]

So we will continue to add more content, while continue – improving its UI, but at this moment we consider there is no significant issues with this Smart Channel.

[Foreign Language]

And as for the deal in ad permits, we cannot disclose that – disclose those exact timing. However, we are thinking it would be great if we’ll able to conduct those tests before or in the summer of this year.

[Foreign Language]

Satoshi Yano

Thank you for your questions. Next question, please.

Operator

The next question is from Han Joon Kim from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Han Joon Kim

Hi, thank you for the chance to ask a question. My first question is around LINE Pay user behavior in Japan. I think you’ve been doing a few promotional campaigns. Are you seeing that consumers are highly sensitive to the rebates and promotions? And so maybe it’s not effective to continue to do the campaigns because there’s too much of a cherry picker? Or do you actually see as you slow down these kind of promotions, the potential for it is actually still holding up, so you guys can have a copy of the question about how you think about your – the efficacy of your marketing spend? And whether we should – can see lowered promotion spend, but still continued good grow in LINE Pay users in Japan.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your question. In terms of user behaviors in Japan, let me first explain the basic mechanism of our campaign. After the points were reward – after the customers make a purchase using LINE Pay, the points are actually rewarded on the separate date. This encourages the user to use LINE points for separate purchases on following day, which contributes to increase in retention rate. Because QR copayment and mobile payment and settlement is still very rare here in Japan, this campaign is still very useful to acquire new users and retain current users.

As you know, Pay-Toku campaign began in November of last year. Compared to figures from November, our user numbers have doubled as of March in Japan. So we believe that these promotions are still very effective way to entice new users and also retain the current existing users.

[Foreign Language]

And as for user acquirements, I think we can further leverage LINE strength in order to effectively acquire more users. As I said in the presentation, we are also making connection between LINE Pay and official accounts as a more effective marketing tool and also we can leverage LINE Pay with P2P money transfer feature to roll out for a future promotion. So I believe there are many other ways to effectively roll out promotions on LINE Pay and we are trying those measures right now.

Han Joon Kim

Great. Thank you for that detailed explanation. My second question is on advertising behavior, specifically in relation to Smart Channel, do you sense the advertiser treating that as a separate and incremental ad dollars online? Or do you sense that they are actually reallocating that a little bit from official accounts or elsewhere? And so should we see this as a budget reallocation exercise or a purely enhancement to the overall budget, so some contextual information there will be appreciated.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

Han Joon Kim

[Foreign Language]

Takeshi Idezawa

Thank you for your question. Yes, Smart Channel will greatly contribute to the overall ad revenue. Naturally, existing advertisers will place more additional ads on Smart Channel, because of the increase in inventory and ad format, we expect that new advertisers will also come on board and place their ads on Smart Channel. So we believe that it will impact the entire ad business.

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your questions. Next question please.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

The next question is from Mr. Nagao from Nomura Securities.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

Operator

Please go ahead.

Yoshitaka Nagao

[Foreign Language]

Hi. I have one question regarding LINE Pay. So I understand that your – I understand your global MAU is a major KPI for LINE Pay, but I am wondering if you have any – if you have focus on any measures to increase the MAU in Japan market as well? I understand that you maybe planning and thinking to link with some other services or fulfilling financial services as well, but is there in any strategy or plans for Japan market? Please elaborate.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

thank you for your question. We focus on user acquisition in Japan market more in this year. As you know that last year, we focused on growing the number of merchants where you can use LINE Pay, but this year we’d rather focus on growing the number of users as well as growing the number of GMV. Thank you.

[Foreign Language]

And some additional comments of using LINE Pay for myself, we would like to link with our client in strong platform – LINE platform. And as we mentioned before that GMV or that the transaction volume using LINE Pay in one of our services Delima is now over 20%. For that we’d like to keep accelerating LINE Pay using those existing – our services. And also in that way, we’d like to activate – even more activate user behaviors in the LINE we work.

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for the question. Next question please.

Operator

[Foreign Language]

The next question is from Ms. Mori from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Haruka Mori

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for this opportunity. I have two questions. My first question is regarding OP margin and your results for Q1 for the strategic business. According to your presentation, you reported an operating loss of JPY 15 million and the total loss for 2019 is – forecasted to be JPY 60 billion. So I see that this is one-fourth of the annual amount. And I imagine with the new services not being launched in the second half, for instance LINE securities and additional promotion expenses, will have raised this operating loss in the second quarter. So how do you see your Q1 results against your budget? And please add in comments if possible.

In-Joon Hwang

For the margin of strategic business, yes, as you said that we are – I think, we may have some losses up to the JPY 60 billion and for the whole year that was our guidance. And then that includes the focus of our new service release, including in LINE securities and some other financial services schedule this year. And but – for the LINE Pay business, we assume some aggressive marketing, but as completion landscape is getting severe and also all the user experience is getting accumulated, if necessary, we may have to be more aggressive in marketing of user occasions. In the case they may have some more negative impact in profitability.

Haruka Mori

[Foreign Language]

Thank you. My second question is regarding LINE Pay and your services and promotion for merchants. As PayPay has announced, they have the issue coupons, and when users and consumers go to the actual store and use a coupon, a part of that fee is paid to PayPay. As for LINE Pay, I understand that you have – you also have coupons in your apps. Do you have any services that touches merchants?

And also any of promotion activities for merchants? And if so, what is the revenue point? Do you already gain some kind of fee or commission from these merchant by producing – by offering these services? And how do you see this trending going forward?

Takeshi Idezawa

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your question, and I understand that your question is regarding LINE Pay and business model. Currently, LINE Pay share in Taiwan is extremely high. We have various revenue sources where we can gain revenue. As for Japan, we have a settlement fee that we receive from our merchants and this is also our point of revenue.

[Foreign Language]

And I think it’s fair to say that we are also making a move into the sales promotion market, and we are also using LINE Pay as a gateway and as a monetizing point.

[Foreign Language]

And on the second pillar, we were also leveraged the LINE Pay extensive user base and direct them to our financial services such as LINE Credit and LINE Bank.

[Foreign Language]

As for Japan now, I don’t believe that we are in the phase where we can monetize using LINE Pay right now. Currently, our key goal is to enhance user base and also increase that LINE Pay activity by our users. So monetizing on LINE Pay will be a little bit down the road.

[Foreign Language]

And one follow-up coming from my side, yes, we mentioned that our key KPI for this year is to increase user activity on LINE Pay. We have many collaboration promotion with our merchants. And we can also utilize coupon to reduce the marketing cost while we increase user activity from LINE Pay.

Satoshi Yano

[Foreign Language]

Thank you for your questions.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes LINE Corporation fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call. Thank you for joining the call today.