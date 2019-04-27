Boeing Customer Bites The Dust

In a previous report, AeroAnalysis analysed the active fleet for Jet Airways. The Boeing (BA) customer in India has been struggling with a huge debt load for years, and a restructuring had been required to keep the company alive. Despite recent efforts, things didn't seem to be heading in the right direction as more and more aircraft were being grounded signalling an inability to either pay for leases or pay for the other direct operation costs for the aircraft. At present, Jet Airways has ceased operations pending negotiations, as the company is no longer able to pay for the costs including fuel… and no fuel means no flight.

Source: Boeing

In this report, we once again discuss why the problems at Jet Airways hardly come as a surprise, why other parties lost faith, problems in the debt restructuring, and the implications for Boeing.

Financial problems in fast growing market

Jet Airways is an airline with its primary hub in Mumbai, India. Being based in India, the fastest growing market when it comes to demand for air travel, one would think that no airline in India should be facing financial difficulties. The contrary is true. In recent years, a lot of capacity has been added to the market, and that has implications for airlines, especially if dynamics other than capacity addition change as well. In 2018, the Indian domestic market was good for 138.7 million passengers, an 18.6% increase compared to last year, while load factors were more or less stable and capacity additions were in line with passenger growth keeping the load factor stable. However, none of these indicators of growth tells you anything about profitability. What we did observe is that breakeven load factors on aircraft have been rising. From 2015-2016 to 2016-2017, the breakeven factors for the market dominating airline IndiGo increased from 71% to 77.1%, while SpiceJet saw its breakeven factors increase from 85% to 86.9% and Jet Airways saw its breakeven factors increase from 77.9% to 81.2%. On more or less constant load factors, it shows that margins on the domestic market, which should be booming, have been eroding. There are a couple of reasons why this hurts Jet Airways in particular.

Fuel, but not fueling growth

Source: Traveller

If we were to judge airlines by their growth number for passengers carried and the prospect of doubling flows every 15 years, the airline sector would be the sector to invest in. However, there are some profit and loss drivers that make an investment in the airline industry less straightforward: oil and fuel prices. In 2014, fuel prices dropped, and on paper, that allowed airlines to increase margins. In reality, we saw Jet Airways bringing the revenue per kilometer down by 2.6%, and that revenue has continued to slide from 4.66 INR in 2014-2015 to 4.21 INR in the third quarter of 2018-2019. Meanwhile, fuel prices increased significantly from the $26.51 per barrel bottom in 2016. So, the revenue per kilometer have been lowered while the cost per kilometer, including fuel, increased significantly. That means that margins were being squeezed. It's often said that Jet Airways swings to losses easily because contrary to many Indian airlines, it performs international flights, which have higher trip fuel costs. However, what we could see in Jet Airways' Q3 report is that profits from international operations declined 5% while domestic operations' profits declined by more than 20%. Given a 38% increase in fuel prices, you can blame fuel prices for the profit erosion, but you can hardly blame international operations.

Colliding business models and market share battle

The main problem seems to be colliding business models on the domestic market. What should be kept in mind is that Jet Airways hasn't been profitable for a long time, and it actually needed the low oil prices to return to profitable status. Since 2010, the company had only been profitable for two years.

The main problem seems to be the domestic business model. Being a full-service airline, Jet Airways has felt the pain of the rise of low-cost carriers [LCC] such as IndiGo and SpiceJet. While you will hear a lot of people saying they are willing to pay for service, what you will see is that buying the cheaper ticket becomes straightforward when booking a ticket, and the Indian market is no exception. That's what has partially pushed revenues per kilometer down for Jet Airways. While being stuck with a non-LCC cost structure, the airline had to lower fares to win business from travellers. So, as if fuel price pressures weren't enough, Jet Airways was experiencing top line pressures as well. This puts Jet Airways in a headlock. As a full-service airline, it had to increase the base fares to become profitable, but it would almost certainly mean lost business, and Indian airlines, including Jet Airways, have committed to taking delivery of so many aircraft that shocking the market with higher fares is not desirable. This means that Jet Airways should have quickly shaved off its on-board services to cut costs and live at the mercy of IndiGo, which has the ability to incrementally increase fares. However, a major restructuring of the airline was required to improve the airline's business. Currently, the airline has cost per available seat-kilometer [CASK] of 4.89 INR, which is 0.68 INR higher than the revenue per available seat-kilometer (RASK). Excluding fuel, the CASK for Q3 FY2019 is 3.23 INR. That once again shows that fuel expenses are a major contributor to costs and Jet's inability to generate a profit. We can compare these numbers to IndiGo. The RASK is 3.72 INR, an 0.08 INR decrease year over year, but still roughly 0.40 INR lower compared to Jet Airways. With a market share of over 40%, the pressure IndiGo exerts on Jet Airways is clear. The CASK ex-fuel is 2.04 INR or 1.19 INR lower than Jet Airways, while the CASK, including fuel, is 3.61 INR, which is 1.28 INR lower than Jet Airways and just 0.18 INR higher than Jet's figure excluding fuel. What we see is that Jet Airways has very little means to be cost competitive, which shouldn't come as a surprise since it was not established as a low-cost carrier while the likes of IndiGo and SpiceJet are. What also should be considered is that even these two airlines have not been able to book profits in the 2019 fiscal year. What this tells us is that while Jet Airways does not have a cost structure to be cost competitive. The Indian market has been turned into a battlefield for market share rather than profitability and Jet Airways has become the main victim. The reason is simple: Even when we do not take into account fuel costs, Jet Airways had a cost structure that was unsustainable and unsuitable for the Indian market.

This is also something I also pointed out in December 2018:

India has a huge population of young people and a growing middle class, and so for airlines, there are huge opportunities there. However, with the hundreds of aircraft on order, we feel like there's a huge battle going on between Indian carriers that focus too much on winning market share rather than translating market opportunity into financial success. What this means is that the financial position of Indian airlines could weaken while they do have orders and financial commitments with lessors and jet makers valued in billions of dollars.

Fleet age and widebodies

One of the things that seems to increase Jet Airways' costs is the fact that it operates a wide-body fleet but also has a fleet that's older compared to its peers. Maintenance costs per aircraft were >7% higher for Jet Airways compared to competitor SpiceJet. Part of the reason for this difference are the eight Airbus A330s and 10 Boeing 777-300ERs it operated, which have higher associated costs as well as the fact the single-aisle Boeing 737 fleet operated by Jet Airways has an average age of 8.8 years vs. 7.4 years for SpiceJet and 6.2 years for the A320 fleet operated by IndiGo.

Currency fluctuations and credit rating

Source: Business Insider

One thing that didn't make things easier for Jet Airways is that just like with all Indian airlines, the majority of its revenue comes in Indian Rupees, while the expenses such as aircraft leases, power by the hour contracts and milestone payments for aircraft are mostly USD based. With the Indian Rupee losing value, part of the expenses of Indian airlines increased significantly. On top of that, Jet Airways' credit rating was reduced to a D score. While Jet Airways already wasn't in a good position as it needed to borrow money to make payments on loans and needed to raise cash for working capital, its credit rating was downgraded even further as it did end up missing payment to lenders.

We think that with Etihad Airways as a shareholder, Jet Airways has never really felt the urge to restructure the organization or its debt believing that Etihad Airways would provide cash when Jet Airways would need it. We all know what happened with Etihad Airways' global investment strategy and their willingness to support their investments. Etihad did end up agreeing to raise its stake in Jet Airways, but at that time, the distressed Indian carrier was already fighting for day-to-day survival.

Restructuring effort

As troubles started to mount for Jet Airways, a restructuring effort was underway to close the funding gap which was in excess of $1B. A consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India envisioned creditors to participate in a debt-to-equity swap and the airline to work on sales and sale-and-lease-back transactions. Such swap would reduce the debt load, make the lenders the biggest shareholders of the airline until the company was sold. In this scenario, some but not all lenders would provide an emergency loan. Such a rescue construction was only made possible by the 12 February Circular of the Reserve Bank of India. This circular, however, was overruled by the Indian Supreme Court making a rescue of Jet Airways shaky once again.

Confidence erodes and airline collapses

Back in March, the "good news" for Jet Airways was that as even low-cost carriers turned loss-making, there would be more willingness to increase fares. The bad news was that the financial position was getting worse day by day, and there seemed to be little confidence in a turnaround around. Lessors kept pulling aircraft from the fleet, which was a strong signal: Some of the parties that were supposed to become a shareholder via debt-to-equity swaps didn't seem convinced about the turnaround and sale plan for Jet Airways, and that was before the proposed emergency loan fell through and before Jet Airways was looking for a replacing emergency loan.

Table 1: Jet Airways and JetKonnect fleet prior to operation suspension (Source: AeroAnalysis)

How dire the situation was for Jet Airways becomes clear when we revisit the fleet numbers. Back in early March, there were 120 aircraft in the fleet, around 20 owned and 100 leased, and 47 aircraft out of 120 were grounded. Prior to Jet Airways suspending operations, there were 88 aircraft in the fleet, 6 of which were in revenue service.

This shows a couple of things:

Lessors pulled over 30 aircraft from the Jet Airways fleet.

Over 90% of existing fleet was grounded prior to suspension.

Jet Airways did not even have sufficient working capital to keep the Boeing 737 fleet in operation.

Some aircraft were likely returned to their lessor due to expiry of the lease term, but most of them were pulled due to non-payment. The fact that lessors pulled their aircraft from the fleet was a strong sign of lacking confidence in Jet Airways' ability to turn things around. On top of that, the suspension of international operations might have put additional pressure as it is was likely the carrier's only dollar value income. When one of the carrier's Boeing 777-300ERs was seized in Amsterdam, it already seemed that just for the sake of preventing further loss of control of owned and leased aircraft international operations would be halted.

As lessors continued pulling aircraft, airport slots and dollar value revenues were lost while an emergency loan remained absent, Jet Airways had no other option than to suspend operations until a buyer is found for the airline by May 10th.

Boeing 737 MAX, Spice, and Elections

There was a tiny bit of hope for Jet Airways. It currently is election month in India, the biggest democracy in the world, and some 22,000 Jet Airways employees were hoping for Prime Minister Modi to step in preventing a collapse of the airline. After all, during his reign, the rupee continued to slide and unemployment levels rose, and a collapse of Jet Airways and job losses could make the PM look bad. No help came from Modi. One of the reasons is that India has a 1.36 billion population, making 22,000 unemployed people look really small. Additionally, the election battle is really fought on other fronts, such as nationalism.

The collapse of Jet Airways comes amidst a grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet worldwide. While most lessors are looking for long-term leases, I could imagine that, at this time, it is easy to decide to pull jets from non-paying Jet Airways and place them with carriers that are willing and able to pay for them. One of those carriers is a direct competitor of Jet Airways: SpiceJet. Another potential target would be Air India Express, which operates a fleet of 25 Boeing 737-800s and could be looking in growing its fleet to benefit from Jet Airways' demise.

Where does this leave Boeing?

Source: ABC.net

The big question, of course, is where does a possible collapse of Jet Airways leave Boeing? Jet Airways has 125 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order with Boeing and 10 Boeing 787-9s. The market value of these jets is nearly $8B. On top of that comes $3.9B worth of slots for the Boeing 737 MAX that Boeing took over from Jet Airways. So, the exposure is $8B and possibly up to $12B, which is significant. It remains to be seen how demand for the Boeing 737 MAX will develop, but if things go as they usually do Boeing should not have a lot of problems reselling these slots and the same holds for the Boeing 787. What is slightly more worrisome is that Boeing might be losing a customer in a high growth market. Where it used to have 2 customers for the Boeing 737, it now seems it has to bet on SpiceJet as the main Boeing 737 operator in India.

During the Q1 2019 call, Boeing confirmed that orders from Jet Airways have been scrapped; This includes 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft transferred to Boeing Capital Corporation at an earlier stage, 125 Boeing 737 MAX directly ordered by Jet Airways and 10 Boeing 787-9s valued $11.9B.

Conclusion

There are many things that can be said about the current situation with Jet Airways. One thing is certain and that is that wrong management decisions and strategy have played a major role. While the domestic market changes towards a cost-conscious LCC set up, Jet Airways didn't evolve its product or cost structure while being forced to lower fares to remain competitive. If you add a weak rupee and higher oil prices, you are left with a company that is incredibly financially unhealthy. It's also for this reason that other airlines or parties are not lining up to save India's number two airline. Parties can bid on the airline until May 10th, so Jet Airways is not fully gone yet, but at this point, you need to have a lot of money and a lot of patience to turn things around for the airline. Aircraft have been pulled for the full, and restarting operations is going to be costly.

The airline has competed for market share, while its cost structure did not allow them to compete in the way they did. Jet Airways has always been very eager of arranging sale-and-leaseback arrangements to raise cash, but if your financial performance keeps lagging for years, what you eventually are going to end up with is a debt-load and little to no assets to raise cash. Reality is that problems have been around for Jet Airways for years, they simply have not dealt with them… possibly because management has always pushed problems into the future hoping those problems would solve themselves, partially relying on Etihad Airways to help them out. While the market changed, Jet Airways stuck to its full-service offering too long and did not cut costs to required levels.

In the second quarter, Boeing will add a significant cancellation to the order book. While this is a bad thing, it should also give some breathing space on the Indian market for other Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to restore their financial performance and aim for healthy grow in the market.

