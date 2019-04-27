Atlassian Acquires From Its PaaS Marketplace

I would like to know from Atlassian what other apps does it think are driving traction?

Atlassian remains focused on acquisitions that pair well with its most popular products and could help expand its reach beyond IT departments in an organization.

Enterprise collaboration software provider Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been steadily building up its portfolio through acquisitions. This last quarter was no different as the company continued to add other relatively smaller players to its portfolio. Its latest quarterly results also impressed the market, but the outlook failed to deliver and the stock fell 8% in the after-hours session.

Atlassian's Financials

Atlassian's third quarter revenues grew 38% over the year to $309.3 million, ahead of the market's forecast of $305 million. Net loss came in at $202.8 million, compared with net loss of $15.8 million reported a year ago. The significant increase in losses was due to a non-cash charge of $172.6 million for marking to fair value the exchange feature of Atlassian's exchangeable senior notes and the related capped calls. On an adjusted basis, Atlassian recorded adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share compared with the Street's forecast of an EPS of $0.18.

By segment, Subscription revenues grew 57% to $166.5 million and maintenance revenues grew 20% to $98.9 million. Perpetual license revenue grew 13% to $23.2 million and other revenues increased 36% to $20.8 million.

The company ended the quarter with 144,038 customers on an active subscription or maintenance agreement, adding more than 5,800 net new customers during the quarter.

For the current quarter, Atlassian expects revenues of $329-$331 million with an adjusted EPS of $0.16. The Street was looking for revenues of $327.6 million and an EPS of $0.19 for the quarter.

Atlassian's Acquisitions

Atlassian remains focused on acquisitions that pair well with its most popular products and could help expand its reach beyond IT departments in an organization. Earlier this month, it announced the acquisition of Sydney-based startup Good Software for an undisclosed amount. Good Software was founded in 2016 as a "side hustle" to provide Atlassian Marketplace apps for Atlassian's collaboration platform Confluence. Within a year, it had won the Atlassian Marketplace Best New Vendor Award. It now has more than 500 customers for its Atlassian Marketplace apps that provide analytics tools for Confluence users and admins.

Owler estimates that Good Software was generating annual revenues of $1.5 million. The acquisition will help Atlassian deliver embed these analytics capabilities within Confluence. Good Software was bootstrapped.

In March this year, Atlassian also announced the $166 million acquisition of enterprise agile planning software provider AgileCraft. AgileCraft helps organizations build and manage strategic projects and workstreams. Organizations use AgileCraft to map strategic projects, gain visibility into project status, identify risks and dependencies, and gain more accuracy around capacity planning and return on investment. Texas-based AgileCraft was founded to come up with a better way to manage large portfolios of work using lean principles. Its founding team developed an agile management platform that would integrate engineering, product management, and portfolio management. It wanted to maximize value delivery by linking strategy to execution in real time. AgileCraft had raised $10.1 million in funding. Atlassian expects the acquisition to add $1-$2 million to its fiscal 2019 revenues.

Atlassian believes that the addition of AgileCraft to its existing family of agile products will increase the breadth and depth of agile teams it can support. Together, the combined entity will provide a unified solution for team-level and enterprise-level Agile, with tools that can scale to meet the diverse needs of enterprise organizations. AgileCraft complements Atlassian's tools by extending visibility at a portfolio or program level.

Atlassian's platform strategy is clearly delivering strong results. It has a thriving marketplace that offers more than 1,500 Jira apps and nearly 850 Confluence apps. The third-party developed apps help organizations with services ranging from IT Service Management, Project Management, Customer Support to providing Visualization Capabilities.

The recent acquisition of Good Software is an illustration of how Atlassian is leveraging its PaaS strategy to drive growth. As I wrote earlier, launching a PaaS is the best way to ensure that adjacent products built on compatible stacks grow in the SaaS player's eco-systems, without taxing their P&Ls. I would like to know from Atlassian what other apps does it think are driving traction? What other developers are out there, ready to be acquired?

Atlassian's stock is trading at $103.75 with a market capitalization of $24.85 billion. It touched a 52-week high of $117.06 last month. It has grown from the 52-week low of $54.57 that it had fallen to nearly a year ago.