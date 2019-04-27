ams AG Is Still Cheap

The company's CapEx needs will be much smaller this year.

While Apple, its biggest customer has disappointed, we can expect at least partial compensation from other customers and markets.

We think the shares of ams AG are still cheap, despite an impressive recovery from the lows late last year.

We told you on November 5 last year that the shares of ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) had been punished too much. In fact, we are kicking ourselves for not having followed our own advice and take a position in the stock, and indeed:

The shares staged a noted recovery despite missing their Q4 expectations by quite a bit. Management argued (Q4CC):

We have seen a more difficult year 2018 than we had originally anticipated and especially towards the end... Now 2019 is starting out on an unfavorable note as well as we see the tough market environment continuing with volatile end market dynamics that are hard to anticipate.

Yet, despite these unfavorable developments, the company nevertheless managed strong growth in 2018, with revenues increasing by 34%. Some companies would no doubt like to have ams's problems:

This doesn't strike us as the graph of a company in experiencing troubles, let alone serious ones, but one has to realize that the GAAP (or rather IFRS) figures contain a big boost from the U.S. dollar convertible bond option component (which is a non-cash effect).

The company provides a host of sensing solutions, from the earnings deck.

Management took the decision to reduce R&D in their environmental sensing business and is looking for strategic alternatives for this business.

Growth

Most of its revenue comes from consumer markets, especially its 3D Sensing solutions (earnings deck):

And, from the earnings PR:

It's clear that most of the growth is coming from the consumer markets, but the non-consumer revenue (automotive, medical, industrial) is also expanding in the mid-teens.

In 3D sensing, the company has solutions for all three different technologies (from the earnings deck):

The results were negatively affected by the disappointing iPhone sales, which is the only big volume producer for 3D sensing solutions, but the ramp in the Android market is starting, with the company able to win designs with all three of their technologies, from the Q4CC:

Leveraging our solution know-how, we started shipping first VCSEL and 3D sensing products to Android structured light 3D face recognition to 2 Asian smartphone OEMs last year. Previously mentioned Android iToF design wins for 3D programs at 2 Asian smartphone OEMs are built on our illumination expertise and are either shipping or expected to ship in the first half of 2019.

But also in active stereo vision (the simplest of 3D solutions), they announced a first design win and a partnership with Qualcomm (QCOM), Face++ and Bellus3D. For world-facing 3D, the company won a customer for their illumination solution, and shipping is starting this quarter.

But it's not only 3D sensing solutions that are in demand:

Non-consumer solutions (automotive, industrial, and medical, see below), while automotive will have a more muted development this year compared to 2018.

Lightening, shipping a wide range of display solutions and light sensors to a broad base of customers OEMs, including significant volumes of their TrueColor solutions that started ramping in H2 last year.

Light and proximity sensing behind OLED display, enabling bezel-less phone designs noted the first design wins, and these have started shipping.

Audio sensing is another growth area for the company where they are the market leader in MEMS microphone interfaces and active noise cancellation. The company introduces a highly miniaturized solution for wireless earbuds.

A miniature spectral sensing solution is being finalized with a major consumer OEM. This will not drive significant revenue in 2019, but could ramp up significantly next year.

From the earnings deck:

Q4 Results

From the earnings deck, barely eking out a profit:

Margins

Margins have taken a beating, with Apple's iPhone sales disappointing, leaving companies like ams exposed with excess capacity.

The adjusted gross margin is better at 35.4%, while adjusted EBIT margin plunged for the year and even more dramatically in Q4 (earnings deck):

While the company has managed to improve the efficiency of its production lines, this has, together with the disappointing demand, led to excess capacity which will eat into gross margins. On the other hand, it significantly reduces CapEx needs this year. Below, you see the reconciliation from IFRS (earnings PR):

Cash

It can be seen how CapEx took a very large bite out of cash flow, but this year promises to be much better in that respect, beginning in Q4 2018 already.

In general, the company strives to just keep core technologies in-house and outsource the rest to keep CapEx needs to a minimum. The company just went through a major CapEx ramp for the expected 3D sensing boom, and management argues that as production lines are getting more efficient, they reduce significantly the need for CapEx this year.

Debt has been rising this year, but that went hand-in-hand with an increased cash position, so they haven't spent it all:

Guidance

Guidance doesn't go beyond Q1 (earnings deck):

However, management did say some further things which can be taken as positives, for instance (Q4CC):

we do have a significantly better pipeline for the Android mobile business for first quarter and also second quarter and the quarters to come.

They also argued that they expect the mix to significantly improve in 2019, and this is one of the reasons they expect a stronger H2. Their new CMOS VCSEL fab in Singapore is going to ramp towards the end of the year, which should also help.

Then, there is their charging project which will ramp in H1 and continue to ramp throughout the year, and the ramp in front-facing 3D sensing where they have multiple design wins is starting in H1.

Then, there is the behind-OLED light sensor, which management claims gained very strong traction after CES in January, so the year also offers plenty of new opportunities.

Risk

The company faces risk of slower acceptance of 3D sensing in the Android space which would leave it with excess capacity and more or less at the mercy of Apple in terms of volumes and pricing.

The company has design wins in the Android space, so this risk is somewhat muted, while other markets are also progressing.

Then, there is a marked slowdown in the European economy which we're a bit wary off, as there are some countries (most notably Italy) with some ugly debt-dynamics and shaky banks, which have the potential to turn into something very nasty.

Valuation

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.94 rising to $3.50 next year. If the results come anywhere near this, the shares are a steal.

Conclusion

The market conditions are challenging, and visibility seems limited with backlog in considerable decline. Nevertheless, and despite the recovery in the share price already, we think that longer-term, the shares have further to run.

The company has its hand in multiple technologies which are on an inexorable growth path, even if the more immediate future contains much uncertainty, and pricing could considerably spoil the picture.

While the company has really substantial leverage, it also has a substantial cash kitty, could sell its environmental sensor business, and it is still generating positive operational flow, and free cash flow will improve as the main CapEx efforts are behind it.

Also, what knocked the company down last year (Apple orders disappointing big time) isn't likely to be repeated now that expectations have jolted back to reality, and the company has a more diversified customer line-up.

