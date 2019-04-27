Swedbank: Q1 2019 Calm After Q1 2019 Storm

I update the stock and provide context as to what to expect going forward.

Today, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) (OTCPK:SWDBF) reported 1Q19 results. This was interesting because:

It's the first financial report since the blossoming of the scandal that's led to a ~40% drop in the company share price over the past few months.

It sets some of the tone for how the bank intends to act going forward, in terms of levied accusations.

It provides some indications on how Swedbank customers are going to react/act going forward.

Let's head straight into it and see where we are.

(Source: Östsvenska Handelskammaren)

1Q19 - Results are positive

So, let's get this out of the way. Results for this bank are positive in 1Q19, with among other things:

Increased loan volumes and lower resolution fees, contributing to net interest income. Total income growth compared to 1Q18 was an impressive 6%.

Improved macro/market conditions lead to higher gains.

Good continued credit quality, and good, continued capitalization for Swedbank.

In the con columns for the quarter is:

Increased expenses due to investigations into money-laundering, which we all knew were coming.

The report tone

The overall tone of the 1Q19 report was positive. Swedbank is claiming full cooperation with US and Baltic countries which are currently reviewing the bank's businesses and affairs. In order to combat financial crime, the bank has also established a new AFC (Anti-Financial Crime) unit, which will focus on money laundering, financing for terrorism, fraud prevention, cyber and physical security and so forth. (Source: 1Q19 Report)

While laudable, it's of course like building barn doors 3 weeks after the horses have run away.

Financial results & effects

The bank's new AFC will increase costs for the bank by about 1B SEK (~$100M). Swedbank reiterates its goal of an RoE of a minimum of 15% for FY19.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Overall results for the quarter were positive, thanks to a strong 1Q19 overall in terms of macro and market movement. Credit spreads over the past 3 months have tightened, and the bank continues to see positive loan growth in all home markets. The Swedish housing/mortgage market remains at a stable level.

RoE for the quarter increased to 15.5%, up 0.1% compared to 1Q18, with equity per share going up to 113 SEK (from 109.7 in 1Q18).

The total number of issued credit/debit cards were stable at 8.1M, with an increase of compared to 1Q18. The increase in the issuance of 2% in the private sector was driven by young people signing up for new cards, and the 5% increase in corporate card issuance was thanks to small businesses doing the same thing.

The bank's savings deposits increased 6% compared to 1Q19, with 920B, stable in comparison with 4Q18 (Source: 1Q19 report)

Most importantly, for the quarter, results are clearly up, and while there are some macro tailwinds, let's review what I believe to be the most important takeaways of this quarter.

Takeaways and expectations

Despite a small (very small) drop in private customer deposits, overall loan volume, market cap and money put into Swedbank's Robur Funds are up. This, to me, together with all other factors put into consideration, indicates that customers are in fact not leaving Swedbank (which was one of the primary fears Swedbank bears would refer to during the midst of the crash). In fact, loan volume growth is very evident that people in Sweden, despite having options, still consider Swedbank as one of their primary loan givers when it comes to mortgages and loans for other things - both private and corporate.

Swedbank's results quite clearly beat analyst expectations across the board. The bank also confirmed that the customer flight was indeed, limited (Source: Expressen) which can be further confirmed by the numbers in terms of loans, cards and customer deposits. The negative movement here has been either absent or extremely limited.

(Source: Google Finance)

Despite the positive news, the stock price took us for a bit of a roller coaster during the day, with a deep drop to below 150, only to recover back up towards the end of the trading day. It's hardly surprising to see the market reacting negatively to 1B SEK in expected CapEx increase - I'd honestly expected a bit more of a negative reaction here, given the costs involved.

Swedbank - nothing clear, but the bank is doing its best to plug holes

It's, of course, impossible, based on a quarterly report, so recently after the scandal, to say whether things are going to be worse or better a year from now on. A lot will depend on just what the investigations in the various jurisdictions find and, in the end, decide to do with what they find (fines or no fines).

What can be said (I believe), however, is:

Customer flight as a result of the scandal has been extremely limited/non-existent, going by volume numbers and relevant data.

The bank is more profitable than (almost) ever.

Capitalization remains very strong, almost 16% CET1.

The bank is acting strongly (estimated 1B isn't chump change) to counter the perspective and allegations against it.

The CEO, Chairman, and other members of the board involved in the scandal are either replaced or slated to be replaced.

And naturally, despite these results, Swedbank remains the largest bank in Sweden, the largest number of customers, loan volume and in terms of other relevant data.

My initial thesis, published in my articles in this series about Swedbank, were all written from the perspective that the drop in price was an/is an overreaction. As of these results, that thesis hasn't changed, and I believe that recent developments in all of these ways actually support this. Anecdotal evidence (I talk a lot to Swedish/Scandinavian investors overall) indicates that people who sold the bank are now buying back their shares - or more.

I believe 2019 will be characterized by:

The Swedbank shares recovering further lost ground, beginning to reach toward 160-165 SEK/share.

People buying back more stocks

Results will continue to either beat or match analyst expectations and overall macro/market situation.

Continuing to monitor the situation here is crucial. One could argue that this quarterly report didn't change anything positive, or negative - there simply weren't any pertinent facts there, beyond Swedbank's spending 1B on a crime-fighting unit (which they should have had working before this).

However, in the light of this quarterly, I remain a Swedbank bull long term. I believe the bank will recover within 1-2 years, and we'll once again see share prices of 200 SEK and above. There will likely be more fallout coming from time to time as the details of the investigation become more concrete, but in the end, I believe that Swedbank, at the very most, will face a fine for their behavior.

And, given the sums involved in money laundering compared to the profits that this bank makes (44.22B SEK profit in 2018 alone), the fine levied against the bank may affect a year or so, but hardly anything beyond that. I remain firmly positive and believe a 9%+ dividend yield, given the bank's current earnings, is still very payable, and a good risk/reward at current valuation.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm reiterating my 'BUY' at Swedbank at these levels of ~145-155 SEK/share. I recommend that you limit your position size, especially now following ex-div, and try to buy smaller "bites" to see if the stock will fluctuate further.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SWDBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.