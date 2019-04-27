Raise Your Bets On Zynga

After the 30% cut of app store owners, the latest monthly Android/iOS sales of ‘Empires & Puzzles’ is $22 million. Zynga’s 2018 monthly revenue is only $75.6 million.

The elimination of Pincus’s veto power gave CEO Gibeau free rein. Gibeau used the long-idle cash of Zynga to purchase other people’s hit games last year.

My May 6, 2018, buy recommendation for Zynga was profitable. I reiterate my buy rating for ZNGA.

I reiterate the May 6, 2018, buy rating I gave to Zynga (ZNGA). This company's stock already touts a one-year price return of 59.89%; still holding on to my ZNGA shares. I would buy some more if I could raise enough cash. ZNGA is a long-term beneficiary of the growing $149.1 billion video games industry.

Founder Mark Pincus's sacrifice of giving up his 70% stock voting power last year is a strong catalyst for ZNGA. Pincus was not able to veto Gibeau's recent substantial $950 million purchase of two game developers/publishers, Small Giant Games and Gram Games.

Zynga's stock outperformed Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) partly because CEO Gibeau was given free rein. ZNGA's 1-year price return of 59.89% dwarfed its bigger Chinese rivals' stock returns. I am holding on to ZNGA because it does not have any serious exposure to the whims of China's totalitarian authorities.

ZNGA has more upside potential from its recent acquisitions. Small Giant Games' Empires & Puzzle's estimated monthly net sales last December was $160 million. The estimated March 2019 net global revenue is now $22 million (30% cut of app store owners was already deducted). If this positive trend continues, Empires & Puzzles can feasibly contribute $264 million in net sales to Zynga's FY 2019 revenue.

Why I'm Bullish On Empires & Puzzles

Zynga's 2018 revenue of $907.21 million told me its average monthly sales are only $75.6 million. Going forward, Small Giant Games can potentially boost Zynga's monthly/annual revenue by 29% or more. Empires & Puzzles can help Zynga replicate its record 2012 revenue of $1.281 billion.

The unique blend of solving puzzles and collecting heroes gave Empires & Puzzles a loyal base of paying customers. The raiding-other-players feature meant many competitive players often use their credit cards to get ahead in Empires & Puzzles' global ranking.

Zynga will probably report its Q1 numbers late next month. It will likely include the $50-65 million quarterly revenue of Empires & Puzzles. I expect Zynga's Q1 2019 revenue to hit $250 million. This projection is feasible. Looking at the chart below, Zynga's year-over-year quarterly revenue growth has been in a nice upward trajectory.

It was not a coincidence that ZNGA's stock price +59.89% rally for the last 12 months coincided with the stock's surging quarterly revenue. Investors like it that, in spite of declining core monthly active players, Zynga is monetizing better.

I also concluded that the $250 million May 2018 purchase of Gram Games contributed to this growth. Gram Games' hit mobile game MergeDragons! estimated net monthly sales from iOS/Android devices are $12 million.

MergeDragons! is another puzzle-and-collecting-things kind of game. It is very addictive and compels impatient/competitive players to do in-app purchases to level up their accounts. Collectively, MergeDragons! and Empires & Puzzles are earning enough (still growing) to offset the stagnating social casino poker/slots and FarmVille franchises.

It is painful to see, but Zynga-branded iOS games are making very low average daily sales to iPhone gamers in the United States.

The chart above explains why Zynga has to prioritize inorganic growth and buy other hit mobile games to counter its in-house games' declining appeal in America. I am happy to report that App Annie declared Empires & Puzzles as the no. 4 top-grossing iPhone game in America. Sensor Tower puts Empires & Puzzles as the no. 5 top-grossing iPhone game in the United States.

Inorganic Growth Is Good

Prior to 2018, Zynga was hoarding excessive idle cash & short-term investments. After its $527 million acquisition of NaturalMotion in 2014, Zynga never made any other blockbuster moves to improve its inorganic growth. Zynga tried and built some great mobile games like Empires and Allies and Dawn of Titans. Unfortunately, aside from minor hit social slots games, Zynga never came up with true blockbuster mobile games.

Buying other companies with hit mobile games is the better option for Zynga's long-term prosperity. Zynga is putting less priority in developing its own mobile games and focusing more on live operations. Investing more in live operations improves player engagement in its most profitable games.

Zynga's four-year cash-hoarding and weak games development are why the company's 5-year average revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is only 0.77%. This is way below Glu Mobile's (GLUU) 5-year revenue CAGR of 28.26%. GLUU has a better 1-year price return of +162.82%. Zynga really needs new hit mobile games to impress investors.

Conclusion

ZNGA is a buy. It is free from Pincus's meddling. CEO Gibeau can now fully implement a faster turnaround strategy. The expected nice margins on the strong monthly sales of Empires & Puzzles and MergeDragons! will help Zynga improve its lackluster EPS growth performance.

Zynga can accomplish its projected FY 2019 revenue of $1.15 billion. Zynga can even break its 2012's revenue record of $1.281 billion this year. I used to be a credit card-using mobile gamer. I therefore understand the allure of competitive freemium games like Empires & Puzzles and MergeDragons! These games are growing fast enough to help Zynga handily beat its own FY 2019 guidance of $1.15 billion.

Going forward, I expect Zynga to buy other companies which can give it another forever franchise mobile game. My choice for Zynga's next acquisition is Yotta Games. Yotta Games is the developer of Mafia City - currently the world's 9th top-grossing mobile game. Zynga canceled its Mafia Wars games in July 2017. On hindsight, the cancellation was incorrect because it allowed Yotta Games to exploit Zynga's past indecisiveness. A Mafia-themed mobile game is a big hit for Yotta Games.

Mafia City must be making $55-70 million in net monthly sales to become no. 9 in SuperData Research's list.

A more aggressive marketing strategy can help Zynga build up Empires & Puzzles to be among the world's ten top-grossing mobile games. If this happens, Zynga becomes even more attractive as an investment. Nevertheless, ZNGA remains a buy because it has acquired two mobile games that are netting more than $12 million/month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, GLUU, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.