Suez's (SZEVF) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Marc Boursier - Senior Executive Vice President, Finance and R&R Northern Europe

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the SUEZ First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jean-Marc Boursier, Senior Executive Vice President, Finance and R&R Northern Europe.

Please go ahead sir.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our call. This morning we released our revenue, EBITDA, EBIT and net financial debt figures for the three months period ending March 31, 2019.

But before turning to the key financials, let me start with a very good news for the group. As you may have already seen yesterday evening, we have signed an agreement with Argentinian government for the resolution of an arbitration regarding Buenos Aires concession. Accordingly, we received in April €220 million as a final settlement, which will be recorded through the P&L and cash flow in Q2. This is an excellent news for the group, as this litigation has started almost 13 years ago.

In addition, concerning Santa Fe contract, the World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has also issued decision in favor of SUEZ for $225 million. A further negotiation with the provincial government will therefore start soon, in order to have a final settlement compensation that we can reasonably expect in the second half of 2020.

With this, I will now turn directly to page 4 of this presentation with our key financials for the first quarter of 2019. As you can see, we are recording a good start of the year with a performance that is solid and fully in line with the trajectory we anticipated for 2019.

Revenues is reaching €4.2 billion for this quarter, representing a solid 3.7% organic growth. Commercial activity is strong in all divisions and geographies. I will give you some details in a moment.

EBIT came in at €293 million up 3.3% organically. It includes a one-time expense for €7 million recognized this quarter in relation to an exceptional bonus we decided to grant to lowest-wage employees in France.

At the scale of a single quarter, this €7 million charge is lowering our organic growth by 2.5 points, but will obviously be far less significant at year-end. And excluding this specific impact, EBIT growth for the quarter is very strong.

Net debt stands at €10.4 billion at the end of March. The first application of IFRS 16 accounting rules is inflating it, but by €1.3 billion. And as you are well aware, this is purely a technical effect and nothing has changed from an economic point of view. Excluding this effect, our net debt is almost stable, up €78 million compared to December last year.

There are three elements behind this apparent stability. A negative impact leading to the seasonal increase in working capital for €337 million. This effect is totally typical for the first quarter and is observed every year. Second, negative ForEx impact by €124 million. And finally, a positive €524 million net proceed following the closing of the disposal of the sale of 20% of our U.S. regulated water business.

If I move to slide 5. I just wanted to highlight our good commercial momentum with some of the major successes we recorded this quarter. I'm particularly proud that we have been designated preferred tenderer for the Great Manchester waste and resource management services. This will be a GBP 100 million per year contract with a minimum duration of eight years, starting the 1 of June this year.

You might have also have seen that together with Indaver, we announced a few days ago the construction of the new energy-from-waste plant for non-recyclable wood waste in Belgium. In China, we recently announced three contracts win in the Greater Bay Area and we are also moving forward in the segment of organic waste management.

We have now started to operate the first organic resource recovery center in Hong Kong named O PARK. And we've been recently been awarded by the City of Montreal a large contract for the construction and management of the first composting plant.

Finally, I'd like to mention as well that we received a record order for this year of 125-gigaliter desalinated water from the Victorian desalination plant in Melbourne, Australia. This summer has been very hard and dry in Australia and I am proud that SUEZ technology can contribute to the resolution of water scarcity in the country.

These are some of the flagship recent commercial developments I wanted to share with you today. They will provide a solid foundation for our growth and our operational performance in the next quarters.

Let's move now to slide 6, with an overview of our revenues. Our top line reaches €4.2 billion for the first quarter of 2019, driven by a solid 3.7% organic growth and I will comment each division in a moment.

Please note that we had to restate Q1, 2018, with GE Water PPA charge, as it was included for the first time in H1 2018 only. This has a negative impact of €3 million on revenue, a negative €2 million on EBITDA and a negative of €10 million on EBIT in the quarter and all of that is specified in the specific appendix to this presentation.

You can see as well that ForEx has a positive impact for €35 million, driven by the appreciation of USD and British sterling against euro, whilst the CLP depreciated. We also recorded a negative scope impact for €31 million linked to the disposal of a pallet recycling activity and a medical waste collection activity both in France.

Moving now to slide 7 with our EBIT. We are posting €293 million of EBIT in Q1 2019, compared to €278 million in the Q1 of 2018. The first application of IFRS 16 accounting rules inflates our EBIT by only €3 million per quarter. ForEx had an impact of €1 million positive and scope also had a positive impact for €2 million as some of the activity that we disposed were efficiently profitable.

All-in-all, the EBIT margin has improved to 7% and EBIT is growing 3.3% organically, bearing in mind as commented earlier, this performance is obtained in spite of the exceptional bonus paid in France.

Let's move on to the analysis of our four divisions, and I will start with Water Europe on page 8. In line with our expectations in previous comments revenues for this division is close to flat at minus 0.4% on an organic basis.

In France, as anticipated the negative impact linked to the net commercial activity is strongest this quarter as we have the dual effect of Bordeaux and Valenton contract end. As a reminder, Toulouse wastewater contracts will only start on the 1st of Jan next year. Tariff indexation are better in France at plus 1.6%.

In Spain, the tariff decrease from the last year in Barcelona continued to impact this quarter negatively. At the same time, the upcoming election in the country tends to freeze decision-making and discontinue any prior discussion. This materializes into minus 1.1% tariff effect in the country, which is expected to be a low point in the year, since we agreed on stable tariff in Barcelona in 2019. In the rest of the country, tariff discussions should resume after the elections.

Growth in Latin America is very supportive to this division. In Chile, tariffs are well orientated at plus 2.8%, thanks to indexations. And in terms of volumes, last year actually provide an unfavorable comparison basis, because the summer 2018 was particularly warm and dry, so volumes are up 0.5% year-on-year.

In the rest of the area, construction activity is very dynamic particularly in Salvador and Panama and service activities are also performing well, notably with the development of our activity related to the optimization and efficiency of the water distribution networks in Brazil. These are all bringing a good contribution to the growth of the division. EBIT is down organically due to the two effects, I mentioned in France and Spain.

Let's move on to slide 9 with Recycling & Recovery Europe. We are posting 4.7% organic increase in revenue, driven by a solid €40 million or almost 3% price impact. Market conditions with well situated assets are very supportive to price adjustment, and we've undoubtedly gained pricing power notably with industrial and commercial clients.

Our hazardous waste segment is bringing a nice contribution up 18% versus last year, thanks to strong soil treatment and remediation activities. Process volumes are down 0.8%, reflecting our deliberate reduction in exposure to paper and cardboard and to certain plastic trading as a result of the regulatory evolution in Asia with importation restrictions. This is a tactical shift we have been explaining for a couple of quarters now, but I remind you that for the full year, we continue to expect waste-treated volume to be up by 1.5%.

And finally, in terms of profitability, if we exclude the exceptional bonus in France, I commented earlier and despite a strong increase in fuel prices, EBIT is slightly up organically. For the International division, on slide 10 revenue is up 4.5% on an organic basis.

Growth in China is particularly strong providing €27 million or three points of contribution to the organic growth of this division. We took over our flagship facility in Shanghai Chemical Park to keep water. And besides new construction projects in Macao and Zhuhai are also bringing in significant contribution.

Australia is also performing well at 5.6% organically, thanks to increased waste treated, though we also expect this effect to progressively diminish as some volumes are linked to construction activity, which was particularly dynamic last year. Our construction backlog is down 6.4% versus its level at the end of 2018. But given the phasing of contracts during the year, we are however expecting a stable construction backlog and a stable contribution from construction activities to our full year 2019 revenue.

And finally, let's look at WTS on slide 11. Revenue is growing 8.5% organically to €556 million which is very good news. The level of orders signed during the quarter is even higher at €634 million, which gives me a lot of confidence for the activity of the division for the next quarter.

Engineered Systems segment recorded 11% organic growth, driven by solid growth in product sales, particularly analysis and purification tools and a buoyant dynamic in service activities notably for our mobile units. Chemical & Monitoring Solutions activity posted 3% organic growth, benefiting in particular from price increase in Asia and Latin America. EBIT, while not so significant in the first quarter is however growing organically if we exclude the property tax positive one-off effect recorded in Q1 last year.

And finally, let's turn to slide 12 to conclude this presentation. All in all, the performance recorded for this quarter is in line with the trajectory that we anticipated. And on this basis, we are reiterating our guidance. I summarize it for you once again. We anticipate 2% to 3% organic growth in revenue, 4% to 5% organic growth in EBIT, the continuing improvement in free cash flow, up 7% to 8% and our deleveraging trajectory will continue with an objective of three times net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2019 if we exclude IFRS 16 and further deleveraging in 2020.

With that, I would like to turn the floor to you and I am obviously ready for all the questions you may have.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Hi good morning everyone. Just a few questions for me if I may. The first one is, if you have any update in terms of the timing of the new plant announcement relative to what you said at Q1?

Second question is regarding waste volumes. I understand you speak about a deliberate decision in terms of reducing waste volumes in Q1, but also you are confirming the guidance for the full year. What's going to be the driver of the volume increase going forward?

The third question is regarding the cost-cutting. Can you give us a sense of the contribution of cost-cutting at EBIT as you didn't mention when you discussed the slide 7?

And the last question is regarding margins on new [indiscernible] effect. On one side, it seems to me that you've been selling activities and therefore you have a negative on the revenue line, but you flagged that basically some of those activities were loss-making at EBIT and therefore that is a positive on EBIT.

Is that part of the business decision that you've been -- were mentioning at the full year results? Should we expect a little bit of the same therefore eventually you selling assets which are loss-making at EBIT going forward? And also relative to the new contracts you are showing, do you expect them to be accretive in terms of your margin going forward? Thank you.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning Anna Maria. So five questions that you asked. The first one with regard to the new plant announcement. No, there is no further news. Obviously, you will have to wait for Bertrand Camus to be named by the AGM and we confirm that we are going to come back to you in the next months. But no further date to be given today.

With regards to waste volumes, so I repeat that we have taken a deliberate decision to reduce our exposure to some commodities not all of them, but notably paper and carbon on one hand and low-quality plastic streams on the other hand. We are still expecting 1.5% increase in volumes throughout the year. Why? Because we have gained some further contracts that will start in the second half of the year I mean notably Manchester.

We had anticipated a strong commercial momentum in 2019 to reach that level of volume. You didn't raise the question specifically, but I will still answer it. We do not see any slowdown in the European economy. As of today, our energy from waste facility are running at full capacity and our landfills are also totally saturated which is good news for us.

With regards to cost-cutting, you remember that we have a target of €200 million this year. We are deliberately not communicating on the number quarter-by-quarter. But just keep in mind that we are slightly below 25% in Q1 which is not abnormal because we are relaunching a series of actions and they will bring their fruits later on during the year. So we will be in line with the €200 million cost-cutting program that I already mentioned, but this is below 25% for Q1.

With regards to the disposal of activities. So every year we are disposing let's say between €200 million and €400 million of either nonperforming activity or noncore activity as the two I was mentioning earlier on.

Will there be further disposals throughout the year? We will see. It's very likely with that order of magnitude in total, but I confirm that the new contract to avoid any misunderstanding, the new contract that we won are very positive at EBIT level. So that will contribute positively to the growth of the operational profitability of the company going forward.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Thank you.

Vincent Ayral

Good morning. Doing a quick follow-up regarding a comment here on the EBIT. Manchester you communicated about £100 million per annum on the sales. How much of it is it and in terms of volume of waste treated, how much does that represent just to be able to tie in with the 1.5% you're giving. So that helps us with a few specifics there.

Then regarding Argentina, so you have settled for the Buenos Aires contract. So, two questions here. The tax rates potentially applicable when you get this money, will you be taxed, and if so by how much? What we assumed, I mean assuming a 30% to 34% at this stage if you don't know more. But where should it be?

The second thing is there is still Santa Fe. If we were to do the math in South America that will be €122 million. Can we expect something of this magnitude? And do you expect a settlement by year-end?

And finally you had a very high effective tax rate last year, I know it's Q1 you don't disclose that. However, do you already see from a qualitative point of view, the results of some work, which should have been done on tax optimization at this stage? When should we expect this tax rate to decrease? Thank you very much.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Vincent. On your first question regarding Manchester, I just would like technically to remind you that we are preferred tenderer on the contract that's not yet been signed with the local authority. It shall be done in the next few days because the contract shall normally start on the 1st of June. So it's imminent. But technically speaking we are still a preferred tenderer.

It's an annual turnover of €100 million -- GBP100 million even for a minimum duration of eight years, which can be extended up to 12 years max. We don't disclose the profitability, but the profitability is totally in line with the Suez financial criteria. And you have to add on to that that it is a contract with almost no CapEx. So we are managing assets on behalf of the local authority, which already do exist.

The annual operating volume is around one million tonnes per annum. So it's a very sizable contract. We are managing the waste treatment facility for local authority of 2.3 million inhabitants for the next eight to 10 -- eight to 12 years.

Argentina, your analysis is absolutely correct. The cash had been received in April by Suez SA, so French entity. So it will be taxed at the French tax rate, which is marginally below 35%. So P&L wise, you shall anticipate a tax charge of 35%.

Santa Fe, your analysis is very accurate with regards to the amount that we can expect but the settlement will not be reached in 2019. So I said earlier, probably towards the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021. So this is not a resolution that we anticipate for 2019.

And finally your last question was regarding the effective tax rate. So you will have to be a little bit more patient, Vincent. At the end of 2018, the effective tax rate was 39.6% if my recollection is correct. I told you that we are going to bring it down a bit to something like 38% and 37% in the next two years. So we do not measure the effectiveness of our work from one month to another one as regards to tax rate fluctuation.

We have a lot of things to do notably within WTS, which was organized under GE Water, under another regime in order to be able to bring that effective tax rate down, but I confirm that we are working out to bring it down to something around 38% and 37% in the next two years.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you.

James Brand

Good morning, Jean-Marc. I have three questions if that's okay. The first is just on the level of organic profit growth that you reported. Obviously you reported a small organic drop in EBITDA and 3.3% increase in EBIT and that seems to imply about a €20 million drop in your view on organic. I guess pretty exceptional levels of D&A in Q1 this year versus last year. So I was just wondering if that was right and maybe if you could give us some context in terms of what's driving that drop, because it does present a slightly different outlook for organic growth when you think about EBITDA or as you think about EBIT.

The second question is on the balance sheet. You saw corporate target to deleverage to three times ex IFRS 16 by year-end I guess a little bit higher including IFRS 16. And I just want to ask if that's in line with your view on the kind of the appropriate medium-term level of leverage that you think SUEZ could sustain or whether you would ideally like that ratio to be a little bit lower in the medium term?

And then finally just a follow-up on the tax rate. Just be keen in understanding a little bit better why the tax rate is elevated? In the past, we already had issues that the level of profitability in France wasn't high enough and they were starting to get issues around tax reductions and the costs there. You mentioned the WT&S structural issues. Just some details on that and what you would need to do longer term to get the tax rate down to a normal French corporate tax level will be really interesting? Thanks a lot.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, James. Your first question is regarding the evolution of the organic EBITDA and why is it different from the organic increase in EBIT. There are basically two or three reasons and I confirm that the right metric to look at, when you look at environmental services is obviously EBIT and not EBITDA. The first one is because of the profit of Valenton and Bordeaux, which was very, very high at EBITDA level notably because of the capital intensity of those two contracts. The second one is because we are progressively reducing the intensity of the group. And if I just look at the R&R division for instance, we are renting trucks and no longer buying trucks. So we see it has an impact on EBITDA going forward.

And finally, on R&R as well just remind -- I remind everyone that we are progressively closing landfills, so there are some cash-outs for the closure and postclosure of these landfills, which has an impact on EBITDA, while no impact on EBIT, because it was fully provisioned throughout the operation of those landfills. So all in all we are totally in line with expectation as far as EBIT evolution and I can quietly confirm that our guidance for the full year which is 4% to 5% organic growth is achievable.

On the evolution of our balance sheet, obviously we are going to stick to our commitment to return to a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of three times excluding IFRS 16. We were at 3.2 at the end of 2018. And if we had cash-in at the disposal of our 20% investment in the U.S. water regulated business not in March as we did, but we did at the end of December we would have been at three times at the end of 2018 already. So we are going to be there at the end of 2019. And obviously the cash that we got from Argentina will help us getting there quicker.

Can we anticipate to go a little bit down versus three times in the future? The answer is yes and this is precisely written like that in the guidance when we said continued ambition to lower leverage ratio in 2020. So we consider that level as a maximum going forward. And finally, with regards to tax rate, we have currently a situation which is inefficient at WTS level, but we are going to correct it in the next few years.

And just be aware that there were some new regulation in the U.S. which are less favorable for a foreign company like us, which are financed through current account withdrawals, but we are working hard to bring it down. And I repeat that our objective is to go down from 39% to 37% of effective tax rate in the next two years, but it will require some effort to go there.

James Brand

Great. Thanks a lot.

Philippe Ourpatian

Yes. Good morning, Jean-Marc. Good morning to all of you. Several questions concerning first the Water business. You mentioned in your press release that the volumes in France have been quite strong at plus 1.6%. Is there on top of the weather effects some other additional one like the commercial or something which could be taken into account? That's the first question. The second one concerning the construction revenue. You mentioned in your press and in your presentation that works are plus eight and you mentioned also Salvador in Panama is the plus eight mainly these two countries. When these works are going to end?

Third question concerning waste. Is there any other nonrecurring or short-term contract in the hazardous waste business which is quite strong in the H1 -- in the Q1 sorry and which could end before the other quarter or before the end of this year, which might explain this very strong level of growth? And last concerning WTS. May we have an idea about the order book trend? You mentioned it at the end of 2018. Is it possible to have the same figure Q1 2019? Many thanks.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Philippe. Your first question is regarding water volumes. When we say 1.6% this is -- it's stipulated in the slide at ISO contracts. So this is purely the volume effect and we treat the net commercial activity in a separate block. So it is obviously positive since we had to -- we were able to enjoy a mild winter. But Philippe and everyone just be aware that this is a very small quarter for a water distribution company, so all of that can change dramatically after the summer. So I still recommend you do treat those figures with a lot of caution and we are still anticipating volume going down by approximately 1% for 2019.

The construction activity -- the backlog of the construction business is by definition erratic. We can win some contracts or not and we have be affected just by the phasing of the signature of the contract. But we have a lot of good prospects notably in India, in China and in Qatar. So we are still confirming to you that we are anticipating a stable backlog for construction activity at around €1.1 billion and a turnover of €500 million for the full year 2019, which means that our backlog already represents something like a little bit more than two years of activity going forward.

Your third question was regarding the evolution of the hazardous waste business. And as you have noticed this activity has been very significantly up during the year, notably because we had a very good momentum for salt treatment and remediation activity. So by definition, those are rather short-term contracts. So can it go down a little bit in the next quarter? The answer is, I'm not so sure that the growth will remain at 18%, but the trend is very positive for us and the fact that there is a lot of activities in Paris area, for instance helps a lot. So the year will be a very good year for our hazardous waste business whatsoever.

And finally, your last question was regarding WTS. The order book is on the slide Philippe, so we communicated an order book of €634 million signed during the quarter. You have two possible analysis, when you look at this number. We can compare it to the order book of the Q1 2018 which is up 2.4%. But the analysis which seems to me a little bit more relevant is comparing the order book signed during the quarter with the turnover generated during the quarter. And as you can notice at €634 million the order book is 14% higher than the turnover that we had. So that gives me a lot of confidence that this activity will continue to grow. You remember that we have a target of $3.1 billion of revenue in 2020, so that means that we were anticipating a growth in revenue of a little bit more than 5% organically in 2019 and 2020 to reach that number and we are at 8.5% in Q1, so we are even slightly ahead of expectation as far as revenue is concerned.

Philippe Ourpatian

Thank you.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Yes. Good morning. And thank you very much for taking my questions. I have just two questions remaining. The first one is just on -- just on the International division. It looks like that the organic revenue growth has slowed down a little bit versus where we were in the second half of last year and you notably mentioned that the U.S. is broadly -- North America is broadly stable now and that Africa is down. I was wondering if you could talk with a bit more details on those geographies and what you expect from a phasing perspective going forward?

And then the second question if we take a bit of a more bullish approach here you delivered 3.3% organic EBIT growth but as you flagged there was around 2.5% of that one-off payment that you made to your lower-paid employees in France which will probably bring it close to 6% underlying run rate in Q1. And in Q1 you actually had some negative base effects when we look at the Barcelona tariff cuts, which should no longer be there from Q2 onwards and maybe also the Chilean water volumes were offsetting at this comparison base. So if also your wage volumes should accelerate I'm wondering if we could not actually hope that you might be able to achieve a growth rate for your EBIT that might be above your guidance following that logic? And if not what do you think might actually decelerate in coming quarters? Thank you.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Olivier. With regards to the International division, you mentioned that it seemed that we've slowed down a little bit. Your comment is a little bit half I believe because we had last year an organic growth in revenue of 5% and we are this quarter at 4.5%. So the difference is very, very limited. We had flagged last year that the growth was exceptionally high in Australia because of one-off construction contracts. So Australia was if my recollection is correct at 10% last year and is only at "5.6%." But for a mature country like Australia, it's already a wonderful performance. And we had also the one-off contract in Central Europe that we don't have anymore this year. But all-in-all, I can confirm that we are comfortably within the range that we said we would reach which is 4% to 6%.

You mentioned Africa and Middle East, India which is on the face of it is flat. This is true. And this is due to the end of a very large construction contract in Oman last year called Barka. But otherwise, I can confirm that the division is in a very good momentum and you have noticed as well my comment that what I wrote in the slide that there is a strong EBIT momentum as well, with a very positive contribution of all business units in this division. So the profitability and not only the turnover is in a good momentum.

With regards to the EBIT evolution of the Group, you want me to conclude that we are going to overachieve the guidance, but at this stage we would like to stick to the guidance. We are exactly in line with our estimate at the end of March. There are as always pluses and minuses. You mentioned some positive elements that in your opinion we're not totally taken into consideration. I can give you other elements which might affect us in the future. The volume -- the water volume are very positive in France and Spain, but I told you there is no certainty around that evolution. And if we have a rainy summer, all of that can change.

We are a little bit cautious with regards to commodity. There are some appendices in the booklets where you will see, for instance, the price for paper and cardboard went down. If I take the cardboard, it went down from €78 at the end of last year to €73 and we have some warning that the paper price could go further down by €5 to €10 per ton in Q2.

So, all-in-all, Olivier, there are positives and negatives, but our conclusion is we are confirming the guidance at this stage. If we can do better, obviously, we will, but we don't want to overshoot. It's only a quarter. And as you know notably for water company, this quarter is not so significant.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Okay. Thank you very much, Jean-Marc.

Emmanuel Turpin

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. And I would like to start with a follow-up on Olivier's question. Jean-Marc, would you mind giving us a little bit of a quantified update on what you expect to see as a full year impact for some of your operating drivers, like commodity prices, like fuel price, like electricity price? I guess that's a quantification from the answer you just gave to Olivier's question.

Number two, looking at Q1, could you tell us about the lines between EBITDA and EBIT most specifically how your provisions trended for this first quarter? And how much of these progression reversal, so to speak, was covering actual OpEx? You mentioned landfill costs.

And last question about the growing Paris volumes for waste. They were benefiting positively to waste volumes last year. I would expect that this year this effect would be kind of plateauing flattish. Is that correct? Or was this a positive or negative effect for this year -- for this quarter? Thank you.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Emmanuel. So, with regards to commodity, you remember our assumption. We said to you -- I will have to distinguish three items. There is fuel, there is a price for recyclates and there is electricity. So our assumption at the beginning of the year in the guidance was no further impact of fuel and recyclates and we had assumed that the level of December 2018 would be flat for the full year. And we said to you that as far as electricity is concerned we knew that the price would be up, because we had already sell our electricity forward for some of it for 2019.

So that was the assumption three months ago. So where do we stand three months after? As far as recyclate is concerned overall it's stable. So we are in line with expectation. Some commodities are going up. Some commodities are going down. I told you our specific concern is paper and cardboard at this stage.

For plastic, it's a mixed feeling low-quality LDPE are going down, but PET and HDPE are growing slightly up. But overall as far as recyclate is concerned, we are in line with the expectation.

Fuel is the bad news for us, because if you look at the Brent and everyone of you knew that number, but the Brent has been going up 27% in one quarter. So that means that we had enjoyed escalation formula notably from our municipal contracts at the end of 2018 to cover the increase of 2018. But we know already for sure that this escalation formula will not be sufficient, and we have a negative effect in Q1 for fuel.

I'm not going to quantify it for you at this stage. We will give you more color at the end of June. But clearly we have a negative impact of fuel, which means if I say that differently that the price increase we passed on to our customers was sufficient to cover the cost increase of 2018, but is not sufficient as of yet to cover the additional cost increase of 2019. So it is very likely that we will have to do a second price increase for our industrial and commercial customers throughout the year.

So, energy positive as anticipated. Recyclates at this stage neutral effect, but we have to be careful with paper on one hand and low-quality plastics streams on the other hand. And fuel, it's very bad news and we would have to do something more energic in terms of price increase, somewhere throughout the year.

With regards to the various entries between EBITDA and EBIT. Here, again, you will have all the details at the end of June. But just keep in mind that, it wasn't a normal quarter. It was a recurring quarter, nothing special. So we haven't either booked specific provisions or really any specific provisions, but all of the details will be given to you at the end of June.

And finally, Grand Paris, your analysis is absolutely accurate. You remember that we had waste volumes going up 2.4% last year of which 0.9% was specifically related to Grand Paris activity. And this year, we are flat year-on-year. So Grand Paris is not providing any further growth in volume in 2019.

Vincent Ayral

Hi. And just to follow-up on the commodities, I may have missed that. But wanted to have a bit of quantification regarding -- we talked about the margin squeeze on the oil price, but oil price is pretty solid. And what type of offset do you see if you look at one versus the other? Thank you.

Jean-Marc Boursier

With regard the oil price, we have to distinguish municipal collection and industrial collection. For municipal collection, we've got escalation formula, usually those works as of Jan 1st.

And if my recollection is correct, we had enjoyed last year, an average increase for the fuel of 6.7%. So 6.7% was the price increase that we've passed on to our customers, related to the fuel component.

But as I told you, since the oil price went up 27% since Jan 1st, we know already that we will have a negative impact assuming that fuel would remain at this current level, for the full year sorry that we would need to compensate again as of 1st of Jan 2020.

So this is for the municipal collection. So we've got a catch-up effect for 2018. But we are going to suffer. As a matter of fact, the fuel value as of December 31st that is used for this inefficient formula was almost the lowest of the quarter. So this was unfortunate for us. And we've got all the detail in the appendices.

For industrial and commercial collection, we don't have automatic tariff adjustments. So we put -- we pass on to our customer a sizable tariff increase that reflects the evolution of first collection costs and second treatment costs.

And then as I was telling you, since all our facilities are saturated, we are in a much better bargaining position with any of our commercial and industrial customers. But still we are suffering from the same effect, which is an increase in the cost of logistics.

So, does it mean that as for municipal activity we are going to wait until Jan next year to pass on this tariff increase? The answer is no. The likelihood is very high that we will have to do a second price increases throughout the year.

When? How much? It will depend on each of the business units. It will depend on commercial momentum. It will depend on the competitive landscape, but no doubt, that we will have to pass on the second tariff increase to our industrial and commercial customers.

And for the quantification of the impact, net of the hedging, because we have the hedged part of the fuel, Vincent you will have to wait until the end of June.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. This concludes our call today. And obviously should you have any more questions in the next few hours and days Mathilde Rodié and her team remain at your disposal. Thank you very much. And have a very nice day. Bye-bye.

