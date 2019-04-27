Elanco Animal Health's (ELAN) CEO Jeff Simmons Announces Strategic Investments Update (Transcript)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Strategic Investments Update Conference Call April 26, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Good morning. My name is Amy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Elanco strategic investment update.

Jim Greffet

Thanks, Amy. Good morning. Thank for joining us as we announced important strategic investments for Elanco. I'm Jim Greffet, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Aaron Schacht, Executive Vice President Innovation, Regulatory and Business Development; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relation. During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For example, our results may be affected by competitive developments, the timing and success of new product launches, regulatory and legal matters, government actions, change in tax law and the impact of exchange rates. Also the proposed acquisition is subject to antitrust clearance and Aratana shareholder approval, neither of which can be guaranteed. For additional information about the factors that affect our business, refer to our forms 10-K and 10-Q. In addition, the information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of the investment community, it's not intended to be promotional, and it's not sufficient for prescribing decisions. You can find our press release and the slides referenced on this call on elanco.com. Finally, note that we are in the quiet period, as we will announce earnings on May 9, nothing we indicate today should be construed as a change in or confirmation of our financial guidance. I'll now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Simmons

Thanks, Jim. We’re excited to announce two complementary strategic investments. First, our agreement to acquire Aratana Therapeutics, developer of and our partner on Galliprant; and secondly, a commercialization agreement with VetDC for the first FDA canine lymphoma treatment. We’re also announcing an expansion of our commercial presence into the specialty veterinary clinic channel. Let me start with a summary of how these actions advance our focused innovation portfolio and productivity strategy on Slide 4. On the portfolio front, these actions enhance our Companion Animal Therapeutics portfolio.

We will capture the full value of Galliprant, we will add three marketed products to our portfolio and we will expand our therapeutic coverage into oncolog y, an emerging areas in pet care. From an innovation perspective, Aratana brings a promising pipeline of five programs. This furthers our confidence in the ability to deliver a consistent, sustainable flow of innovation. These actions also align with our productivity and margin expansion agenda. The acquired products are accretive to our profit margin, and we will integrate the acquisition to maximize efficiency and profitability. There’s also a compelling market rationale. Thanks to advances in veterinary medicine, pets are living longer and experience many of the same age-related health issues as humans, conditions such as arthritis and cancer, and the pain and the complications that these conditions often entail are becoming more prevalent, and pet owners want treatments for these elements. Furthermore, specialty vet clinics are becoming an important part of the pet therapeutics ecosystem. We are positioning Elanco to be a leader in this market. Let’s now turn to the specifics of each transaction on Slide 5. We intend to acquire Aratana Therapeutics. Each Aratana shareholder will receive 0.1481 shares of Elanco, representing $4.75 per Aratana share based on the April 24, 2019 Elanco closing price at $32.07.

This stock portion of the deal is valued at approximately $234 million. The deal also includes a contingent value right to Aratana shareholders of $0.25 per share if certain performance metrics are met. Aratana board has unanimously accepted the acquisition offer, which is now subject to Aratana shareholder approval as well as FTC Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance. We expect the transaction to close in late Q2 or early Q3. As a result, Elanco will capture the full value of Galliprant, which achieved $23 million of sales in Q1, including the first sale of Galliprant outside of the U.S.

We produced more Galliprant in Q1 of 2019 than the entirety of 2018, clearing the back orders from last year, with this improved manufacturing capacity, we are positioned to maintain supply as well – as we support launches in new geographies and manage the increasing strong demand for the product. This is the culmination of a long, mutually beneficial relationship between Aratana and Elanco. Our affiliation with Aratana began through our investment in the Cultivian fund, which was a seed investor in Aratana.

We entered into our global Galliprant collaboration in 2016 and have worked together to bring this first-of-its-kind canine osteoarthritis NSAID to market. The success of Galliprant is a testament to the collaboration and partnership we’ve shared together. We are thrilled that the partnership is leading to this great outcome for both Aratana and Elanco. Beyond Galliprant, Aratana has two additional marketed products shown on Slide 6.

Entyce, a first-in-class oral therapeutic for appetite stimulation in dogs; and Nocita, a highly differentiated, long-acting, local anesthetic for postoperative pain relief following certain surgeries in dogs and cats. For Entyce, the causes of loss of appetite are varied and prevalent across the specialty vet channel where Aratana has focused.

As well as primary care vets, where Elanco has deep expertise and broader market coverage, adding Entyce to our primary care portfolio will bring greater awareness and uptake of this important new therapeutic option. Nocita broadens and complements our robust pain portfolio, furthering Elanco’s leadership in this space. As we look at the late stage licensing agreement with VetDC on Slides 7 and 8, it gives Elanco commercialization rights to Tanovea-C1 – excuse me, CA1, the first FDA canine lymphoma drug.

This is a more typical example of the types of late-stage licensing agreements funded from our R&D budget that we will pursue. Oncology is an interesting emerging niche market. There are three important dynamics in this space that will ultimately determine the true opportunity in oncology. First, the efficacy of the treatment regimes; second, the economic barriers as consumers largely pay out of pocket for pet care; and access to care. Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in dogs and an important health concern for dog owners. Tanovea shows great promise. We are particularly excited that these two investments provide the critical mass and capabilities for Elanco to offer a dedicated commercial presence in the specialty vet clinic channel. This is the next step in our channel expansion strategy. Veterinary speciality is among the fastest-growing segments in veterinary medicine and where many age-related diseases are treated. By transitioning the Aratana specialty sales force with broadened Elanco portfolio, relevant for the needs in the space, we see an opportunity to expand our Companion Animal Therapeutics business and better serve this emerging niche specialty market. These investments are compelling for four reasons, summarized on slide 9.

First, Elanco will have full ownership of Galliprant, saving cash on milestone and royalty payments otherwise owed to Aratana. Galliprant, as I mentioned, continues to perform very well in the U.S. and we are now launching internationally. Second, we obtained three marketed products to add to our Companion Animal Therapeutics portfolio. Entyce and Nocita from Aratana and Tanovea-CA1 from VetDC, marking our entree into the oncology market. Third, these deals establish our expansion into companion animal specialty vet channel, which is an important and growing area for Companion Animal Therapeutics.

The combination of Elanco’s current therapeutics portfolio, the products added from Aratana and VetDC and our R&D focus in pain, dermatology and the disease of aging will make the specialty segment a valuable channel expansion for us. And fourth, we strengthened our innovation pipeline with Aratana’s Companion Animal Therapeutics product candidates. Ultimately, we believe these investments will bring greater value to veterinarians and pet owners as well as Elanco’s shareholders. Our existing relationship with Aratana will make this an efficient integration and we will remain in full execution mode here at Elanco. Let’s now have Aaron to share some of the details about the compounds and the science.

Aaron Schacht

Thank you, Jeff. Before talking about the science and my role as Head of R&D, I want to take a moment to share the value of partnering in my business development capacity. Jeff talked about the long productive history we have had with Aratana. This outcome is one of many ways that such relationships can deliver great value to Elanco and our partners. Similarly, bringing Elanco resources, capabilities and expertise to the commercial agreement with VetDC, we believe will drive greater value for veterinarians, pet owners and our two companies.

We view both of these transactions as great examples of our flexible and collaborative approach to partnering. Moving to the science, let me provide a few highlights about the marketed products and the pipeline that these deals bring to us starting with Slide 11. Entyce is the only FDA-approved therapeutic for appetite stimulation in dogs that has demonstrable important in appetite and weight gain. This oral formulation works by mimicking the naturally occurring hunger hormone, Ghrelin. The causes of loss of appetite or inappetence are many and varied. Long-term causes include aging, cancer, heart disease and kidney disease.

Short-term issues such as infection, dehydration, fever, pain and postsurgery recovery can also reduce appetite. Failure of a pet to eat over a period of time can result in weight loss, muscle wasting and potentially extreme frailty, which can further exacerbate underlying conditions, delay recovery and reduce quality of life. Aratana’s promotional efforts thus far for Entyce have focused on specialty vet clinics. Our plans, as Jeff mentioned, is to expand the promotion of Elanco to primary care customers who treat many of the causes of inappetence.

Nocita, shown on Slide 12, is a local analgesic for postsurgical pain in dogs and cats that can provide relief for up to 72 hours, as a bridge for pain control from the vet clinic to the home. This represents an exciting new paradigm in pain management with minimal additional time during surgery for the veterinarian. Nocita complements our broad pian portfolio of Galliprant, Onsior and Duramax.

Tanovea-CA1, summarized on slide 13, will be Elanco’s first medicine for cancer, an important emerging area in – of interest for us in Companion Animal Therapeutics. Tanovea-CA1 is a small molecule prodrug that was conditionally approved by CVM in January of 2017 for the treatment of canine lymphoma, the most common blood cancer in dogs. Without therapeutic intervention, most dogs will succumb to this disease within four to six weeks of diagnosis. In an initial pilot study, 38 dogs with lymphoma were evaluated. In treatment-naive dogs there, was a 100% response rate, and a 64% response rate for dogs that had previously failed cancer treatment. Tanovea is given intravenously once every 21 days for up to five cycles. This compares to the – a standard of care, the so-called CHOP regiment, which consists of up to 17 cycles of IV treatment over a 25-week period. So we’re quite excited about the potential of Tanovea to dramatically reduce the burden of treatment for the pet and the pet owner while delivering the potential for high response rates.

Tanovea is currently being evaluated in a pivotal study that is enrolling client-owned dogs. And upon conclusion, the results from this study should allow VetDC and Elanco to complete and submit the registration package necessary for full approval of Tanovea. And we expect this submission in 2020. In addition to these marketed products, we’ll add several R&D programs from Aratana aimed to treat a variety of conditions, such as complications from kidney disease in cats, atopic dermatitis, pain and cancer. These programs nicely align with our therapeutic focus, interest and provides additional shots on goal in these attractive spaces.

Slide 14 highlights – provides the highlights of four programs consistent with disclosures that Aratana has made. AT-002 is for management of weight loss in cats with chronic kidney disease. This is a species expansion for capromorelin, the active ingredient in Entyce. A pivotal field effectiveness study is ongoing for this cat-specific formulation and is anticipated to complete target enrollment this year. AT-018 is an investigational agent for atopic dermatitis in dogs. This is a novel small molecule targeting the CRTH2 pathway that is currently the subject of an early development pilot study.

Enrollment in this study is expected to complete this year. AT-019 is a novel, small molecule EP4 antagonist which has the same mode of action as grapiprant, the active ingredient in Galliprant. This represents a next-generation opportunity to follow Galliprant and was recently licensed by Aratana from AskAt, who discovered the molecule and has evaluated it in safety, toxicity and potency studies. The manufacturing process transfer is underway to support scale-up and formation work to enable early development pilot studies.

Lastly, AT-014. This canine osteosarcoma vaccine is a novel immunology approach developed using a vaccine platform delivery system from – licensed from Advaxis. It was granted conditional licensure by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics in December of 2017. In a clinical study of 18 own – client-owned dogs with osteosarcoma, the data suggest that vaccine may delay or prevent metastatic disease and may prolong overall survival in the patients. In summary, these deals illustrate our open innovation model, they augment our marketed product portfolio, and they provide novel companion animal therapy opportunities to our pipeline. Let me now turn the call to Todd to talk about the financial aspects of these deals.

Todd Young

Thanks, Aaron. Let’s turn to Slide 16. As Jeff mentioned, the Aratana acquisition is being financed with new Elanco’s shares that represent approximately 2% of our shares outstanding. Each Aratana shareholder will receive 0.1481 shares of Elanco for each Aratana share. Based on closing prices on April 24, the date the exchange ratio was set, this represents $4.75 per Aratana share, which is approximately a 40% premium. Aratana’s shareholders will also receive a contingent value right of $0.25 per Aratana share.

With respect to the VetDC collaboration, we’re not disclosing the financial terms. We will incorporate any impact to our 2019 financial guidance in our Q1 earnings call on May 9. Currently, we do not expect these deals to be dilutive to our non-GAAP earnings in 2019. Impact on a GAAP basis is dependent upon final purchase accounting. There are number of sources of value in these transactions summarized on Slide 17. First, we will have cash savings from the future milestone in royalties we would have otherwise paid Aratana.

Second, we expect to drive greater uptake of Entyce and Nocita over time through our primary care vet channel. Third, we’re establishing a commercial presence with the specialty vet sales force, offering an enhanced portfolio of products from Aratana, VetDC and Elanco. Leveraging the existing expertise and relationships of the Aratana specialty field force with a broader portfolio of leading products positions Elanco favorably in this growing channel. Finally, we are expanding our innovation pipeline with several attractive programs that Aaron discussed. These value elements are compelling and in line with our innovation, portfolio and productivity strategies as well as our capital allocation priorities.

Our existing relationship with Aratana puts Elanco in a unique position to make the most of these assets. I would like to remind everyone that we currently report all Galliprant sales. Whole ownership of Galliprant has a significant economic benefit, but we do not expect the material impact on our non-GAAP income statement because of the way we already account for Galliprant. Subject to Aratana’s shareholder approval and HSR clearance, we expect the Aratana transaction to close in late Q2 or early Q3 of 2019.

Our agreement with VetDC has already been executed. We will move quickly to integrate Aratana and to expand our new specialty vet sales efforts. Let me conclude by saying how exciting it is to announce these investments so quickly after our IPO and separation from Lilly. As Jeff mentioned, we are in full execution mode with our strategy and the standing up of the independent Elanco. We hope these transactions also demonstrate our intent to pursue relevant value and innovation opportunities wherever they may be found. This concludes our prepared remarks. Jim, will you please moderate the Q&A session?

Jim Greffet

Thanks, Todd. Amy, can you provide the instructions for the Q&A and we're ready to take the first question.

Your first question comes from the line of Liav Abraham with Citi. Liav, your line is open.

Liav Abraham

Thank you, and good morning. First question just on the revenues of Entyce and Nocita. Can you quantify what those were in 2018 and the first quarter of 2019? And second question on VetDC and the asset you’re getting hold of there. If you could just perhaps quantify the peak sales of that opportunity, that will be helpful? And maybe talk a little bit more about your focus on oncology in your pipeline, any other assets that you have there in development. I noticed one that you’re getting hold of from Aratana, but just generally your focus on oncology going forward? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Great. Thanks. On the revenue front, Todd, maybe you could talk about Entyce and Nocita that Aratana has disclosed in oncology and then Aaron, maybe talk about thoughts on oncology and pipeline.

Todd Young

Sure. With respect to Nocita, sales in 2018 were $7.5 million. With respect to Entyce, it was $4.6 million. Their Q1 2019 results will be presented on our earnings call in early May.

Jim Greffet

VetDC? Any commentary on…

Todd Young

At this point, we’re not disclosing the financials. As you know, oncology, like most of animal health, is a cash pay market. And so this is a early opportunity to stick our toe into the water with respect to oncology.

Jim Greffet

Aaron?

Aaron Schacht

Thanks, Liav. Yes, so relative to pipeline opportunities. As Todd just mentioned, I think this is our move into oncology. We see lots of technology opportunities both in our own research labs as well as emerging from what you see on the human side that could translate into interesting products. And so we’re just beginning this journey now.

Jim Greffet

Amy, next question.

Your next question comes from the line of Dave Risinger with Morgan Stanley. Dave, your line is open.

Zhu Shen

Hi, Zhu Shen here for David Risinger. Couple of questions, so the first one, I was wondering if you could discuss Aratana’s investment spending ahead? And the second question is just more details on the timing of the potential following of future Aratana pipeline candidates.

Jim Greffet

Zhu Shen, can you quantify your first question?

Zhu Shen

Just in terms of what are the potential investment spendings ahead for Aratana, like in terms of potential R&D ahead for Aratana specifically. And the second one is just in terms of the timing of the filing of the future Aratana pipeline candidates.

Jim Greffet

Sure. Thanks. Aaron, you can probably speak both of them.

Aaron Schacht

Sure. Yes, I think what you should understand is that Aratana maintains a rather modest spend for this pipeline. Obviously, that will pick up as the assets advance and take down bigger studies or bigger amounts of material required for those studies. So we’ll monitor that carefully, but we don’t expect this to dramatically influence the R&D spend at Elanco. Along with that, I think Aratana has been very sort of transparent and explicit about the timing of next milestones for their products. So we’ll just default to their current statements about those things. And those are readily visible in their most recent earnings call as well as on their website.

Jim Greffet

I’d say in a broader sense, as we’ve talked about with the overall Elanco pipeline is we integrate these with the Elanco pipeline. Our overall approach has been to be somewhat oblique and to provide more color and more specifics as things approach ultimate submission and commercialization. So we’ll follow that as we integrate things from Aratana as well. Amy, next question.

Zhu Shen

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Erin Wright with Credit Suisse. Erin, your line is open.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. I have a couple of questions here. Is there any way you can expedite or prioritize within the pipeline for Aratana, particularly on AT-018, how should we be thinking about the timing and magnitude there of that particular opportunity? With that product in atopic dermatitis in relative to your own initiative in atopic derm as well, is – will this be I guess complementary in your view?

And then the second part of my question is on VetDC and canine lymphoma. I guess could you speak a little bit more about the market opportunity in this sort of niche area? Aratana did have some previous products in canine lymphoma that’ll ultimately be emphasized. Can you speak to some of the differences there? And not knowing that I guess financial terms of VetDC, I mean will this be financially material near term? Thanks.

Jim Greffet

Good questions, Erin. So Aaron, do you want to talk a little bit about pipeline, and then Jeff talk about oncology more…

Aaron Schacht

Yes, I think you’re talking specifically about AT-018, this CTRH2 molecule. This is an early, I would say, pilot studies, and we’re eagerly awaiting the – really the proof-of-concept data to come from those in order to progress in the pipeline. So very early and quite complementary to other targets we’ll be pursuing. So no overlap with the direct asset that we have in our pipeline and gives us another shot on goal in this important therapeutic category, but it’s relatively early.

Jeff Simmons

Erin, this is Jeff. Just a couple of comments on oncology. As you know, this is an emerging area, back to the aging pet, and it falls in one of our three key categories around companion animal therapy. A couple of thoughts. I think first of all, as we study this market, it is emerging, but there’s a few dynamics as you get inside both specialty clinics and even just overall more the general practitioner clinics is the following. First, it’s – as Aaron mentioned, it’s the regime, the cancer regime, comparing it to a CHOP-type treatment is being able to be high efficacy as well as ease to the pet owner number of treatments decreasing that. That all becomes practically more possible for a pet owner.

Second is the economics. And that’s another factor of why this segment has not emerged and grown as largely and as quickly. So these are criteria that we looked at during the diligence with VetDC. And I think last is access. And that really leads to the really third announcement we’re making today, which is you’ve got about 1,000 clinics today in the United States that are specialty clinics. Today, we’re not really calling on directly what Aratana is.

So when you combine these two, we believe we can begin to get closer to this emerging oncology market through a specialty sales force from Aratana that will allow us to be able to work closer with the oncologists and the specialists that are in this space. So we’ll continue to update you as we learn and evolve this. But it’s another one of our expansions in our channel by putting together this specialty sales force.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Ryskin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Michael, your line is open.

Michael Ryskin

Thanks for taking the call. Congrats on the deal, guys. Real quick, I want to follow up exactly on that last point, Jeff, on the commercial sales force. The Aratana specialty field force, if I remember correctly, it’s only about 25 personnel. I imagine you’ll need to expand that further. How big do you imagine this specialty veterinary medicine group to be? And are they going to be any other drugs from the existing Elanco portfolio that’s going to be moved through that? Is it going to be focused specifically on Entyce, Nocita and the Tanovea.

And then the follow-up question is can you clarify your comments on the no expected dilution to non-GAAP earnings in 2019? Is that just the net income or to EPS, just because of the 2% share issuance. I want to make sure I get that right.

Jim Greffet

Great questions, Mike. Jeff, maybe first two for you, and then Todd, you can talk about dilution.

Jeff Simmons

Yes. Great questions. So if you look at the total Aratana, and I’d say field force, it’s about 35 now. And Craig has been very helpful, Aratana, their CEO, in putting this together, and we’re visiting about it. We believe – and that’s made up of sales people, Michael as well as the technical consultants, the experts in these specialty areas, and then they’ve done a nice job of garnering key opinion leaders as well, which I think is going to be a very critical as part of this whole effort is having the key opinion leaders.

So we’re going to start with that. And then we’re going to do exactly what you said. There are products that we have in derm like in atopic, our pain products, like Onsior and others that we see actually will get more leverage and more voice into this key 1,000-plus clinic specialty area with our current existing products. So we’ll move those over. And then I cannot – I’ve got to really emphasize where we also see even maybe more material value is taking a product like Entyce for appetite and putting that back into the broader base, the kind of a key clinic, so general practitioner clinics or primary care clinics in our 200-plus sales force and same with Nocita. So I think that leverage will also create significant value. So that’s where we are. We’re going to start with what they have as a specialty group and then build from there.

Todd Young

Yes. It is EPS, non-GAAP EPS. We’re saying it won’t be dilutive, not just at the net income line, but very excited about the operating cash flow pickup we get from not having to pay certain royalties and millstones anymore to Aratana.

Michael Ryskin

Got it, thanks appreciated.

Jim Greffet

Amy, next question.

Your next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat with Evercore ISI. Umer, your line is open.

Mike DiFiore

Hi, guys. This is Mike DiFiore in for Umar. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the deal. Just two quick ones. Just more – if you could elaborate more on the specialty vet clinic. I – you said that you intend to develop a primary care "market" for products like Entyce. How willing or able are primary care vets to treat with this sort of product? And then I have a follow-up.

Jeff Simmons

Yes. Good question. I would say that’s – and Aratana’s been very open about this, as they developed a great product here. It’s first in-class, as Aaron mentioned. It’s still very much – we will put this in our launching category of products that we’re launching because most of the majority of the 20,000-plus clinics that are more general practitioners have not had a lot of exposure to this product. So our increased share voice, our much larger sales force will be able to detail this, and our technical team be able to detail this across the board.

And as Aaron mentioned, this is everything from dogs with therapeutic disease, to aging that have struggles with appetite. So we see an opportunity to create a market in this broader segment. And then, of course, we’re globalize this product, as we have Galliprant as an example. So that’s our intention at this stage. And of course, we’ll keep you updated as we move down and add this new channel into the market with specialty as well.

Jim Greffet

You have a follow-up, Mike?

Mike DiFiore

Yes. That is very helpful. My follow-up is with regards to Tanovea, if you could give any color on what pricing may look like? And you mentioned that it was conditionally approved in 2017, which was kind of a long time away. How come it’s been so long, like what’s taking so long from – for full approval? You could just clarify that.

Aaron Schacht

Sure. Yes. I mean relative to pricing, I don’t think we’re sharing that detail. It’s available in the marketplace and it’s competitive, we believe, with the current standard. Relative to the development program, moving from this conditional approval to a full approval, it’s really – VetDC is a smaller company that’s been – their primary focus is to get this product opportunity moving into a full development program. Obviously, the partnership with us will accelerate that. So – and we think that there’s obviously a lot of pets or dogs that suffer from lymphoma. It should be available for these clinical trials. And now it’s a matter of enrolling that trial, getting the study completed and then moving it to submission assuming a good data package.

Jim Greffet

Aaron, can you give a quick sort of background around what conditional approval means and how that works.

Aaron Schacht

Sure. No. For folks that maybe aren’t as familiar with how the CVM operate around a conditional approval, there’s a provision that the CVS has called the MUMS provision. It’s very analogous to the Orphan Drug Act on the human side. MUMS stands for Minor Use or Minor Species. So a minor use in a major species like dog is what Tanovea is because treating oncology is considered a minor use at this point in time through their reference point.

So in essence, what you’re able to do is submit for a minor use, minors species approval without full effectiveness data, safety data and then obviously, the CMNC data that’s required to validate that you’re manufacturing this drug in the right way. That’s all that’s needed for a conditional approval with the expectation that then the sponsor follows up with those studies that will get the full approval later.

Your next question come from the line of Kathy Miner with Cowen and Company. Kathy your line is open.

Kathy Miner

Just a couple of quick questions. First on Galliprant, the $23 million sales number you mentioned for the first quarter, does that include all backorders, and you – can you just clarify if all of the what had been on backorder has now been resolved? Second question is on the vet specialty clinics. Are those – can you give us a little bit more color on those 1,000 clinics? Are most of them oncology? What else is included in there? And you said it’s a growing area, so how many clinics would expect to, say, in three years from now? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

On the $23 million on Galliprant, we’ll clearly give a lot more color on our Q1 call. The $23 million we were able to resolve, the backorders, I think we mentioned that in the prepared remarks. So we’re pleased that the manufacturing, the supply chain we’ve been able to accelerate that to meet the demand that’s growing for the product. So the $23 million includes both kind of the organic run rate as well as the resolution of some things that were on backorder at the end of last year. Jeff, do you want to provide more color on specialty?

Jeff Simmons

Yes. I think it’s – again, this is a fast-growing segment in the vet clinic space. These are clinics that focus on speciality areas that are typically pretty broad. So you have oncology, you have diabetes, pain, cardio, and as I mentioned, oncology here, cancer and even maybe more complicated pain and postsurgical issues as well. So we will continue to define this market. Aratana has done a very nice job initially as a company targeting this segment and almost solely as a company. And we believe it’ll be very complementary. And I’ll use this moment too to really reiterate because of the relationship, because of Galliprant and the companies working together, I’m very confident that this is going to be a seamless integration. It’s going to have very little to no disruption, and we’re going to be able to continue to operate and leverage this very quickly.

Kathy Miner

Thanks Jeff. Any more questions?

Your next question comes from the line of Kevin Ellich with Craig-Hallum. Kevin your line is open.

Kevin Ellich

Jeff, just wanted to go back. I know lots has been talked about this morning, but when you look at our Aratana’s pipeline and their product offering, clearly they’ve had a home run with Galliprant, and you guys have as well, but what areas and which products do you find the most attractive? I was wondering if you could rank that from most attractive to least, and do you think Entyce can be as big as Galliprant, for example?

And then secondly, going back to oncology, like Aaron said earlier, we all remember that Aratana had a product in the pipeline that they kind of deemphasized. It just seems like that market opportunity isn’t as big as a lot of companies and start-ups in the space everyone thought. Just wondering what due diligence and background information you guys did to get you more comfortable with expanding into that space. It just seems like the wallet market share for consumers and pet owners a big focus on so many other things, it seems like cancer might be one of the least areas that they’re really focused on?

Jeff Simmons

Yes. So I’ll make some comments and Aaron, if you have anything else. Maybe start with your second question first. I think you’re looking at it correctly. We are not – we’re entering this market of oncology with number one, the VetDC product, we like it, we’ve got a – as you know, we’ve had a long history of successful acquisitions but probably even more so late-stage licensing agreements. An example of that is Galliprant, where we have very good diligence. And our diligence on VetDC and Tanovea shows that we believe this provides great opportunity for value. It’s got a conditional approval, it’s out in the marketplace, and what we see here is the opportunity to really go into those two areas of challenge that is inhibited market expansion, which you’ve mentioned. So economics, access and a regime that is good for the pet and the pet owner. So we’re excited about the opportunity.

And when you put Tanovea into the specialty business unit, that we’ll have with Aratana, this is where we see the opportunity for expansion. But again, we’re going to do this in a very pragmatic, staged way. And keep the pet owner and the pet in the center. And I’m very confident our scientists and our marketing team could do this right. And then I think as you look at the pipeline, we’re going to use that same – we’re going to integrate these development projects, as Aaron said.

And we’ve – as I’ve shared out on the road when we launched the IPO, we’ve got close to three dozen in development, this will take us over 40 projects in development, and we will prioritize and appropriately use the same process that we are doing right now in development on these categories. There’s always a surprise or two possibly. And then you got the natural elements of science that will remove some of those as well.

Kevin Ellich

Good thanks Jeff.

Your next question comes from the line of John Kreger with William Blair. John your line is open.

Q – John Kreger

So you said this deal is not dilutive in 2019. Can we think about this as being accretive in 2020? Or should we view it more as neutral?

Todd Young

Yes, John, at this point, we’re not giving guidance on 2020. We feel great about this transaction overall and the cash benefits it provides and – I’m just going to leave it at that for now.

Jim Greffet

Maybe to add a little bit of things that maybe reiterations from in the call text. Talking about the way Galliprant already manifests itself on our income statement. So the changes we see are really the addition of sales from Entyce, Nocita and Tanovea and whatever may come in the more distant future from the pipeline product as well as some smaller changes to our income statement from the way we account for Galliprant today in our other income in deductions line. I think Todd emphasized it well. The economic reality here is the cash part of it and averted milestone and royalty payments to Aratana.

Q – John Kreger

Thank you. Any other question?

Final question comes from the line of Navin Jacob with UBS. Navin your line is open.

Navin Jacob

Navin from UBS. Two questions, if I may. Number one, just broadly speaking about oncology, I realize you’re still sort of in the market formation or the animal health industry is in sort of market formation phase for oncology, but just wanted to understand, broadly speaking, how do you think about oncology as a space with regards to price and the potential benefit that you’re adding to the pets lives. Typically, you’re adding a few months to a pet lives, and there’s a certain amount of cost associated with it. Just wanted to understand how you think about treatment rates in oncology for pets. Obviously, in human, it’s very high, but where do you think treatment rates could go in oncology for pets given that dynamic? And then the second thing is future investments, you spoke about some potential expense synergies but also talked about expanding the – potentially expanding the sales force. Just wanted to understand R& D expenses, SG&A expenses, please, for the next two to three years? Are you seeing investments? I’m not quite sure I fully understand that, please. Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Aaron, maybe you could talk about oncology.

Navin Jacob

Oncology market place a little bit? Yes, I think I’ll start first with where I’ll start first with where the science is, right? So I would offer that oncology products in veterinary care, it’s very early days. And I think we’re seeing something that looks similar to what we saw when the human medicine paradigm moved away from chemotherapy to more targeted agents. We’re right in the moment where all of that learning from the human side can now translate into veterinary care. And you can see in the two products that we picked up, sort of a chemotherapeutic agent with Tanovea followed by an immune vaccine. That sort of bridges the span of technology. It’s a little bit like communicating in an emerging market.

They’ve got a mix for both landline and cell phones at the same time emerging. And so we – this gives us a great opportunity in animal health to really sample the best of technologies and translates them for use in veterinary care. I think your other question is, how much will people seek treatment for this? I think we’ve been surprised and at times gratified by the fact that people will go to great lengths to maintain that companionship bond with their animal.

I know in my own household, we had a dog that had cancer and we had a major surgery to have the tumor removed and to pay for that, we took a smaller vacation that year. So that’s the kind of decisions that people are willing to make. I’m not saying everybody will make that decision, but we see people wanting to treat their pets if there are effective treatments. And so it’s our job to actually really navigate the science to find those good treatments that address the key issues that Jeff described while bringing that unique efficacy that saves that pet’s life or extends that pet’s lives. So that’s why we’re in this. But it is early days for the field and for Elanco for that matter. But we’re excited about at least the start we’re making with these two products as well as future pipeline opportunities.

Todd Young

Overall, we do expect a lot of synergies to come from the deal, maybe we view some of use our sales force to drive Entyce and Nocita across the primary vet channel. We also will leverage our own internal R&D to pick up a number of the Aratana R&D programs. So overall, from an accounting perspective, there’ll be a pickup in other income based of no longer having this contingent liability that has been on our income statement previously and feel very good about the overall impact to the economic health of Elanco going forward by these transactions. I’d also mention on the oncology bid, while we haven’t disclosed the financials, our investment here is a very tailored to the current market opportunity. We are not going over our key tips and the thoughts of this being a massive market opportunity but rather being very tailored to drive a therapeutic benefit for those dogs as well as pet owners that view this as an important thing for their pet.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, Todd. I think that was all the questions, Amy, Jeff, do you have some closing thoughts?

Jeff Simmons

Well, thank you for the time today from all of you. I want to just end with a connection back to when we launched the company just few months ago and to really highlight the importance of doing what we said we were going to do, being aligned and being focused to this very focused IPP strategy that we’ve talked about. So you should kind of look at what we’ve announced today, one on the innovation front, five more candidates into development.

I think most importantly, two is the partnering examples of how Aratana has evolved and now the starting of a relationship with VetDC. On the portfolio, we’re adding three products now into the basket of products that we’re launching into those new innovation category, and we’re building out one of the three key growth categories we talked about in companion animal therapy. And what really excites all of us here too is this companion animal specialty business unit and geographically globalizing these products.

And then lastly, with productivity, as Todd just said, we are going to share that the integration will be seamless and with the combination of the mix as well as how we’ll manage the integration of this, it will be accretive overall as you look forward. So again linkage to all thre pillars of our strategy, expands and then accelerates what we’re doing, and we’ll continue to keep you updated on the progress quarter-to-quarter as we share our results. So again, thank you for your time. We’re excited about today’s announcement.

Jim Greffet

Amy, that concludes our segment

