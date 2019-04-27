Illinois Tool Works' Margins Seem To Be Holding Up Well As Growth Slows

ITW shares don't look like any particular bargain here, but the strong margins and returns do provide some level of valuation support.

With the blizzard of earnings reports from April 25, and those that came before, it seems clearer to me that shorter-cycle industrial companies are facing a much more challenging growth environment. In addition to the surprisingly weak revenue number from 3M (MMM) (down 1.1%), Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKY) SMS business saw a 1% decline, and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) saw a 3% decline in its Industrial segment, while all of the discrete automation companies have seen growth slow.

Considering all of the above, the 1.5% contraction at Illinois Tool Works (ITW) this quarter isn’t so shocking or alarming. Perhaps even more important, particularly relative to 3M and Sandvik’s SMS business, is that ITW’s margins held up better – lending some support to the idea that ITW is a company built more for margins and returns than growth, which isn’t such a bad thing when growth gets scarce.

Industrials have rallied since I last wrote about Illinois Tool Works on growing optimism that 2019 growth will be stronger than expected, and ITW has actually outperformed its peer group. Although I don’t have any particular objections to ITW as a hold, I don’t find the valuation exciting enough to start a position here and I still see more risks that growth in North America will slow as 2019 moves on.

Weak Growth And Respectable Margins Make For A Pretty Typical ITW Performance

I don’t want to belabor the idea that ITW is a slow-growing multi-industrial where management has prioritized margins and returns over growth, but that’s what it is and I think that context is important when looking at first-quarter financials. While the growth numbers were pretty unimpressive, I do think the resiliency of margins is an important positive.

Overall revenue contracted about 1.5% on an organic basis, but revenue would have been flat if you adjust for a difference in shipping days. Either way, that was still about 2% lower than expected, with auto, food equipment, and welding driving most of the miss. Gross margin held up well (particularly compared to 3M) with a 30 bp improvement, but operating income did fall 7%, missing by about 1%.

While adjusting for the sales day difference would add about 1-2% to most of the organic growth rates, I’m going with the non-adjusted figures from here. The Auto segment reported a greater than 6% contraction in sales, with weakness across North America, Europe, and China on lower build rates. Stanley Black & Decker did a little better in its auto fasteners business (down 4%), while 3M and Rockwell did noticeably worse in their auto business (though Rockwell is not a great comp for ITW). At the segment level, adjusted margin declined 160 bps.

Test & Measurement saw a sub-1% contraction, with T&M down 2% (up 5% excluding semiconductors) and electronics up 1%, and it looks like ITW largely kept pace with Fortive (FTV) in T&M and surpassed 3M in electronics (again, different product mix). Adjusted segment margin improved 90 bps.

The Food Equipment business saw almost 2% organic revenue growth, with good service demand, and margin improved more than a point. The Polymers business saw about 1% contraction, driven down by a 4% decline in auto, while Fluids and Polymers were up 1% and 2% respectively, modestly underperforming the Advanced Materials businesses at Honeywell (HON) and 3M. Margin improved by about half a point on an adjusted basis.

Welding reported nearly 3% growth, with balanced growth in equipment and consumables despite a flattish oil/gas market. That was good for another beat relative to Lincoln Electric (LECO), which saw 1% revenue growth, and margin was up slightly (30 bps). Construction revenue declined about 1%, with a sharper 4% decline in commercial, and this is a little harder to reconcile relative to Stanley Black & Decker and others, but I’m not surprised to see the slowdown. Margin here improved 20 bps.

The Specialty business saw a nearly 2% decline in revenue and a 30 bp decline in margin. This is a harder business to benchmark (it’s a hodgepodge), but I’d note that Dover (DOV) reported weakness in its can/bottle production business and Danaher (DHR) reported flat results in its packaging business, but Danaher and Dover both saw mid-single-digit growth in product ID and Rockwell said food and beverage automation equipment demand was still generally healthy.

What, If Anything, Does ITW Say About The Wider Economy?

It’s tempting to look at Illinois Tool Works’ results and the sluggish-to-weak results across a range of end-market exposures and say, “See? It’s not just the auto and electronics sectors that are weak!” And that may yet be true – the results from companies like ITW, 3M, Sandvik, and other shorter-cycle companies may not just be a “blip” that will correct as the year goes on. On the other hand, as I’ve said before, Illinois Tool Works is a company structured more for margins than growth, so the fact that ITW’s growth numbers are less robust may not say as much as you would think. Even so, the fact that both 3M and ITW reported weakness in the U.S. stands out to me, and I’m still cautious about the outlook for the economy in 2019.

For its part, management slightly reduced its organic growth forecast (by 0.5% to 0.5% to 2%), but maintained EPS guidance on healthy segment-level margins. As a reminder, while Illinois Tool Works has already done a lot of cost restructuring in recent years, the company is still looking to dispose of some weaker-performing businesses and eliminating these business could provide a point or so of margin leverage.

The Outlook

I’ve trimmed my revenue growth expectations slightly, but also bolstered my margin assumptions, so the net impact to my fair value estimates is pretty minimal. I value ITW on the assumption of long-term revenue growth in the range of 2%-3% and mid-single-digit FCF growth. While the valuation is not compelling on a discounted cash flow basis, the company’s strong operating margins and very healthy return on assets and invested capital support a mid-teens multiple on EBITDA and the shares are still reasonably-priced on that metric.

The Bottom Line

I’m not inclined to buy Illinois Tool Works here, and I’m still concerned that 2019 growth expectations will need to be revised down again. If and when that happens, and industrials sell off, that would be a good time to go shopping. While the lower structural growth of ITW makes it a harder name to love (at least for some investors), at the right price I would consider it as a good core holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.