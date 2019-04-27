Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter

The sentiment has shifted to a less bearish posture, but is still more bearish than the average stock.

The fundamental and technical performances for Paycom have been among the best of all stocks out there.

Human resources software provider Paycom Software (PAYC) has performed incredibly well over the last few years, both as a company and as a stock. The company has seen tremendous earnings and sales growth, and the stock has increased more than 300% since the beginning of 2017. The company is set to release first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, and investors are hoping the momentum can continue.

Analysts expect the company to earn $1.11 per share on revenue of $195.49 million. The company earned $0.95 in the first quarter of 2018, and this means analysts expect year-over-year earnings growth of 16.8%. As great as that growth rate sounds in today's market environment, it represents a much slower growth rate for Paycom.

Over the last three years, Paycom has averaged EPS growth of 86% per year, and in the fourth quarter of 2018, earnings grew by 24%. Analysts are expecting earnings growth to slow down to a pace of 18% this year.

Sales have grown at a rate of 34% per year for the last three years, and they were up 32% in the fourth quarter. Expectations are for growth of 27% in the first quarter.

As impressive as the earnings and sales growth have been for Paycom, the management efficiency measurements are just as impressive. The return on equity is at 50.9%, the profit margin is at 37.2%, and the operating margin is at 30.7%.

The overall fundamental picture for Paycom is strong. It is among the best of all publicly-traded companies, and that is one of the reasons it was on a list of my favorite companies that I sent out to Hedged Alpha Strategy subscribers in early April.

Unfortunately, it isn't in the portfolio currently, and I have been waiting for another entry point to present itself. I say "another" because I recommended Paycom to subscribers back on December 18. I had to tight of a stop on the recommendation and we got stopped out during the Christmas Eve meltdown. The stock is up 60% from the recommended price.

Paycom is Overbought, But I'm Not Sure That Matters

The chart for Paycom is just as impressive as its fundamentals. The stock has been trending higher since early 2016, and it has gained over 700% from the low back then. The stock is up 75% in the last year and that is after the pullback it went through in the fourth quarter with the rest of the market.

The rally from the December low has put the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI in overbought territory, but I'm not sure that matters. The weekly chart below shows the earnings dates from the last few years. It might be a little harder to read with the blue lines, but I wanted to point out where the weekly oscillators were when each earnings report came out.

As you can see, the indicators have been in overbought territory when earnings were released before, and it didn't seem to matter much. Look at May 2017. The stochastics and the RSI were in overbought territory and had been there for some time, but when earnings came out, the stock still gapped up.

The stock was back in overbought territory in October of 2017 when earnings were released again. This time the stock didn't gap higher, but it consolidated for a few months before the upward trend resumed.

The only time in the last four years that both the RSI and stochastics have been in oversold territory was in February 2016, the very beginning of the move higher. In December, neither the RSI nor the stochastics reached oversold territory.

The Sentiment Toward Paycom is Surprisingly Bearish

This is the second time I have written about Paycom's earnings here on Seeking Alpha. The first time was last July, and I was bullish on the stock then. One of the reasons for the bullish stance in July was the bearish sentiment toward the company. The stock is up 74% since I wrote that article, and the sentiment is still more bearish than it should be.

There are 15 analysts following Paycom and only seven rank the stock as a "buy" and the other eight rank the stock as a "hold". In July, there were 13 analysts following the stock with nine "buy" ratings and four "hold" ratings. Are you kidding me? The stock is up 74%, the fundamentals are just as strong now as they were then, and analysts have become more bearish.

One area where the sentiment has shifted away from a bearish extreme is the short interest ratio. The current reading is 5.2, which is still well above average, but back in July, the ratio was a whopping 11.96. This could be a perfect example of how a high short interest ratio can help keep a rally going. As Paycom continued to climb from July through the high in September, you can bet there were short sellers scrambling to cover their positions and adding buying pressure to a stock that was already rallying sharply.

The put/call ratio is currently at 0.68 and that is a little below average, leaning toward the bullish side. The put/call ratio was at 0.74 back in July, so the current reading is in the same range as it was back then. One thing I pointed out in July was the low total open interest and how that lowered the relevancy of the put/call ratio. There are 4,907 puts open at this time and 7,198 calls open. The total number of shares represented by that open interest is only 2.1 days of average daily trading volume. The open interest in July represented 2.5 days of average volume.

Overall the sentiment is a little less bearish than it was in July with the short interest ratio being so much lower, but the analysts have become a little more bearish. Even though the short interest ratio has fallen, it is still higher than the average stock and way higher than it should be for a stock with the fundamental and technical strength that Paycom has shown.

My Overall Take on Paycom

Recommending the stock in December and getting stopped out during the market meltdown is a tough pill to swallow. I was reluctant to go back and recommend the stock again within a month or so of the first recommendation and now look where the stock is. I am still bullish on Paycom, and it is still one of my favorite stocks; I am just waiting for another opportunity to get in.

As for the earnings report, I wouldn't bet against Paycom at this point. After the last four earnings reports, the stock has gapped higher twice, gapped lower once, and didn't really move much in the other instance. One thing I noted last July was that analysts had lowered their estimates heading into the report and that was a sign of lower expectations. That is always a welcome sign in my eyes. This time around the estimate has been constant over the last 60 days, so I don't think expectations are changing much.

I would love for the company to beat on its earnings and revenue forecast, but have the stock fall anyway. I am waiting for an opportunity to get back into this stock, but I don't know if the earnings report will present that opportunity. I have made this same statement on a few stocks lately, but Paycom is one stock I am really hoping to recommend again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.