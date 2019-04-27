Azure And The Cloud Have Reinvigorated Microsoft's Growth

My own opinion is Microsoft's Board is underrated, removing Ballmer and promoting Satya Nadella, who has done a very good job transitioning the business model.

The stock is really riding the Cloud resurgence as the Windows business provides stable earnings and cash-flow growth.

As of 3/31/19, MSFT had $131 billion in cash on the balance sheet versus the peak $142 billion in Dec '17. There is plenty left to spend.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its fiscal Q3 '19 earnings April 24th, 2019, after the closing bell, with consensus Street expectations looking for $1.00 in earnings per share on $29.8 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 5% on 11% revenue growth.

Actual results were $1.14 in EPS on $30.57 billion in revenue for actual y/y growth of 14% and 20% respectively.

It was the operating income growth that caught my eye though, which grew 25% y/y. (More on this below).

Pre-earnings, current consensus for fiscal Q4 '19 is $1.18 on roughly $32.6 billion in revenue for expected Q4 '19 growth as of today, for 4% and 8% expected growth, respectively.

Fiscal 2020 is currently expecting $5.00 in EPS and $137 billion in revenue for expected y/y growth of 13% and 10% growth, respectively.

Expect those numbers to be revised higher after last night's report (See the positive revisions in this table below).

Here are the numbers (updated post Q3 '19 release):

Fiscal yr ends 6/30 Q3 '19 (actual) Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Q4 '18 Fy 2021 EPS $5.90 $5.79 $5.86 $5.73 Fy 2020 EPS $5.10 $5.00 $5.03 $4.90 Fy 2019 EPS $4.58 $4.43 $4.43 $4.27 2021 exp EPS gro 16% 16% 17% 17% 2020 exp EPS gro 11% 13% 14% 15% 2019 exp EPS gro 22% 18% 18% 14% 2021 P.E 22x 18x 19x 19x 2020 P.E 25x 21x 22x 22x 2019 P.E 28x 24x 25x 25x Fy 2021 exp revenue ($'s bl's) $154.3 $152.8 $152.3 $151.6 Fy 2020 exp revenue $138.5 $137.6 $137.4 $135.4 Fy 2019 exp revenue $124.8 $124.4 $124.3 $122.7 2021 exp rev gro 11% 11% 11% 12% 2020 exp rev gro 11% 11% 11% 10% 2019 exp rev gro 13% 13% 13% 11%

Source: Valuation and financial modeling s/sheet

A quick look at valuation: (updated w fiscal Q3 '19 earnings)

3-yr avg exp EPS growth rate 16% 3-yr avg exp rev growth rate 12% 3-yr avg P.E 25x Price-to-sales 8.25x Price-to-book 11x Price-to-cash-flow (ex cash) 18x P/ to free-cash-flow (FCF) ex cash 26x Div growth rate HSD - low teen's Dividend yield 1.56% FCF yield 3% - 4% Div as % of FCF high 30% range Morningstar moat wide Morningstar "intrinsic value" est $143

Source: Valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet

A longer-term look at operating income growth:

Way back in 2000/2001, Steve Ballmer said something prophetic on a Microsoft conference call. He basically warned the Street that operating income growth would slow markedly as the company tried to ramp the Xbox and gaming businesses (which would take time), as the secular growth of the operating software business of the 1990s had declined.

Well, it took a long time, but operating income growth is back:

Time period Avg Op inc growth 1-year 25% 3-year 14% 5-year 9% 10-year 8% 20-year 13%

Source: Valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet (yes, I have MSFT modeled for every quarter from Sept '96, or as my older sister would say "now I know why you are single").

Technical analysis

Microsoft weekly chart

The October 2018 high for Microsoft was $116.08 in early October but since then, the stock has broken out above that key level.

A pullback in Microsoft would be expected to hold that October '18 high near $116.

Seeking Alpha readers/investors should look to buy a pullback to the Oct '18 high print of $116, but a trade through that level should make new money cautious.

Summary/Conclusion

Microsoft, one of the original growth babies of the late 1990s, took 16 years to trade back above its January 2000 high of $53-54 per share, but since that breakout in late 2016, MSFT has doubled again as the software giant has seen growth resurrected by Azure and the Cloud.

Today, Microsoft is competing with AWS on a $10 billion Dept. of Defense JEDI contract.

Take note of the table on operating income growth. That tells a big part of the story with Azure and the Cloud.

Morningstar estimates that Azure was a $7 billion business for Microsoft in fiscal 2018, or roughly 6.5% of total revenue of $110 bl last fiscal year, so readers can see how the product has plenty of growth and runway ahead of it. Also per Morningstar, Azure grew at "a staggering 92%" y/y rate in 2018, hence the mid 70% growth in Q2 '19 (Dec '18) might have looked a little soft.

Azure grew 75% y/y in fiscal Q3 '19 after growing 76% the first two quarters of fiscal '19.

Here is the thing though: readers should expect Azure growth to slow over time.

Without getting too technical (since as a Luddite, I can't), the plus for Microsoft for me is that the Windows/Office 365 (now subscription) provides stable, consistent, single-digit secular growth for Softee as the Cloud and (maybe) gaming take root.

Windows OEM saw a nice bounce in fiscal Q3 '19, after a weaker quarter in December '18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has clearly missed the Cloud entry or at least the database giant still struggles with its Cloud product leaving Microsoft and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as the market leaders today of a market that is thought to still be in the early innings.

On a PE-to-growth (PEG) basis, Microsoft remains reasonably valued, and with $131 billion on cash still on the balance sheet, there is plenty of capital to return to shareholders.

Morningstar raised its "intrinsic value" estimate to $143 after the latest earnings release, from the $125 level. Basically Morningstar is walking up its valuation on Microsoft to reflect the consistent growth. It's highly likely that the "intrinsic value" estimate will be much higher a year or two from now.

One final point: While it doesn't get a lot of press, high marks are deserved for Microsoft's Board for asking Ballmer to retire and promoting Satya Nadella around the time ValueAct took its 1% stake in the stock in April 2013. Also it seems, Bill Gates' role was diminished or at least he chose to step back, probably allowing for the business model of Microsoft to be effectively remade and away from the 1990s' growth business that was PC and server related.

The tech growth giants of the 1990s like Microsoft, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Oracle clung to those old technology and business models and for good reason since they didn't know what the secular tech drivers of the future might be, and when the future did appear, old managements were sometimes reluctant to change, like an Oracle and a Cisco. Microsoft's Board (in my opinion) acted quickly to reposition the company, and it has and should pay off handsomely for shareholders.

This chart graphically shows the total return on Microsoft vs. the S&P 500 about the time ValueAct took its 1% stake in the software giant, which started the process of removing Steve Ballmer and putting Satya Nadella into the CEO role.

The real plus about Microsoft is that it's not a FAANG stock and is left out of the higher multiple emerging growth tech stocks of today. Softee is an "original gangster" of the 1990s that has successfully recrafted the business model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.